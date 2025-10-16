91 Pics That Came Out So Weird, They Became Blessed And Cursed All At Once
The internet is full of content that can make you feel all sorts of ways. An adorable photo of a kitten might instantly melt your heart, while a bizarre image of baked beans in a cowboy boot might leave you utterly perplexed. But have you ever encountered content that you found both wholesome and unsettling?
Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of photos that are simultaneously cursed and blessed. These pictures might make you say “awww” while you wonder what the heck is happening in them. But whether you love the images or not, there’s no denying that they’re entertaining! Enjoy scrolling through these silly photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that leave you feeling conflicted.
And I Bet That Dog Is Perfectly Comfortable Too
Blursed Cerberus
One Head In One Head Out. Cat Complete
You’ve heard of blessed images. And you’ve heard of cursed images. But have you heard of blursed images? These are those photos that somehow manage to give you the joy of a blessed photo alongside the confusion of a cursed image. And while people can’t get enough of either side of the coin, it turns out that we love images that fall right in the middle too! They’re unbeatable, like the combination of salty pretzels dipped in sweet chocolate.
When it comes to why people love cursed images so much, Anasaea notes on their site that we can’t look away from them because our brains register that there’s just something off about them. They usually include elements that are perfectly normal, as well as something that’s absurd. They’re just a little too uncanny.
Policeman And His Teammate Doing Their Job
Weird Building
Blursed Watcher
Now, some cursed images are just downright repulsive. They might leave viewers squealing and running in terror. But other cursed images might have an element of nostalgia involved. They may be images that were taken decades ago or include elements that we don’t often see anymore nowadays.
But these nostalgic images might just make for great blursed photos too, since we tend to enjoy looking back on the past and indulging in nostalgia. Most people’s childhoods were messy and chaotic, yet still filled with fun moments they’ll never forget. Thinking about those memories can bring a flood of mixed emotions, just like these photos that might melt your heart and leave you scratching your head.
Blursed Bird
They Must Really Love Eggs
My Girlfriend At The Dentist
It’s no secret why people love blessed images, as we could all use some more sunshine and smiles in our lives nowadays. Nearly a third of adults in the United States admit that they’re guilty of doomscrolling, and with the 24-hour news cycles we have, it’s hard to ever find a moment for peace and quiet. So if you can manage to carve out some time to look at adorable photos of puppies or silly pics of pandas, you might be reminded that there actually is still some good in the world!
Blursed Long Dog
The Cat Makes This Statue Look Like Elvis
Hey, How Are You?
Finding positive and uplifting content takes a bit more effort today than it ever has before. But there are still plenty of wholesome photos and stories out there! In fact, Greater Good Magazine found that positive content tends to go viral because we’re all craving more goodness in our lives. According to research, videos that elicit strong emotional reactions in viewers, such as joy and awe, are more likely to be shared than videos that we feel indifferent about.
Cheese Board
Internet, Meet Finn
I Hate When My Bananas Are Trying To Escape
If you’re interested in seeking out more positive content online, you’re in luck. Because there are plenty of places to look! Happiful recommends starting with animal videos, animal memes and posts detailing random acts of kindness. According to a survey from Sky Mobile, these are some of the most popular sources of sunshine on social media. But light-hearted “when things go wrong” videos are also usually big hits, alongside travel or holiday photos and clips from classic childhood TV shows.
Blursed Shadow
Blursed Dory
Walking The Velociraptor By Mariaelena Mariotti
The same survey also found that nearly half of respondents agreed that being exposed to positive and inspiring content online could boost their mood for the entire day. And nearly a fifth of participants said that they’ll even share these uplifting posts with friends and family members, which can be a great way to stay connected and strengthen relationships. Who doesn’t want to smile with their loved ones?
Pathicc
Evenly Spaced Drones - What Technology, And What Is It Used For?
When used responsibly and wisely, social media can be a wonderful tool. If we know what kind of content to look for to boost our moods, we can actually feel better after going through a quick scroll! And you might even want to share some of your own blursed photos online after making your way through this list. You never know whose day might be made by seeing a hilarious image of your cat playing with flour he spilled all over the floor.
My Brain Is Broken
Doggod, Looper Of Reality
Blursed Angle Of View
This Cat Grew A Human Nose And Now I Can’t Unsee It. This Is The Best Photo I Have Ever Taken
This Propane Tank Painted Like Hank Hill's LEGO Head
I Wanna Know The Story Behind This One
The Outlaw
They Said The Toilet Wasn't Flushing Properly
This Says A Lot About Our Society
When I Beat Solitaire
You're A Thicc One, Mr. Grinch
Pizza The Hutt
My Dentist Said A Patient Gave It To Him As A Gift
Blursed Seagle
This Dog Has Five Eyes And I Feel Watched
Made The Elephant You Wanted, Boss
Blursed Urinals
Blursed Toilet Paper
Look, It's An Aoul
A Successful Failure
Seeing This Just Ruined My Day
All Trains Are Cancelled Because Of A Cat On The Tracks
My Office Has A Mysterious Ladder In The Bathroom
Blursed Skateboard
Grains On This Wood Plank Resemble An Ostrich
A Photo I Took On My Last Vacation In Brazil
Donald Trump Waxwork In Krakow, Poland
Make-Shift Puppy Feeder
Blursed Wedding Photo
Angry Martini
I’m A Rescuer For A Raptor Rehab, And I Got The Call For This Guy In The Middle Of Me Dyeing My Hair
Poor Van Gogh
Blursed Louis Vuitton Lobster
Thanks, I Hate Mario
Blursed Cat
Pizzaramyd, Imperor Of Food
Show Her She's Hot Stuff
Sometimes Your Beer Is As Happy To See You As You Are To See It
That Tattoo Goes Hard
I Made A Deodorant Controller For Playing Smash
A Normal Urinal In Russia
That Poor Wet Beast
Who Thought This Would Work
Blursed Worm Neck
I Wouldn’t Be Able To Sleep Because This Would Never Stop Making Me Laugh
Unmasked Batman
Current Situation At My Parents House
The young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl! for those of you questioning if the owl is hurt or "entangled" in the stick horse....we have no reason to believe this is the case as we witnessed the owl moving the horse around and even changing it's grip on it at one point....this owl is part of a family of owls that have been in the neighborhood for about 6 months now, and this is one of the young owls...if someone sees that the owl is in danger or believes it is hurt, I'm sure the proper authorities would be contacted.