ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of content that can make you feel all sorts of ways. An adorable photo of a kitten might instantly melt your heart, while a bizarre image of baked beans in a cowboy boot might leave you utterly perplexed. But have you ever encountered content that you found both wholesome and unsettling?

Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of photos that are simultaneously cursed and blessed. These pictures might make you say “awww” while you wonder what the heck is happening in them. But whether you love the images or not, there’s no denying that they’re entertaining! Enjoy scrolling through these silly photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling conflicted.