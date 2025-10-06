Today, we’re featuring puzzling and bizarre antiques that confused people to no end, only for brilliant online detectives to help them out with their niche knowledge. Keep scrolling for a crash course in weird object functionality, and to learn something new so you can show off the next time you’re at an antique store.

The number of talented and perceptive people found on the internet is staggering. Take the sprawling ‘What Is This Thing?’ online community, for example. It is filled to the brim with experts and sleuths who help people identify mysterious objects.

#1 Old Leather Boot With Long Metal Spikes. Leather Is Old And Stiff, Sole Is Wood, Metal With Nails Or Rivets Around The Sole, 4” Spikes. Seems Like It Might Be A Mountaineering Boot Share icon DoctorOfMeat:



They're for crushing chestnuts.



#2 Found In An Antique Store Share icon eltonnovs:



It's a wild boar tooth.



#3 Mom Found This In A Box In The Attic Share icon Phurba, a three-sided peg, stake, knife, or nail-like ritual implement deeply rooted in Indo-Tibetan Buddhism and Bön traditions.



Good instincts, environmental awareness, solid judgment, lots of curiosity, and plenty of life experience can give you a solid foundation for internet sleuthing. But if you want to be an actual detective or investigator, you need a wide skillset to complement your wise gut. ADVERTISEMENT According to National Private Investigators, PIs need to have strong analytical, research, problem-solving, internet, and communication skills.

#4 My Father Found And Bought This At A Garage Sale Last Week. It's Cool To The Touch, And The Little Doors Make A Clinking Sound, So I'm Guessing It's Carved Stone Share icon Heavy, so probably solid. My best guess is it's a religious relic, since I don't see another use for it.



Reddit user:



It looks like it features images from the Nativity of Christ--the overall shape being the stable where he was born. Based on the artistic style, possibly Coptic (Ethiopian Christians)? Their iconography looks extremely similar.



#5 Expandable Metal Circle With Chain And Lid. This Top Comes Off But Is Attached With A Hinge. When The Top Is Off It Can Expand Share icon It says it's from Germany. It belonged to an antique shop owner who didn't know what it was.



SilverScimitar13:



It's the top of an expandable purse, yours is just missing the actual fabric purse part.



#6 The End Appears To Be Rabbit Hair And The Handle Is Like A Marbled Bakelite Or Maybe Plastic? Share icon Nanerpus_is_my_Homie:



It’s a powder puff wand for face powder. This is a very nice example! Also called a “patter wand”. The idea was popping/beating the powder on your face has a more finished look than using your hand.



With so much investigative work taking place digitally, you need to be great at using the internet to get the information you need. That means looking through public records, social media networks, specialized databases, financial records, etc. On top of that, good tech skills are a must, as you’ll have to gather and analyze evidence and use software. Private investigators should also have integrity and know how to be discreet. A large chunk of their work deals with sensitive matters, so you have to be ethical and objective. Your reputation (and by extension your livelihood) depends on it.

#7 Found An Antique Metal Object At My Local Charity Shop. It Is In The Shape Of A Droplet And Has Button Or Pressing Mechanism And A Tiny Hole In The Top Share icon The front has a button that can be pressed in. It also come with a matching box. There doesn’t seem to be a clicking mechanism.



Sparky81:



1930s Art Deco Marcel Franck Atomizer Perfume Bottle.



#8 A Departed Someone Loved To Garage Sale Shop. Trying To Identify This Old Antique. I Think It May Be Used To Hang Or Display Clothing But I’m Really Not Sure Share icon It has a hook on the top as well as the bottom, and a couple of long wooden angled platforms in the middle.



iwegian:



It's a valet stand. It holds a man's suit and other accessories.



#9 Made Of Wood. Too Shallow To Store Pens. Hangs On Wall Share icon DaddioHeff:



It is for a large box of matches.



The “What Is This Thing?” online group is a legendary subreddit. It was created all the way back in 2010, and over the past 15 years, amateur and professional internet sleuths have been helping identify people’s mystery items nonstop. Currently, a jaw-dropping 1.5 million internet users visit the online group every single week, with 6.4k weekly contributions. ADVERTISEMENT We’d like to hear from you now, Pandas. Which of these peculiar antiques piqued your curiosity? Were there any strange objects that you could actually identify? What is the weirdest item that you’ve ever stumbled across in your life? Let us know what you think.

#10 My Inner Child Needs To Know. Green & White Pendant Of Some Sort Found In My Stocking 18 Years Ago Share icon What is this thing? My inner child needs to know.

