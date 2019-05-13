Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I’m A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)
User submission
People, Social Issues5 hours ago

I’m A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

Sylwia Błach
Community member

Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am an influencer from Poland. I am in a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from achieving my dreams.

Today I want to show you a bit of my work – photoshoots and campaigns in which I participated! I love to be in front of the lens and I hope you will like the effects of my work. So sit down comfortably and… enjoy!

I also share my story on my website, Instagram and Facebook. Find me there and check it out!

More info: sylwiablach.pl | Facebook | Instagram

Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am from Poland. I use a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from going after my dreams

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I am a body-positive model, a game developer, a journalist, and a horror writer and I absolutely love to be in front of the camera lens

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I am the so-called “non-service person”, which means I need help in most of my daily activities

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I was featured in Polish issue of “Cosmopolitan” magazine. It was an article about the #bodypositive movement

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

My body isn’t perfect, but nobody’s perfect! I love myself and I love sensual photoshoots

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

But I have a lot of faces. I like to be a rebel girl too!

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I am also a writer. Horror writer. My books are quite popular in Poland, but I dream of being the second Stephen King. Maybe someday? Why not?

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I was also featured in “List of 100 most influential people in Poland”

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

Adding to the list, I am also a programmer. I spend a lot of time working on my computer

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

It inspired me to show other women how fascinating technology can be! So I am making courses, webinars, etc. for women in technology.

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I am also in a long-lasting relationship with my boyfriend Marcin

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

And in 2020 we were part of the huge Polish campaign about love and disability

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

My dream is to travel a lot and write books. I share my passion with you on social media. I hope my dreams will come true one day. Keep your fingers crossed!

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

Hope you like my work and smiled watching my photos!

I'm A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

Sylwia Błach
Sylwia Błach
Author, Community member

Polish horror writer, game programmer and fashion blogger. www.sylwiablach.pl // facebook.com/blach.sylwia

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Diver Driver
Diver Driver
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very pretty and holy cow what diverse talent. Wish I knew some Polish to understand the backgrounds. You rock!

9
9points
reply
Urszula
Urszula
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On her patronite profile you can find an info in Polish : "A writer of horror books, author of a post-apocalyptic novel and lexicon of terrible creatures for children"

0
0points
reply
Ellen
Ellen
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are awesome girl!

4
4points
reply
Kaisu
Kaisu
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is really gorgeous!!

3
3points
reply
