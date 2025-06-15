Guy Blocks Garage, Swears At Woman’s Family, Then Gets Job Applications Sent In His Name

ADVERTISEMENT

While city living comes with many advantages, it also has some downsides, one of the main ones being the parking. The limited space for cars often ignites arguments, disrupting the peace and quiet of communities.

A case in point is this story, in which a man blocked a garage driveway and refused to move. To solve the issue, the guy who couldn’t go through called the police on him and later even topped it off with a brilliant petty revenge plan.

Limited parking spaces in cities often ignite arguments

Case in point is this story, in which a man blocked a garage and blatantly refused to move

60% of residential disputes within owners’ associations arise from parking-related problems

Parking issues like the one in this story are a frequent source of tension between city residents. A recent study found that 60% of residential disputes within owners’ associations arise from parking-related problems. These issues often encompass vehicles occupying designated spots, drivers struggling to find a parking space near their homes, and overcrowded visitor parking.

These issues cost drivers 17 hours per year, which they spend looking for spots on streets, in parking lots, and garages. This adds up to around $345 per individual in wasted time, fuel, and emissions.

Not to mention, these kinds of tricky parking situations make people feel anxious. For nearly half of Americans, parking is a stress-inducing event, with 43% admitting that this tension sometimes develops into road rage and verbal arguments.

The anxiety can make people even more distressed if an unsuccessful search for a parking lot is making them late. This happens rather frequently, as 63% of drivers said they were running behind schedule because they couldn’t find where to leave their car. To avoid the stress of these issues, the majority of drivers admit to skipping social events or going to shopping malls and sports centers.

“If a parking issue arises, talking it out is always a good first step”

Arguing with other drivers about a blocked driveway or misused parking spot can be especially frustrating. To handle similar parking disputes, a juris doctor at Super Lawyers, Canaan Suitt, recommends first talking it out.

“If a parking issue arises, talking it out is always a good first step. Addressing the problem politely but directly can often settle the matter permanently. If you’re a renter in an apartment or condo complex, key in the landlord or property manager to the issue. In everything, keep a record of the problem and your steps to address it.”

In case polite communication doesn’t work, the person who is wronged in a parking situation can take this matter to their landlord or homeowners’ association and file a complaint with them.

If worst comes to worst and a driver has blocked your driveway and you can’t reach them and get out of your home for an extended period of time, you can contact the police. They can issue a fine or have the car towed if it’s necessary. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that the first thing you need to do in these situations is try to locate the driver and politely ask them to move their vehicle. And if you’re faced with any hostility or aggression, it’s best to remove yourself from the situation and call the authorities.

Commenters approved of the petty revenge and even suggested more things to add to it

