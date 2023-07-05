Employee Receives 20-Day Vacation Due To Boss’s Slip-Up In The Termination Letter

You know, getting fired is a terrible thing. Not only does it mess with you financially, but also emotionally. But you know what’s even worse? To get fired without any warning and just receive a termination letter to your home.

Also, there are many incompetent bosses who just fire people they don’t like, who did one thing wrong despite doing tons of good work and so on. However, and maybe luckily, usually karma pays them a visit.

Getting fired is bad, but seeing the defeat on your boss’ face after realizing that it was a mistake is priceless

Guy shares a story after he got a termination letter sent to his home, but due to the boss’ wording mistakes in it, got paid 20 days of vacation

He shares that once he made a mistake in a project and from then on, his boss began to yell at him every day

Image credits: Tamabest

The boss said that he didn’t want to fire him, but that the employee should search for a new job in the upcoming month

Image credits: Tamabest

2 weeks later he received a termination letter, although the boss messed it up and it led to the current project’s failure as the guy was the only one working on it

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared his toxic workplace story after he received a termination letter without any warning and got fired. However, he got sweet revenge on his boss basically by doing nothing, because it was the boss who managed to mess it up. The story received more than 5.6K upvotes and 250 comments.

The author starts his story by saying that he has been working for a small company. One time he made a mistake in one of his projects and from then on, his boss made a habit to yell at him every day. Due to this toxic behavior and disrespect to employee’s boundaries, he started having mental breakdowns. However, at the beginning of May, the boss came to him with the suggestion to find a new job in the upcoming month as he didn’t want to fire him.

Now, a little plot twist – 2 weeks later, the guy received a termination letter sent to his home without any warning. It stated that he should take his 20 remaining vacation days. Well, after a little chat, the boss wrote that it was a spelling mistake and he actually had only 6 days remaining. However, fast forward to the following week, the boss accepted his 20 days of vacation and only then realized that the project for which the loan was taken would definitely fail.

The community members shared their own personal stories of how they got fired for literally no good reason for it and were happy that the toxic boss received payback. “Sounds like a horrible boss and I hope you found a good job after that. He deserves any bad karma that comes his way,” one user wrote. The OP also added “And the most important part: I never have to work for this inhuman being again.”

Bored Panda contacted Sam DeMase, who is an internationally recognized career coach, self-advocacy expert, and author. She kindly agreed to share her professional insights regarding unfair employment terminations and how to deal with them.

“Give yourself time and space to heal,” Sam emphasized. “Talk to friends about it. Talk to a therapist about it if you can. It can cause a lot of emotional and mental stress. It’s important to take time for yourself and spend time doing things you enjoy.”

Now, speaking about being mistreated in the workplace and its effect on self-confidence, the career coach shares a few suggestions on how to overcome it: “Remind yourself of your superpowers and your achievements that you’re proud of. All of those are still valid,” she shared. “Also keep in mind that imposter syndrome is a universal experience. We all experience self-doubt on occasion- even the most qualified and exceptional folks. You are not alone.”

Additionally, after being terminated, it can appear to be a gap in your resume. Thus, in future interviews, Sam says it’s important to be honest and concise. “If this is during an interview, pivot the conversation back to the role at hand. You can say something like, ‘It wasn’t a mutual fit’ or ‘Unfortunately it wasn’t the right fit and I was let go. I’m excited to move forward and join a collaborative team. That’s why I’m so excited about this role.’”

The expert also added that it’s essential to remember that toxic or poor leadership is not your fault. “Companies tend to defend bad leaders more often than not, unfortunately. Your best course of action is to remember your achievements and talents and confidently move forward to the next opportunity.”

People in the comment section had a few questions for the OP, but overall were happy that the boss was ‘defeated’