Woman Buys A New Stereo For Employees In The Back After Boss Took It Away Because He Hated Hearing Spanish Music

Music plays a big part in everyone’s lives. Even if they don’t listen to music every day or don’t like music at all (not sure that’s possible), some special song or melody can make them feel better, more nostalgic, bring confidence or happiness. Or sadness. You know, there is that saying that the playlist can tell you so much about the person. Songs can tell what we are afraid to say or simply show what we are feeling. I could talk here for hours, but long story short – it is important for everybody.

Listening to music is a part of many people’s routine while working and taking this away from them can be unfair

Woman shares her story after boss took away stereo from workers in the back and she bought them a new one

Boss’ reason was that he hated loud Spanish music and it gave him a headache

When he noticed the new stereo, he definitely didn’t expect the woman to be involved, however even after figuring it out, he hasn’t addressed the situation

Very recently, the woman shared her story on Reddit after the stereo that employees in the back used to listen to every day was taken away by the boss. She thought that it was cruel and unfair and thus decided to buy a new one for them. The post received a lot of folks’ attention and in just 2 days, it received almost 11K upvotes and more than 500 comments.

She starts the story with a little introduction that she works at a construction firm where they employ many Latino men. They are really hard working and are the ‘heart and soul’ of the company. Usually, they listen to Mexican music while working. However, one day, the stereo was gone from their workplace.

Well, during the day, the boss admitted that he was the one who took the speaker as the loud Spanish music was giving him a headache. The OP thought that it was cruel and next day bought a new stereo for her coworkers. The boss immediately asked where the new one was from and after the author said that if there are some issues, he can speak to her – the situation was not addressed further.

People online supported the OP for her behavior and shamed the boss. “When I was younger, I also hated Mexican music. Then someone pointed out that it was making people happy. After that, I didn’t dislike it so much,” one user wrote. “Wait until he figures out that they control his success,” another added.

Additionally, a few members shared their experiences: “We had a variety of immigrants where I worked, and the radio station was on a rotating schedule. Spanish, Polish, country, American rock, Chinese. Russian. We all found it entertaining. Work got done. Everybody was happy at least part of the time.” “We had a similar thing at work where we would request songs in a queue. Not allowed to complain but it was pretty fun,” another remembered.

Also, did you know that pop music is revealed to be the most popular genre with employees to increase productivity? According to 58% of study participants, they turn to this genre frequently to help them perform at their best. The next- and third-most productive sounds were rock (47%) and dance music (42%). Despite the fact that classical music recently cracked the top five genres, it has historically been found to increase productivity.

Moreover, according to Talentculture.com, there are quite a few benefits of having music at work. First of all, as mentioned earlier, it boosts productivity. Music is also proven to have an effect on the body and mind, thus it reduces stress. People can connect over music in significant and lasting ways at work. Favorite songs from a variety of genres do more than only evoke strong feelings in us.

So, guys, what do you think about this situation? Does music help you work better or feel calmer?

Folks in the comments shared similar situations and had a small discussion with the author