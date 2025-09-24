Woman Finds Friend’s Husband’s Photo On An “Are We Dating The Same Guy” Group, Asks For Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some situations that you hope to never find yourself in, like accidentally stumbling on the fact that the partner of someone you care about may be cheating on them.

That’s what happened to redditor u/unewatermelone. She found her friend’s husband’s photo being shared on an “are we dating the same guy” group on social media. Now, she’s asking the internet to weigh in with advice on how she should break this potentially marriage-wrecking news. Scroll down to see what advice the net gave her.

Finding out that someone may be cheating on a person you care about is devastating. What to do next is a big dilemma

Young woman in white shirt looking at phone, appearing thoughtful about friends husband dating the same guy situation.

Image credits: pch.vector/Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman turned to the internet for some sage advice on how to inform her friend about her husband’s potential affair

Text about finding a friend's husband in a "friends husband dating the same guy" Facebook group.

Text excerpt discussing anonymous posts about friends' husband dating the same guy and safety concerns before a date.

Two women and one man smiling together outdoors, illustrating friends and husband dating the same guy concept.

Text discussing sharing pictures to confirm if friends' husband is dating the same guy, ruling out a catfish situation.

Text excerpt discussing a long-term friendship and catching up despite living in different cities about friends husband dating.

Alt text: Woman unsure how to alert friend about a potentially cheating husband in a friends husband dating the same guy situation.

Image credits: unewatermelone

If you haven’t witnessed the infidelity personally, you’ve got to make sure your information is accurate

Couple sharing a close, intimate kiss with a focus on the woman’s hand and ring, depicting friends dating the same guy.

Image credits: Katie Salerno/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Infidelity is an incredibly sensitive and complicated topic. And your words don’t always match your actions. There is a gap between the number of people who say that they’d inform someone about their partner’s affair, versus them actually doing so.

According to ABC, based on the findings of a small survey on Instagram, 82% of respondents said that if they knew someone was being cheated on, they would tell them. However, just 53% admitted to having actually done so.

“We understand that cheating is such an emotional, sensitive and nuanced experience, and that when you’ve somehow found out that someone in a relationship is being cheated on, you might feel stuck on what to do. Should you let them know? Or just keep it to yourself?” ABC writes about the core of the dilemma.

“And what level of responsibility do you now have knowing what you know? Does it make you complicit in the infidelity if you don’t speak up? Or should everyone just mind their own business?”

One of the main things to consider while you’re pondering your approach is whether the information you’ve received is reliable or not. In other words, have you actually witnessed the person cheating, or are you relying on the gossip that someone else is spreading?

If the latter, then you want to do additional research. You may want to go to the (potential) cheater and talk to them about the situation before speaking to their partner. They might not actually be having an affair. Or they might have an open relationship with their significant other that you may not know about.

Whatever you do, think about what the person being cheated on might want and how they’d react

Two friends holding hands in a comforting gesture, representing complex feelings about dating the same guy.

Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

According to ABC, you also need to think about your relationship with the person who is being cheated on. Are they a:

Friend?

Best friend?

Family member?

Acquaintance?

Coworker?

Stranger?

Celebrity?

Public figure?

Whatever the case, empathy is paramount. You have to put yourself in the victim’s shoes and think about what they would prefer in this situation. Also, think about how they’re likely to receive the news.

Ideally, you’ll want to deliver the sensitive information in as safe and respectful a manner as possible. It’s best done face-to-face, not through social media, texting, or a phone call. That way, you can support them in this challenging time.

What do you think, Pandas? Do you think the woman should tell her friend about her husband’s potential affair, or should she stay out of everything? If she should break the news, how do you think she should do it? Have you ever found out about someone you know being unfaithful? How did you respond? Let us know in the comments.

The woman interacted with a few of her readers in the comments. Here’s the additional info she shared with them

Online conversation about friends husband dating the same guy, discussing anonymous warnings and sharing information.

Screenshot of an online discussion about friends, husband, and dating the same guy, sharing advice on transparency.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing use of an old photo on a dating app related to friends husband dating the same guy.

Many internet users had some useful advice to share. Here’s how they would approach the sensitive situation

User comment offering advice on approaching a friend about her husband dating the same guy, giving thoughtful outs.

Comment revealing friend’s husband dating the same guy, sharing screenshots and concerns in an online discussion thread.

Comment warning about risks of cheating involving friends husband dating the same guy, including infection and divorce concerns.

Comment suggesting a simple, drama-free tip to inform a friend about dating the same guy as her husband.

Comment warning about anonymous posts in friends husband dating the same guy situations, advising caution and verification.

Comment discussing concerns about a friend’s husband dating the same guy and caution with unproven suspicions.

Comment on online forum discussing how to handle messenger backlash by printing screenshots and mailing them, related to friends husband dating the same guy.

Comment discussing concerns about validity of old pictures and accusations relating to friends husband dating the same guy.

Comment discussing a potential cheating situation involving friends and a husband dating the same guy with careful wording advice.

Comment discussing someone using a friend's husband’s photos to catfish people, related to friends husband dating the same guy.

Screenshot of advice urging to warn a friend about her husband dating the same guy to protect her health and legal rights.

Comment warning about potential relationship issues involving a friend’s husband dating the same guy, urging caution.