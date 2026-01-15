Guessing These 26 Items In Black & White Images Might Be More Difficult Than You’d Think

ADVERTISEMENT

People rely on color more than most would think. Even in the earliest days of our species, colors helped us distinguish between ripe and unripe fruits, safe and dangerous plants, and animals. Nowadays, people use colors to inform their actions daily, with traffic lights being a good example. So, what would happen if we removed the key player in our object identification? Let’s find out!

In this quiz, you’ll look at 26 black & white images and try to name the objects in them. While it might sound easy at first, you’re sure to realize how heavily we rely on color in our daily lives.

Silhouette of a person walking up a curved staircase in a black and white image, highlighting guessing items in black and white.

Photo credits: HIDDEN COUPLE