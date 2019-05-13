I’m A Body-Positive Model From Poland Who Wants To Inspire, And Here Are Some Of My Photoshoots And Campaigns In Which I Participated (34 Pics)
Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am an influencer from Poland. I am in a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from achieving my dreams.
Today I want to show you a bit of my work – photoshoots and campaigns in which I participated! I love to be in front of the lens and I hope you will like the effects of my work. So sit down comfortably and… enjoy!
I also share my story on my website, Instagram and Facebook. Find me there and check it out!
I am a body-positive model, a game developer, a journalist, and a horror writer and I absolutely love to be in front of the camera lens
I am the so-called “non-service person”, which means I need help in most of my daily activities
I was featured in Polish issue of “Cosmopolitan” magazine. It was an article about the #bodypositive movement
My body isn’t perfect, but nobody’s perfect! I love myself and I love sensual photoshoots
But I have a lot of faces. I like to be a rebel girl too!
I am also a writer. Horror writer. My books are quite popular in Poland, but I dream of being the second Stephen King. Maybe someday? Why not?
I was also featured in “List of 100 most influential people in Poland”
Adding to the list, I am also a programmer. I spend a lot of time working on my computer
It inspired me to show other women how fascinating technology can be! So I am making courses, webinars, etc. for women in technology.
I am also in a long-lasting relationship with my boyfriend Marcin
And in 2020 we were part of the huge Polish campaign about love and disability
My dream is to travel a lot and write books. I share my passion with you on social media. I hope my dreams will come true one day. Keep your fingers crossed!
Hope you like my work and smiled watching my photos!
Very pretty and holy cow what diverse talent. Wish I knew some Polish to understand the backgrounds. You rock!
On her patronite profile you can find an info in Polish : "A writer of horror books, author of a post-apocalyptic novel and lexicon of terrible creatures for children"
You are awesome girl!
She is really gorgeous!!
