We all love a good pamper session after a long and hard week. Getting a massage or adorning your nails with a new intricate design can certainly boost your mood. And, unfortunately, it can make your wallet very sad. Jayshree decided to save money by doing her nails at home and much to her delight, her boyfriend Dakota jumped in to help. Not only did he help – he became a pro at nail art and now the internauts are urging him to become a licensed technician.

More info: TikTok

When Jayshree decided to do her nails at home, she was very frustrated with the process

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Love is a driving force behind the most beautiful creations. It inspires humans and makes us do seemingly impossible things. Dakota Rowe, for example, learned an impressive new skill to help his beloved girlfriend to save money and feel beautiful while doing it. When Jayshree decided to do her own nails at home, it was a struggle.

“I would listen to her struggle and curse under her breath about how hard it was,” Dakota recalled the beginning of the journey. “Then every 20 minutes, she would go, ‘You know, you would be really good at this.’ So I told her I would try it out.”

And he did try it out! He wanted his girlfriend to have the trendy manicures she had saved in her Pinterest boards, so he went on to learn how to do Gel-X nails.

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Her boyfriend Dakota decided to jump in and help her, learning how to do Gel-X manicures

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Touched by her boyfriend’s efforts, Jayshree decided to record their nail journey on a TikTok account. “When he agreed to do my nails, I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to make a TikTok video about this,’” she recalled.

Dakota’s nail art quickly went viral, gathering millions of views. One of the videos, detailing all the nail sets he’s done from the beginning, has garnered an astounding 36.8M views – if he was to open a salon, there would definitely be a line!

A lot of commenters were urging him to become a licensed technician so he could do nails full-time as he clearly has a talent for that.

Image credits: gelxdaddy

“I would listen to her struggle and curse under her breath about how hard it was,” he recalled

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

After a few attempts, Dakota’s talent started shining through as he was able to make more and more intricate designs

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Turns out, nail art is not the only creative outlet for Dakota. He often works with wood, carefully crafting beautiful pieces and this unusual skill definitely helps when doing nails. “When you’re working with wood, you have to be flowy, so you don’t chip it. Then that kind of transfers over to when I’m doing nails. I have to flow with the brush, or else my lines are going to be super jacked up. You have to be precise but not too much so.”

Another group of commenters were saying that Dakota is an example of a perfect boyfriend and the popular saying “if he wanted – he would”. Both Dakota and Jayshree shared that this activity has strengthened their bond, making them even more in love.

“Doing this has definitely resulted in us spending a lot of time together, which I like,” Dakota said. “With our busy schedules, this created time for us to just be with each other face to face.”

“It’s a bonding time,” noted Jayshree.

Right, she needs to share where she got a boyfriend like this. Link, please!

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Jayshree recorded their nail journey on TikTok where millions of people were amazed by Dakota’s skills and dedication to his beloved girlfriend

Image credits: gelxdaddy

For now, Dakota is doing nails for his girlfriend and the women he knows, but perhaps there will be a new beginning in the upcoming year. “I’ve definitely considered cosmetology school,” Dakota revealed. “I know it would teach me how to fine-tune a lot of techniques that I’m already doing, I would be my own boss, and I would be more artistic. That’s pretty cool.”

There is no doubt that Dakota will be one of the top students there. Maybe it’s worth booking a spot in advance?

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Commenters urge him to go to beauty school and become a licensed technician so he can share his talent with a wider audience

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Image credits: gelxdaddy

Not only did he learn how to do awesome manicures, but it also allowed them to spend more time together, strengthening their bond

Image credits: gelxdaddy

While not everyone has an opportunity and enough patience to learn nail art, there are plenty of fun activities people can do together to strengthen their bond. Take a few hours in a week to do something fun together: go swimming, join a club or even make a tradition to go on walks every Saturday morning and share about your week. People who spend quality time together stay together.

What do you think about Dakota’s nail art? Do you think you could learn Gel-X nails too?

People in the comments were urging him to become a licensed technician so he can open his own salon