Long story short, I found this in my Christmas stocking when I was 7-8 years old. No one knew where it came from. There would be periods of time throughout my childhood where it would disappear, then reappear months or even years later. It was always a fun childhood mystery to me. I have not seen it since 2013 until today. Part of me wants to keep the magic alive and believe it’s some magical stone with disappearing abilities, but I’ve wanted to know what this thing is for almost 20 years now. It looks like some kind of jewelry pendant, but I’m not sure how it would work. The hole in the third picture doesn’t go all the way through.



phord:



It's a jadeite pendant with a space to hold herbs or sandalwood. The word on the back is "fu", which means "luck". The dragon heads are just common Chinese symbolism, but sometimes there is a bat instead because the word for "bat" sounds like 'luck". If it has bamboo symbolism, it's supposed to be stronger. It's usually strung and attached to your belt and carried for luck.

My Chinese wife, who also claims this is not a well made piece, poor quality sculpting, common in antique markets.

She also warns that Chinese people do not carry old pieces with an unknown history, because they might have belonged to someone who died, and then it was stolen by grave robbers. And then the amulet could bring bad luck.

But if the piece is handed down from their family, someone they know and cared about, it becomes more special to them. They believe it carries a bit of the bearer in it, like part of their soul, from their having carried it for so long.

Wife says it comes back to you because it has become part of you. You should keep it, no matter how much you are offered. Also, you should touch it a lot so it accumulates oil from your skin (your soul). This will make it more beautiful.



#11 Antique From The 1800’s, Have To Figure Out What It Is For A School Project Share icon reflected_shadow:



Antique Soap Saver. Small scraps of soap were put in the cage, and when people did dishes by hand, the soap saver was swished though the dishwater to made suds.



#12 Found At Antique Festival Near Atlanta, Is 17" By 5.5" Share icon nitro479:



It's for rolling newspapers into a "log" for the fireplace.



#13 I Inherited This From My Grandpa. It Probably Belonged To My Great Grandpa. It Came With A Vintage How To Sketch Book Share icon cynikalAhole99:



Precision vintage drafting tools.



#14 What Is This Thing? Circular Thing On A Post In An Antique Place Share icon jjdiablo:



This is an Engine Order Telegraph used in older marine vessels. Allowed the Captain remote communication with the ship's engine room.



#15 Old Mechanical Device Found In A Dumpster. Extreme Heavy. Cash Register? Mechanical Calculator? Share icon lordsteve1:



It is indeed a mechanical calculator, an Odhner 1950/60’s model.



#16 Found In An Old Junk Drawer Share icon Matsojr222:



Traveling ink well 100%.



#17 Rotating Wood Panel In Old Freemason Building. About 4 Ft By 4 Ft, Leads To Nothing Share icon I just got an office job in an old Freemason’s building. Along with interesting relics like stained glass and wall-sized murals, there is this random panel at the top of the stairs. It’s a framed series of triangular-shaped wooden pieces. They rotate on a pivot point, top to bottom, and have ridges on one side. Behind them is just the wall interior. No window or vent or secret door. They’re also numbered at the top.



BackgroundGrade:



Is there a chimney behind it? If so, it's a "thermostat". Once the chimney starts radiating heat, you open the louvers to let out the amount of heat you want.



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Probably Around 5kg, Found In An Antique Shop In Australia. About 20-30cm Deep With A Binocular-Like Leather Case, Not Sure If Removable Share icon thenewtestament:



It’s a Geiger counter.



#19 Large Cylindrical Drum With Openings On Either Side, And A Spigot On The Bottom Left Corner Share icon mrthisoldthing:



It’s the measuring sight glass from an old gasoline pump that’s been repurposed and turned on its side. The spigot would have been on the bottom. That’s where the dispensing hose connected.



#20 Wall Mounted Wooden Antique Cylinder With Belt Mechanism That Rotates The Cylinder - Labels Says "Charles Parker Manufacturing" Share icon The shield with wheels on top of the cylinder will prevent a piece of paper from being displayed. Unless you are suggesting when you find your map, you reverse roll slightly in order to make the paper bow out giving you access to then pull on it by hand to then expose it entirely for display.



KryptosBC:



I believe it is a map roller for multiple maps. Each map would have been attached in one of the visible slots. The map would be selected by pulling down on the rope close to the wall, then reversed to display the chosen map. My memory of it is vague, but I once saw something like this in an old bank office that was being dismantled in about 1960. I do not recall seeing it operated. There is likely some sort of spring loaded ratchet mechanism involved, hence the noisy operation.



