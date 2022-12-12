Woman Is Sick And Tired Of Her Boss Blaming Her For The Hair In Customers’ Food, Dyes Her Hair Blue

When you’re stuck in a toxic work environment with a boss or manager who just seems to not like you for whatever reason, it may be draining. Worse, imagine becoming a scapegoat and carrying the burden of blame every time someone makes a mistake.

Now, in this particular story, a mistake was recurrent. While working in a sandwich shop, this former employee and Redditor said that staff kept receiving complaints from customers about hair in their food.

“Every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation,” the woman wrote in a post on the Petty Revenge subreddit. This happened despite the fact that she was “the only person who wore my hair up and netted.”

One day, the author had enough and decided to take matters into her own hands to prove she was innocent.

A former sandwich shop employee had enough of her boss blaming her for hair in customers’ food, so she pulled some “petty revenge” to prove her innocence



Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Credits: throwaway7261518993

The author added some more information about the whole situation at her former work in response to these comments

More people shared similar stories