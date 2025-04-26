Women are constantly being told how to look and how to behave. You must be feminine but not too girly. You have to be pretty, but don’t put too much effort into your appearance. And you have to be thin, but you should still have curves. And of course, all of this is to appease the male gaze

Understandably, these impossible expectations often cause women to develop deep-seated insecurities. But men on Reddit have recently been calling out all of the traits and actions that they want to encourage women to stop being embarrassed by. From tummy rolls to eating in front of others, enjoy scrolling through this list of things that no one should ever feel shame about. And be sure to upvote the replies that hit home for you!

#1

I had a friend in HS who wouldn't eat in front of guys because it was embarrassing to show her appetite. She was raised with the idea of eating like a normal human being was somehow not ladylike. As a kid it confused me, as an adult I feel bad looking back on it.

Red_enami , Adrienn Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
Had friend who would only order salad when out incase any lads in the pub would see her eat, we didn't know anyone in the pubs was just a girls lunch, she would always stop at burger king on way home for food

    #2

    I remember a girl I brought home once started bleeding thru the night and she was MORTIFIED in the morning(stain on the sheet)..I was just like..it's not that serious. It's not like it's a choice you made.

    Bestefarssistemens , Olha Ruskykh Report

    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Cheese
    Cheese
    Community Member
    I appreciate OP's last sentence. So many people think it can be controlled.

    #3

    Sneezing naturally.

Several ladies I know are holding their sneezes in, and it always sounds painful to me. Let 'er rip.

    Several ladies I know are holding their sneezes in, and it always sounds painful to me. Let ‘er rip.

    Redcarborundum , Mikael Blomkvist Report

    #4

    Needing the lights off during s*x. i get it, its an insecurity thing with you. But if im at the point where i am sleeping with you, i have a general idea of what your body looks like already (Unless you have a hidden deformity which then i understand). But other than that, if you just have a normal body, i want to see it all, its s**y as hell and make me feel like we are connecting better than just 2 sweaty bodies in the dark.

also some women very squeemish about being eaten out. girl let me get in there and clean your plate. i wouldnt even be down there in the first place if it smelled bad or if the hair i obviously feel bothered me.


    also some women very squeemish about being eaten out. girl let me get in there and clean your plate. i wouldnt even be down there in the first place if it smelled bad or if the hair i obviously feel bothered me.

    Over_Deer8459 , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    To be fair, I'm a guy and I got squeamish reading that last paragraph.

    #5

    Stretch marks/their bellys. Like chill out girl, I f*****g love them s***s.

    FloatDH2 , Darina Belonogova Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    9 pound baby and a c.section has giving me loads of stretch marks and they don't bother me at all.. anymore

    #6

    Woman in a black top and white pants covering her mouth, expressing embarrassment at sunset. Farts.

    One, I dont give a f**k if you thunderclap the house down with them cheeks.

    This sounds like I have a thing for womens farts, but I really dont. I just know how uncomfortable it can be to keep them in.

    Bring the thunder.

    pyroskunkz , Vinicius Quaresma Report

    #7

    Rewearing the same outfit.

    Didntlikedefaultname , cottonbro studio Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Oh good lord how could anyone do that 🤣😂 I sometimes wear the same outfit the next day bringing dog walking if I'm not in work

    #8

    People seeing your house not being perfectly cleaned.

    Specialist_Pickle675 , cottonbro studio Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Haha people see my house clean and shining they ask me if I knew they were dropping around

    Being seen without makeup.

    ihavenoclue91 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Befor covid I wouldn't go the local shop without a full face of makeup and since stopping wearing make up I feel free and just as confident as I did with makeup

    #10

    Being tall? Why are photos of girls always with their knees bent or bending over or whatnot. Just stand up straight for gods sake.

    deformedfishface , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #11

    For the older ladies: gray hairs. You earned those, and some of us appreciate experience.

    novacthall , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #12

    Laughing too loud, they usually find it cute or fun.

    julietteinrain , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    Don't forget snorting when they laugh. My first wife was mortified when she laughed and a snort would sound. I would try to keep her laughing so she would snort again. It was cute and funny.

    #13

    Wearing glasses.

    The_Dues , Newman Photographs Report

    #14

    Not being dressed the right way to go to certain places. I literally don't notice.

    Legendary_Lamb2020 , Ron Lach Report

    #15

    Being at a party and wearing the same outfit as someone else.

    Long_Serpent , Cihan Oğuzmetin Report

    chewbonkies avatar
    Chewie
    Chewie
    Community Member
    My only thought when that happened was "wow, this person has great taste too"!😂

    #16

    Acne. I used to date someone who would cancel if she thought she had a pimple that was too bad, when tbh, idgaf and have never once thought about someone else's acne.

    kjexclamation , Anna Nekrashevich Report

    #17

    Cellulite.

    AssPlay69420 , cottonbro studio Report

    #18

    I didn't realize how much they didn't mind the tummy pouch that's so hard to get rid of.

    lenkapenka1008 , Andres Ayrton Report

    #19

    Being over 30.

    Used-Gas-6525 , Fábio Carvalho Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    And 40 and 50 but once you get to 41/51 ect you don't really care

    #20

    Most things.. for example.miss matching underwear...we are seeing your underwear...near future is promising 😁 same with stretch marks, bingo wings, muffin top, untidy lady gardens etc etc LADIES most of us don't care or even register it. We fellas are simple creatures, it's the ones that care you have to worry about. It's controling c**p first shots or they getting lots and picky from bordem.