#21 Found These 1970's "Medical Micro Samples" At An Antique Store Recently. Cant Tell Of They Are Solid Material Or Tiny Vials Of Liquid Share icon Hypochondriaco:



I saw your post with my girlfriend who is a nurse, and she said she’s almost sure they are brain microdialysis cartridges.



#22 The Little Metal Dowels Raise Up, But Can't Be Pulled Out. The Tag Was Not Descriptive At All Share icon Found it in Abilene, TX. I think the place is called Blue Willow Estate Sales.



ferkinatord**n:



Looks like the most unique cribbage board I've ever seen! Do the pegs stay up in their own when you pull them up? If so cribbage is my bet.



#23 Small Metal Contraption From An Estate, Possibly Antique. Pokey Tab And Flat Sharp Blade-Like Piece Coming Out Of The Top Move Together On A Very Tight Springy Mechanism Share icon The back panel slides off and top button can be pressed. Comes in a case with a pocket. Measures 2" x 7/8" x 1/2".



Reddit user:



This looks like an old blood-letting knife.



#24 Antique Brass And Steel Contraption. Approximately 7.5" Long. Origin Unknown Share icon Picked this item up from a friend but have no history on it. The brass portions are surprisingly ornamental and it has a working "piston" or slide that moves approximately 1". The end is tooled, possibly to fit an attachment.



ibuybundy:



Clock pendulum.



#25 Wood Artefact With Fabric Stripes. It Seems An Old Piece Of Furniture. Picture Taken At A Market In Piedmont, Italy Share icon nitro479:



Victorian fireplace screen like this.



#26 Small Plastic Figurines Found Buried In Backyard. 1” Mustachioed Bald Men With Hands On Head, Printed With Arrows Share icon ornithoid:



Think I solved this one! Hasbro produced a Monopoly mini-game in 2009 called Monopoly: Get Out Of Jail. It looks like these were the game pieces used.



#27 Landlord Found It In The Basement. Heavy Metal. Google Isn't Responding Well To "Scary Wand" Share icon drowninginidiots:



Soldering iron. The end you are holding is the head, and is usually copper. The other end would normally have a wood handle.



#28 Ceramic Dachshund With Small Dish On One Side And Larger Rectangle Dish With Holes In The Bottom On The Other Side. No Markings. Found At The Relative's House Share icon We cannot figure this out. Lots of crazy ideas, but none of them actually make sense.



amnitol:



It’s a ceramic dresser valet from approximately the 1950s! The square side is to hold a wallet, and the round one to hold misc small items from your pocket.



#29 Found In A Garden. Metallic Object That Closes In On Itself Share icon Treefrogprince:



Looks like a Hindu ritual box. It is missing the middle piece that would sit in that central hole.



#30 Found In An Unfinished Basement Of An Old Home. Looks Like A Coin But It's Hollow And Opens Up Share icon dont_say_choozday:



Possibly it was a coin lighter, but now it's missing some parts.



#31 Found This Hidden In The Ceiling Of My Basement With A Bunch Of Others. Made Out Of Glass, Appears To Have Some Sort Of Tape Or Paper Border Around It Share icon -_-BaDgEr-_- :



Nice find! Magic Lantern glass slide.



#32 Found In The Basement Of German House That Was Built Shortly Before World War II Share icon ImclearlyBatman:



Mortar and pestle. A very old one, too.



#33 Open Spoon With Spikes; Trident-Like Fork; Tongs With A Chicken Foot And A Perforated Spoon. All Antique Silver Share icon AnnabananaIL:



Olive server, lettuce server, ice tongs. Having a talon on ice tongs is a novelty feature, but there are a lot of them out there!



#34 Miniature Antique Mini Glass Ball Things? The Balls Are Hollow And Delicate With Little Tips/Ends. Each One Is Numbered On The Top Share icon SincerelySpicy:



They're called Hydrostatic Bubbles or Spirit Bubbles, among other things, and they're used as hydrometers for testing the alcohol content of liquors.



#35 Spoon Type Thing With A Metal Plate And Hole? Share icon My husband and I went thrift shopping and found this weird sterling silver spoon but we have no idea what it’s used for? Looked up the brand “reed and Barton” and found that it’s an old sterling silver company but couldn’t find a spoon like this anywhere. Anyone know what it is or what it’s used for?



TeeBeeDub:



That! Is a soup spoon for mustachioed gentlemen.



