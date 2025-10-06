ADVERTISEMENT

The number of talented and perceptive people found on the internet is staggering. Take the sprawling ‘What Is This Thing?’ online community, for example. It is filled to the brim with experts and sleuths who help people identify mysterious objects.

Today, we’re featuring puzzling and bizarre antiques that confused people to no end, only for brilliant online detectives to help them out with their niche knowledge. Keep scrolling for a crash course in weird object functionality, and to learn something new so you can show off the next time you’re at an antique store.

#1

Old Leather Boot With Long Metal Spikes. Leather Is Old And Stiff, Sole Is Wood, Metal With Nails Or Rivets Around The Sole, 4” Spikes. Seems Like It Might Be A Mountaineering Boot

Worn old shoe with large spikes on the sole, an unusual historic artifact found by people unsure of its use.

DoctorOfMeat:

They're for crushing chestnuts.

daUmpire Report

    #2

    Found In An Antique Store

    Old carved tusk with ornate metalwork, found artifact that puzzled people until the internet helped identify it.

    eltonnovs:

    It's a wild boar tooth.

    wilecoyote7 Report

    #3

    Mom Found This In A Box In The Attic

    Two ornate old metal objects with detailed faces and intricate designs, found but unidentified by people.

    Phurba, a three-sided peg, stake, knife, or nail-like ritual implement deeply rooted in Indo-Tibetan Buddhism and Bön traditions.

    edjogo2 Report

    Good instincts, environmental awareness, solid judgment, lots of curiosity, and plenty of life experience can give you a solid foundation for internet sleuthing. But if you want to be an actual detective or investigator, you need a wide skillset to complement your wise gut.

    According to National Private Investigators, PIs need to have strong analytical, research, problem-solving, internet, and communication skills.
    #4

    My Father Found And Bought This At A Garage Sale Last Week. It's Cool To The Touch, And The Little Doors Make A Clinking Sound, So I'm Guessing It's Carved Stone

    Hand holding an old engraved artifact with religious figures, an example of people finding something old with no clue.

    Heavy, so probably solid. My best guess is it's a religious relic, since I don't see another use for it.

    Reddit user:

    It looks like it features images from the Nativity of Christ--the overall shape being the stable where he was born. Based on the artistic style, possibly Coptic (Ethiopian Christians)? Their iconography looks extremely similar.

    MandaleroSventedo Report

    #5

    Expandable Metal Circle With Chain And Lid. This Top Comes Off But Is Attached With A Hinge. When The Top Is Off It Can Expand

    Hand holding an old vintage silver pendant with intricate details found outdoors with grass background.

    It says it's from Germany. It belonged to an antique shop owner who didn't know what it was.

    SilverScimitar13:

    It's the top of an expandable purse, yours is just missing the actual fabric purse part.

    Blahaj_shark_boy Report

    #6

    The End Appears To Be Rabbit Hair And The Handle Is Like A Marbled Bakelite Or Maybe Plastic?

    Old artifact with a fluffy circular end and a long carved wooden handle found by people with no clue online help

    Nanerpus_is_my_Homie:

    It’s a powder puff wand for face powder. This is a very nice example! Also called a “patter wand”. The idea was popping/beating the powder on your face has a more finished look than using your hand.

    reddit.com Report

    With so much investigative work taking place digitally, you need to be great at using the internet to get the information you need. That means looking through public records, social media networks, specialized databases, financial records, etc. On top of that, good tech skills are a must, as you’ll have to gather and analyze evidence and use software.

    Private investigators should also have integrity and know how to be discreet. A large chunk of their work deals with sensitive matters, so you have to be ethical and objective. Your reputation (and by extension your livelihood) depends on it.

    #7

    Found An Antique Metal Object At My Local Charity Shop. It Is In The Shape Of A Droplet And Has Button Or Pressing Mechanism And A Tiny Hole In The Top

    Ornate vintage brass device with intricate design, shown in multiple views, an example of people finding something old unknown.

    The front has a button that can be pressed in. It also come with a matching box. There doesn’t seem to be a clicking mechanism. 

    Sparky81:

    1930s Art Deco Marcel Franck Atomizer Perfume Bottle.

    Afraid-Employee118 Report

    #8

    A Departed Someone Loved To Garage Sale Shop. Trying To Identify This Old Antique. I Think It May Be Used To Hang Or Display Clothing But I’m Really Not Sure

    Old wooden furniture piece with mysterious design, found by people with no clue what it is, shared online for identification.

    It has a hook on the top as well as the bottom, and a couple of long wooden angled platforms in the middle.

    iwegian:

    It's a valet stand. It holds a man's suit and other accessories.

    DocCaddis Report

    #9

    Made Of Wood. Too Shallow To Store Pens. Hangs On Wall

    Old wooden container with a decorative flower carving, an example of people finding something old and unknown objects.

    DaddioHeff:

    It is for a large box of matches.

    biglilbunz Report

    The “What Is This Thing?” online group is a legendary subreddit. It was created all the way back in 2010, and over the past 15 years, amateur and professional internet sleuths have been helping identify people’s mystery items nonstop. Currently, a jaw-dropping 1.5 million internet users visit the online group every single week, with 6.4k weekly contributions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d like to hear from you now, Pandas. Which of these peculiar antiques piqued your curiosity? Were there any strange objects that you could actually identify? What is the weirdest item that you’ve ever stumbled across in your life? Let us know what you think.
    #10

    My Inner Child Needs To Know. Green & White Pendant Of Some Sort Found In My Stocking 18 Years Ago

    Hand holding an old green carved jade artifact with intricate patterns, found but unknown what it is.

    What is this thing? My inner child needs to know.
    Long story short, I found this in my Christmas stocking when I was 7-8 years old. No one knew where it came from. There would be periods of time throughout my childhood where it would disappear, then reappear months or even years later. It was always a fun childhood mystery to me. I have not seen it since 2013 until today. Part of me wants to keep the magic alive and believe it’s some magical stone with disappearing abilities, but I’ve wanted to know what this thing is for almost 20 years now. It looks like some kind of jewelry pendant, but I’m not sure how it would work. The hole in the third picture doesn’t go all the way through.

    phord:

    It's a jadeite pendant with a space to hold herbs or sandalwood. The word on the back is "fu", which means "luck". The dragon heads are just common Chinese symbolism, but sometimes there is a bat instead because the word for "bat" sounds like 'luck". If it has bamboo symbolism, it's supposed to be stronger. It's usually strung and attached to your belt and carried for luck.
    My Chinese wife, who also claims this is not a well made piece, poor quality sculpting, common in antique markets.
    She also warns that Chinese people do not carry old pieces with an unknown history, because they might have belonged to someone who died, and then it was stolen by grave robbers. And then the amulet could bring bad luck.
    But if the piece is handed down from their family, someone they know and cared about, it becomes more special to them. They believe it carries a bit of the bearer in it, like part of their soul, from their having carried it for so long.
    Wife says it comes back to you because it has become part of you. You should keep it, no matter how much you are offered. Also, you should touch it a lot so it accumulates oil from your skin (your soul). This will make it more beautiful.

    dekudinner Report

    Antique From The 1800’s, Have To Figure Out What It Is For A School Project

    Old metal wire kitchen tool found by people, with no clue what it is, shared online for identification help.

    reflected_shadow:

    Antique Soap Saver. Small scraps of soap were put in the cage, and when people did dishes by hand, the soap saver was swished though the dishwater to made suds.

    Earffff Report

    #12

    Found At Antique Festival Near Atlanta, Is 17" By 5.5"

    Old rusty metal kitchen tool with a wooden handle, found but unclear what it is, illustrating people finding something old.

    nitro479:

    It's for rolling newspapers into a "log" for the fireplace.

    gordone1 Report

    I Inherited This From My Grandpa. It Probably Belonged To My Great Grandpa. It Came With A Vintage How To Sketch Book

    Antique drafting tools and compasses in a green velvet-lined wooden box, an old set found with unknown purpose.

    cynikalAhole99:

    Precision vintage drafting tools.

    muffintestine Report

    What Is This Thing? Circular Thing On A Post In An Antique Place

    Vintage ship engine order telegraph in wooden interior, an old find with no clue but internet help for identification.

    jjdiablo:

    This is an Engine Order Telegraph used in older marine vessels. Allowed the Captain remote communication with the ship's engine room.

    LPineapplePizzaLover Report

    #15

    Old Mechanical Device Found In A Dumpster. Extreme Heavy. Cash Register? Mechanical Calculator?

    Old mechanical calculator found, an example of something old with unknown purpose shared online for identification.

    lordsteve1:

    It is indeed a mechanical calculator, an Odhner 1950/60’s model.

    ldorigo Report

    #16

    Found In An Old Junk Drawer

    Hand holding an intricately designed old brass object, an example of finding something old with no clue what it is.

    Matsojr222:

    Traveling ink well 100%.

    itsyoboiskinnyperson Report

    Rotating Wood Panel In Old Freemason Building. About 4 Ft By 4 Ft, Leads To Nothing

    Old wooden hidden compartment in a vintage interior, showcasing forgotten architectural features found by curious people.

    I just got an office job in an old Freemason’s building. Along with interesting relics like stained glass and wall-sized murals, there is this random panel at the top of the stairs. It’s a framed series of triangular-shaped wooden pieces. They rotate on a pivot point, top to bottom, and have ridges on one side. Behind them is just the wall interior. No window or vent or secret door. They’re also numbered at the top.

    BackgroundGrade:

    Is there a chimney behind it? If so, it's a "thermostat". Once the chimney starts radiating heat, you open the louvers to let out the amount of heat you want.

    fakemaze739 Report

    Probably Around 5kg, Found In An Antique Shop In Australia. About 20-30cm Deep With A Binocular-Like Leather Case, Not Sure If Removable

    Old measuring device with dials and gauges found by people unsure what it was, shared for internet identification help

    thenewtestament:

    It’s a Geiger counter.

    T_Jamess Report

    Large Cylindrical Drum With Openings On Either Side, And A Spigot On The Bottom Left Corner

    Old mystery object on blue metal stand with a handwritten note asking what it is, shared by people finding something old.

    mrthisoldthing:

    It’s the measuring sight glass from an old gasoline pump that’s been repurposed and turned on its side. The spigot would have been on the bottom. That’s where the dispensing hose connected.

    prettylittlebee Report

    #20

    Wall Mounted Wooden Antique Cylinder With Belt Mechanism That Rotates The Cylinder - Labels Says "Charles Parker Manufacturing"

    Vintage wooden window blind with pull cord in basement, an old item people found without knowing its use.

    The shield with wheels on top of the cylinder will prevent a piece of paper from being displayed. Unless you are suggesting when you find your map, you reverse roll slightly in order to make the paper bow out giving you access to then pull on it by hand to then expose it entirely for display.

    KryptosBC:

    I believe it is a map roller for multiple maps. Each map would have been attached in one of the visible slots. The map would be selected by pulling down on the rope close to the wall, then reversed to display the chosen map. My memory of it is vague, but I once saw something like this in an old bank office that was being dismantled in about 1960. I do not recall seeing it operated. There is likely some sort of spring loaded ratchet mechanism involved, hence the noisy operation.

    Phocea Report

    Found These 1970's "Medical Micro Samples" At An Antique Store Recently. Cant Tell Of They Are Solid Material Or Tiny Vials Of Liquid

    Hand holding a vintage medical micro-sample testing tube with numerous labeled samples from the 1970s.

