Man Announces To Everyone Except His GF Of 7 Years That They Broke Up

It is beyond confusing when you think that your romantic relationship is thriving when, in fact, your partner is secretly cheating on you. This is what happened to redditor u/Unlucky_Amoeba_2473, who got proof that her boyfriend of 7 years, someone she was planning to get married to, was unfaithful.
The woman turned to the Relationship Advice online community for practical advice on how to disappear from his life, and cut him out for good. And the internet delivered.
Keep reading for the full story, including an important follow-up. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.
When you find irrefutable proof that your partner has been unfaithful to you, you have to decide how to move forward
Two pairs of bare feet on bed sheets, representing a man and his girlfriend in a long-term relationship.
Drastic changes in your partner’s mood, routine, habits, or intimacy can indicate that something secretive is going on
It can be humiliating to learn that your significant other has been telling their family and friends that they’ve been broken up with you for months, while you’re still together.
As tough as it is, if you no longer want to be with someone, the right thing to do is to sit down and have a face-to-face conversation so you can both move forward. In that case, there’s at least a chance of breaking up amicably.
The wrong move is clearly what the guy did in this case: hoping that his partner won’t find out about his infidelity while still staying in a relationship with her.
It’s not fair to his significant other. It’s not fair to the other women he’s dating. And it’s also not fair to his family and friends whom he’s lying to about his actual relationship.
It can be hard to pick up on the fact that your partner may be unfaithful to you. Some signs are very clear, but others are far more subtle and only obvious in retrospect.
As a rule of thumb, if there are sudden changes in your partner’s behavior and habits, it might (emphasis on ‘might’) be an indication that they’re cheating on you. Though, keep in mind, that, for instance, stress at work or problems in their personal life may cause them to behave differently, too.
As Choosing Therapy points out, one potential sign of cheating is if your partner has drastic changes in their mood. “If your partner is usually relaxed or laid-back and suddenly becomes uptight, withdrawn, on edge, or easily agitated, it could be a sign that they are hiding something.”
Something else to look out for are major changes in routine, secret friendships, gaslighting, them complaining about you, and being overprotective of their electronic devices.
Proof of cheating is often found on electronic devices. If your significant other is increasingly protective of their tech, browsing history, and passwords, it’s very suspicious
If you’re worried about your relationship, there’s no better tool at your disposal than a heart-to-heart conversation. Nobody is a mind-reader.
Get on the same page. Figure out why there might be some lingering tension between the two of you. And then look for ways to either compromise or collaborate going forward.
According to Verywell Mind, some of the most common signs of cheating include the following:
Changes in communication and attitude
A sudden, increased interest in one’s appearance
Spending more time away from home
Lying
Avoidance and indifference
Changes in your intimate life
Money issues
Accusing you of cheating
Changes in their use of technology
You can tell a lot about a person by their tech use. Internet infidelity is common. And you can often find proof about your significant other’s cheating on their phone or computer.
Some major red flags to look out for are if your partner suddenly becomes unreachable during certain times of the day, they change their passwords and don’t share them with you, and sneak off to text or take calls.
Other things that should concern you are if they suddenly switch off cloud sharing on various devices, stop using shared devices, reduce their social media use, clear their browsing history, and their fitness tracker shows them exercising during odd times.
What would you do if you were in the author’s shoes and found out that your long-term partner is cheating on you, Pandas? What do you think of the advice the internet gave the woman on disappearing from her boyfriend’s life? Is there anything else that you’d do to cut the person out of your life? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
The internet soon rushed in with practical, useful advice for the distraught woman
Comment advising to take pictures or videos of the apartment to prevent damage claims after a breakup announcement.
Text post about managing breakup details and focusing on self-care after a man announces breakup except to his girlfriend.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to schedule an STD check and cancel utilities after a breakup announcement.
Screenshot of a social media post about a man announcing to everyone except his girlfriend that they broke up.
Reddit comment giving advice on handling breakup and managing communication after partner cheats.
Screenshot of an anonymous online comment discussing a breakup, referencing announcing the split except to his girlfriend.
Comment suggesting to put a cotton ball with perfume in heat vents to remind a longtime boyfriend of someone.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a man announcing breakup to everyone except his girlfriend of 7 years.
Man speaking to group, expressing announcement about breakup with girlfriend of seven years in casual setting.
Comment warning about a man cheating and lying after announcing breakup to everyone except his girlfriend of 7 years.
Comment expressing support and encouragement for a man who announced breakup to everyone except his girlfriend of 7 years.
Man announces breakup to friends while his girlfriend stays unaware, highlighting relationship communication issues.
Comment from SeaChangesMoon advising to go no contact and burn photos to avoid gaslighting after breakup announcement.
Man standing with orange suitcase near door, symbolizing man announces breakup but excludes girlfriend of 7 years.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
