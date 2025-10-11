ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a devastating blow to realize that your significant other, your soulmate, has been unfaithful to you. But sometimes, even if some of the signs are there, you’re not quite sure if they’ve stepped out on you. So, you might decide to bite the bullet and hire a private investigator to make sure.

In a viral ‘Ask Me Anything’ thread, a PI fairly fresh to the job bared all about catching cheaters, as he welcomed people’s questions about the ins and outs of his career. Put on your detective hat, play some film noir music in the background, and scroll down to learn what it’s like to walk a mile in a PI’s shoes.

Online conversation about cheating suspicions with a private investigator discussing infidelity evidence and case outcomes.

    Reddit conversation discussing stories about suspected cheating and insights from a private investigator on who cheats more.

    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think even if there is proof the suspected partner is innocent, if one gets suspicious to the point of hiring a PI, most of the time the damage is already done and the relationship is not going anywhere

    Screenshot of a discussion about cheating with insights from a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Broadly speaking, one of the biggest indications that your partner might be unfaithful to you is that their behavior suddenly undergoes drastic changes. To be clear, cheating isn’t the only reason this can happen. Stress at work or in their personal life can be the cause, too. But so can an affair.

    For example, your significant other might suddenly change how they communicate with you, how they dress, how intimate they are with you, what their interests are, etc.
    Conversation about who cheats more, with insights from a private investigator catching cheaters sharing honest observations.

    Conversation about ethics of tracking and private investigator views on surveillance and catching cheaters online.

    Conversation about cheating and unusual behavior from a private investigator who catches cheaters sharing experiences.

    As per Verywell Mind, other major indications that your partner might be unfaithful to you also include:

    1. Spending more time away from home
    2. Becoming increasingly interested in their appearance
    3. Lying to you
    4. Avoiding you
    5. Being indifferent toward you
    6. Having sudden money issues
    7. Changing how they use technology
    8. Accusing you of cheating out of the blue
    Reddit exchange about private investigator sharing experiences catching cheaters and surveillance timelines.

    Reddit users discuss experiences and challenges of catching cheaters, highlighting patience and caution in private investigator work.

    Reddit conversation showing a private investigator sharing insights on catching cheaters after persistent efforts.

    It would be kind of stupid if you found him, but not in the last place your looked....

    Changes in technology use are often a big red flag. For instance, it’s incredibly suspicious if your partner suddenly changes the passwords to their phone or computer without sharing them with you.

    Something else that’s super sus is suddenly becoming unreachable during certain parts of the day, texting or calling someone in secret, and constantly clearing browser history.
    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a private investigator's experiences catching cheaters and romantic suspicions.

    I feel like this might be - for me - the most "excusable" motive for cheating. I mean, only if it is "try before you buy" to find out if they are really into same gender. NOT if it is a regular thing. Then it is plain cheating. To elaborate: it might be an ego thing, but that would mean it's not me, it's them...

    Reddit conversation about a private investigator discussing earnings from catching cheaters case by case.

    Reddit user explains using telescopic lens digital camera and phone videos to catch cheaters with hidden long-distance equipment.

    Other signs of tech-related cheating to look out for include exercising during odd times and hours on your partner’s fitness tracker, suddenly switching off cloud sharing on devices, and stopping the use of shared devices.

    With the ease of access to the internet and social media, these days, affairs (physical and emotional) are easier to have.
    Screenshot of an online discussion about the legality and ethics behind hiring a private investigator to catch cheaters.

    Reddit conversation about spotting cheaters, highlighting insights from a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Screenshot of a private investigator discussing spy kit and time spent tracking cheaters in cars and public places.

    Verywell Mind warns that unless you have hard evidence that your partner is cheating on you or they tell you, they’ll likely deny any accusations you throw their way.

    You may want to consider either couples’ or individual counseling if your significant other keeps avoiding discussions about your relationship. These professionals can help you deal with the emotional fallout and help you decide what to do next.
    Conversation between a user and private investigator about cheating locations and relationship impacts seen by a cheating investigator

    Reddit users discuss behavior of cheaters in public based on insights from a private investigator catching cheaters.

    Reddit conversation with a private investigator discussing licensing and operations about catching cheaters.

