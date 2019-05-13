I’m A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)

Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am an influencer from Poland. I am in a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from achieving my dreams.

I also share my story on my website, Instagram and Facebook. Find me there and check it out!

More info: sylwiablach.pl | Facebook | Instagram

Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am from Poland. I use a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from going after my dreams

I am a body-positive model, a game developer, a journalist, and a horror writer and I absolutely love to be in front of the camera lens

I am the so-called “non-service person”, which means I need help in most of my daily activities

I was featured in Polish issue of “Cosmopolitan” magazine. It was an article about the #bodypositive movement

My body isn’t perfect, but nobody’s perfect! I love myself and I love sensual photoshoots

But I have a lot of faces. I like to be a rebel girl too!

I am also a writer. Horror writer. My books are quite popular in Poland, but I dream of being the second Stephen King. Maybe someday? Why not?

I was also featured in “List of 100 most influential people in Poland”

Adding to the list, I am also a programmer. I spend a lot of time working on my computer

It inspired me to show other women how fascinating technology can be! So I am making courses, webinars, etc. for women in technology.

I am also in a long-lasting relationship with my boyfriend Marcin

And in 2020 we were part of the huge Polish campaign about love and disability

My dream is to travel a lot and write books. I share my passion with you on social media. I hope my dreams will come true one day. Keep your fingers crossed!

Hope you like my work and smiled watching my photos!