Boss Refuses To Book A Hotel For Employee’s Business Trips, Regrets It When He Sees The Traveling Costs

Good evening ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard ‘Malicious Compliance.’ Today, we’re expecting to see that following orders can lead to some pretty unfortunate consequences, with a very real chance of sighs and chuckles.

Our protagonist is Reddit user Djskaw. They needed to attend three work events in New York City in just eight days, so naturally, they asked their boss for a hotel room. However, instead of booking his worker accommodation, he made them fly for each meeting.

Now, you might be thinking, “Hey, at least they got to visit the city that never sleeps!” But let’s be real, during such a hectic back-and-forth, I’m guessing the only thing they wanted to do was sleep.

However, it’s not all bad news. Djskaw was able to put together quite an impressive expense list, which convinced their superior to change his strategy for the future.

This employee had to go from Seattle to New York City to attend three work events spread between eight days

But instead of booking them a hotel, their boss made them fly for each individual meeting

As their story went viral, the employee provided more details on the whole ordeal in the comments