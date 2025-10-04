“If He Ever Finds Out, I’ll Know It Was You”: Woman Exposes Best Friend’s Affair To Her Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the toughest, gut-wrenching dilemmas you might face in life is what to do when you witness a good friend of yours cheating on their long-term partner. On the one hand, you can do nothing and let the couple figure out its problems itself. On the other hand, you might feel guilty for not interfering when you have such groundbreaking information. Whatever you do, there will be fallout.

Internet user u/StrangeStory352 asked the AITAH online group to weigh in on whether she should tell her BFF’s boyfriend, the father of her children, that she cheated on him. Scroll down to read the advice people gave her, and be sure not to miss the massive update shared by the author when she finally made up her mind about what to do.

RELATED:

Witnessing your best friend cheating on their partner creates a nightmare dilemma for you

Woman confronting man at a bar, hinting at exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend in a tense conversation.

Share icon

Image credits: LexScope (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet for impartial advice on whether she should tell her BFF’s boyfriend that she recently had an affair

Text excerpt about woman feeling conflicted after discovering best friend’s affair and considering telling her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a story about a woman exposing her best friend's affair to her boyfriend after a bar encounter.

Text excerpt revealing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, discussing the pain of cheating.

Text expressing conflict about loyalty and morals in exposing a best friend's affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman planning to expose her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend by giving a heads up first.

Woman looking worried and contemplative while leaning on a couch, reflecting on best friend’s affair exposure to boyfriend

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)

Woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, writing a revealing update in a text post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: StrangeStory352

You should think about what an individual who was cheated on would want. Try to lead with empathy

Young woman looking distressed and thoughtful, reflecting on best friend’s affair and relationship betrayal.

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an incredibly sensitive decision to make, whether or not you inform someone that their significant other has cheated on them.

After all, by deciding to break the news, you are accepting some level of responsibility for what happens to the couple’s relationship. If the person is a close friend or family member, you obviously don’t want to hurt their feelings, but you also don’t want them to live a lie.

First, you should make sure that the information you have about the affair is reliable. If you’ve personally witnessed the cheating, then you know for a fact that your info is spot-on. However, if you only heard about someone being unfaithful via gossip, you’ll need to do some research so you don’t make baseless accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try to consider what the person who has been cheated on would prefer that you do. Many individuals might genuinely want to find out the bad news ASAP, even if it hurts them.

Meanwhile, take some time to think about how the person might react to the news. How you tell someone about them being cheated on is as important as the fact itself. If you’re there in person, you can support them much more directly and thoroughly than if you’re, for example, texting them.

There’s no single answer for why people cheat. Often, there are numerous factors to consider

Man and woman facing each other near a window, illustrating tension related to exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

What’s more, you may want to confront the cheater about what happened. Give them the opportunity to come clean and address the issue with their partner. This is a better alternative to the person being cheated on learning about the affair from a third party.

ADVERTISEMENT

People cheat for various reasons. For instance, they might be unhappy and dissatisfied with their relationship, whether emotionally or in terms of (a lack of) intimacy, Verywell Mind explains.

Other primary reasons for cheating include feeling unappreciated, lacking commitment to the relationship, boredom, body issues, and revenge.

Meanwhile, some common secondary reasons for cheating include having easy access to the internet, poor boundaries, and simply having the opportunity to have an affair.

How would you have handled the situation if you were in the author’s shoes, dear Pandas? Do you think she did the right thing by confronting her friend about the affair, or should she have stayed passive? Would you prefer to know if your partner cheated on you? You can share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments at the bottom of this post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most internet users thought the woman should definitely tell her friend’s boyfriend about what she did

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman discusses exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation showing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and warning about consequences.

Reddit comment discussing revealing an affair and exposing a best friend’s betrayal to her boyfriend.

Text post about exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and the burden of conscience involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a woman for exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Text discussing how a woman should expose her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend with evidence to end the friendship.

Screenshot of social media post with text about a rocky relationship, cheating, and men disliking modern women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing betrayal involving a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user advises confessing about a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ALT text: Online discussion revealing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and warnings about trust and consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to tell the boyfriend about the best friend’s affair in a relationship conflict.

Text comment on a social platform discussing the consequences and moral choice of exposing a best friend's affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the moral dilemma of exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and handling betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a confession about exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, discussing trust and character in friendship.

Comment on rocky relationship and woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend during a girls’ night out.

Comment about people breaking up and cheating regardless of gender, exposing best friend’s affair to boyfriend risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing exposing a best friend's affair to her boyfriend with strong opinions.

Screenshot of online comment discussing the moral dilemma of exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Woman confronting her best friend about exposing affair to her boyfriend during a serious conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment urging to expose best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, highlighting betrayal and honesty online.

Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cheating and exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend in a troubled relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, other readers urged the woman not to reveal anything. Still others called the author out

Screenshot of online comments discussing loyalty and revealing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Online conversation showing a woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend through text messages.

Reddit conversation where a woman exposes her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and discusses friendship struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend through a serious online conversation about cheating and loyalty

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman reveals her best friend’s affair to the friend’s boyfriend.

Reddit comments discussing best friend’s affair and how to expose it to her boyfriend carefully with emotional impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman confronting her best friend about exposing her affair to her boyfriend in a tense moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women at a cafe, one showing something on her phone while discussing an affair and confrontation with her best friend.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

The woman later shared an update after she decided to confront her BFF about the affair

Text message revealing a woman exposing her best friend's affair to her boyfriend, urging honesty about the secret.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, highlighting relationship honesty and accountability.

Share icon

Text excerpt from a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, discussing relationship betrayal and forgiveness.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman upset while planning to expose best friend’s affair to her boyfriend after bedtime.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message describing a woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, leading to being blocked.

Share icon

Text excerpt revealing a woman exposing her best friend's affair to her boyfriend, highlighting betrayal and confrontation.

Share icon

Text excerpt revealing a woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend after discovering cheating.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman exposing her best friend’s affair, feeling betrayed and blocked after revealing the truth.

Share icon

Woman looking concerned while reading on a tablet, reflecting on best friend’s affair and relationship trust issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Text message about receiving scam calls and hostile texts, revealing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: StrangeStory352

Here’s how folks reacted to the update

Screenshot of a social media post where a woman discusses exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the selfishness of cheating and the loss of trust in a best friend’s affair exposure.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on white background reading sometimes being a friend means holding them accountable referring to woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

Alt text: Woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend in a tense online discussion about cheating and loyalty.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing how normalized cheating has become in online discussions about affairs.

Share icon

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cheaters minimizing the impact of their actions in an affair situation.

Share icon

Comment on a post about a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, discussing guilt and secrecy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and the consequences of blocking her.

Share icon

Comment about informed decisions with sexual health, relating to woman exposing best friend’s affair to boyfriend.

Share icon

Comment discussing the moral implications of cheating and why it cannot be justified as a mistake or misinformation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT