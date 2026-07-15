Actor Breaks Silence On ‘Blue Lagoon’ Director Trying To Force Real-Life Age Gap Romance With Teen Co-Star

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Christopher Atkins is looking back at the making of The Blue Lagoon, sharing one uncomfortable behind-the-scenes detail.

In a new interview, the actor claimed that director Randal Kleiser pushed for a real-life romance between him and teenage co-star Brooke Shields, hoping that it would make their onscreen relationship look more believable.

Highlights Christopher Atkins shares an uncomfortable behind-the-scenes claim about The Blue Lagoon.

Brooke Shields previously recalled feeling pressured during the film's production.

The cast reflects on the controversy and challenges behind the 1980 cult classic.

Many viewers said the claim made them uncomfortable because Shields was only 14 when filming began.

“I thought it was gross,” one person reacted.

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Christopher Atkins breaks silence on forced romance with Brooke Shields

Image credits: Bettmann/GettyImages

The Blue Lagoon tells the story of two kids who try to survive together after being shipwrecked on a tropical island. When it was released in 1980, the film received negative reviews and proved controversial for its sensual portrayal of teenage romance.

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According to actor Atkins, who played Richard Lestrange, director Randal Kleiser wanted the same romantic dynamic to extend off-screen.

During an appearance on the Media Path podcast, Atkins, 65, revealed that Kleiser encouraged the two actors to date.

Image credits: Bettmann/GettyImages

The actor was only 18 at the time, working on his first film, while his co-star Shields was 14 when production began and turned 15 during filming.

“He had put a picture of Brooke over my bunk on the boat so I would look at her every night before I went to sleep so I would fall in love, so it would show up on film,” he revealed.

Atkins recalled being “very protective” of Shields, who, unlike him, had prior experience working on film sets.

He admitted to having a brief romance with his younger co-star, describing it as “innocent” and “sweet.”

Brooke Shields spoke out against the forced off-camera relationship

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Image credits: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

In 2022, Shields reunited with Atkins on the Now What podcast, where the duo discussed their work on the 1980 film.

Shields reflected on filming the coming-of-age movie, which drew controversy for its sensual scenes involving her underage character. She recalled feeling pressure to develop an off-screen romance with Atkins.

“They wanted so desperately for us to fall in love with each other,” the now 61-year-old said.

Image credits: Bettmann/Getty Images

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Shields explained that she was very young at the time and had not kissed anyone. As a result, she “didn’t react well to being forced into feeling anything.”

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The actress and model also shared that a body double was used for her more explicit scenes with Atkins in the film.

In the documentary Pretty Baby, Shields also criticized the 1980 film for allegedly exploiting her coming-of-age journey.

During her 2023 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she also admitted that the work environment “was not protective” of her.

Christopher Atkins reacted to filming racy scenes for The Blue Lagoon

Image credits: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Despite delivering a breakout performance in the film, Atkins admitted he struggled with the role, especially in some of the steamier scenes.

The actor said he grew up in a conservative area and felt uncomfortable filming shirtless with the crew watching.

He described the experience as “awkward” and recalled that Shields appeared visibly annoyed.

“After that movie, it was hard to keep my clothes on,” Atkins joked.

Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

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The pair also said they suffered multiple injuries during production, recalling encounters with bugs, crabs, rats, and even horses on set.

Despite receiving negative reviews upon release, the film emerged as a commercial success, spawning a sequel in 1991. However, neither Shields nor Atkins returned for the second installment.

The Blue Lagoon is currently streaming on Tubi.