    Hypochondriaco:

    I saw your post with my girlfriend who is a nurse, and she said she’s almost sure they are brain microdialysis cartridges.

    reddit.com Report

    The Little Metal Dowels Raise Up, But Can't Be Pulled Out. The Tag Was Not Descriptive At All

    Vintage wooden counting board with brass pegs and intricate inlay, an old find puzzling people online.

    Found it in Abilene, TX. I think the place is called Blue Willow Estate Sales.

    ferkinatord**n:

    Looks like the most unique cribbage board I've ever seen! Do the pegs stay up in their own when you pull them up? If so cribbage is my bet.

    pingsinger Report

    #23

    Small Metal Contraption From An Estate, Possibly Antique. Pokey Tab And Flat Sharp Blade-Like Piece Coming Out Of The Top Move Together On A Very Tight Springy Mechanism

    Vintage metal tool inside a worn leather case, found old object with unknown purpose, part of internet help discovery.

    The back panel slides off and top button can be pressed. Comes in a case with a pocket. Measures 2" x 7/8" x 1/2".

    Reddit user:

    This looks like an old blood-letting knife.

    BadTiming Report

    Antique Brass And Steel Contraption. Approximately 7.5" Long. Origin Unknown

    Old mysterious brass object measuring about six inches, found and unidentified, with a yellow tape measure nearby for scale

    Picked this item up from a friend but have no history on it. The brass portions are surprisingly ornamental and it has a working "piston" or slide that moves approximately 1". The end is tooled, possibly to fit an attachment. 

    ibuybundy:

    Clock pendulum.

    BearAndSloth Report

    #25

    Wood Artefact With Fabric Stripes. It Seems An Old Piece Of Furniture. Picture Taken At A Market In Piedmont, Italy

    Antique wooden stand with an old pleated panel found vintage item with unknown purpose at a flea market.

    nitro479:

    Victorian fireplace screen like this.

    Mapsreddit Report

    Small Plastic Figurines Found Buried In Backyard. 1” Mustachioed Bald Men With Hands On Head, Printed With Arrows

    Two small vintage plastic figurines in pink and brown held in a hand, unknown old objects with internet help.

    ornithoid:

    Think I solved this one! Hasbro produced a Monopoly mini-game in 2009 called Monopoly: Get Out Of Jail. It looks like these were the game pieces used.

    Beatrixie Report

    Landlord Found It In The Basement. Heavy Metal. Google Isn't Responding Well To "Scary Wand"

    Hand holding a twisted metal object, an old artifact found with no clue, illustrating people finding something old.

    drowninginidiots:

    Soldering iron. The end you are holding is the head, and is usually copper. The other end would normally have a wood handle.

    CornStarchEnema Report

    Ceramic Dachshund With Small Dish On One Side And Larger Rectangle Dish With Holes In The Bottom On The Other Side. No Markings. Found At The Relative's House

    Vintage ceramic dog-shaped planter with a hollow center, found old object with uncertain purpose sought online identification help

    We cannot figure this out. Lots of crazy ideas, but none of them actually make sense.

    amnitol:

    It’s a ceramic dresser valet from approximately the 1950s! The square side is to hold a wallet, and the round one to hold misc small items from your pocket.

    KarmazaBee Report

    Found In A Garden. Metallic Object That Closes In On Itself

    Antique brass container shaped like rats, shown both closed and opened, found old object with intricate detailing.

    Treefrogprince:

    Looks like a Hindu ritual box. It is missing the middle piece that would sit in that central hole.

    ScZi Report

    Found In An Unfinished Basement Of An Old Home. Looks Like A Coin But It's Hollow And Opens Up

    Old coin with a carved blade attached, found but with no clue what it is, shared for internet identification help.

    dont_say_choozday:

    Possibly it was a coin lighter, but now it's missing some parts.

    NeverBenFamous Report

    Found This Hidden In The Ceiling Of My Basement With A Bunch Of Others. Made Out Of Glass, Appears To Have Some Sort Of Tape Or Paper Border Around It

    Hand holding a small vintage painted fragment depicting an old town scene, found as a mysterious old object.

    -_-BaDgEr-_- :

    Nice find! Magic Lantern glass slide.

    jjwood84 Report

    Found In The Basement Of German House That Was Built Shortly Before World War II

    Old metal mortar and pestle on a desk, an example of finding something old with no clue what it is.

    ImclearlyBatman:

    Mortar and pestle. A very old one, too.

    DaveDave_Org Report

    Open Spoon With Spikes; Trident-Like Fork; Tongs With A Chicken Foot And A Perforated Spoon. All Antique Silver

    Four old ornate metal utensils with unique shapes and designs, found without knowing their original purpose.

    AnnabananaIL:

    Olive server, lettuce server, ice tongs. Having a talon on ice tongs is a novelty feature, but there are a lot of them out there!

    hamster-cow Report

    Miniature Antique Mini Glass Ball Things? The Balls Are Hollow And Delicate With Little Tips/Ends. Each One Is Numbered On The Top

    Hand holding a round container with old, numbered glass marbles and vintage objects found and unidentified by people.

    SincerelySpicy:

    They're called Hydrostatic Bubbles or Spirit Bubbles, among other things, and they're used as hydrometers for testing the alcohol content of liquors.

    ComprehensiveSet3478 Report

    Spoon Type Thing With A Metal Plate And Hole?

    Old metal spoon with an unusual carved hole, found object with no clue what it is, shared for internet identification help.

    My husband and I went thrift shopping and found this weird sterling silver spoon but we have no idea what it’s used for? Looked up the brand “reed and Barton” and found that it’s an old sterling silver company but couldn’t find a spoon like this anywhere. Anyone know what it is or what it’s used for?

    TeeBeeDub:

    That! Is a soup spoon for mustachioed gentlemen.

    Stingray_621 Report

    What Is This Red Antique T-Shaped Leather Stool Thing? Handle On Top And In The Middle Of A Formal Lounge. In A Private Members’ Club In London, England

    Vintage leather object on patterned carpet, an old item found with no clue what it was, puzzling internet users.

    1cat2dogs1horse:

    I always thought stools like this were called gout stools. Yours is one of the many different styles and forms they come in.

    Julie___ Report

    Found This Cast Iron Coffin In A Closed Funeral Home. I Have Ideas On What It Is, But Want To Be Absolutely Sure

    Old wooden artifact with metal bolts and a glass window, an unusual vintage item found with no clue what it is.

    FreedomDragon01:

    I would guess it’s a version of the Fiske coffin. These coffins were designed after the advent of major railway transportation and offered airtight coffins. This helped to naturally preserve the body. When people began traveling far from families and then subsequently dying, people needed a way to transport bodies long distances to get them back for the funeral and last goodbyes from living relatives.
    The window was put in place for health reasons. Should a person have died while in quarantine or from a deadly disease, the window allowed relatives to see and confirm the body's identity before burial.

    Chainsaw_PGH Report

    Found In My Grandfathers Garage, They Appear To Be Hand Stamped

    Two old Japanese woodblock prints showing traditional architecture and people with umbrellas in different seasons.

    Purrsy_Nappington

    These are the work of Kawase Hasui.
    The one on the left is titled, "Kasuga Shrine in Nara." 1933
    The one on the right is, "Snow at Hie Shrine (New Years Day)." 1931.

    passw Report

    Found This In Grandpas Box Of Old Things. Might Be From Asia Because Of The 3rd Eye? Any Ideas?

    Old artifact with sunburst design placed among scattered vintage US pennies, highlighting unique ancient find mystery.

    msebeth:

    Sorry for the letdown... This was part of a set of premiums for malted milk. Very cool, but not very exotic.

    AlvinOblivion Report

    I've Just Moved Into My New Apartment And The Previous Owner, An Old Fellow, Left This Weird Glass Thing Here. I'd Like To Know What Is It?

    Hand holding an old, unknown vintage glass object with a tall narrow neck and curved features, found and shared online.

    HoardingMinimalist:

    My guess, and it may be too obvious, is an artist’s iteration of a blown glass oil lamp. The small nub is what you would use to raise or lower the wick, and the curly piece is the handle.
    Yours is likely a one-off piece made by an artist copying one of those bedside oil lamps.

    Vectthor Report

    Found In A Demolition Along With Old Money. They Appear To Made From Some Sort Of Fabric

    Two old vintage currency notes with intricate designs, representing historical finds people had no clue about.

    sonjaalb:

    These are German emergency bills that were issued in times when there wasn't enough money available at the central bank. I believe the ones you have may be made of silk or linen.

    nzjester420 Report

    A Knife I Received From A Friend. His Grandparents Had Owned It. Seems Pretty Old And Rustic! Any Ideas?

    Old curved dagger with ornate metal sheath and wooden handle, found as something old with unknown purpose.

    StrugglesTheClown:

    I think it's specific to the early 20th century. Moroccan Koummya dagger. They look very similar, look kind of the same materials and the shape, and the bevels on the blade look identical.

    themightymeatflute Report

    Cylindrical Unfolding Artefact. It’s Quite Heavy With Metal Hinges. Recovered From Grandparents' Home

    Intricately carved old wooden figurine set with detailed religious or cultural motifs found and identified online.

    jackrats:

    It' a travel triptych.

    twm15 Report

    Found In A House Along With Lots Of Old Maritime Artifacts

    Old brass diving depth gauge and metal tool displayed on a wooden stand, found object with unknown purpose.

    Pillowussey:

    Knot gauge/ speed log. Basically, a boat speedometer. The propeller looking object is in the water, spinning as the boat moves, the rope spins and moves the dial, letting you know the speed as indicated on the dial.

    downspower Report

    Found In My Grandparents Basement. What Is This?

    Carved wooden table with a circle of old, multicolored marbles, an example of people finding something old online help.

    TheShyPig:

    Solitaire Game. It's pretty expensive.

    reddit.com Report

    Cleaning Out A House And Came Across This. The Little Cup At The Top Swings Back And Forth. Says It’s From Japan

    Ornate vintage silver figurine shaped like a woman holding a decorative cup, found old object with unknown purpose.

    Real_Consequence1240:

    It’s a bridal cup. Bridal cups are a Nuerenberg, Germany tradition that date back to the 1400's. It represents the start of a life long union between man and woman and is a symbol of faithfulness and good luck.
    The small swiveling cup and inverted hollow dress were designed to allow both bride and groom to drink simultaneously to toast their wedding. The groom would drink from the larger cup (the inverted skirt), and bride would drink from the small swivel cup.

    BarberBettie Report

    Sterling Silver, Ball On The End That Comes Loose When You Push On The Other End, Doesn't Come Apart Otherwise. Found In An Old Woman's Estate Along With Very Random Antique Items

    Hand holding an old metallic object of unknown purpose found by people sharing mysterious old finds online.

    I've done various Google lens searches with keywords: f&b sterling, push pendant, antique sterling, f&b pendant. The estate had plenty of fine jewelry, craft supplies, and various antiquities. The top seems to be on a spring/chain so the ball comes loose when you press on the top. It's also Engraved with the previous owners initials.

    FranticWaffleMaker:

    Looks like possibly a fragrance pendant.

    reddit.com Report

    What Is This Antique Fork Looking Tool, And What Is It Used For?

    Hand holding an old rusty tool with wooden handle and metal prongs, found but unclear what it is used for.

    jackrats:

    It's an ice breaker.

    Woodsmanswhiskey Report

    Small Booklets Of Gibberish Found In A Vacant Home, Appears To Possibly Be Military Related

    Two hands holding old, worn book pages with faded text, part of something old found and identified online.

    biotek6:

    That's actually a ritual book for the Independent Order of the Oddfellows. The heading translates: FD OTDOF, which is First Degree, or The Degree Of Friendship.

    BrillTread Report

    What Is This? Was Labeled As A Xylophone? Bought For $9 At An Antique Store

    Wooden antique musical instrument with carved keys and two mallets placed on top, found old item with no clue.

    Mudslingshot:

    Nine dollars for a tongue drum the size of an end table?! I'm an instrument collector, and I've gotten some goooood deals... But wow. I've never gotten a deal that good.

    Broghtworst Report

    Antique Table Found In The UK, With A Secret Compartment Full Of Hidden Wires

    Hexagonal wooden table with hidden vintage mechanism inside, an old mystery object found and identified online.

    Found this today. Shop owner thinks it is something to do with faking seances… age would be about right. Solid wood. Has a hidden nut and bolt on the underside, which opens up the top and reveals a secret compartment. This is full of electric wires. They don’t go anywhere or attach to anything. On each side of the table, there is a little hole drilled, just wide enough for a wire to come out. Wondering why you would need to hide electrics inside a table? Would make sense if you wanted to fake spirit activity with lights and sounds! Wanted to get opinions and ideas from you before I bought it - wouldn’t be interested if it was actually for something totally mundane.

    voltairpaine:

    It's an electrophone table.

    Hell__H0unds Report

    Picked This Up At A Local Antique Shop. The Left Side Is Copper Lined, The Right Side Is Not, And The Center Divider Is Concave

    Old wooden object with curved sides and dividers, an example of people finding something old and unknown.

    JasnahKolin:

    It looks something like an old "smokers table". The copper could be an ashtray and the curved area could be for bottles as well. Combined booze and tobacco table?

    Ch00chy Report

    Old Document, Possibly An Indentured Servitude Contract, Found In Box Of Family Photos, C. 1750?

    Old historical document with faded text and wax seals, an example of people finding something old without knowing what it is

    Was sorting through a box of old photos from my dad's side of the family and came across this really ancient-looking folded up piece of paper or parchment with fancy inkwell script and a wax seal... At first, I thought the date read "1950", but then I realized the 9 is actually probably a 7, which would make this over 250 years old. The large letters appear to read This indenture so a friend suggested this was an indentured servitude contract.

    What's weird is that it's in English, but to my knowledge my dad's family had no ties to any English-speaking countries until his parents immigrated to the United States in the 1920s (they were from the Metz area originally and, according to genealogical records, were still living in Germany in the 1700s) so I can't imagine it was from someone on my dad's side if it really does go back that far. What is this thing??

    Linguist208:

    It's actually a land sale contract. Indenture just meant contract.
    Notice the bit in large bold letters, the third one from the bottom, in the center over the red wax seal, that says "To have and to hold," and three lines above that it says "was formerly the Estate and Inheritance of John Sparks and his wife Mary," and talks about the Parish of Sheffield.

    BadlyDrawnGrrl Report

    Found In The Yard Of My Old House. Agra, India

    Old ancient artifacts and pottery fragments with carved faces, found but unidentified, laid out on fabric surfaces.

    My father sent a few samples to the Archaeological Survey of India in Agra, as suggested by many, so thank you. Those of you who said they are Terracotta figures, you were correct. They are Portuguese Terracotta figures from the 3rd to 4th century. Though there haven’t been many accounts of such well-preserved Terracottas, they’re not uncommon for the area of Agra, as the Taj Mahal features many Terracotta designs and mouldings. I can’t believe I thought these figurines were nothing of value, and considered throwing them away. Thank you all again for urging me not to throw these away, notifying me about ASI, and warning me about scammers. For now, my family plans on keeping the figures in a safe place.

    NotYoshii , NotYoshii Report

    Any Ideas Of The Origins Of This Necklace Found In Parents Loft?

    Close-up of an old, vintage pendant with crossed keys on a twisted metal circle and a blue braided cord necklace.

    TheDrDetroit:

    It's a Masonic Lodge Officer Jewel for the position of Treasurer. The blue cord makes me think it's for a "blue lodge", meaning the first three degrees of the Masonic hierarchy.

    custardy_cream Report

    Found In Grandma's Old Necklaces. Can Anybody Recognize These Symbols? I Only Know The Ouroboros Around The Letters

    Old mysterious amulet found, archeological artifact with unclear symbols showing serpent and ancient inscriptions.

    pixiespocket:

    Grandma was a Gnostic, an occultist, or had it as a good luck charm.

    Abraxas: "Abraxas is the name given by some of the early Gnostic Christians to denote the embodied form of God. In the language of Gnosticism, God in the true sense is called the 'Pleroma', which means fullness. So Pleroma would correspond with Brahman in Hinduism, Ein Sof in Jewish Kabbalah, and the Tao of Taoism, etc. All these terms are referring to God in the unknowable sense, the God is beyond concept and beyond imagining. The God that is the source of all being and the ground of all existence, so God in the true meaning of the word. Now, if God were to manifest in the temporal realm, then we would have something that we can conceptualize and label. For the Gnostics, the label for this phenomenon was Abraxas."

    Musanegra Report

    A Unknown Metal Purse/Handbag And A Small Flask/Pendant

    Antique ornate metal box with colored stones and engraved patterns, an old vintage item found without clear identification.

    Both seem to be pretty old, but they just could be some Souvenirs.
    The stones on the purse could be Turquoise and red jasper and the purse is probably made out of copper/bronze and iron (not sure tho) also the cord looks really cheap and synthetic. Might be something asian because the neighbors i got it from spent a lot of their time travelling through asia. Also, I can't assign the letters on the lid to any letters I know. (Might also just haven't Google the right thing) I'm totally clueless what the little flask thingie is, might be used for "snuff" or perfume. There should probably be a small spoon on the end of the lid, but it could also just be broken.

    MaryN6FBB110117:

    The small one is a scent bottle, for perfume or scented oils. The stick is used to dab it on your skin.

    toni_beba Report

    Wooden Board With Numbers In Circle Found In Grandparents’ Attic

    Hands holding an old, worn wooden board with a circular numbered design, an example of something old found online.

    SingingTiger:

    it looks a lot like what other users have mentioned as Glückshaus. Maybe your board used to have other pieces attached?

    zeldaonaquest Report

    Antique Wooden Box With Metal Rings And Bubble Level. Discovered A Relic Left Behind In A Friend’s Garage, After He Passed Away

    Old mysterious metal objects arranged in a weathered green wooden box found by people with no clue.

    nitro479:

    This is a telco cable splicer's lead end plate casting kit. In the olden days, up until the 80's, telco splices were enclosed in lead sleeves. Where the cable entered the sleeve there was an end plate, also made of lead. The splicer was able to use this kit to custom cast whatever end plate he needed. The rings would define the diameter of the plate, and the solid rounds would be used for the entry points of the cables. The solid plate was of course the base, and the level was used to make sure the end plate had uniform thickness. This was one of the more fun aspects of being a cable splicer. Spliced cable for 2 years in the early 80's. Had an identical kit on my truck at that time.

    wizkidorc Report

    Antique Glass Vial Embedded In A Small Wooden Case. Found In A Lot Of Items Which Dated Primarily From The 1920s Though Some Were Older

    Old wooden and glass tool next to a Sharpie marker, an example of people finding something old and unknown objects.

    jeffersonairmattress:

    My great-grandma had one of these. You put it in the fridge. She said it was to cool your eyelids and under your eyes before applying makeup.

    vexingcosmos Report

    Family Antique, 6 Inches Tall Around 250g. Has Small Cups, And A Scroll Inside

    Ornate old decorative chalice with gemstones and a bird figurine on top, found by people with no clue what it was.

    jackrats:

    Looks like Ceremonial Judaica with Esther Scroll and Kiddush Cup.

    Mattk1100 Report

    What Is This Intercom Looking Device That Came Into Our Local Antique Store? Aluminum, Has Electronics, All Made By United States Instrument Corporation

    Close-up images of an old vintage electronic device with dials and labeled components, found and identified online.

    Not ver big or very heavy, while we suspect its an intercom or radio its missing some key parts ti make it function like one. The knobs spin the numbers listed about the object next to it we dont know if its a speaker or microphone. Believe its military/navy related cause it came in a lot of military stuff.

    -Blackfish:

    Sound-powered telephone.

    dreadwater Report

    Bought This From An Antique's Dealer A Couple Years Ago. All I Know Is That It's From India They Said

    Dark wooden antique chest with intricate carvings, found old item puzzling people, explored by internet community.

    BusterBloodvesselBR:

    It looks like a dowry chest (massive antique Indian carved wood dowry chest).

    ex_natura Report

    Found This Antique Doctor's Kit. No Year Or Online Research Success. Chock Full Of Old Medicines

    Old collection of labeled glass vials and pills stored in a leather case, an unusual historic find with unknown purpose

    verdatum:

    Many of these components, if they are what they claim to be, are poisonous, carcinogenic, or illegal to sell. Most of them will have broken down into more stable molecules and will have barely a trace of the original d**g, but yeah, you don't mess around in that department. As far as it being a doctor's bag...I don't usually see doctors of that era walking around with that massive a variety of meds. It's also weird that everything is in roughly the same quantity. A normal doctor would keep larger quantities of more commonly used d**gs. Unfortunately, that's about the limit of my knowledge.

    Justice_Man Report

    Found At An Antiques Store. 4 Identical Objects Marked As "Smoked Glass". They Were Heavy, About 6" Long With Loops On Top

    Set of four vintage faceted glass and brass drawer pulls found old with no clue, showcasing antique hardware detail.

    Honestly had no idea where to start researching what these could be. They could be weights for something, maybe? They were just sitting on a chest of drawers, with no more clues around.

    ALLCAPS-ONLY:

    Part of a chandelier.

    Beblits Report

    Antique Farm Item

    Old wooden and metal artifact found unknown, part of a collection showing people discovering something old with internet help.

    blacktransam:

    It is for bundling sheaves of grain. Line would be passed through the eyelets, and connected to spools on the ground. You would feed the line up through the top and bottom of the jaws, then put your grain stalls in and clamp them. Then you would cut the line and tie the bundle.

    BikerRay Report

    Antique Mystery Item Possibly From The Old Mining Era In Colorado

    Rusty old metal wheel with spokes and mechanical parts, an antique object found but unknown to the finder.

    brock_lee:

    Early jukebox. Mills model 801.

    sokorice Report

    The Original Owner Was Related To A Civil War Saddle Maker. The Back Has "Made In France" And "Fait Main" Stamped On It

    Hand holding an old leather and wood object with metal rings, a vintage find that puzzles people online.

    We found it in an old antique collection. It's a leather loop with buckles screwed to a block of wood. We've taken it to antique shops and nobody knows what it is.

    Dippenflipper:

    Crupper.

    ricksauce22 Report

    Teeny Tiny Flask-May Be 100 Years Old And Smells Like Cloves Inside

    Old brass artifact with engraved design held in hand, an example of people finding something old without knowing what it is.

    Small flask-nickel photographed alongside for comparison. Smells like clove inside. My 90-year-old grandma thinks it may have belonged to her grandmother, or she may have found it at a thrift store.

    notimefortalking:

    It is for toothaches, not perfumes. The clove and design give it away. The perfume necklaces are usually very delicate; they are usually made of silver, and those are the ones that survived to be antiques today.

