From taxidermy collections to rooms filled with porcelain dolls, people online are spilling the beans on the most bizarre things they’ve stumbled upon in other people’s houses. Pandas, get ready as we’ve compiled the strangest and most unexpected home décor choices that might have you questioning reality.

When you walk into someone’s home for the first time, it’s hard not to be a little curious about what you’ll find. Maybe you’ll spot a quirky piece of art or a collection of vintage records that makes you smile. But every now and then, you might come across something so unexpected, that it stops you in your tracks.

#1 Bank vault door. Except it was on the outside of his house attached to his garage/shop. It was massive. My husband and I had driven like 3 hours to buy some fancy pheasants from the guy. Seemed like a normal farmhouse otherwise. He also had a huge pond in his backyard with turtles and carp that he was absolutely delighted to show off by throwing feed pellets in the pond and the fish and turtles frenzied. It was a fun afternoon.

#2 Family had like Styrofoam bricks next to the couch in the living room for the explicit purpose of throwing at the TV if they didn't like the show, or if a character said something stupid.

#3 Years ago my friend’s girlfriend’s family lived in an enormous old farm house. They pretty much just lived on the ground floor and it was nice, but the rest was Grapes of Wrath. We were in the basement a lot because there was all kinds of old neat stuff down there.



We moved a set of old stadium lights and found a door behind it that nobody knew about. We opened it, and behind it was a 1923 Rickenbacker automobile. Covered in dust, but it appeared to be in fine shape.



We told her parents and they didn’t believe us until we showed them. They called a local expert who came out and appraised it. Apparently it was one of fifty of that particular model made. He made a deal with them to fix it up and sell it and split the sale down the middle, and they agreed.



It went at auction for $225k, which was good money in the late 90s. They used the money to pay for their daughter’s college and fix up the rest of the house, and in doing so found tons of other weird stuff to sell, like OG pachinko machines, scrimshaw, and Japanese WWII army supplies.

We all have our own ways of showing the world who we are—whether it’s through our fashion choices, the playlists we obsess over, or the little projects we pour our hearts into. So, it’s no surprise that the places we call home often become a canvas for our creativity. Some people can’t resist adding quirky touches to their space. Whether it’s a daring design choice or just a reflection of their unique taste, these little details make their homes truly one-of-a-kind.

#4 I don't know where to begin. I know someone whose profession is a mortuary cosmetologist, and their hobbies include taxidermy.



Dead raccoons playing poker? Yep.



Anthropomorphic dolls that use real animal parts like paws, tails, and heads. Uh-huh.



Dead seagull that had more heads than usual that I think were... installed... during the taxidermy process.



"Art" of one taxidermy bird with its beak open way, way too wide, like, down the neck wide, and its body looking partially deflated because its skeleton was trying to escape from the joker beak.

#5 A taxidermy cougar in the corner of my uncle's best friend's lounge room wearing a sombrero and aviator glasses.

#6 My old friends dad had a life size armor set of Boba Fett in his gaming room real metal and everything I’m a huge Star Wars fan and seeing that in my childhood was amazing



My uncle also works at Disney and has a full custom armor set of a storm trooper and blaster and I got to wear it it was soooo cool.

#7 Did home staging for a min and there was this one house in a really nice area we had to stage. There was bright green carpet wall-to-wall in the finished basement level. Even in the bathroom. We were trying to figure out a way to minimize the impact of potential buyers seeing wall to wall kelly green carpet. But the owners who were an older, retired couple kept bragging about it like it was a selling point. "it's brand new!" There was also nude women and nude men statues all over the property that were NOT Roman or Greek copies. They were clearly made by the people selling the house. We asked if they could be removed for the viewings and again very proud "these are our original artwork, I posed for my wife and she posed for me, aren't they lovely!"





Ugg.

#8 I went to an estate sale where the person had clearly been very into doll-making, so there were dolls and doll clothes and doll *heads*, but all the heads on (and off) all the dolls were the same, and they all looked vaguely like the Olsen twins. I’m not really one to be spooked by dolls, but. It was time to go.

#9 A friend, who lived alone, had a large portrait of themselves (photograph), framed and on the wall. Like, are you concerned you might forget what you look like?

Once a utilitarian structure towering over the landscape, this old water tower is now transformed into chic and unique residence by architect Mauro Brigham. The artist and his team converted the water tower into a luxury home that is equipped with a sound system, temperature regulation, among other things.

#10 Giant naked portrait of the homeowner's wife on the living room mantel.

#11 A life-sized, quite realistic-looking Grim Reaper statue. Scythe included.



It was my parents’ house. At first it stood in the corner of the living room. Later it was moved to the hallway where it moonlighted as coat rack during birthdays and holidays.



They gave him a Santa hat during Christmas.



It was crazy. But also adorably eccentric. They were so fond of it they even gave him a name.



