50 Pics That Came Out So Weird, They Became Holy And Cursed All At Once (New Pics)
Have you ever looked at an image and felt comforted yet deeply disturbed at the same time? Like your heart wanted to say "oh, how sweet" but your soul was whispering "wtf?"
That, my friend, is what we call "blursed." It's an oddly satisfying combination of blessed and cursed: spawned somewhere between heaven and hell, the internet's version of emotional whiplash, flourishing while hiding out on social media like mold in a long-forgotten lunchbox.
There's a whole community dedicated to these weirdly hilarious images. Blursed Images has thousands of members stuck in purgatory, sharing posts that encapsulate the best of both worlds. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites from the page. Do they deserve praise or holy water? We'll let you be the judge of that...
Blursed Marketing
The internet has brought us many things: TikTok trends, heart-warming stories, funny memes and more. But among the weirdest offerings are what's become known as cursed images.
They're unsettling. They're weird. And they often leave us feeling a bit uneasy, or even a little creeped out. Despite their off-putting nature, we can't help but stare.
"At first glance, it’s hard to pin down what makes a cursed image cursed. Often, the elements in the photo seem normal enough—a person, a place, or an object you recognize. But there’s something about the way everything comes together that feels off," notes 3D art platform ANASAEA.
"Maybe it’s the angle, the lighting, or just the strange combination of things that don’t belong together," adds the site. "It’s like your brain knows something isn’t right, but you can’t quite put your finger on it."
Blursed Phone Design
Blursed Note
The platform adds that what makes cursed images impactful is the fact that they fall somewhere between normal and abnormal, and they play with your sense of reality.
"Sometimes, it’s the content that throws you off—like a familiar scene that’s just slightly distorted. Other times, it’s the poor quality of the photo, like a grainy, low-resolution image of a deserted playground or a blurry shot of a mannequin in an unsettling pose," reads the site.
In a nutshell, they leave you feeling like something’s not quite right, but you’re not exactly sure what.
Blursed_t Shirt
Blursed Hispanic
Blursed_black Panther
According to writer and cursed images connoisseur Már Másson Maack, there are a few building blocks that make up the perfect cursed image.
One is what he calls defamiliarization. Maack explains this as "the artistic technique of presenting to audiences common things in an unfamiliar or strange way in order to enhance perception of the familiar."
He gives the example of putting dish soap on waffles, or locking toes together with multiple people at once.
Blursed T-Shirt
Blursed Sign
"A prescription for penicillin because he was worried that the patient might have a reaction to penicillin...what's funny about this?" --Dr. Mike, a YouTube doctor.
Blursed Shirt
Another thing you might notice in cursed images is high-contrast flash photography. "The lighting in the most powerful photos often has a film-like feel to it, a reminiscence of where we’ve come from but also painting our past as sordid and dirty," explains Maack.
Flash photography might also invoke a feeling of being exposed for what we really are, he says. "A bright flash of light, unveiling all the faults we’ve tucked away in the darkness — like our toes, which are universally disgusting."
Blursed Sign
Blursed Train
Blursed_cosplay
Finally, says Maack, many of the greatest cursed images recast food as a reminder of mortality and lack of agency.
"Food is a common theme in DIY cursed images. The presence of unappealing food quietly reminds us of the carnal element of our existence. Food crosses the boundaries of our bodies and we’re sickeningly dependent on it, reminding us we’re never fully in control of our surroundings or an independent force in this world," writes the fan.
Blursed Gender Reveal Party
Blursed Tattoo
Blursed Retro PC
"[Food] also shines a light on how ashamed we are of our bodily functions (probably some Freudian s*it) as they poke a hole in the lie we constantly tell ourselves that we’re completely cerebral beings, above the filthiness surrounding the lives of animals," Maack writes.
He believes that introducing foods such as milk in new, unexpected circumstances forces us to face the fact that no matter how much we advance, we’re still fettered by our base needs.
Blursed_autobot
Blursed Lunch Bag
Blursed Pig
Blursed Cat
It will never beat this one though. "That's right! T'was I who set the house ablaze!" angry-cat-...16a497.jpg
Blursed_lego Flower
Blursed Book
Blursed Fitness
Blursed Shirt
Blursed Uber
Blursed Disappointment
Blursed Statue
Blursed _weeknd
Blursed Predicament
I don't know what all this "soggy straws" business is about. Plastic straws are banned here and I've never once had a paper one go soggy on me. Maybe they're manufactured differently?
Blursed Cat
Blursed Teacher
Blursed Dolls:
Blursed_car Crash
I'd like to imagine that this accident made a *giggle* instead of a *crash* sound when it happened.
Blursed Baby Sign
Blursed Panorama Face
Blursed Sticker
Blursed Metaphor
He do have a point.My bio dad seems to emerge on a 10 year cycle, when a relation breaks he remembers he has a daughter. But I have a great bonus dad who has been there the whole time, so dont really care anymore
Blursed Quote
Except when you accidentally follow through and there is hail. Brown hail.
Blursed Voting
Blursed Drawing
Blursed Movie Snack
First glance i thought: "why cursed? Just a girl in Belle dress drinkong cola" 🤔😑...😬
Blursed Closed
Blursed Racoon Pad
Blursed Spider-Man
Blursed Duolingo
Blursed Bee
Blursed_teletubbies
Blursed Agreed
Blursed Face Swap
Blursed Face
No you do not!
She must have a seriously pathetic life if she's making that kind of money (what, a grand and a half a day, just under eight a week, thirty-something a month just for a regular 35h week?) and spends her free time coming here to tell us about it. Dude, if *I* made thirty grand a month, I'd work alternate months and go on nice holidays the months I'm not working. I wouldn't come here and tell you, not because I don't want to share, but because I'd be far too busy doing fun stuff. So, looking at it like that, this poor sod probably makes more like $0.01 for spam posted.
No you do not!
She must have a seriously pathetic life if she's making that kind of money (what, a grand and a half a day, just under eight a week, thirty-something a month just for a regular 35h week?) and spends her free time coming here to tell us about it. Dude, if *I* made thirty grand a month, I'd work alternate months and go on nice holidays the months I'm not working. I wouldn't come here and tell you, not because I don't want to share, but because I'd be far too busy doing fun stuff. So, looking at it like that, this poor sod probably makes more like $0.01 for spam posted.