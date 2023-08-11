Employee Leaves A Day Early Due To A Toxic Manager, Gets Railed For ‘Walking Out’ By Boss

The odds are a fair share of you have felt worthless and undervalued at your workplace at least once or twice.

Well, u/Hops-Barley is also not a stranger to this situation; the thing is, the now ex-retail worker was forced to depart a day early due to their toxic manager who actually played a major part in their resignation. But, instead of getting to the root of the problem, they were then chewed out by their boss for “walking out”!

“My boss claimed she didn’t know I resigned, chewed me out on the phone” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to work-related struggles, to tell its members about their higher-up who bashed them for ‘walking out’ on her. This post managed to garner over 18K upvotes as well as 513 comments discussing the situation.

Life’s a tricky thing with its own obstacles and struggles, and while it’s often said that challenges are not meant to break us but shape us – sometimes, you’ve just gotta emotionally unload in order to actually move on.

Some choose to seek support from close ones, while others decide to resort to this mega-sized anonymous online hangout we all know as Reddit.

The platform has a bajillion communities, all dedicated to random things ranging from people sharing pics of slices of bread stapled to trees (r/BreadStapledToTrees, you’re welcome) to more serious things like r/antiwork that allows folks to rant about their crummy jobs!

Now, nothing in this world is perfect, and that, sadly, especially applies to the bigwigs of the majority of companies. Exploitative behavior, manipulation, gaslighting, passive-aggressiveness, mood swings, disregard of personal boundaries, intimidation, lack of empathy – the list can go on and on.

Such conduct plays an immense part in our physical and mental health, which could leave us feeling like, well, garbage. To give you a more illustrative example, a 2023 survey of UK workers by the University of Nottingham commissioned by The Access Group – a software company – discovered that over half of the respondents reported feeling “worthless,” so it’s fair to say that having these types of emotions is just the usual corporate deal.

It’s one thing when you never held any sympathetic feelings toward your workplace – but it’s a total emotional disaster when you actually managed to catch yourself caring a tad a couple of times and, in the end, found out that there was a complete lack of interest in you as an employee and in the work environment in general.

u/Hops-Barley’s time at their retail position came to an end when they finally decided to put their well-being first.

They put in their two weeks’ notice a couple of weeks ago, predominantly because of their jerk manager with highly toxic tendencies. When their superior received the letter, the OP was invited for a little chat where they hoped to bring the issue to light; however, the boss didn’t show any interest, even after losing quite a few staff members.

Fast forward to the netizen’s day before their last – the toxic manager in question comes back from her vacation and, after learning about the OP’s soon exit, showcases a further decline in her already strained relationship with the employee.

Naturally, u/Hops-Barley decides to waste no time and make it their final day; they text their boss and shortly after receive an angry phone call where they get blasted for “walking out.”

The now ex-employee found the whole experience very taxing, which prompted them to compose a long email where they addressed their last words to the boss regarding this unpleasant situation.