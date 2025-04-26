Understandably, these impossible expectations often cause women to develop deep-seated insecurities. But men on Reddit have recently been calling out all of the traits and actions that they want to encourage women to stop being embarrassed by. From tummy rolls to eating in front of others, enjoy scrolling through this list of things that no one should ever feel shame about. And be sure to upvote the replies that hit home for you!

Women are constantly being told how to look and how to behave. You must be feminine but not too girly. You have to be pretty, but don’t put too much effort into your appearance. And you have to be thin, but you should still have curves. And of course, all of this is to appease the male gaze .

#1 I had a friend in HS who wouldn’t eat in front of guys because it was embarrassing to show her appetite. She was raised with the idea of eating like a normal human being was somehow not ladylike. As a kid it confused me, as an adult I feel bad looking back on it.

#2 I remember a girl I brought home once started bleeding thru the night and she was MORTIFIED in the morning(stain on the sheet)..I was just like..it's not that serious. It's not like it's a choice you made.

#3 Sneezing naturally.



Several ladies I know are holding their sneezes in, and it always sounds painful to me. Let ‘er rip.

#4 Needing the lights off during s*x. i get it, its an insecurity thing with you. But if im at the point where i am sleeping with you, i have a general idea of what your body looks like already (Unless you have a hidden deformity which then i understand). But other than that, if you just have a normal body, i want to see it all, its s**y as hell and make me feel like we are connecting better than just 2 sweaty bodies in the dark.





also some women very squeemish about being eaten out. girl let me get in there and clean your plate. i wouldnt even be down there in the first place if it smelled bad or if the hair i obviously feel bothered me.

#5 Stretch marks/their bellys. Like chill out girl, I f*****g love them s***s.

#6 Farts.



One, I dont give a f**k if you thunderclap the house down with them cheeks.



This sounds like I have a thing for womens farts, but I really dont. I just know how uncomfortable it can be to keep them in.



Bring the thunder.

#7 Rewearing the same outfit.

#8 People seeing your house not being perfectly cleaned.

#9 Being seen without makeup.

#10 Being tall? Why are photos of girls always with their knees bent or bending over or whatnot. Just stand up straight for gods sake.

#11 For the older ladies: gray hairs. You earned those, and some of us appreciate experience.

#12 Laughing too loud, they usually find it cute or fun.

#13 Wearing glasses.

#14 Not being dressed the right way to go to certain places. I literally don't notice.

#15 Being at a party and wearing the same outfit as someone else.

#16 Acne. I used to date someone who would cancel if she thought she had a pimple that was too bad, when tbh, idgaf and have never once thought about someone else’s acne.

#17 Cellulite.

#18 I didn’t realize how much they didn’t mind the tummy pouch that’s so hard to get rid of.

#19 Being over 30.

#20 Most things.. for example.miss matching underwear...we are seeing your underwear...near future is promising 😁 same with stretch marks, bingo wings, muffin top, untidy lady gardens etc etc LADIES most of us don't care or even register it. We fellas are simple creatures, it's the ones that care you have to worry about. It's controling c**p first shots or they getting lots and picky from bordem.

#21 A big/prominent nose. As far as body parts go, that is probably no higher than fourth on most guy’s priority lists.

#22 Going to celebrations without gifts for the hosts.

#23 Nails and eyelashes. We don’t care about either and in fact prefer without. Oh and filler.

#24 We don't god d**n care that you didn't shave your bush.

#25 Their drivers license photo! Every girl I’ve ever met refuses to show people their ID photo. I’ve had two girlfriends that legitimately got pissed at me when I picked up their ID to look at their pic.

#26 As a new father, weight. If you are healthy and happy with how your body looks I don’t care. Live your life, everything we are is borrowed for this short blip of existence.

#27 Unshaved areas, such as legs, armpits, little stomach trail. Like when you let it grow for a few days extra.

#28 Asymmetrical boobies. They’re still boobies. We are satisfied.

#29 Snoring.



Bro, don’t pretend like you don’t. I can hear you from a mile away, so can the whole neighborhood. You sleep like a s**y dead octopus and take up the entire giant a*s bed despite being 5 foot 2. You sleep through me doing dishes and starting laundry at 4am.



Then dare to ask me how I slept last night.



Doesn’t matter though, you’re still sups adorbs and I like you very much.

#30 Feet size.



I don't know who got it into their heads that men are looking at how big women's feet are, but the only time shoe size ever came up was if I saw a shoe sale and wanted to know if they had something that fit my partner.

#31 Having bad breath in the morning.



We all do. Just shut up and kiss me.

#32 Mustache fuzz lol.

#33 Scars.

#34 Small b***s.

#35 Her lazy a*s eye.

#36 Panty lines



Maybe that’s just me though.

#37 Not looking perfectly stellar in a picture. Im not looking for a perfect expression.

#38 Generally, any sort of noise that comes from the body that isn't speech. This is based on my own experience though.

#39 My girlfriend started gaining a bit of belly fat because of her medication, and it used to make her feel anxious. But honestly, I find it really cute. So whenever we’re hugging, I’d gently touch her belly and say, “This is mine, and I love it.” I kept doing that until she eventually stopped stressing about it and just embraced it.

#40 I'm usually embarrassed to eat string cheese in front of my boyfriend but he thinks it's adorable.

#41 Tripping, stumbling on a word, social mishaps are indearing if you own it.

#42 I didn't see this one specifically, but that "didn't shower for a day or two" musk of a woman you like or love just hits different in so many ways. If a guy says he enjoys you that way and you're comfortable with it, you should believe him. Most of the guys I know like or are at least verry tolerable of things about women that women might think are "gross".

#43 Snorting when they laugh. It is actually so cute.

#44 I don’t care that you pooped and you think it stinks. I’m about to s**t myself and I don’t have time for you to stand around and air out the bathroom with half a can of febreeze.

#45 Having a messy bun day, most guys will find the opposite.