#36 What Is This Red Antique T-Shaped Leather Stool Thing? Handle On Top And In The Middle Of A Formal Lounge. In A Private Members’ Club In London, England Share icon 1cat2dogs1horse:



I always thought stools like this were called gout stools. Yours is one of the many different styles and forms they come in.



#37 Found This Cast Iron Coffin In A Closed Funeral Home. I Have Ideas On What It Is, But Want To Be Absolutely Sure Share icon FreedomDragon01:



I would guess it’s a version of the Fiske coffin. These coffins were designed after the advent of major railway transportation and offered airtight coffins. This helped to naturally preserve the body. When people began traveling far from families and then subsequently dying, people needed a way to transport bodies long distances to get them back for the funeral and last goodbyes from living relatives.

The window was put in place for health reasons. Should a person have died while in quarantine or from a deadly disease, the window allowed relatives to see and confirm the body's identity before burial.



#38 Found In My Grandfathers Garage, They Appear To Be Hand Stamped Share icon Purrsy_Nappington



These are the work of Kawase Hasui.

The one on the left is titled, "Kasuga Shrine in Nara." 1933

The one on the right is, "Snow at Hie Shrine (New Years Day)." 1931.



#39 Found This In Grandpas Box Of Old Things. Might Be From Asia Because Of The 3rd Eye? Any Ideas? Share icon msebeth:



Sorry for the letdown... This was part of a set of premiums for malted milk. Very cool, but not very exotic.



#40 I've Just Moved Into My New Apartment And The Previous Owner, An Old Fellow, Left This Weird Glass Thing Here. I'd Like To Know What Is It? Share icon HoardingMinimalist:



My guess, and it may be too obvious, is an artist’s iteration of a blown glass oil lamp. The small nub is what you would use to raise or lower the wick, and the curly piece is the handle.

Yours is likely a one-off piece made by an artist copying one of those bedside oil lamps.



#41 Found In A Demolition Along With Old Money. They Appear To Made From Some Sort Of Fabric Share icon sonjaalb:



These are German emergency bills that were issued in times when there wasn't enough money available at the central bank. I believe the ones you have may be made of silk or linen.



#42 A Knife I Received From A Friend. His Grandparents Had Owned It. Seems Pretty Old And Rustic! Any Ideas? Share icon StrugglesTheClown:



I think it's specific to the early 20th century. Moroccan Koummya dagger. They look very similar, look kind of the same materials and the shape, and the bevels on the blade look identical.



#43 Cylindrical Unfolding Artefact. It’s Quite Heavy With Metal Hinges. Recovered From Grandparents' Home Share icon jackrats:



It' a travel triptych.



#44 Found In A House Along With Lots Of Old Maritime Artifacts Share icon Pillowussey:



Knot gauge/ speed log. Basically, a boat speedometer. The propeller looking object is in the water, spinning as the boat moves, the rope spins and moves the dial, letting you know the speed as indicated on the dial.



#45 Found In My Grandparents Basement. What Is This? Share icon TheShyPig:



Solitaire Game. It's pretty expensive.



#46 Cleaning Out A House And Came Across This. The Little Cup At The Top Swings Back And Forth. Says It’s From Japan Share icon Real_Consequence1240:



It’s a bridal cup. Bridal cups are a Nuerenberg, Germany tradition that date back to the 1400's. It represents the start of a life long union between man and woman and is a symbol of faithfulness and good luck.

The small swiveling cup and inverted hollow dress were designed to allow both bride and groom to drink simultaneously to toast their wedding. The groom would drink from the larger cup (the inverted skirt), and bride would drink from the small swivel cup.



#47 Sterling Silver, Ball On The End That Comes Loose When You Push On The Other End, Doesn't Come Apart Otherwise. Found In An Old Woman's Estate Along With Very Random Antique Items Share icon I've done various Google lens searches with keywords: f&b sterling, push pendant, antique sterling, f&b pendant. The estate had plenty of fine jewelry, craft supplies, and various antiquities. The top seems to be on a spring/chain so the ball comes loose when you press on the top. It's also Engraved with the previous owners initials.



FranticWaffleMaker:



Looks like possibly a fragrance pendant.



#48 What Is This Antique Fork Looking Tool, And What Is It Used For? Share icon jackrats:



It's an ice breaker.



#49 Small Booklets Of Gibberish Found In A Vacant Home, Appears To Possibly Be Military Related Share icon biotek6:



That's actually a ritual book for the Independent Order of the Oddfellows. The heading translates: FD OTDOF, which is First Degree, or The Degree Of Friendship.



