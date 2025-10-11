“Who Cheats More?”: Private Investigator Who Catches Cheaters Gets Honest About What He Has Seen
It’s a devastating blow to realize that your significant other, your soulmate, has been unfaithful to you. But sometimes, even if some of the signs are there, you’re not quite sure if they’ve stepped out on you. So, you might decide to bite the bullet and hire a private investigator to make sure.
In a viral ‘Ask Me Anything’ thread, a PI fairly fresh to the job bared all about catching cheaters, as he welcomed people’s questions about the ins and outs of his career. Put on your detective hat, play some film noir music in the background, and scroll down to learn what it’s like to walk a mile in a PI’s shoes.
Broadly speaking, one of the biggest indications that your partner might be unfaithful to you is that their behavior suddenly undergoes drastic changes. To be clear, cheating isn’t the only reason this can happen. Stress at work or in their personal life can be the cause, too. But so can an affair.
For example, your significant other might suddenly change how they communicate with you, how they dress, how intimate they are with you, what their interests are, etc.
As per Verywell Mind, other major indications that your partner might be unfaithful to you also include:
- Spending more time away from home
- Becoming increasingly interested in their appearance
- Lying to you
- Avoiding you
- Being indifferent toward you
- Having sudden money issues
- Changing how they use technology
- Accusing you of cheating out of the blue
Changes in technology use are often a big red flag. For instance, it’s incredibly suspicious if your partner suddenly changes the passwords to their phone or computer without sharing them with you.
Something else that’s super sus is suddenly becoming unreachable during certain parts of the day, texting or calling someone in secret, and constantly clearing browser history.
Other signs of tech-related cheating to look out for include exercising during odd times and hours on your partner’s fitness tracker, suddenly switching off cloud sharing on devices, and stopping the use of shared devices.
With the ease of access to the internet and social media, these days, affairs (physical and emotional) are easier to have.
Verywell Mind warns that unless you have hard evidence that your partner is cheating on you or they tell you, they’ll likely deny any accusations you throw their way.
You may want to consider either couples’ or individual counseling if your significant other keeps avoiding discussions about your relationship. These professionals can help you deal with the emotional fallout and help you decide what to do next.
It’s hard to say why someone cheated on their partner without knowing their personal circumstances. Some individuals have affairs because they’re falling out of love with their significant other or because they’re angry at them.
Others might have serious commitment issues or don’t have their needs met. Still others desire more variety in their life, have self-esteem issues, or simply have the opportunity to be unfaithful, so they take it, Healthline notes.
For example, it’s a potential relationship landmine if you or your partner have unmet needs, whether they’re physical or emotional. If you both have different intimacy needs or feel undervalued, it can lead to one of you looking elsewhere to have them met. Remember, affairs aren’t just physical.
They can be solely emotional, too. And yet, emotional affairs can hurt just as much as physical ones.
According to Healthline, if you’re the one who cheated on your significant other, you have to have an honest conversation with them. You have to respect their decision about whether or not to try to repair your relationship.
At the same time, you have to be honest with yourself about whether you want to continue the relationship, can tackle the core reasons behind your infidelity, and can avoid cheating again in the future.