    PutGroundbreaking873 Report

    This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water

    Rusty old metal figurine found on beach, an example of people discovering something old with no clues.

    MsMargo:

    This is a figure of the Santerian Orisha Olokun. One hand holds a snake, the other a mask. They typically come off because these figures are kept in water 100% of the time. If you found this in the ocean, then this is more evidence towards that as Olokun is tied to the ocean. This was probably disposed of ritualistically and replaced with a new one.

    Saaintt Report

    I Found This Ring In My Backyard While Doing Gardening. After Cleaning It, It Doesn't Look Like A Normal Ring. Any Ideas?

    Antique ring with engraved initials held in palm, an old find with unknown origin and history.

    batbrat:

    It's a Georgian/early Victorian mourning ring. The initials belong to the lost loved one.
    They were typically made from gold (18k+) and enameled in black. Yours looks like it was made around the 1820s-40s.

    gamer0981 Report

    I Found This Under The Floorboards In A 1800s-Era House

    Metal vintage tool with serrated circular opening held by fingers, part of old discoveries with no clear identification.

    Dances_for_Donairs:

    Removed the top of soft-boiled eggs, I think.

    KleverKlem Report

    This Dagger I Found In My Grandma’s House

    Vintage ornate dagger with engraved metal sheath, an example of old items people found but had no clue about.

    Einaiden:

    Yemenese Janbiya, also known as a Khanjar. Commonly worn by men as a status symbol.

    EZWINEZLIFE Report

    Found This Metal Detecting In New Hampshire. Small But Super Heavy

    Intricately carved old metal object resembling a dragon and lantern, found item with unclear purpose shared online for identification.

    I think it's too small to be a torch holder, but lots of people are suggesting a candle, and it does have a little indent that you could probably fit a thin candle into.

    foxpunch Report

    Utensil Found In An Antique Store, The Slit In The Middle Is Dull So Not A Peeler, Any Ideas?

    Old vintage kitchen tool with wooden handle and metal blade, an unusual find with no clear use in the internet mystery collection.

    Nocturnalized:

    Looks like a sugar holder for Feuerzangenbowle.

    gingerking87 Report

    Antique Wooden Chest With Various Odd Holes

    Antique wooden storage box with multiple round compartments, an old item found but unidentified by the internet community.

    Our best guess is that it has something to do with dentistry (grandfather was a dentist decades ago) but other than that, we’re stumped. The pencil is regular-sized and is used to demonstrate how deep the holes go. The wood that the holes are drilled into does not lift up.

    jackrats:

    Knife box.

    So_Ill_Continue Report

    In December, I Took A Trip To Meet My Family In Guerrero, Mexico. My Grandma's Boyfriend Talked About Finding These While Out For Walks In Water Streams

    Old artifacts and ancient objects found, with no clue what they are, displayed on a red surface.

    Inevitable-Aardvark:

    The round ones are spindle whorls or malacates, used for making thread.
    The other ones are fragments of figurines. Looks like they were molded. Typology might give you a date if you have an expert look at them. Two of them are anthropomorphic (they represent faces), the third (the one in the upper right corner) could be zoomorphic, although it may also just be an abstract decoration on a broken support of a vessel.
    The local INAH office would probably be interested in seeing these and recording their find location.

    Dojacatsside19 Report

    10" Long Cast Iron Interlocking Monkey Figurines Found At Flea Market. There Are 25-30

    Set of five old, mysterious metal hooks shaped like monkeys, found and puzzled over by people online.

    arathorn867:

    Plant hangers. You can get them on Amazon for a couple of bucks, search "cast iron monkey plant hanger".

    reddit.com Report

    What Is This Thing? Found It Clearing Out My Great Grandfather's Loft

    Old weapon found in a corner, an antique item that fits the theme of people finding something old with no clue.

    Kfd49597:

    MG-42, an MG that can fire 1200 RPM, I think.

    eurasianpersuasions Report

    Me And My Parents Found This In Our Backyard Earlier Today (It Reads "Do Not Enter Poison Gas") It's On A Circular Concrete Thing

    Warning sign partially buried in dirt indicating poison gas, an old protective marker found with no clear identification.

    Inconceivable_Wolf:

    It is the cap to a septic tank.

    redditmantim123 Report

    Found This Small Kettle Years Ago. Tried Searching For A Similar One, But Have Always Come Up With Nothing. Anybody Have An Idea Why This Has This Unique Shape?

    Old white funnel with handle placed on a red surface next to a green wallet, found but no clue what it is.

    Brokella:

    Isn’t that a portable men’s urinal for bedbound patients?

    home_cheese Report

    What Is This Large Vessel I Found In The Basement Of An Old Psychiatric Hospital?

    Old industrial metal door with a large wheel handle and interior metal grates found with no clue what it is.

    Looks like a great big autoclave used to sterilize mattresses and bedding.

    BonelessHotdogs Report

    An Old Shield From My Grandparents. About 30cm Across. Has “Elkington” Inscribed On The Back

    Ornate old shield-shaped object with detailed floral and animal engravings on a wooden table outdoors.

    MaryN6FBB110117:

    Looks like Elkington & Co. used to be an electroplate manufacturing company that made replica shields, among other things. Maybe it’s one of those?

    ezyaffordable Report

    Found In An Old Leather (Possibly Medical) Suitcase. 12cm Long, Pincers Open When Red Top Is Pushed Down

    Old metal tool with a red knob in a vintage box, found among forgotten items needing identification and internet help.

    agamemnonIV:

    Olive Pickle Grabber Tongs Red Bakelite.

    kriskristensen Report

    Knife Found At The Bottom Of My Grandfather's Belongings. Supposedly, It Was Given To Him By My Great Aunt, Who Was A Diplomat Pretty Much All Over Asia During The Vietnam War

    Ornate old knife with engraved blade and decorative sheath, an example of people finding something old and mysterious.

