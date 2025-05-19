Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Demands His GF Remove Tattoo Honoring Her Late Boyfriend, Says It Makes Him Feel ‘Second Best’
Tattoo honoring late boyfriend named Daniel with date inked on a woman's ankle, sparking relationship conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Man Demands His GF Remove Tattoo Honoring Her Late Boyfriend, Says It Makes Him Feel ‘Second Best’

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Many years ago, when Johnny Depp was still very young, he got a tattoo in honor of his then-lover, actress Winona Ryder: “Winona Forever.” The couple, however, broke up in 1993, after four years together, and the actor decided to modify the tattoo. Now and to this day, it reads: “Wino Forever.” Just in case…

We don’t know how, for example, Amber Heard would’ve reacted to the original version of the tattoo, but we do know that many folks are actually upset when they see memorial tattoos in honor of their exes on their partners. Even if these exes have long since passed away. As, for example, happened in the story that we’ll tell you today.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post is a 23-year-old woman who lost her boyfriend of 3 years in 2023

    Image credits: anonymous

    It was a huge pain for the woman, so she decided to make a memorial tattoo of his name on her wrist

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anonymous

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, now, when the author is in her new relationship, this has become an issue for her boyfriend

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The guy says he feels uncomfortable over this tattoo and like he’s “second best” – so he wants her to remove it or just cover it up

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she is now 23 years old, and in 2023, she tragically and unexpectedly lost her boyfriend of 3 years, with whom she had been friends since childhood. This loss was a huge blow to her, so after some time, she decided to immortalize the man’s name on her wrist by getting a memorial tattoo—just a name and a date, nothing more.

    But now, when she has already entered into a new relationship with another guy, it has suddenly turned out to be a problem. More precisely, the man considered that a tattoo with another person’s name on his girlfriend’s wrist looked “disrespectful” towards himself. Even if this person has been gone for almost two years…

    The BF has already asked our heroine more than once what she’s going to do with this ill-fated tattoo – whether she wants to remove it, or just cover it up. For the original poster, it is simply a memory of a good person who was in her life, and with whom she also once felt good. And she doesn’t want to lose this memory at all – no matter what her new partner says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, he says that this tattoo literally makes him feel “second best” and that it looks to him like our heroine isn’t over her ex. Every day, he becomes more and more persistent, and the woman decided to take it online to find out the opinion of netizens about the current situation—and probably to get support and some reasonable advice as well.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, any tattoo, if it doesn’t carry any offensive or extremist connotations, is the full right of the person who gets it. However, people have been getting tattoos for many centuries, and there have always been opponents of this idea who didn’t like something about it. It’s quite possible that in the described situation, it is precisely about the place where the tattoo is located.

    For example, several years ago, we told a story about how a man felt uncomfortable seeing memorial tattoos with the names of his fiancèe’s late husband on her chest. However, even in this case, a direct demand to remove the tattoo or cover it up in any way seems completely offensive and inappropriate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, the more visible the tattoo is, the more problems it can cause in the future. “Though most widowers probably aren’t even thinking about dating again when they get a memorial tattoo, once they start another relationship, the tattoo usually gets in the way,” this advice Abel Keogh, a relationship coach, actually gives to people of either gender who have lost their loved ones.

    As for the people in the comments to the original post, yes, some responders noted that in a similar situation, being the BF, they would probably feel uncomfortable too. However, this in no way justifies whining and demanding to remove the memory of a person whom the OP actually dated long before the start of a new relationship, other commenters wrote. So which side do you, our dear readers, lean toward?

    People in the comments wrote that he may feel uncomfortable, but this is in no way a reason for such demands

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    4

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People trying to "compete" with dead people are weird... Of course it's not easy to "get over it" when someone passed away, you have to deal not only with the loss but with the "what could have been", it's not like a breakup. OP needs to dump that guy and quick.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it's always that easy. It's hard to know where their head is it - is it always going to be a comparison with what will become an increasingly rose-tinted view of their late partner? It very much depends on the people involved and their attitudes. I had one girlfriend call to me (I was in a different room) using her ex-husband's name - that wasn't easy to hear, and I can imagine the feelings for a lost one would be that much deeper. I think a tattoo like that, which she's entitled to, may jeopardise her dating future.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naw, a personal tattoo to remind you of someone in your life who passed is totally valid, sexual relationship or not; dude is insecure.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is absolutely allowed his feelings on the matter, just as you are allowed your feelings. While he cannot "make" you remove your tattoo, neither can you "make" him be happy about a constant reminder of your previous love. I strongly suggest you both move on and find more compatible partners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People trying to "compete" with dead people are weird... Of course it's not easy to "get over it" when someone passed away, you have to deal not only with the loss but with the "what could have been", it's not like a breakup. OP needs to dump that guy and quick.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it's always that easy. It's hard to know where their head is it - is it always going to be a comparison with what will become an increasingly rose-tinted view of their late partner? It very much depends on the people involved and their attitudes. I had one girlfriend call to me (I was in a different room) using her ex-husband's name - that wasn't easy to hear, and I can imagine the feelings for a lost one would be that much deeper. I think a tattoo like that, which she's entitled to, may jeopardise her dating future.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naw, a personal tattoo to remind you of someone in your life who passed is totally valid, sexual relationship or not; dude is insecure.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is absolutely allowed his feelings on the matter, just as you are allowed your feelings. While he cannot "make" you remove your tattoo, neither can you "make" him be happy about a constant reminder of your previous love. I strongly suggest you both move on and find more compatible partners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda