Have you ever looked at an image and felt comforted yet deeply disturbed at the same time? Like your heart wanted to say "oh, how sweet" but your soul was whispering "wtf?"

That, my friend, is what we call "blursed." It's an oddly satisfying combination of blessed and cursed: spawned somewhere between heaven and hell, the internet's version of emotional whiplash, flourishing while hiding out on social media like mold in a long-forgotten lunchbox.

There's a whole community dedicated to these weirdly hilarious images. Blursed Images has thousands of members stuck in purgatory, sharing posts that encapsulate the best of both worlds. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites from the page. Do they deserve praise or holy water? We'll let you be the judge of that...

#1

Blursed Marketing

Condoms displayed above a humorous sign about babies, combining funny and bizarre elements with holy and cursed themes.

Botros69 Report

The internet has brought us many things: TikTok trends, heart-warming stories, funny memes and more. But among the weirdest offerings are what's become known as cursed images.

They're unsettling. They're weird. And they often leave us feeling a bit uneasy, or even a little creeped out. Despite their off-putting nature, we can't help but stare.

"At first glance, it’s hard to pin down what makes a cursed image cursed. Often, the elements in the photo seem normal enough—a person, a place, or an object you recognize. But there’s something about the way everything comes together that feels off," notes 3D art platform ANASAEA.

"Maybe it’s the angle, the lighting, or just the strange combination of things that don’t belong together," adds the site. "It’s like your brain knows something isn’t right, but you can’t quite put your finger on it."
    #2

    Blursed Phone Design

    Illustration showing the evolution of phone cameras humorously combining funny and bizarre elements.

    LankySquash4 Report

    #3

    Blursed Note

    Funny and bizarre sign humorously urging not to steal from small business but from Wal-Mart instead, combining the holy and cursed.

    Botros69 Report

    The platform adds that what makes cursed images impactful is the fact that they fall somewhere between normal and abnormal, and they play with your sense of reality.

    "Sometimes, it’s the content that throws you off—like a familiar scene that’s just slightly distorted. Other times, it’s the poor quality of the photo, like a grainy, low-resolution image of a deserted playground or a blurry shot of a mannequin in an unsettling pose," reads the site.

    In a nutshell, they leave you feeling like something’s not quite right, but you’re not exactly sure what.
    #4

    Blursed_t Shirt

    Bearded man wearing a funny shirt sitting on wooden bleachers in funny and bizarre image combining the holy and the cursed.

    Ok-Branch-4037 Report

    #5

    Blursed Hispanic

    Man smiling and standing frozen in front of freezer labeled frozen Hispanic in a funny and bizarre image combining the holy and the cursed

    jpugg Report

    #6

    Blursed_black Panther

    Two people dressed in funny and bizarre costumes, one as a warrior with a spear and the other as a black panther with spikes.

    Ok-Branch-4037 Report

    According to writer and cursed images connoisseur Már Másson Maack, there are a few building blocks that make up the perfect cursed image.

    One is what he calls defamiliarization. Maack explains this as "the artistic technique of presenting to audiences common things in an unfamiliar or strange way in order to enhance perception of the familiar."

    He gives the example of putting dish soap on waffles, or locking toes together with multiple people at once.
    #7

    Blursed T-Shirt

    Man wearing a humorous shirt at airport security, illustrating a funny and bizarre image combining the holy and the cursed.

    Blazinkrab Report

    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably a bad decision on his part but his expression says he doesn't care.

    #8

    Blursed Sign

    Chalkboard sign humorously showing a wise doctor’s illegible handwriting as a funny and bizarre image.

    Botros69 Report

    icanhazpanda avatar
    Raven DeathShade
    Raven DeathShade
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "A prescription for penicillin because he was worried that the patient might have a reaction to penicillin...what's funny about this?" --Dr. Mike, a YouTube doctor.

    #9

    Blursed Shirt

    Man wearing a funny shirt about Bigfoot on a subway, illustrating bizarre images combining the holy and the cursed.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    Another thing you might notice in cursed images is high-contrast flash photography. "The lighting in the most powerful photos often has a film-like feel to it, a reminiscence of where we’ve come from but also painting our past as sordid and dirty," explains Maack.

    Flash photography might also invoke a feeling of being exposed for what we really are, he says. "A bright flash of light, unveiling all the faults we’ve tucked away in the darkness — like our toes, which are universally disgusting."
    #10

    Blursed Sign

    Sidewalk chalkboard showing funny and bizarre signs directing to ice cream and the cruel world outdoors.

    Botros69 Report

    #11

    Blursed Train

    Giant cat sleeping on train tracks with animated passengers inside the train, funny and bizarre holy and cursed image.

    Ok-Branch-4037 Report

    #12

    Blursed_cosplay

    Man using a knife to peel apples arranged to resemble an anime character's chest in a funny and bizarre image.

    Ok-Branch-4037 Report

    Finally, says Maack, many of the greatest cursed images recast food as a reminder of mortality and lack of agency.

    "Food is a common theme in DIY cursed images. The presence of unappealing food quietly reminds us of the carnal element of our existence. Food crosses the boundaries of our bodies and we’re sickeningly dependent on it, reminding us we’re never fully in control of our surroundings or an independent force in this world," writes the fan.
    #13

    Blursed Gender Reveal Party

    Couple standing by a wall with balloons and a sign reading "It is a baby" in a funny and bizarre image combining the holy and cursed.

    sketchofflive Report

    #14

    Blursed Tattoo

    Tattoo of a man pointing at another’s leg with a speech bubble saying what a stupid tattoo, funny and bizarre holy cursed image.

    Akatosh_worshiper Report

    #15

    Blursed Retro PC

    Antique wooden steampunk-style device with brass gears and a modern CD drive tray, a funny and bizarre combination of holy and cursed.

    Jackabing Report

    "[Food] also shines a light on how ashamed we are of our bodily functions (probably some Freudian s*it) as they poke a hole in the lie we constantly tell ourselves that we’re completely cerebral beings, above the filthiness surrounding the lives of animals," Maack writes.

    He believes that introducing foods such as milk in new, unexpected circumstances forces us to face the fact that no matter how much we advance, we’re still fettered by our base needs.

    #16

    Blursed_autobot

    Comic of a robot and ambulance transforming, humorously combining holy rescue and cursed bizarre images.

    leong_d Report

    #17

    Blursed Lunch Bag

    Moldy sandwich inside a plastic bag contrasted with a fresh sandwich, illustrating funny and bizarre images combining the holy and cursed.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    springcraterwood avatar
    Spring
    Spring
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well? Thats a great idea for those who always had their lunches stolen!

    #18

    Blursed Pig

    Cartoon pigs with one saying your father is rolling in his grave and a hot dog roller heating a sausage.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    #19

    Blursed Cat

    Firefighter in full gear carrying a large, wet cat with a surprised expression in a funny and bizarre rescue moment.

    jacklsd Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will never beat this one though. "That's right! T'was I who set the house ablaze!" angry-cat-...16a497.jpg angry-cat-68cdf8916a497.jpg

    #20

    Blursed_lego Flower

    LEGO orchid set transformed into a bizarre plant-like robotic figure combining the holy and the cursed theme.

    Alejandro_El_Fosil Report

    #21

    Blursed Book

    Book titled The Dragon with the Girl Tattoo by Adam Roberts with dragon illustration among stacked books, funny and bizarre image.

    Hereyougooooo Report

    #22

    Blursed Fitness

    Street sign with funny and bizarre fitness ad challenging viewers combining humor with the holy and the cursed theme

    Botros69 Report

    #23

    Blursed Shirt

    White shirt with buttons designed as realistic eyes creating a funny and bizarre image combining the holy and the cursed theme.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    #24

    Blursed Uber

    Smartwatch screen showing Uber notification stating Jesus is arriving soon in a Toyota Camry, combining holy and cursed humor.

    jpugg Report

    #25

    Blursed Disappointment

    Two dice with playful and bizarre phrases on a dark surface, illustrating funny and bizarre images combining the holy and cursed.

    anikkundu1998 Report

    #26

    Blursed Statue

    Large reclining gorilla statue in a park with a caution sign, a funny and bizarre image combining the holy and cursed concept.

    GentOfAltruism Report

    #27

    Blursed _weeknd

    Meme showing a humorous and bizarre drawing of The Weeknd side by side with his photo, blending the holy and cursed.

    Empty-History-2921 Report

    #28

    Blursed Predicament

    Two containers of plastic straws with handwritten notes about caring for the environment and disliking soggy straws, a funny and bizarre image.

    leong_d Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what all this "soggy straws" business is about. Plastic straws are banned here and I've never once had a paper one go soggy on me. Maybe they're manufactured differently?

    #29

    Blursed Cat

    Close-up of a cat with human hands holding its face, fingernails painted with funny and bizarre cat eye designs.