    In addition to the larger knife, there are two smaller knives as well that can be drawn from the same scabbard.

    SaoJi:

    Big one is definitely a khukuri, I'm from Nepal. As for the two smaller ones, The “Karda” (one edge sharpened) is a small utility knife used to perform small tasks that the big kukri blade cannot. The “Chakmak” (Both edges dull/unsharpened) is the sharpener used to sharpen both the main blade, which is the Kukri.

    Tensevictory Report

    Just Moved To A New Apartment, Found This In The Living Room. What Is This?

    Vintage metal container with ornate ridges and small legs, an old find that puzzled people on the internet.

    dakta:

    It is an antique Turkish brazier, used for heating. Also called a mangal.

    vasjuk Report

    Vintage Metal Medallion (With Smaller Metal Piece Inside). This Was Labeled Simply As "Relic'" When I Picked It Up, But Frankly It Doesn't Look Anything Like Any Relic I've Ever Seen

    Antique ornate pendant with an intricate design, found old and mysterious, shared online for identification help.

    Title describes the thing. It looks like it's meant to be a pendant, and I've tried searching up a variety of other Medallion Relics on Google, Worthpoint, and eBay, but haven't run into one that resembles this one.

    pamanley:

    Someone is selling one like it on etsy. They call it bronze medallion from Burma. 1950’s. Also found a bunch very similar with the chains on other sites saying from the Philippines.

    RobozinhoVeado Report

    At An Antique Shop I Work At, Glass, Metal Cap To The "Spout" Which Is Actually Solid, Looks Like It Might Be Broken Off Of A Larger Piece At The Bottom

    Hand holding an old vintage glass funnel with a curved spout, an antique item found but unrecognized by internet users.

    roanmartigan:

    This is a piece of a Murano chandelier or another type of Murano lighting. The metal part goes into a hole in the main body of the chandelier. It is very recognizable.

    apigeoninasuit Report

    Found At An Antique Shop, What Is It For?

    Vintage kitchen tool with a curved handle and metal disc, found old and unclear object identified by the internet community

    effinfantastic:

    It's a napkin holder. You fold napkins into triangles and stick the points in the holes, making it look like an umbrella.

    HappyCapybara Report

    Antique Metal Tool, Rectangular With A Sharp Scalloped Edge. Meant To Be Struck With A Hammer. What's It Used For?

    Old rusty tool with a handle, placed on a wooden surface next to a ruler, found but unidentified by many online.

    This object is rectangular, 12" x 2.5" at the base, with a scalloped edge and sharp grooves. No manufacturer marks are visible. The rectangular base has a cast-iron handle, which is designed to be struck by a hammer. It weighs about 9 lbs.

    jeffersonairmattress:

    Leather blanking punch. Called A bridge or arch punch due to the structure of it. "blanking" means the good piece you want is inside it.

    Rich-Mew-Mew Report

    Looks Like An Antique Night Stand But I Just Can't Figure Out What The Inside Is For. Seems Like A Jewelry Drawer Or Something

    Vintage wooden jewelry holder with red velvet interior and multiple slots, an old item found with uncertain purpose.

    Canyouhelpmeottawa:

    It is to hold your good silver flatware (utensils). The knife tips fit into the holes on the lid and the utensils sit in piles between the spacers on the bottom.

    cannafriend Report

    Found Among My Dad's Things. Interesting Velvet Box With Black Object Inside

    Old mysterious object covered in dust, found inside a metal and fabric vintage case with a red border.

    cynikalAhole99:

    It's a pocket handwarmer... an old one too. I used to have a few for camping and fishing. Haven't seen this style for a while. You light the rod in the middle. It is a coal, you close it up and pop it in your pocket. Blow in it to stoke it up.

    crystaloftruth Report

    Found In The Woods Behind My House... Definitely Not A Real Gun, But I Haven't The Foggiest Of What It Might Be

    Hand holding a rusty old object covered in dirt, an example of people finding something old with no clue what it is.

    TaikongNiuzai:

    Buck Rogers disintegrator.

    I-Love-Making-U-Rage Report

    Thin Slabs Of Ivory With Days Of The Week On The Top Found In My Closet

    Hand holding a vintage expandable calendar with days of the week, an old find that confused the internet community.

    Artbrutist:

    Aide de memoir.

    mickbruh Report

    Found This While Repairing My Bathroom Vanity

    Person holding a vintage engraved metal plate with an old religious figure and ancient Asian characters found unexpectedly.

    DarkAngel900:

    That's most likely Kwan Yin, or spelled Guan Yin on the card. The ram and the Lotus are good fortune symbols. If it fits in a card slot in a wallet, it's pretty modern. It's most likely brass over copper. More than that, I can't tell you.

    Plothound Report

    Found While Helping A Friend Clean Out A House

    Miniature old steam engine model with metal and brick details on a blue base, found but unknown to owner initially.

    It's a small steam engine toy. Add water and one or two Esbit bricks, ignite, and learn.

    the-d-man Report

    What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic?

    Old mysterious creature figure with wings and tail found, an example of something old that confused people online.

    MoistBodySquirts:

    Turns out one of the weirder ways skates and rays have been used by people is as curiosities. These cartilaginous fish, related to sharks, were flipped over and “shaped” into gruesome likenesses of imagined sea devils or maybe evil-looking mermaids. After being dried out and shellacked, they were sold in port cities and seaside towns as far back as the 16th century. The origins of the name are obscure, but some articles reference jeune fille d’Anver, which translates as girl from Antwerp.

    Intentionally fishing and drying out sea creatures as tourist trinkets, whether sea stars, sea horses, or Jenny Hanivers, has fortunately fallen out of fashion. But beach combing is still a great way to come upon all sorts of interesting bits and pieces brought in on the tide and tossed ashore by a wave to dry in the sun.

    Jaol17 Report