#50 What Is This? Was Labeled As A Xylophone? Bought For $9 At An Antique Store Share icon Mudslingshot:



Nine dollars for a tongue drum the size of an end table?! I'm an instrument collector, and I've gotten some goooood deals... But wow. I've never gotten a deal that good.



#51 Antique Table Found In The UK, With A Secret Compartment Full Of Hidden Wires Share icon Found this today. Shop owner thinks it is something to do with faking seances… age would be about right. Solid wood. Has a hidden nut and bolt on the underside, which opens up the top and reveals a secret compartment. This is full of electric wires. They don’t go anywhere or attach to anything. On each side of the table, there is a little hole drilled, just wide enough for a wire to come out. Wondering why you would need to hide electrics inside a table? Would make sense if you wanted to fake spirit activity with lights and sounds! Wanted to get opinions and ideas from you before I bought it - wouldn’t be interested if it was actually for something totally mundane.



voltairpaine:



It's an electrophone table.



#52 Picked This Up At A Local Antique Shop. The Left Side Is Copper Lined, The Right Side Is Not, And The Center Divider Is Concave Share icon JasnahKolin:



It looks something like an old "smokers table". The copper could be an ashtray and the curved area could be for bottles as well. Combined booze and tobacco table?



#53 Old Document, Possibly An Indentured Servitude Contract, Found In Box Of Family Photos, C. 1750? Share icon Was sorting through a box of old photos from my dad's side of the family and came across this really ancient-looking folded up piece of paper or parchment with fancy inkwell script and a wax seal... At first, I thought the date read "1950", but then I realized the 9 is actually probably a 7, which would make this over 250 years old. The large letters appear to read This indenture so a friend suggested this was an indentured servitude contract.



What's weird is that it's in English, but to my knowledge my dad's family had no ties to any English-speaking countries until his parents immigrated to the United States in the 1920s (they were from the Metz area originally and, according to genealogical records, were still living in Germany in the 1700s) so I can't imagine it was from someone on my dad's side if it really does go back that far. What is this thing??



Linguist208:



It's actually a land sale contract. Indenture just meant contract.

Notice the bit in large bold letters, the third one from the bottom, in the center over the red wax seal, that says "To have and to hold," and three lines above that it says "was formerly the Estate and Inheritance of John Sparks and his wife Mary," and talks about the Parish of Sheffield.



#54 Found In The Yard Of My Old House. Agra, India Share icon My father sent a few samples to the Archaeological Survey of India in Agra, as suggested by many, so thank you. Those of you who said they are Terracotta figures, you were correct. They are Portuguese Terracotta figures from the 3rd to 4th century. Though there haven’t been many accounts of such well-preserved Terracottas, they’re not uncommon for the area of Agra, as the Taj Mahal features many Terracotta designs and mouldings. I can’t believe I thought these figurines were nothing of value, and considered throwing them away. Thank you all again for urging me not to throw these away, notifying me about ASI, and warning me about scammers. For now, my family plans on keeping the figures in a safe place.



#55 Any Ideas Of The Origins Of This Necklace Found In Parents Loft? Share icon TheDrDetroit:



It's a Masonic Lodge Officer Jewel for the position of Treasurer. The blue cord makes me think it's for a "blue lodge", meaning the first three degrees of the Masonic hierarchy.



#56 Found In Grandma's Old Necklaces. Can Anybody Recognize These Symbols? I Only Know The Ouroboros Around The Letters Share icon pixiespocket:



Grandma was a Gnostic, an occultist, or had it as a good luck charm.



Abraxas: "Abraxas is the name given by some of the early Gnostic Christians to denote the embodied form of God. In the language of Gnosticism, God in the true sense is called the 'Pleroma', which means fullness. So Pleroma would correspond with Brahman in Hinduism, Ein Sof in Jewish Kabbalah, and the Tao of Taoism, etc. All these terms are referring to God in the unknowable sense, the God is beyond concept and beyond imagining. The God that is the source of all being and the ground of all existence, so God in the true meaning of the word. Now, if God were to manifest in the temporal realm, then we would have something that we can conceptualize and label. For the Gnostics, the label for this phenomenon was Abraxas."



#57 A Unknown Metal Purse/Handbag And A Small Flask/Pendant Share icon Both seem to be pretty old, but they just could be some Souvenirs.