    Competitive-Green430 , Fahad Waseem Report

    #21

    A big/prominent nose. As far as body parts go, that is probably no higher than fourth on most guy's priority lists.

    Supergamera , cottonbro studio Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    I have a Roman nose, it's very big and years ago as a kids other kids would tell me my nose was huge and I would agree and it would pìss them off

    Going to celebrations without gifts for the hosts.

    Gamer_panda8055 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #23

    Nails and eyelashes. We don't care about either and in fact prefer without. Oh and filler.

    Popular-Forever4385 , Marcelo Chagas Report

    #24

    We don't god d**n care that you didn't shave your bush.

    Justin_Shields , Castorly Stock Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    This guy prefers bush. I've always liked running my fingers through it or wrapping it lightly around a fingertip. I think it's $exy.

    #25

    Their drivers license photo! Every girl I've ever met refuses to show people their ID photo. I've had two girlfriends that legitimately got pissed at me when I picked up their ID to look at their pic.

    thai_iced_queef , Drazen Nesic Report

    #26

    As a new father, weight. If you are healthy and happy with how your body looks I don't care. Live your life, everything we are is borrowed for this short blip of existence.

    Lo_dough , Darina Belonogova Report

    #27

    Unshaved areas, such as legs, armpits, little stomach trail. Like when you let it grow for a few days extra.

    Kaptoz , KoolShooters Report

    #28

    Asymmetrical boobies. They're still boobies. We are satisfied.

    TheDanyuul , Alan Garzón Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    Most women have 1 slightly bigger than the other, it's normal

    #29

    Woman sleeping peacefully in a cozy bed, capturing an intimate moment of rest. Snoring.

    Bro, don’t pretend like you don’t. I can hear you from a mile away, so can the whole neighborhood. You sleep like a s**y dead octopus and take up the entire giant a*s bed despite being 5 foot 2. You sleep through me doing dishes and starting laundry at 4am.

    Then dare to ask me how I slept last night.

    Doesn’t matter though, you’re still sups adorbs and I like you very much.

    ShesATragicHero , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #30

    Woman in white pants with high heels and shoe boxes, showcasing fashion choices that confuse men. Feet size.

    I don't know who got it into their heads that men are looking at how big women's feet are, but the only time shoe size ever came up was if I saw a shoe sale and wanted to know if they had something that fit my partner.

    HapticSloughton , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    This is going to sound wrong, but when I'm looking down when with a woman, it's not her feet I'm looking at.

    #31

    Having bad breath in the morning.

We all do. Just shut up and kiss me.

    We all do. Just shut up and kiss me.

    anon , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #32

    Mustache fuzz lol.

    DuelJ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #33

    Scars.

    PerspectiveThink8555 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #34

    Small b***s.

    WillingCaterpillar19 , Manuel Moreno Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    Small ones generally avoid the problem of them heading south, like "going to Bolivia to meet up with Butch and Sundance" south.

    #35

    Her lazy a*s eye.

    narcodic_cassarole , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    #36

    Panty lines

Maybe that's just me though.

    Maybe that’s just me though.

    rumbellina , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #37

    Not looking perfectly stellar in a picture. Im not looking for a perfect expression.

    Money_Breh , cottonbro studio Report

    #38

    Generally, any sort of noise that comes from the body that isn't speech. This is based on my own experience though.

    Bright_Rip_Fantasy , Atahan

    #39

    Woman in a mint green hoodie holding her stomach, highlighting common insecurities that confuse men. My girlfriend started gaining a bit of belly fat because of her medication, and it used to make her feel anxious. But honestly, I find it really cute. So whenever we’re hugging, I’d gently touch her belly and say, “This is mine, and I love it.” I kept doing that until she eventually stopped stressing about it and just embraced it.

    TowerMurky , Andres Ayrton Report

    #40

    Snack pack with string cheese, dried raspberry bar, and banana chips in a floral lunch tote. I'm usually embarrassed to eat string cheese in front of my boyfriend but he thinks it's adorable.

    SirenOfMorning13 , ammichaels Report

    #41

    Two women laughing at a laptop screen, discussing matters that often confuse men. Tripping, stumbling on a word, social mishaps are indearing if you own it.

    rocketcitygardener , Canva Studio Report

    #42

    Close-up of a woman's neck and shoulders in a black top, wearing a delicate necklace. I didn't see this one specifically, but that "didn't shower for a day or two" musk of a woman you like or love just hits different in so many ways. If a guy says he enjoys you that way and you're comfortable with it, you should believe him. Most of the guys I know like or are at least verry tolerable of things about women that women might think are "gross".

    myfavssthrow , Almighty Shilref Report

    #43

    Woman smiling confidently, wearing a white shirt, showcasing beauty that confuses men. Snorting when they laugh. It is actually so cute.

    Kaylenz , Thaís Sarmento Report

    #44

    Woman sitting in bathroom wearing a white shirt and socks, using a smartphone, reflecting women's daily life aspects. I don’t care that you pooped and you think it stinks. I’m about to s**t myself and I don’t have time for you to stand around and air out the bathroom with half a can of febreeze.

    VonVilhelmVilhelm , Miriam Alonso Report

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    For years, I thought the shower fan was for clearing the smell. Fvck you, Dad.

    #45

    Profile of a woman with messy hair in a white top, showcasing natural beauty often causing embarrassment. Having a messy bun day, most guys will find the opposite.

    CardMountain , Kássia Melo Report