    Own-Guess4361 Report

    #30

    Blursed Teacher

    Funny and bizarre image of a classroom sign humorously listing interruptions including fire, tornado, flood, alien invasion, and Ryan Gosling.

    Botros69 Report

    #31

    Blursed Dolls:

    Boxes of antique dolls labeled maybe haunted dolls and not haunted dolls at a flea market combining the holy and the cursed.

    Brent_Fox Report

    #32

    Blursed_car Crash

    Two images showing funny and bizarre scenes combining the holy and the cursed in a humorous way.

    Routine-Ebb2512 Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to imagine that this accident made a *giggle* instead of a *crash* sound when it happened.

    #33

    Blursed Baby Sign

    A bizarre mutated baby face signboard on a family shop blending funny and cursed visuals in Japan.

    Platinum_Mime Report

    #34

    Blursed Panorama Face

    Two people on a beach, one with a distorted funny smile wearing a sunhat, combining holy and cursed image humor.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #35

    Blursed Sticker

    Old car with a funny and bizarre sticker covering the rear window, blending humor with a cursed and holy vibe on the road.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    ttirreg avatar
    ttirreg
    ttirreg
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fellow compatriot what are you doing in the Netherlands? Hope 2 encounter you 1 day. . Fellow compatriot? Is that right? If not blame google translate and a drunk Panda 😅

    #36

    Blursed Metaphor

    Yearbook photo of a smiling young man with a humorous caption, part of funny and bizarre images combining the holy and cursed.

    Botros69 Report

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He do have a point.My bio dad seems to emerge on a 10 year cycle, when a relation breaks he remembers he has a daughter. But I have a great bonus dad who has been there the whole time, so dont really care anymore

    #37

    Blursed Quote

    Funny and bizarre image showing a humorous quote about not being ashamed to fart while urinating, combining the holy and cursed.

    Botros69 Report

    #38

    Blursed Conversation

    Man on subway holding phone showing a funny face that aligns with his ear combining bizarre and humorous elements.

    shady-bob Report

    #39

    Blursed Voting

    Person standing with their pants down behind a curtain in a funny and bizarre scene combining the holy and the cursed.

    jellylemonshake Report

    #40

    Blursed Drawing

    Couple sitting outdoors holding a bizarre caricature blending funny and cursed elements in a colorful detailed drawing.

    New-Pineapple-9410 Report

    #41

    Blursed Movie Snack

    Woman drinking soda while sitting with an enormous bag of popcorn in a movie theater, funny and bizarre image combining the holy and cursed.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    jennylind avatar
    Jenny Lind
    Jenny Lind
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First glance i thought: "why cursed? Just a girl in Belle dress drinkong cola" 🤔😑...😬

    #42

    Blursed Closed

    Handwritten sign on a store window saying closed for sex, combining funny and bizarre elements of holy and cursed images.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    #43

    Blursed Racoon Pad

    Funny and bizarre mouse pad with cartoon raccoons and 3D cushioned wrist support shaped like buttocks on wooden desk.

    Ok-Goal-1089 Report

    #44

    Blursed Spider-Man

    Person dressed as Spider-Man sitting and receiving a vaccine shot from a soldier in a crowded vaccination area.

    Candid-Culture3956 Report

    #45

    Blursed Duolingo

    Comic strip showing awkward language barrier and a hidden frog, funny and bizarre images combining the holy and the cursed theme.

    New-Pineapple-9410 Report

    #46

    Blursed Bee

    Cartoon comic showing a bizarre scene of eye exam with a bee, blending humor in funny and bizarre images.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    #47

    Blursed_teletubbies

    Three people wearing colorful Teletubby costumes with broken back zippers sitting on a bench in a busy street.

    sucuklyumurta Report

    #48

    Blursed Agreed

    Man wearing a black shirt with ironic text sitting on grass, part of funny and bizarre images combining the holy and the cursed

    Zzero00 Report

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone needs to name birds to annoy the BP profanity filter. Boobys, blue t**s, great t**s, dickcissel, woodcock, tit babler...

    #49

    Blursed Face Swap

    Man with distorted face filters holding a bizarre and funny figurine combining the holy and the cursed in a store aisle.

    marchfey Report

    #50

    Blursed Face

    Smiling police officer in uniform holding baton in a crowded street, capturing a funny and bizarre moment.

    rush2_bnumb Report

    Note: this post originally had 54 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

