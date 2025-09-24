Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Finds Friend’s Husband’s Photo On An “Are We Dating The Same Guy” Group, Asks For Advice
Young woman in a white shirt looking at her phone with a concerned expression about friends husband dating the same guy.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Friend’s Husband’s Photo On An “Are We Dating The Same Guy” Group, Asks For Advice

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some situations that you hope to never find yourself in, like accidentally stumbling on the fact that the partner of someone you care about may be cheating on them.

That’s what happened to redditor u/unewatermelone. She found her friend’s husband’s photo being shared on an “are we dating the same guy” group on social media. Now, she’s asking the internet to weigh in with advice on how she should break this potentially marriage-wrecking news. Scroll down to see what advice the net gave her.

RELATED:

    Finding out that someone may be cheating on a person you care about is devastating. What to do next is a big dilemma

    Young woman in white shirt looking at phone, appearing thoughtful about friends husband dating the same guy situation.

    Image credits: pch.vector/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman turned to the internet for some sage advice on how to inform her friend about her husband’s potential affair

    Text about finding a friend's husband in a "friends husband dating the same guy" Facebook group.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing anonymous posts about friends' husband dating the same guy and safety concerns before a date.

    Two women and one man smiling together outdoors, illustrating friends and husband dating the same guy concept.

    Text discussing sharing pictures to confirm if friends' husband is dating the same guy, ruling out a catfish situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a long-term friendship and catching up despite living in different cities about friends husband dating.

    Alt text: Woman unsure how to alert friend about a potentially cheating husband in a friends husband dating the same guy situation.

    Image credits: unewatermelone

    If you haven’t witnessed the infidelity personally, you’ve got to make sure your information is accurate

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple sharing a close, intimate kiss with a focus on the woman’s hand and ring, depicting friends dating the same guy.

    Image credits: Katie Salerno/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Infidelity is an incredibly sensitive and complicated topic. And your words don’t always match your actions. There is a gap between the number of people who say that they’d inform someone about their partner’s affair, versus them actually doing so.

    According to ABC, based on the findings of a small survey on Instagram, 82% of respondents said that if they knew someone was being cheated on, they would tell them. However, just 53% admitted to having actually done so.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We understand that cheating is such an emotional, sensitive and nuanced experience, and that when you’ve somehow found out that someone in a relationship is being cheated on, you might feel stuck on what to do. Should you let them know? Or just keep it to yourself?” ABC writes about the core of the dilemma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And what level of responsibility do you now have knowing what you know? Does it make you complicit in the infidelity if you don’t speak up? Or should everyone just mind their own business?”

    One of the main things to consider while you’re pondering your approach is whether the information you’ve received is reliable or not. In other words, have you actually witnessed the person cheating, or are you relying on the gossip that someone else is spreading?

    If the latter, then you want to do additional research. You may want to go to the (potential) cheater and talk to them about the situation before speaking to their partner. They might not actually be having an affair. Or they might have an open relationship with their significant other that you may not know about.

    Whatever you do, think about what the person being cheated on might want and how they’d react

    Two friends holding hands in a comforting gesture, representing complex feelings about dating the same guy.

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to ABC, you also need to think about your relationship with the person who is being cheated on. Are they a:

    • Friend?
    • Best friend?
    • Family member?
    • Acquaintance?
    • Coworker?
    • Stranger?
    • Celebrity?
    • Public figure?

    Whatever the case, empathy is paramount. You have to put yourself in the victim’s shoes and think about what they would prefer in this situation. Also, think about how they’re likely to receive the news.

    Ideally, you’ll want to deliver the sensitive information in as safe and respectful a manner as possible. It’s best done face-to-face, not through social media, texting, or a phone call. That way, you can support them in this challenging time.

    What do you think, Pandas? Do you think the woman should tell her friend about her husband’s potential affair, or should she stay out of everything? If she should break the news, how do you think she should do it? Have you ever found out about someone you know being unfaithful? How did you respond? Let us know in the comments.

    The woman interacted with a few of her readers in the comments. Here’s the additional info she shared with them

    Online conversation about friends husband dating the same guy, discussing anonymous warnings and sharing information.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about friends, husband, and dating the same guy, sharing advice on transparency.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing use of an old photo on a dating app related to friends husband dating the same guy.

    Many internet users had some useful advice to share. Here’s how they would approach the sensitive situation

    User comment offering advice on approaching a friend about her husband dating the same guy, giving thoughtful outs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment revealing friend’s husband dating the same guy, sharing screenshots and concerns in an online discussion thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about risks of cheating involving friends husband dating the same guy, including infection and divorce concerns.

    Comment suggesting a simple, drama-free tip to inform a friend about dating the same guy as her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning about anonymous posts in friends husband dating the same guy situations, advising caution and verification.

    Comment discussing concerns about a friend’s husband dating the same guy and caution with unproven suspicions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on online forum discussing how to handle messenger backlash by printing screenshots and mailing them, related to friends husband dating the same guy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing concerns about validity of old pictures and accusations relating to friends husband dating the same guy.

    Comment discussing a potential cheating situation involving friends and a husband dating the same guy with careful wording advice.

    Comment discussing someone using a friend's husband’s photos to catfish people, related to friends husband dating the same guy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of advice urging to warn a friend about her husband dating the same guy to protect her health and legal rights.

    Comment warning about potential relationship issues involving a friend’s husband dating the same guy, urging caution.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️first of all tell her !, if it is him he could well be a walking Petri dish of stds ,putting her health at risk , but also do it in a non committed way ,ie ere look what I saw on this group I’m on omg don’t he ever look like your hubby etc play it down , like u don’t believe for one second it’s him , but you found it well funny lol ie more like girly bants stuff , then leave her to decide moving forward , but what ever you do don’t go all guns blazing hung hoo style , n ligit out him like he is cheating ,nope do not go there ! Oh get off bloody Facebook shite it’s toxic lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️first of all tell her !, if it is him he could well be a walking Petri dish of stds ,putting her health at risk , but also do it in a non committed way ,ie ere look what I saw on this group I’m on omg don’t he ever look like your hubby etc play it down , like u don’t believe for one second it’s him , but you found it well funny lol ie more like girly bants stuff , then leave her to decide moving forward , but what ever you do don’t go all guns blazing hung hoo style , n ligit out him like he is cheating ,nope do not go there ! Oh get off bloody Facebook shite it’s toxic lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT