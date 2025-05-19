Man Demands His GF Remove Tattoo Honoring Her Late Boyfriend, Says It Makes Him Feel ‘Second Best’

ADVERTISEMENT

Many years ago, when Johnny Depp was still very young, he got a tattoo in honor of his then-lover, actress Winona Ryder: “Winona Forever.” The couple, however, broke up in 1993, after four years together, and the actor decided to modify the tattoo. Now and to this day, it reads: “Wino Forever.” Just in case…

We don’t know how, for example, Amber Heard would’ve reacted to the original version of the tattoo, but we do know that many folks are actually upset when they see memorial tattoos in honor of their exes on their partners. Even if these exes have long since passed away. As, for example, happened in the story that we’ll tell you today.

The author of the post is a 23-year-old woman who lost her boyfriend of 3 years in 2023

Image credits: anonymous

It was a huge pain for the woman, so she decided to make a memorial tattoo of his name on her wrist

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, now, when the author is in her new relationship, this has become an issue for her boyfriend

Image credits: anonymous

The guy says he feels uncomfortable over this tattoo and like he’s “second best” – so he wants her to remove it or just cover it up

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she is now 23 years old, and in 2023, she tragically and unexpectedly lost her boyfriend of 3 years, with whom she had been friends since childhood. This loss was a huge blow to her, so after some time, she decided to immortalize the man’s name on her wrist by getting a memorial tattoo—just a name and a date, nothing more.

But now, when she has already entered into a new relationship with another guy, it has suddenly turned out to be a problem. More precisely, the man considered that a tattoo with another person’s name on his girlfriend’s wrist looked “disrespectful” towards himself. Even if this person has been gone for almost two years…

The BF has already asked our heroine more than once what she’s going to do with this ill-fated tattoo – whether she wants to remove it, or just cover it up. For the original poster, it is simply a memory of a good person who was in her life, and with whom she also once felt good. And she doesn’t want to lose this memory at all – no matter what her new partner says.

Well, he says that this tattoo literally makes him feel “second best” and that it looks to him like our heroine isn’t over her ex. Every day, he becomes more and more persistent, and the woman decided to take it online to find out the opinion of netizens about the current situation—and probably to get support and some reasonable advice as well.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Of course, any tattoo, if it doesn’t carry any offensive or extremist connotations, is the full right of the person who gets it. However, people have been getting tattoos for many centuries, and there have always been opponents of this idea who didn’t like something about it. It’s quite possible that in the described situation, it is precisely about the place where the tattoo is located.

For example, several years ago, we told a story about how a man felt uncomfortable seeing memorial tattoos with the names of his fiancèe’s late husband on her chest. However, even in this case, a direct demand to remove the tattoo or cover it up in any way seems completely offensive and inappropriate.

On the other hand, the more visible the tattoo is, the more problems it can cause in the future. “Though most widowers probably aren’t even thinking about dating again when they get a memorial tattoo, once they start another relationship, the tattoo usually gets in the way,” this advice Abel Keogh, a relationship coach, actually gives to people of either gender who have lost their loved ones.

As for the people in the comments to the original post, yes, some responders noted that in a similar situation, being the BF, they would probably feel uncomfortable too. However, this in no way justifies whining and demanding to remove the memory of a person whom the OP actually dated long before the start of a new relationship, other commenters wrote. So which side do you, our dear readers, lean toward?

People in the comments wrote that he may feel uncomfortable, but this is in no way a reason for such demands

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)