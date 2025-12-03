Mom With High Standards Says Son’s GF Looks “Tired”, He Edits Her Photos To Make Her “Presentable”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants their partner to love them just as they are. Unfortunately, some people let their own insecurities creep into their relationships and might end up projecting their feelings on their loved one, which can cause problems.

This is exactly what happened when a man began airbrushing his girlfriend’s photos because of the mean comments his mom made about her. When his girlfriend found out that he had been retouching her pictures for a year, she couldn’t believe he’d do that.

Hiding your partner’s true self from your family can often signal that there are bigger issues to work on in the relationship

Young couple taking a selfie at the beach, boyfriend editing face every photo with a smile and affectionate pose.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had been dating her boyfriend for two years and that his family only knew about her through the photos that he sent them

Text screenshot about a boyfriend editing face in every photo sent to his family, explaining their relationship details.

Text excerpt about boyfriend editing face in every photo and communication described in casual messaging.

Young woman reacting with surprise while looking at phone, possibly frustrated with boyfriend editing face every photo.

Image credits: beststudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the woman found retouched photos of herself on her boyfriend’s phone, and she realized that he had been editing her pictures for a year

Text describing a boyfriend editing face in every photo to make nose smaller, jaw sharper, skin blurred, and body slimmer.

Screenshot of text discussing boyfriend editing face in every photo, noticing warping in the background over a year.

Text about boyfriend editing face in every photo, explaining his reason for polished Instagram aesthetic and color corrections.

A frustrated boyfriend editing face on every photo while sitting on a couch with a woman talking to him at home.

Image credits: Getty Images / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the woman confronted her partner about it, he said he only “fixed” her pictures to match his family’s aesthetic and to please his polished mom

Man sitting at desk, focused on boyfriend editing face in every photo on a smartphone or computer screen.

Alt text: Person feeling upset while boyfriend editing face on every photo, causing relationship tension over edited images

Text asking if wanting boyfriend editing face every photo to admit and promise to stop is overreacting or reasonable minimum.

Image credits: PeregrinLowell

The poster felt hurt by her boyfriend’s behavior and told him never to do it again and to clear things up by sending a group text to his family

Things seemed to be going smoothly in the OP’s relationship until she came across many airbrushed photos that he had sent to his family of her. She had never really suspected anything because his family weren’t very chatty people and hardly responded to the pictures he used to send.

That’s why when she realized that he had been retouching her photos for an entire year, she couldn’t believe it and wondered why he’d do that. The reason why it’s often frowned upon to airbrush other people’s faces or bodies in photos is that it inflicts one’s own vanity or insecurity upon someone else.

The poster questioned her boyfriend about how he had secretly edited her pictures, and he told her that he had only done it to match his family’s aesthetic. He also shared that since his mom liked having a “polished Instagram look” and had put down the OP’s photos before, he felt the need to retouch her face.

According to research, many people seem to have fallen in love with the idea of looking perfect in photos, which is why they edit every blemish and imperfection. Unfortunately, doing that too often can affect a person’s self-esteem and possibly lead them to obsess over small issues with their appearance that other people don’t even notice.

Young woman looking thoughtful and tired while resting on a couch, reflecting on boyfriend editing face every photo.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s boyfriend tried to justify his behavior by explaining that he had just done it to make his mom warm up to her faster. He thought that by retouching her images, it would please his critical mother and that she’d no longer make comments about the OP looking “tired” or “harsh.”

What usually happens when people lie to their significant other like this is that it can create a sense of distrust in the relationship. Even omissions or white lies can slowly snowball into bigger deceptions, which is probably what happened in this case. The problem is that lying in the hope of protecting one’s partner can cause more harm than good.

That’s exactly what happened to her because once the woman found out that her boyfriend had been deceiving her for a year, she immediately felt grossed out. She couldn’t believe that he would create such an image of her in front of his family and felt like he thought she wasn’t “good enough” for them.

To make her partner face the consequences of his actions, the OP told him that he needed to send a group text explaining everything to his family and that he couldn’t ever do such a thing again. Unfortunately, he didn’t agree and felt she was overreacting about just a couple of pixels being corrected.

What do you think about this situation, and whose side are you on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

People were shocked by the man’s actions and told the woman that what he had done was a definite deal-breaker

Text post discussing a boyfriend editing face in every photo of his partner after her mom's bad comments.

Comment text on a white background showing a critical opinion about family and relationships, focusing on judgment and marriage planning.

Comment text discussing concerns about a boyfriend editing his face in every photo and the impact on future relationships.

Text post from user QuietWalk2505 expressing that a boyfriend editing face in every photo would be a deal breaker for ending things.

Comment on social media post saying boyfriend editing face in every photo, expressing calm and reasonable opinion.

Comment by user Ryn_AroundTheRoses discussing someone lying about bad comments instead of defending their partner.

Text message discussing a boyfriend editing face every photo and creating a fantasy girlfriend due to family pressure.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing someone’s behavior, relating to boyfriend editing face every photo online.

Comment discussing boyfriend editing face every photo and challenges with personal boundaries in relationships.

Comment expressing frustration about editing photos for a boyfriend and accountability in relationships.

Text comment on screen about boyfriend editing face in every photo, questioning altering appearance to fit family preferences.

Screenshot of an online comment about issues with boyfriend editing face in every photo, expressing frustration and boundaries.