After a couple of years they sold it to someone who ran a haunted house.



I hated it so much. I was a teenager at the time and was so embarrassed. Eventually I kind of began to appreciate how my parents were unapologetically themselves and vowed to grow up to do just that. Still working on it, though.

#12 My friend has a human skull, which I'm guessing is illegal. He is a retired surgeon and got it years ago in medical school. I'm guessing he wasn't supposed to take it.

We all knew that one person in college who thought a wall of empty beer cans was the ultimate dorm décor. But a person named John Milkovisch actually turned the idea into a reality. tInstead of just lining his shelves, he covered his entire house in Houston, Texas, with beer cans and bottles. What started as a quirky project turned into an iconic masterpiece. However, it's safe to say the neighbors probably had mixed feelings about living next to a house that literally shines with recycled brew.

#13 A kind of altar/prayer spot with candles, old pictures, offering, random objects and a circle around in a airb&b



Its NOT the fact they had this that was weird.



It's the fact it was hidden behind a hole in a wall leading to a kind of cave in the rock (the house was built against a cliff), they were a few steps going down and .. this. Big enough to fit a child standing up.



I only found it because my son's toy got under a piece of furniture and I had to remove it to find it. Behind that furniture was a panel and the entry was behind the panel.

#14 Bought something on Facebook Marketplace and went to pick it up. Typical house in a suburban development, 2 story with a big entry foyer, and when the guy opened the door, the 2 story foyer was filled with a giant jungle gym/play structure. The kind that belong outdoors or in a McDonald’s. Literally all I could see in that room was this enormous play structure.

#15 I was looking to buy a home and we were at a house being sold by an Amish Family.



They had a dozen large bricks of Velveeta!



No bathrooms in the house but a ton of Cheese!

#16 Horse...just standing in one locked room... Alive i mean.

#17 A poop ladle. I wish I was joking. Their septic tank wasn't the best and to put less stress on it, they scooped their solid poops out of the toilet, put it into a plastic bag and took it to the outside bin. Toilet paper also went into the trashcan and pee was only to be flushed after it had been peed in multiple times.



I learned this after asking why there was a takeout soup container next to the toilet with a ladle inside.

#18 A boar’s head. It was stuffed and hanging in the hall. Someone stuffed a cigar into its mouth, and a put a Boston Bruins hat on its head.

It was my house as a kid. The boar came from a museum. They were tossing it out.

In 2008, African artist Moussa Kalo completed a truly one-of-a-kind creation: the world’s first crocodile-shaped house in the Cocody district of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. This unique structure, made entirely of concrete, was Kalo’s masterpiece before he passed away later that year. Today, the house is home to Kalo's apprentice, Thierry Atta, who helped bring the design to life. The house features a massive smiling mouth at the front, while the body serves as a living space with a bedroom. Raised on four legs, the "crocodile" rests on a giant concrete lily pad. And for those daring enough, there’s even a chance to crawl under this reptilian marvel.

#19 When I was house shopping, I saw some interesting stuff.



One house had what felt like a maze in the basement, like a labyrinth of tiny rooms. In one of the rooms was an old school phone booth with a working phone. It looked more like the room had been built around the phone booth, than the other way around.



I ended up buying a different house down the street, and that home has since sold and been remodeled. I still wonder sometimes what they did with that weird a*s basement.

#20 A black velvet painting of the trinity--John Wayne, Jesus, and Elvis. (Gotta admit, I almost want one because it was so garishly awful.).

#21 A tame cougar standing on the kitchen counter lapping milk out of a cereal bowl. (And no, I don't approve of keeping them as pets.).

On May 25, 2006, a Japanese television presenter introduced a disaster-resistant home designed by Kimidori Housing in Gifu, Japan. This soccer-ball-shaped, 32-sided geodesic sphere stands out not only for its quirky design but also for its practicality. Priced at under $15,000, the home is built to float and withstand earthquakes, making it a perfect fit for Japan’s challenging environment.

#22 I knew these people for 20 years. I met them when they were dating, went to their wedding, went to every family function, spent at least one night a week doing activities with them, and then one day I go into their house and they have this huge glass case that is a shrine to Dale Earnhardt. I never even knew they were NASCAR fans, let alone that they worshiped old number 3. You think you know a couple.

#23 A “garden of evil” with giant statues of fallen dictators from Eastern Europe and Asia.

#24 Taxidermy squirrel nativity scene. It was not Christmas. There was also a baseball team and a jazz band. Also squirrels—although the jazz pianist might have been a more mangled chipmunk. All with hand crocheted outfits made by the father. It was the one time my mother forced me to go to a kid’s house to play to be nice. After Squirreltopia she let me trust my gut.

The "China House" in Tianjin is a mesmerizing sight, showcasing a unique design that incorporates hundreds of millions of ancient porcelain flakes along with antique bowls, dishes, and vases. This architectural marvel is adorned with these historical pieces, turning every surface into a tribute to China’s rich cultural heritage.

#25 I worked at a gift/greeting card shop. We sold tons of rooster figurines. Our buyer was an older country lady and she just thought all the things she picked out for the store were so neat! But really only targeted the 60-70 year old woman demographic in 2003. Fast forward I come home from college and go party hopping on New Year’s Eve and go to some former classmates house that I only vaguely knew and there’s the whole rooster collection from our store complete with a ton more merch. Finally the mom pops in the room and she was a notorious customer, the only person I ever rang up 4 figure receipts for at the gift/card shop. I’m not sure what was worse, realizing how much money this woman was wasting on figurines or seeing the ugly figurines that I was paid $7/hr to dust in context of someone’s country themed house (we did not live in the country).

#26 Went into my buddy's bathroom, and he has a squirrel face on the toilet lid, staring up at you. And he leaves the lid down, so you have to see it.

#27 My ex boyfriend had a huge ah arcade machine in his house.

Whether it’s bizarre decor, quirky interiors, or surprising house designs, there’s something undeniably intriguing about the creativity people bring to their homes. From houses shaped like crocodiles to rooms adorned with ancient porcelain, the variety is endless. Which of these unique posts caught your eye? Share with us one of the most unusual things you’ve included in your own home!

#28 I will never understand the urge to fully carpet a bathroom.

#29 Slept in my buddy’s sister’s bed as a guest. Turned off the lights and she had stars on the ceiling. The name “Rachael” was clearly spelled out in the stars but mirrored like “leahcaR” as if you were looking through the back of the word. Her name was Katie.

#30 A collection of carousel horses surrounded (protected??) by neon orange traffic barricades.

#31 I saw an enormous pig in someone's living room when I was delivering pizza once. It was as big as a couch, just laying there.

#32 I went to a party at a guy's house when I was in college and he had shelves in the bathroom with tons of coffee cups sitting on them. Weird to have coffee cups in the bathroom.

#33 Last supper with him in it instead of Jesus over the TV.

#34 The rabbit room but that wasn't the strangest thing though as these people had multiple animals, including a squirrel. Friend had rescued it from the outdoors after it was either rejected or fell from the nest with its sibling. Friend cared for it. I still remember how it felt on me. Squirrel is definitely up. Of course, it wasn't the strange thing. It was the weirdest living thing. Their living room was like walking into a folk art museum that exploded.

#35 I went to an open house to a place across the road out of curiosity, and I still don't know why there were two toilets next to each other (no, neither one was a bidet). They were in two different rooms, one an actual bathroom, one a laundry, and they had a sliding door between them, but they were so close that if two people used them at the same time you could hold hands.

#36 I made friends with a kid in eighth grade. We hung out a bunch but it was a year before I was ever invited into his house. Their basement had a dog s**t corner. They had two large breed dogs that would just s**t in the basement by design and they would scoop the s**t and toss it into the corner with a snow shovel. This kid slept in that basement!

#37 A toilet in the lounge - with a potted plant growing in it.

#38 Jimmy and Tammy Faye Bakker's home in Charlotte was for sale in the early 2000s. We looked at it. The massive, mirrored master bedroom was beyond bizarre. The room featured a large Jacuzzi tub on a raised platform (also surrounded by mirrors). Outside was a full-size pool, but it was only about 18-inches deep!

#39 A urinal. In a residence.

#40 My mother's sister lived in a really pretty old Victorian house



And it was filled with hundreds of teddy bears.

#41 I have a small pet sitting business, so I spend a lot of time alone in other people's houses. One time a client had a taxidermy peacock mounted on the ceiling. It was a high ceiling and probably only accessible with a very tall ladder, so getting the peacock up there wouldn't have been easy.



I asked about it, but I never did get an explanation.

#42 Their taxidermied (sp?) dog sitting on the hearth.

#43 A toilet, out in the open, in the middle of a living room.

#44 A stuffed piranha. It was my dad's b-day gift to his girlfriend at the time 🤣She put it on her mantle.

#45 At every meal, my ex's parents would set a plate on the table for the Dog. The dog would sit in a chair and eat at the table with the people.

#46 This is close to 30 years ago, we (ex-wife and I) were house shopping in S. Tacoma, and found a gorgeous two-story house that was in our price range, and the only weird thing we thought was the fact that it was next door to a substation and the backyard was against one of those strips that has the transmission line lattice towers.



Not too weird, until my buddy mentioned that the living room had no wall outlets. I'm like, dafuq? Sure enough, the bedrooms and the kitchen had maybe one duplex wall outlet ea, if at all. There were probably less than 10 wall outlets in the whole almost 1800 sq ft house.