Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Sick And Tired Of Her Boss Blaming Her For The Hair In Customers’ Food, Dyes Her Hair Blue
30points
People5 hours ago

Woman Is Sick And Tired Of Her Boss Blaming Her For The Hair In Customers’ Food, Dyes Her Hair Blue

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

When you’re stuck in a toxic work environment with a boss or manager who just seems to not like you for whatever reason, it may be draining. Worse, imagine becoming a scapegoat and carrying the burden of blame every time someone makes a mistake.

Now, in this particular story, a mistake was recurrent. While working in a sandwich shop, this former employee and Redditor said that staff kept receiving complaints from customers about hair in their food.

“Every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation,” the woman wrote in a post on the Petty Revenge subreddit. This happened despite the fact that she was “the only person who wore my hair up and netted.”

One day, the author had enough and decided to take matters into her own hands to prove she was innocent.

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Credits: throwaway7261518993

The author added some more information about the whole situation at her former work in response to these comments

More people shared similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda