Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes it feels like certain people are really stretching this idea to its limits. From fashion, to cars and food, some folks just embrace being different and this is just as true for home decor and design . We’ve gathered some of the worst and most chaotic home design choices on the internet. From rooms straight out of a fever dream to the sort of hazards that would make an insurance agent faint, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1 My Girlfriend’s Vegan Cousin Says She Feels My Kitchen Is A Hostile Environment. I Don’t McCare Share icon

#2 Such A Pain When I Get Into The Shower And Someone Goes Into The Basement. What Suggestions Do You Have To Help With This Design? I’m Tired Of Falling Down The Stairs When I Get Out Of The Shower Share icon

#3 Looks Like My Best Friends Toilet Is Getting Married. What Else Shall I Bring? Something Blue, Borrowed? Share icon

The “sins” of home design are many, ranging from boring and uninspired taste to some of the absolutely unhinged ideas seen here. Setting aside questions of taste, as everyone is free to do what they want with their own space, it’s always important to have a solid idea of what you are trying to accomplish. If you want a room that is a strange shrine to whatever you are into, that is fine (within reason) but it’s very easy to make a useless shrine, surrounded by clashing decorations. Similarly, if you want a bedroom that is reminiscent of batman’s dreams, go for it, but you then really have to think about the light sources.

#4 My Wife Finally Let Me Have My Man Cave Share icon

#5 Pretty Excited That I Found This Cowch Today For My House Share icon

#6 Not Looking For Advice. Just Proud Of My Christmas Set Up 😁☺️ I Know It's Not Perfect 👍🏻🏡my Slice Of Heaven💞 Share icon

Having a clear vision is more than just an idea, it’s understanding your limitations and budget. What furniture will you need and can you even find something that matches your vision? How much can you alter the space, i.e. install light fixtures or new wallpaper. One reason many apartments take that sterile, white “Airbnb” look is that it makes shopping for decorations easier.

#7 My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can’t Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do? (She Is A Chronic Complainer) Share icon

#8 What Colour Do You Think I Should Paint This Room. (Sorry Grandma Was Taking A Nap) Share icon

#9 Wife Asked For A Master Bathroom Off Of Our Bedroom. Do You Have Any Suggestions How I Can Improve My Remodel? I Want Her To Love It Share icon

After all, if the room’s aesthetic is more uncommon, fixing, upgrading and changing things will simply take longer. A room centered around a bunch of stuffed animals is interesting, at least to some, but cleaning it will be a nightmare and “adding” to this aesthetic is not particularly easy as well.

#10 Any Ideas For My His&hers Bathroom? Share icon

#11 How Should I Make My Room More Serial Killery Share icon

#12 My Wife Said I Could Pick One Area In Our House And Do "Whatever I Wanted" Share icon

As with so many other things, people also tend to overestimate their ability. Sort of like accidentally cooking enough pasta for a family of six because you didn’t want to measure it out, it’s just as easy to get items that, in a vacuum, are lovely, but in your room are just way too big.

#13 Husband Gifted Me This Fire Pit For The Living Room But I Think It Looks Dated. How Can I Fix This? Share icon

#14 Anyway To Make My Bedroom More Inviting? Share icon

#15 What Can I Put In That Blank Space On Top Of The Table? Share icon

Remember, a thing’s size doesn’t just determine how it looks, it will affect how the things around it look. If you get a massive, imposing shelf, you best be ready to fill it up with stuff, otherwise it will look simply ridiculous. A giant bed might be comfortable, but you have to then be ok having almost no extra space if your room is small.

#16 Should I Make My Sink Carpeted? For A Seamless Transition Share icon

#17 Help! How Do I Make My Space More Inviting? Guests Keep Thinking Im Weird Share icon

#18 Do You Guys Think I Should Paint The Ceiling In This Room Or Leave It? Share icon

It’s also vital to think about light. After all, everything you’ve seen with your eyes has been transmitted as light. Many people fall into the trap of designing this lovely room and then thinking about the light as a sort of afterthought. In general, the directions, the type of light and the intensity of light needs to be something you think about immediately, if only to know where to put light fixtures and power outlets.

#19 How Do I Make This Room More Feminine? Share icon

#20 How To Make This Bathroom More Cozy? Share icon

#21 I Think This Staircase Really Rocks! But Not Everybody Does. How Can I Improve It? Share icon

Another trap one can see in places where folks have lived for a while is the refusal to get rid of old items. Vintage antiques can be cool, but more often than not, old furniture wasn’t that great to begin with. It’s possible to have too much, so one “easy” improvement would be to finally get rid of the things you just don’t need anymore.

#22 Help Me Convince My Wife To Have This Installation Put Into Our Kitchen Share icon

#23 My Kitchen Is So… Bland. How Can I Liven It Up A Bit? Share icon

#24 My Ex Mocked My Love Of Jaws… Share icon

On the other end of the spectrum are the people who love a minimalist look. This is by no means bad, it’s bright, it's clean, it really helps reduce clutter. But, as can be seen in some of the examples here, if everything is a brilliant bright white, you might end up with major eyestrain, like staring at sand on a beach when the sun is blazing down.

