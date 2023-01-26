Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Refuses To Book A Hotel For Employee’s Business Trips, Regrets It When He Sees The Traveling Costs
29points
Travel, Work3 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Good evening ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard ‘Malicious Compliance.’ Today, we’re expecting to see that following orders can lead to some pretty unfortunate consequences, with a very real chance of sighs and chuckles.

Our protagonist is Reddit user Djskaw. They needed to attend three work events in New York City in just eight days, so naturally, they asked their boss for a hotel room. However, instead of booking his worker accommodation, he made them fly for each meeting.

Now, you might be thinking, “Hey, at least they got to visit the city that never sleeps!” But let’s be real, during such a hectic back-and-forth, I’m guessing the only thing they wanted to do was sleep.

However, it’s not all bad news. Djskaw was able to put together quite an impressive expense list, which convinced their superior to change his strategy for the future.

This employee had to go from Seattle to New York City to attend three work events spread between eight days

Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the atcual photo)

But instead of booking them a hotel, their boss made them fly for each individual meeting

Image credits: Mariya Oliynyk (not the atcual photo)

Image credits: djskaw

As their story went viral, the employee provided more details on the whole ordeal in the comments

Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