The stones on the purse could be Turquoise and red jasper and the purse is probably made out of copper/bronze and iron (not sure tho) also the cord looks really cheap and synthetic. Might be something asian because the neighbors i got it from spent a lot of their time travelling through asia. Also, I can't assign the letters on the lid to any letters I know. (Might also just haven't Google the right thing) I'm totally clueless what the little flask thingie is, might be used for "snuff" or perfume. There should probably be a small spoon on the end of the lid, but it could also just be broken.



MaryN6FBB110117:



The small one is a scent bottle, for perfume or scented oils. The stick is used to dab it on your skin.



#58 Wooden Board With Numbers In Circle Found In Grandparents’ Attic Share icon SingingTiger:



it looks a lot like what other users have mentioned as Glückshaus. Maybe your board used to have other pieces attached?



#59 Antique Wooden Box With Metal Rings And Bubble Level. Discovered A Relic Left Behind In A Friend’s Garage, After He Passed Away Share icon nitro479:



This is a telco cable splicer's lead end plate casting kit. In the olden days, up until the 80's, telco splices were enclosed in lead sleeves. Where the cable entered the sleeve there was an end plate, also made of lead. The splicer was able to use this kit to custom cast whatever end plate he needed. The rings would define the diameter of the plate, and the solid rounds would be used for the entry points of the cables. The solid plate was of course the base, and the level was used to make sure the end plate had uniform thickness. This was one of the more fun aspects of being a cable splicer. Spliced cable for 2 years in the early 80's. Had an identical kit on my truck at that time.



#60 Antique Glass Vial Embedded In A Small Wooden Case. Found In A Lot Of Items Which Dated Primarily From The 1920s Though Some Were Older Share icon jeffersonairmattress:



My great-grandma had one of these. You put it in the fridge. She said it was to cool your eyelids and under your eyes before applying makeup.



#61 Family Antique, 6 Inches Tall Around 250g. Has Small Cups, And A Scroll Inside Share icon jackrats:



Looks like Ceremonial Judaica with Esther Scroll and Kiddush Cup.



#62 What Is This Intercom Looking Device That Came Into Our Local Antique Store? Aluminum, Has Electronics, All Made By United States Instrument Corporation Share icon Not ver big or very heavy, while we suspect its an intercom or radio its missing some key parts ti make it function like one. The knobs spin the numbers listed about the object next to it we dont know if its a speaker or microphone. Believe its military/navy related cause it came in a lot of military stuff.



-Blackfish:



Sound-powered telephone.



#63 Bought This From An Antique's Dealer A Couple Years Ago. All I Know Is That It's From India They Said Share icon BusterBloodvesselBR:



It looks like a dowry chest (massive antique Indian carved wood dowry chest).



#64 Found This Antique Doctor's Kit. No Year Or Online Research Success. Chock Full Of Old Medicines Share icon verdatum:



Many of these components, if they are what they claim to be, are poisonous, carcinogenic, or illegal to sell. Most of them will have broken down into more stable molecules and will have barely a trace of the original d**g, but yeah, you don't mess around in that department. As far as it being a doctor's bag...I don't usually see doctors of that era walking around with that massive a variety of meds. It's also weird that everything is in roughly the same quantity. A normal doctor would keep larger quantities of more commonly used d**gs. Unfortunately, that's about the limit of my knowledge.



#65 Found At An Antiques Store. 4 Identical Objects Marked As "Smoked Glass". They Were Heavy, About 6" Long With Loops On Top Share icon Honestly had no idea where to start researching what these could be. They could be weights for something, maybe? They were just sitting on a chest of drawers, with no more clues around.



ALLCAPS-ONLY:



Part of a chandelier.



#66 Antique Farm Item Share icon blacktransam:



It is for bundling sheaves of grain. Line would be passed through the eyelets, and connected to spools on the ground. You would feed the line up through the top and bottom of the jaws, then put your grain stalls in and clamp them. Then you would cut the line and tie the bundle.



#67 Antique Mystery Item Possibly From The Old Mining Era In Colorado Share icon brock_lee:



Early jukebox. Mills model 801.



#68 The Original Owner Was Related To A Civil War Saddle Maker. The Back Has "Made In France" And "Fait Main" Stamped On It Share icon We found it in an old antique collection. It's a leather loop with buckles screwed to a block of wood. We've taken it to antique shops and nobody knows what it is.



Dippenflipper:



Crupper.



#69 Teeny Tiny Flask-May Be 100 Years Old And Smells Like Cloves Inside Share icon Small flask-nickel photographed alongside for comparison. Smells like clove inside. My 90-year-old grandma thinks it may have belonged to her grandmother, or she may have found it at a thrift store.



notimefortalking:



It is for toothaches, not perfumes. The clove and design give it away. The perfume necklaces are usually very delicate; they are usually made of silver, and those are the ones that survived to be antiques today.



#70 This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water Share icon MsMargo:



This is a figure of the Santerian Orisha Olokun. One hand holds a snake, the other a mask. They typically come off because these figures are kept in water 100% of the time. If you found this in the ocean, then this is more evidence towards that as Olokun is tied to the ocean. This was probably disposed of ritualistically and replaced with a new one.



#71 I Found This Ring In My Backyard While Doing Gardening. After Cleaning It, It Doesn't Look Like A Normal Ring. Any Ideas? Share icon batbrat:



It's a Georgian/early Victorian mourning ring. The initials belong to the lost loved one.

They were typically made from gold (18k+) and enameled in black. Yours looks like it was made around the 1820s-40s.



#72 I Found This Under The Floorboards In A 1800s-Era House Share icon Dances_for_Donairs:



Removed the top of soft-boiled eggs, I think.



#73 This Dagger I Found In My Grandma’s House Share icon Einaiden:



Yemenese Janbiya, also known as a Khanjar. Commonly worn by men as a status symbol.



#74 Found This Metal Detecting In New Hampshire. Small But Super Heavy Share icon I think it's too small to be a torch holder, but lots of people are suggesting a candle, and it does have a little indent that you could probably fit a thin candle into.



#75 Utensil Found In An Antique Store, The Slit In The Middle Is Dull So Not A Peeler, Any Ideas? Share icon Nocturnalized:



Looks like a sugar holder for Feuerzangenbowle.



#76 Antique Wooden Chest With Various Odd Holes Share icon Our best guess is that it has something to do with dentistry (grandfather was a dentist decades ago) but other than that, we’re stumped. The pencil is regular-sized and is used to demonstrate how deep the holes go. The wood that the holes are drilled into does not lift up.



jackrats:



Knife box.



#77 In December, I Took A Trip To Meet My Family In Guerrero, Mexico. My Grandma's Boyfriend Talked About Finding These While Out For Walks In Water Streams Share icon Inevitable-Aardvark:



The round ones are spindle whorls or malacates, used for making thread.

The other ones are fragments of figurines. Looks like they were molded. Typology might give you a date if you have an expert look at them. Two of them are anthropomorphic (they represent faces), the third (the one in the upper right corner) could be zoomorphic, although it may also just be an abstract decoration on a broken support of a vessel.

The local INAH office would probably be interested in seeing these and recording their find location.



#78 10" Long Cast Iron Interlocking Monkey Figurines Found At Flea Market. There Are 25-30 Share icon arathorn867:



Plant hangers. You can get them on Amazon for a couple of bucks, search "cast iron monkey plant hanger".



#79 What Is This Thing? Found It Clearing Out My Great Grandfather's Loft Share icon Kfd49597:



MG-42, an MG that can fire 1200 RPM, I think.



#80 Me And My Parents Found This In Our Backyard Earlier Today (It Reads "Do Not Enter Poison Gas") It's On A Circular Concrete Thing Share icon Inconceivable_Wolf:



It is the cap to a septic tank.



#81 Found This Small Kettle Years Ago. Tried Searching For A Similar One, But Have Always Come Up With Nothing. Anybody Have An Idea Why This Has This Unique Shape? Share icon Brokella:



Isn’t that a portable men’s urinal for bedbound patients?



#82 What Is This Large Vessel I Found In The Basement Of An Old Psychiatric Hospital? Share icon Looks like a great big autoclave used to sterilize mattresses and bedding.



#83 An Old Shield From My Grandparents. About 30cm Across. Has “Elkington” Inscribed On The Back Share icon MaryN6FBB110117:



Looks like Elkington & Co. used to be an electroplate manufacturing company that made replica shields, among other things. Maybe it’s one of those?



#84 Found In An Old Leather (Possibly Medical) Suitcase. 12cm Long, Pincers Open When Red Top Is Pushed Down Share icon agamemnonIV:



Olive Pickle Grabber Tongs Red Bakelite.



#85 Knife Found At The Bottom Of My Grandfather's Belongings. Supposedly, It Was Given To Him By My Great Aunt, Who Was A Diplomat Pretty Much All Over Asia During The Vietnam War Share icon In addition to the larger knife, there are two smaller knives as well that can be drawn from the same scabbard.



SaoJi:



Big one is definitely a khukuri, I'm from Nepal. As for the two smaller ones, The “Karda” (one edge sharpened) is a small utility knife used to perform small tasks that the big kukri blade cannot. The “Chakmak” (Both edges dull/unsharpened) is the sharpener used to sharpen both the main blade, which is the Kukri.



#86 Just Moved To A New Apartment, Found This In The Living Room. What Is This? Share icon dakta:



It is an antique Turkish brazier, used for heating. Also called a mangal.



#87 Vintage Metal Medallion (With Smaller Metal Piece Inside). This Was Labeled Simply As "Relic'" When I Picked It Up, But Frankly It Doesn't Look Anything Like Any Relic I've Ever Seen Share icon Title describes the thing. It looks like it's meant to be a pendant, and I've tried searching up a variety of other Medallion Relics on Google, Worthpoint, and eBay, but haven't run into one that resembles this one.



pamanley:



Someone is selling one like it on etsy. They call it bronze medallion from Burma. 1950’s. Also found a bunch very similar with the chains on other sites saying from the Philippines.



#88 At An Antique Shop I Work At, Glass, Metal Cap To The "Spout" Which Is Actually Solid, Looks Like It Might Be Broken Off Of A Larger Piece At The Bottom Share icon roanmartigan:



This is a piece of a Murano chandelier or another type of Murano lighting. The metal part goes into a hole in the main body of the chandelier. It is very recognizable.



#89 Found At An Antique Shop, What Is It For? Share icon effinfantastic:



It's a napkin holder. You fold napkins into triangles and stick the points in the holes, making it look like an umbrella.



#90 Antique Metal Tool, Rectangular With A Sharp Scalloped Edge. Meant To Be Struck With A Hammer. What's It Used For? Share icon This object is rectangular, 12" x 2.5" at the base, with a scalloped edge and sharp grooves. No manufacturer marks are visible. The rectangular base has a cast-iron handle, which is designed to be struck by a hammer. It weighs about 9 lbs.



jeffersonairmattress:



Leather blanking punch. Called A bridge or arch punch due to the structure of it. "blanking" means the good piece you want is inside it.



#91 Looks Like An Antique Night Stand But I Just Can't Figure Out What The Inside Is For. Seems Like A Jewelry Drawer Or Something Share icon Canyouhelpmeottawa:



It is to hold your good silver flatware (utensils). The knife tips fit into the holes on the lid and the utensils sit in piles between the spacers on the bottom.



#92 Found Among My Dad's Things. Interesting Velvet Box With Black Object Inside Share icon cynikalAhole99:



It's a pocket handwarmer... an old one too. I used to have a few for camping and fishing. Haven't seen this style for a while. You light the rod in the middle. It is a coal, you close it up and pop it in your pocket. Blow in it to stoke it up.



#93 Found In The Woods Behind My House... Definitely Not A Real Gun, But I Haven't The Foggiest Of What It Might Be Share icon TaikongNiuzai:



Buck Rogers disintegrator.



#94 Thin Slabs Of Ivory With Days Of The Week On The Top Found In My Closet Share icon Artbrutist:



Aide de memoir.



#95 Found This While Repairing My Bathroom Vanity Share icon DarkAngel900:



That's most likely Kwan Yin, or spelled Guan Yin on the card. The ram and the Lotus are good fortune symbols. If it fits in a card slot in a wallet, it's pretty modern. It's most likely brass over copper. More than that, I can't tell you.



#96 Found While Helping A Friend Clean Out A House Share icon It's a small steam engine toy. Add water and one or two Esbit bricks, ignite, and learn.



#97 What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic? Share icon MoistBodySquirts:



Turns out one of the weirder ways skates and rays have been used by people is as curiosities. These cartilaginous fish, related to sharks, were flipped over and “shaped” into gruesome likenesses of imagined sea devils or maybe evil-looking mermaids. After being dried out and shellacked, they were sold in port cities and seaside towns as far back as the 16th century. The origins of the name are obscure, but some articles reference jeune fille d’Anver, which translates as girl from Antwerp.



Intentionally fishing and drying out sea creatures as tourist trinkets, whether sea stars, sea horses, or Jenny Hanivers, has fortunately fallen out of fashion. But beach combing is still a great way to come upon all sorts of interesting bits and pieces brought in on the tide and tossed ashore by a wave to dry in the sun.