    It’s hard to say why someone cheated on their partner without knowing their personal circumstances. Some individuals have affairs because they’re falling out of love with their significant other or because they’re angry at them.

    Others might have serious commitment issues or don’t have their needs met. Still others desire more variety in their life, have self-esteem issues, or simply have the opportunity to be unfaithful, so they take it, Healthline notes.
    Private investigator sharing insights on who cheats more, based on real experiences catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about generating sales and working in private investigation surveillance.

    Comment thread showing a user explaining how they became a private investigator who catches cheaters after military service.

    For example, it’s a potential relationship landmine if you or your partner have unmet needs, whether they’re physical or emotional. If you both have different intimacy needs or feel undervalued, it can lead to one of you looking elsewhere to have them met. Remember, affairs aren’t just physical.

    They can be solely emotional, too. And yet, emotional affairs can hurt just as much as physical ones.
    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing personal patience, related to private investigator insights on who cheats more.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing challenges of conducting surveillance in extreme heat for a private investigator.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about how a private investigator uncovers cheating spouses and stays unnoticed.

    According to Healthline, if you’re the one who cheated on your significant other, you have to have an honest conversation with them. You have to respect their decision about whether or not to try to repair your relationship.

    At the same time, you have to be honest with yourself about whether you want to continue the relationship, can tackle the core reasons behind your infidelity, and can avoid cheating again in the future.
    Reddit conversation about a private investigator who catches cheaters discussing sources and fieldwork experience.

    Conversation between users discussing qualifications and privacy concerns of a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Private investigator discussing tactics used to catch cheaters and dealing with suspected infidelity cases.

    Have you ever seriously thought about working as a private investigator? Do you think that you would make a good PI? Why (not)?

    Have you ever suspected your significant other of cheating on you? Were your guesses accurate, or were you wildly off course?

    We’d like to hear your thoughts about the topic. Share them in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    Red flags and green flags private investigator considers when selecting cheating investigation cases.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about working as a private investigator and revealing details of cheating cases.

    Reddit conversation about private investigator tactics and what a PI who catches cheaters reveals about their work.

    Conversation about evidence collection methods used by a private investigator specializing in catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of a conversation about how stealthy cheaters avoid capture, related to private investigator insights on cheating.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing costs and tactics used by a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Conversation about private investigator methods and experiences in catching cheaters using GPS tracking devices.

    Reddit conversation about dangerous situations faced by private investigator catching cheaters during investigations.

    Screenshot of a discussion about private investigator services and how they catch cheaters through client screening and networking.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing private investigator tactics related to catching cheaters and legal boundaries.

    Reddit conversation about the career and experiences of a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Reddit conversation about private investigator work involving following and covert surveillance to catch cheaters.

    Online conversation showing comments about how to realize if a private investigator is catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about cheating cases shared by a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Reddit conversation about professional background of investigator discussing who cheats more and catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of a discussion about private investigator experiences with custody battles and catching cheaters outcomes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing hiring private investigators to follow cheaters and investigate suspicions.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about private investigator training related to who cheats more and catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing experiences of a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Conversation between users discussing a private investigator's experience with trust and cheating cases.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about training and experience shared by a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing costs and experiences of private investigators who catch cheaters.

    Screenshot of a conversation about patterns and signs of cheating from a private investigator catching cheaters.

    Screenshot of online conversation about private investigator techniques for catching cheaters in mobile surveillance scenarios.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion featuring users talking about following someone into a restaurant and meal compensation.

    Conversation about cases handled by a private investigator who catches cheaters and their emotional impact.

    Social media conversation about private investigators using cameras to catch cheaters and gather video evidence.

    Screenshot of online discussion about entry level positions in private investigation related to catching cheaters and surveillance tasks.

    Reddit user sharing a story about a private investigator placing illegal tracking devices while discussing cheating cases.

    Private investigator sharing insights on how cheaters are caught through surveillance outside hotel rooms.

    Online discussion about skills required by private investigators who catch cheaters compared to law enforcement officers.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing licensing and experience of a private investigator who catches cheaters.

    Text exchange about tracking phone call logs and phone location, related to private investigator catching cheaters.

