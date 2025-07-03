Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Insane Reason People Are Blurring Their Houses On Google Maps—But It Could Be Risky, Experts Say
Residential street with several parked vehicles and one house intentionally blurred on Google Maps for privacy reasons.
Crime, Society

Insane Reason People Are Blurring Their Houses On Google Maps—But It Could Be Risky, Experts Say

To blur or not to blur? That is the question many homeowners are now asking themselves after reports about how the move could deter would-be criminals from burglarizing your home.

Blurring your home on Google Maps or Google Earth is nothing new, as people have been doing it for years.

But does it really work? Bored Panda spoke to several experts who say it’s a good idea as part of a larger home surveillance security plan.

    Blurring your home has been around for years, but gained traction last summer

    Blurred houses on Google Maps with two pickup trucks parked in the driveway, illustrating the risk of blurring homes online.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Neighborhood street with a house blurred on Google Maps showing why people are blurring their houses for privacy.

    Image credits: CNET

    Last summer, when southern California was experiencing a rash of burglaries and break-ins, people started talking about whether blurring your home on Google maps could help deter would be criminals.

    This summer, the topic has come up once again, with police and experts from across the country weighing in on whether blurring your home is helpful as a security measure, or if it does nothing.

    There are even those who think that blurring your home could have adverse consequences.

    Police recommend blurring your home if it gives you peace of mind

    Person using a laptop showing a digital map, illustrating the reason people are blurring their houses on Google Maps.

    Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

    When ABC affiliate KABC first covered the story, they quoted local police as saying the measure was a great idea. 

    That remains the case today. Although, according to the police departments Bored Panda spoke to, the effectiveness of blurring out your home remains known.

    Cursor hovering over the report a problem option on Google Maps, related to blurring houses for privacy reasons.

    Image credits: ABC7

    According to Brian Pritchard, a public information officer at the Seattle Police Department’s Public Affairs Unit, police recommend taking various measures to keep your home safe.

    Their comprehensive approach combines several deterrents, including “installing security cameras, alarm systems with visible signage, improved lighting and participating in a neighborhood watch program,” Pritchard said.

    View of a street with buildings and people, illustrating houses being blurred on Google Maps for privacy reasons.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Their assessment of blurring your home on Google maps, meanwhile, is that “it can help protect your privacy, but on its own, it is unlikely to deter criminal activity.”

    Public Information Officer Alayna Gonzalez from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, meanwhile, said they couldn’t provide much insight into how blurring your home on Google would impact falling victim to property crime. 

    But, Gonzalez added, “We will encourage any KC resident to blur their residence on Google if that leads to a better feeling of safety and security in their homes.”

    Expert Chris Hermann tells Bored Panda people want a “web” of security

    Form for requesting Google Maps blurring of house, vehicle, or face with quality and private road report options.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Comment suggesting neighbors coordinate to blur their houses on Google Maps to avoid the Streisand Effect risk.

    Person typing on a laptop with Google Maps open, highlighting why people are blurring their houses and associated risks.

    It’s clear that home protection has become, for many people, a growing desire to fulfill.

    According to Chris Hermann, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, people are choosing to equip their homes in a “mesh or web of security surveillance.”

     More and more homeowners are installing doorbell cameras and/or mounting cameras on their homes to watch the perimeters and home entrances/garages,” Hermann told Bored Panda.  

    Hand pressing numbers on a security alarm keypad beside a red and white wall-mounted fire alarm system.

    Image credits: Africa Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “More advanced security systems include both outdoor and indoor cameras, connected together, providing that web of surveillance,” he continued.

    Hermann said many people feel that blurring their home on Google maps, or Google Earth, gives them a sense of anonymity from the public. 

    Others, he said, “think that blurring photos provides a simple measure of security.” 

    That way, potential burglars wouldn’t be able to pre-plan or strategize a break-in or burglary “if they do not have access to the photos that are posted on Google earth/maps.”

    “It may bring more attention to the property”: Experts say blurring could backfire

    Person wearing a black leather jacket and hood using a crowbar to break into a house, illustrating risks of blurring houses on Google Maps.

    Image credits: qunica.com/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    But that line of thinking comes with a risk. 

    Hermann told Bored Panda that if you are the only one, or one of a few on your street or block to blur your home photos, it could become more of a red flag. 

    Hermann said blurring your home could be “an invitation to potential criminals, and may bring more attention to the property and provide some incentive for a potential drive-by viewing or more formal stakeout process.”

    In countries where gun ownership is prevalent, netizens suggested other means of security

    Suburban street with houses blurred on Google Maps as people blur their homes, a trend that could be risky according to experts.

    Image credits: ABC7

    Plenty of people online believe firearms are the more appropriate measure for home security.

    Others wisely asked about simply looking for the house next door to the one that is blurred.  

    “Kinda reminds me of that Simpsons joke: Look for the house next to the house with no numbers.”

    Netizens talk about whether blurring your home on Google Maps is really worth it 

    Comment about blurring houses on Google Maps linked to risk and targeting, with an emoji showing a smiling face.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing people blurring their houses on Google Maps as risky behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about people blurring their houses on Google Maps and potential risks experts mention.

    Comment highlighting skepticism about the effectiveness of blurring houses on Google Maps to protect addresses.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing blurring houses on Google Maps for privacy and safety concerns.

    Comment from Andrew Noel questioning the reasoning behind blurring houses on Google Maps and neighborhood risks.

    Social media comment joking about door dash delivery using a blurry house on Google Maps for location accuracy.

    Comment from Michelle Mimi Tawbeh discussing the risks of people blurring their houses on Google Maps.

    Comment from Casey Knighton about people blurring their houses on Google Maps and delivery issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing risks of blurring houses on Google Maps to protect privacy.

    Comment discussing how blurring houses on Google Maps might attract more attention from thieves, risking privacy.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing people blurring their houses on Google Maps and the risks involved.

    Comment suggesting to put a sign outside a house about its value, related to people blurring their houses on Google Maps.

    Comment by Susanne Sener expressing concern about old listings still showing floor plans amid people blurring houses on Google Maps.

    Comment about blurring houses on Google Maps with concerns about security risks from thieves using drones.

    User named Christine Elizabeth sharing concerns about the risks of blurring houses on Google Maps and privacy.

    Text post showing a comment about preferring blurred houses on Google Maps to avoid being seen, highlighting privacy concerns.

    Screenshot of a comment about people blurring their houses on Google Maps due to privacy concerns and potential risks, experts warn.

    Screenshot of a social media post mentioning a blurred house, highlighting the reason people blur their houses on Google Maps.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing risks of people blurring their houses on Google Maps.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

