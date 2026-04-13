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Most people hope that karma is real so that the bad people they know can get what they deserve at some point. The only issue is that life isn’t always so clear-cut, and people might be disappointed to see how the “villains” they knew turned out.

This is what one woman experienced when she finally came face-to-face with her childhood bully, only to learn that the mean girl she hated was a successful business owner. This left her greatly disappointed, and she whipped up a lot of drama for her former tormentor to deal with.

More info: Reddit

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Even if bullies become better people, it might be tough for their former victims to get over their heinous actions

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when she was young, she was in a popular mean-girl clique, and they used to make fun of a heavyset girl in their grade named Kristy

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Years later, once the poster had stopped being a bully and had become a bookstore owner, Kristy came to her shop and was glad that she seemed to be just an employee

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, when Kristy tried to call the manager, she was shocked that it was her former bully, and she got mad that her tormentor was successful

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Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, after causing a huge ruckus, Kristy was taken away by her friends, and the poster closed her shop for the day as she was shaken up

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Image credits: anonymous

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The poster felt bad about having bullied Kristy, but she wondered if she did the right thing by saying she was the shop’s manager, instead of pretending otherwise

The OP explained that when she was young, she had been in a clique of popular mean girls who were praised for being thin. That’s why they began picking on a classmate of theirs named Kristy, who was a bit more heavyset, and they essentially made her life miserable by always being mean to her because of her size.

It can be difficult to understand why certain children bully their peers, but experts explain that they might have learned this behavior from the adults in their lives. It could also be that they don’t know how to handle their own insecurities, which is why they might criticize other kids who have the same qualities they are struggling with.

Over time, though, the poster realized how wrong her behavior was and decided to change. It also helped that she went to a private school and was no longer hanging out with the popular clique who had been bullying Kristy, which pushed her to stop being such a mean person.

When it comes to tormentors turning over a new leaf, professionals explain that it’s important for them to acknowledge their wrongdoings first. They should also apologize to the people they have hurt and understand where this negative behavior came from, so they don’t repeat it ever again.

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the OP had moved on with her life and opened a bookstore, she was shocked when her former victim, Kristy, showed up one day. She was also confused when the other woman said that karma exists, until she realized that Kristy probably thought she was working as a store employee.

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Things took a turn for the worse when the other lady demanded to meet the manager, and lost it when she realized that the poster was the bookstore’s owner. She screamed that bullies shouldn’t succeed or have a good life, especially after they had put her through years of intensive therapy.

It can be quite hard for people who have been bullied to deal with the feelings and emotions that might come up due to their experience. Even years later, they might still struggle with the trauma of those events, which can impact their self-esteem, confidence, and social relationships.

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This is exactly why Kristy threw such a big tantrum at the poster’s shop and got mad when she realized that her tormentor was living a good life. Even though she eventually left, the OP felt guilty about having revealed her status to her former victim, but she didn’t know what else she could have done.

Do you think the poster handled this situation correctly, or should she have done anything differently to make Kristy feel better? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks assured the poster that she did the right thing by telling the truth, but they also understood the victim’s side of things

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