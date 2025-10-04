“If He Ever Finds Out, I’ll Know It Was You”: Woman Exposes Best Friend’s Affair To Her Boyfriend

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
One of the toughest, gut-wrenching dilemmas you might face in life is what to do when you witness a good friend of yours cheating on their long-term partner. On the one hand, you can do nothing and let the couple figure out its problems itself. On the other hand, you might feel guilty for not interfering when you have such groundbreaking information. Whatever you do, there will be fallout.
Internet user u/StrangeStory352 asked the AITAH online group to weigh in on whether she should tell her BFF’s boyfriend, the father of her children, that she cheated on him. Scroll down to read the advice people gave her, and be sure not to miss the massive update shared by the author when she finally made up her mind about what to do.
RELATED:
Witnessing your best friend cheating on their partner creates a nightmare dilemma for you
Woman confronting man at a bar, hinting at exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend in a tense conversation.
It’s an incredibly sensitive decision to make, whether or not you inform someone that their significant other has cheated on them.
After all, by deciding to break the news, you are accepting some level of responsibility for what happens to the couple’s relationship. If the person is a close friend or family member, you obviously don’t want to hurt their feelings, but you also don’t want them to live a lie.
First, you should make sure that the information you have about the affair is reliable. If you’ve personally witnessed the cheating, then you know for a fact that your info is spot-on. However, if you only heard about someone being unfaithful via gossip, you’ll need to do some research so you don’t make baseless accusations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Try to consider what the person who has been cheated on would prefer that you do. Many individuals might genuinely want to find out the bad news ASAP, even if it hurts them.
Meanwhile, take some time to think about how the person might react to the news. How you tell someone about them being cheated on is as important as the fact itself. If you’re there in person, you can support them much more directly and thoroughly than if you’re, for example, texting them.
There’s no single answer for why people cheat. Often, there are numerous factors to consider
Man and woman facing each other near a window, illustrating tension related to exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
What’s more, you may want to confront the cheater about what happened. Give them the opportunity to come clean and address the issue with their partner. This is a better alternative to the person being cheated on learning about the affair from a third party.
ADVERTISEMENT
People cheat for various reasons. For instance, they might be unhappy and dissatisfied with their relationship, whether emotionally or in terms of (a lack of) intimacy, Verywell Mind explains.
Other primary reasons for cheating include feeling unappreciated, lacking commitment to the relationship, boredom, body issues, and revenge.
Meanwhile, some common secondary reasons for cheating include having easy access to the internet, poor boundaries, and simply having the opportunity to have an affair.
How would you have handled the situation if you were in the author’s shoes, dear Pandas? Do you think she did the right thing by confronting her friend about the affair, or should she have stayed passive? Would you prefer to know if your partner cheated on you? You can share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments at the bottom of this post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Most internet users thought the woman should definitely tell her friend’s boyfriend about what she did
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman discusses exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation showing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and warning about consequences.
Reddit comment discussing revealing an affair and exposing a best friend’s betrayal to her boyfriend.
Text post about exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and the burden of conscience involved.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a woman for exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
Text discussing how a woman should expose her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend with evidence to end the friendship.
Screenshot of social media post with text about a rocky relationship, cheating, and men disliking modern women.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing betrayal involving a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user advises confessing about a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ALT text: Online discussion revealing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and warnings about trust and consequences.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment advising to tell the boyfriend about the best friend’s affair in a relationship conflict.
Text comment on a social platform discussing the consequences and moral choice of exposing a best friend's affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing the moral dilemma of exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and handling betrayal.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a confession about exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, discussing trust and character in friendship.
Comment on rocky relationship and woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend during a girls’ night out.
Comment about people breaking up and cheating regardless of gender, exposing best friend’s affair to boyfriend risk.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online comment discussing exposing a best friend's affair to her boyfriend with strong opinions.
Screenshot of online comment discussing the moral dilemma of exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
Woman confronting her best friend about exposing affair to her boyfriend during a serious conversation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a comment urging to expose best friend’s affair to her boyfriend, highlighting betrayal and honesty online.
Screenshot of an online forum post discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cheating and exposing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend in a troubled relationship.
Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, other readers urged the woman not to reveal anything. Still others called the author out
Screenshot of online comments discussing loyalty and revealing a best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman exposing her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend.
Online conversation showing a woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend through text messages.
Reddit conversation where a woman exposes her best friend’s affair to her boyfriend and discusses friendship struggles.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Woman exposing best friend’s affair to her boyfriend through a serious online conversation about cheating and loyalty
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman reveals her best friend’s affair to the friend’s boyfriend.
Reddit comments discussing best friend’s affair and how to expose it to her boyfriend carefully with emotional impact.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman confronting her best friend about exposing her affair to her boyfriend in a tense moment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Two women at a cafe, one showing something on her phone while discussing an affair and confrontation with her best friend.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
28
2