#25 My Ceiling Seems So Flat. Do You Think A Ceiling Rug Will Bring The Room Together? Share icon

#26 Going For A Rustic Vibe. Any Suggestions? Share icon

#27 How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL Share icon

Last, but not least, it’s also quite easy to forget that a room, hallway or really anything else is meant to be used, not just looked at. Perhaps banisters on your stairs mess up the look, but they also stop you from breaking a leg, or worse. If you are going to be interacting with something every day, while tired, hungover, with a lightbulb missing or really anything else, it’s best to make it pretty accessible. Sometimes issues that seem small at first can really become major irritations later. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Any Ideas To Spice Up My Indoor Pool? Share icon

#29 I’m Looking To Spruce Up My Upstairs Bathroom. All Suggestions Welcome! Share icon

#30 Twins On The Way. How Can I Make Sure They Learn To Climb Quickly? Share icon

A classic example of this is the “Norman door,” which is, simply put, a door that is unintuitive to use. You slam into it, thinking that it’s a push door, or perhaps it looks automatic, but isn’t. Without thinking about it, we often make similar choices in our homes because something looks cool or we don’t really plot out how it will change our day to day. So if you want to see more “questionable” designs, check out our other article on them.

#31 Sorry If Wrong Sub But I Don’t Know Much About Houses. I Told My Contractor I Wanted Moroccan Roof Tiles For My Mediterranean Home. Are The Goodyear Aquatreds A Good Choice? Share icon

#32 Rate My Kitchen? Share icon

#33 You Think This Is Enough To Keep The Demons Away? Share icon

#34 Does This Desk Clash With The Dooreiling? Share icon

#35 Hotel Renovation Share icon

#36 What To Do With This Space? Share icon

#37 How Can I Make My Den More Festive? Share icon

#38 We Took The Plunge And Painted Everything White! Share icon

#39 Left Hubby. Created Sensual Bedroom To Lure A Man Who Appreciates A Real Woman. Thoughts? Share icon

#40 My Back Deck Needs Something Share icon

#41 Need Help Picking A New Toilet? Share icon

#42 Showing Off My New Stairs Share icon

#43 Anything Else I Can Add For My 82 Year Old Mom? Share icon

#44 I’m Thinking About Getting A New Chandelier For This Room. What Kind Of Suggestions Do You Guys Have? Share icon

#45 Is This Space Missing Anything? Something Feels Off Share icon

#46 Part 2: Extended Shag Into Sensual Bathroom Remodel, Hubby Furious. Mistake? Share icon

#47 I Appreciate Everyone’s Advice On Getting Some Houseplants To Liven Up The Place. How’s It Looking Now? Share icon

#48 How Should I Toddler-Proof My Living Room? Share icon

#49 Live Love Laugh Corporation. We’re A Disney Household Above All Else Share icon

#50 Thinking Of Repainting And Could Use Some Color Advice Share icon

#51 I’m A 28 Yr Old Woman. Is My Room Too Immature And Cluttered? I Know It’s Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea Share icon

#52 I Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win While Painting My Baby’s Room 🥰 Share icon

#53 Just Finished Renovating! Decor Suggestions?? 😋🐷🐔🐴 Share icon

#54 Re-Did Hubby’s Man Cave. He Says He Wants A Divorce. Help Me To Understand Share icon

#55 How Can I Make My Bathroom More Manly? Share icon

#56 Any Way To Add More Cabinets To The Kitchen? Share icon

#57 How Can I Give My Basement Hot Tub Room A More Tropical Flavor? Share icon

#58 Loving My Rustic Basement, Any Tips To Make It More Welcoming? Share icon

#59 I Got This New Toilet Egg And I Am Trying To Decide If I Should Paint The Bathroom To Match. What Do You Guys Think? Share icon

#60 I've Got The Giant Spider Lamp And Red Walls...i Want My Guests To Feel Really Unsettled. What Else Should I Add? Share icon

#61 I Am Having Trouble Changing The Sheets On My Sons Bed. Any Suggestions Are Welcome. Thank You Share icon

#62 Any Ideas To Brighten My Bathroom Up? The Skylight Is Definitely Helping But It Needs Something More Share icon

#63 My Human Sacrifice Circle Needs An Update. Thoughts? Share icon

#64 Afraid To Tell Hubby I Spent Our Life Savings On A Sensual Sunken Livingroom. Mistake? Share icon

#65 Our Culture Seems To Be In Decline Share icon

#66 Does The Indoor Pool Really Tie The Room Together? Share icon

#67 I Feel Like Something's Missing In My Bathroom. Maybe It Needs Another Scale? Share icon

#68 Surprising My Lovely Wife With This Beach Themed Room 😍 Should I Add Anything Else 🤔🤔 Share icon

#69 How Else Can I Utilize My Staircase? Share icon

#70 Help Me With My Ugly Hideous Outdated Poverty-Stricken Disgusting And Not To Mention Awful Kitchen!!! It Plagues My Nightmares At Night!!!! Share icon

#71 Facebook Has Spoken, You Haters Share icon

#72 The Room Is A Little Drab. What Should I Do To Liven It Up? Share icon

#73 My Dog No Longer Matches My Decor, So I Need To Update It. What Color Should I Pick Share icon

#74 Decided To Go With Some Color For Once! Share icon

#75 My Backsplash Is Coming Along Nicely 🤩 Share icon

#76 Is This Rug Too Small? The Next Size Is 3 Feet Share icon

#77 Thoughts On My Minimalist Aesthetic Bedroom? Share icon

#78 Rustic Millennial Gray Farmhouse. How Did I Do? Share icon