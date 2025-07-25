Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boomer Complains About Stranger’s Pants Is Appalled By His Response
Older man complaining to female store employee while holding a phone, relating to boomer pants dispute response.
Entitled People

Boomer Complains About Stranger’s Pants Is Appalled By His Response

One of the underrated joys of adulthood is getting to dress however you want, whenever you want. Want to wear pajamas to a family function? Go for it. Rock a bold outfit just to stunt at your ex’s party? Absolutely. The best part is, no one can really stop you. Well, except maybe that one judgy stranger who thinks it’s their job to be the unsolicited fashion police. Because yes, some people just can’t mind their own outfit.

Take this story, for example: A man with auditory processing disorder shared a hilariously bizarre experience at the grocery store. Decked out in his techwear joggers and noise-canceling headphones, he was just trying to get through a regular shopping trip. That is, until a random boomer decided to stop him mid-exit just to rant about how “ridiculous” his pants looked. But instead of backing down, the person delivered a comeback so effortlessly savage, it left the man stunned and probably rethinking every outfit he’s ever judged.

    Wearing new or trendy outfits confidently isn't something everyone feels comfortable doing  

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    A shopper shared how a boomer actually tried to report him to the store manager just because he didn’t like their clothing

    Image credits: Prestigious_Tree4223

    Image credits: Prestigious_Tree4223

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Techwear is a fashion style that blends futuristic design with practical, high-performance features

    The world of fashion is constantly evolving. Some styles come and go quietly, while others leave a bigger mark. In recent years, a category called techwear has started to make waves. At first glance, it might seem niche or futuristic, but it’s slowly moving into more mainstream spaces. Built around the idea of function-first clothing, techwear blends utility, modern design, and comfort. And while it may not be for everyone, it’s worth understanding why it’s gaining attention.

    Techwear stands for “technical wear.” It’s clothing that uses advanced fabrics and construction methods to make everyday life a bit easier. Think waterproof jackets, breathable pants, and outfits with more pockets than you thought you needed. It’s popular among people who commute in cities, spend time outdoors, or just prefer clothing that does more than look nice. Function is at its core, but the style is distinct too, often described as clean, minimal, and a little futuristic.

    One key feature is water resistance. Most techwear pieces are treated with special coatings to repel water without making the fabric stiff or uncomfortable. It’s a practical upgrade from regular outerwear, especially for those in rainy or unpredictable climates. But unlike performance gear made for hiking or sports, techwear tries to blend into urban life. It’s gear you can wear to the office, not just the trail.

    Breathability and comfort also matter. Some synthetic fabrics trap heat and sweat, but techwear often uses ventilation zones or moisture-wicking materials. That balance, keeping out the elements while staying comfortable, is part of what makes it different from other outerwear. And for people who are on their feet a lot or moving between places, it makes sense.

    Safety and movement are part of the deal too. Reflective panels make you more visible at night, which is a blessing if you’re walking or biking around the city. And the way these clothes are cut? Pure genius. Articulated joints, stretch panels, pivot-friendly designs—techwear isn’t just for show. It makes everyday tasks easier. You don’t just look like a ninja, you move like one too.

    But let’s be honest, what really sells techwear? The pockets. Lots and lots of cleverly placed pockets. Need to stash your phone, wallet, headphones, and a snack? No problem. Hidden zippers, magnetic closures, and modular add-ons make it like a built-in storage system for your daily essentials. 

    Image credits: Webster / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While techwear offers impressive functionality, those extra perks often come with a higher price tag

    Color-wise, most techwear sticks to black and gray, and for a reason. Black feels sharp, powerful, and a little mysterious. Gray adds a cool, minimalist vibe. Together, they give off that urban edge without being too flashy. It’s low-key but unforgettable. And while the palette might seem simple, it leaves room for personal flair with accessories, layers, or even bold sneakers.

    Now, let’s address the price tag: techwear isn’t cheap. But there’s a reason. These pieces are made with top-tier materials that focus on durability and design. So you’re not just paying for looks; you’re paying for gear that works, lasts, and feels good. It’s an investment, but one that pays off every time it rains, or your phone doesn’t fall out of your pocket.

    Still, techwear isn’t for everyone. Some find the look too tactical or serious. Others just prefer simpler clothing. In this particular case, the boomer didn’t like the author’s pants, and let’s just say, he didn’t hold back. From unsolicited fashion opinions to throwing a mini tantrum in public, it was a moment that went from awkward to downright absurd. 

    Have you ever encountered someone like this in public? Someone who just had to comment on what you were wearing or doing, even though it was none of their business? What did you do in that situation? Let us know your thoughts!

    People really applauded how the author handled the whole situation

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

