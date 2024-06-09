ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sometimes it feels like certain people are really stretching this idea to its limits. From fashion, to cars and food, some folks just embrace being different and this is just as true for home decor and design.

We’ve gathered some of the worst and most chaotic home design choices on the internet. From rooms straight out of a fever dream to the sort of hazards that would make an insurance agent faint, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1

My Girlfriend’s Vegan Cousin Says She Feels My Kitchen Is A Hostile Environment. I Don’t McCare

My Girlfriend's Vegan Cousin Says She Feels My Kitchen Is A Hostile Environment. I Don't McCare

BullTerrierMomm Report

#2

Such A Pain When I Get Into The Shower And Someone Goes Into The Basement. What Suggestions Do You Have To Help With This Design? I’m Tired Of Falling Down The Stairs When I Get Out Of The Shower

Such A Pain When I Get Into The Shower And Someone Goes Into The Basement. What Suggestions Do You Have To Help With This Design? I'm Tired Of Falling Down The Stairs When I Get Out Of The Shower

Marty_61 Report

#3

Looks Like My Best Friends Toilet Is Getting Married. What Else Shall I Bring? Something Blue, Borrowed?

Looks Like My Best Friends Toilet Is Getting Married. What Else Shall I Bring? Something Blue, Borrowed?

OffMyRocker62 Report

The “sins” of home design are many, ranging from boring and uninspired taste to some of the absolutely unhinged ideas seen here. Setting aside questions of taste, as everyone is free to do what they want with their own space, it’s always important to have a solid idea of what you are trying to accomplish.

If you want a room that is a strange shrine to whatever you are into, that is fine (within reason) but it’s very easy to make a useless shrine, surrounded by clashing decorations. Similarly, if you want a bedroom that is reminiscent of batman’s dreams, go for it, but you then really have to think about the light sources.

#4

My Wife Finally Let Me Have My Man Cave

My Wife Finally Let Me Have My Man Cave

hgv122 Report

#5

Pretty Excited That I Found This Cowch Today For My House

Pretty Excited That I Found This Cowch Today For My House

bemyheaven Report

#6

Not Looking For Advice. Just Proud Of My Christmas Set Up 😁☺️ I Know It's Not Perfect 👍🏻🏡my Slice Of Heaven💞

Not Looking For Advice. Just Proud Of My Christmas Set Up 😁☺️ I Know It's Not Perfect 👍🏻🏡my Slice Of Heaven💞

grapegum Report

Having a clear vision is more than just an idea, it’s understanding your limitations and budget. What furniture will you need and can you even find something that matches your vision? How much can you alter the space, i.e. install light fixtures or new wallpaper. One reason many apartments take that sterile, white “Airbnb” look is that it makes shopping for decorations easier.
#7

My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can’t Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do? (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can't Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do? (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

planetdaily420 Report

#8

What Colour Do You Think I Should Paint This Room. (Sorry Grandma Was Taking A Nap)

What Colour Do You Think I Should Paint This Room. (Sorry Grandma Was Taking A Nap)

Marty_61 Report

#9

Wife Asked For A Master Bathroom Off Of Our Bedroom. Do You Have Any Suggestions How I Can Improve My Remodel? I Want Her To Love It

Wife Asked For A Master Bathroom Off Of Our Bedroom. Do You Have Any Suggestions How I Can Improve My Remodel? I Want Her To Love It

TastyDeerMeat Report

After all, if the room’s aesthetic is more uncommon, fixing, upgrading and changing things will simply take longer. A room centered around a bunch of stuffed animals is interesting, at least to some, but cleaning it will be a nightmare and “adding” to this aesthetic is not particularly easy as well.

#10

Any Ideas For My His&hers Bathroom?

Any Ideas For My His&hers Bathroom?

netheryaya Report

#11

How Should I Make My Room More Serial Killery

How Should I Make My Room More Serial Killery

DrZinko Report

#12

My Wife Said I Could Pick One Area In Our House And Do "Whatever I Wanted"

My Wife Said I Could Pick One Area In Our House And Do "Whatever I Wanted"

caddy77040 Report

As with so many other things, people also tend to overestimate their ability. Sort of like accidentally cooking enough pasta for a family of six because you didn’t want to measure it out, it’s just as easy to get items that, in a vacuum, are lovely, but in your room are just way too big.

#13

Husband Gifted Me This Fire Pit For The Living Room But I Think It Looks Dated. How Can I Fix This?

Husband Gifted Me This Fire Pit For The Living Room But I Think It Looks Dated. How Can I Fix This?

chihuahuabutter Report

#14

Anyway To Make My Bedroom More Inviting?

Anyway To Make My Bedroom More Inviting?

KlimCan Report

#15

What Can I Put In That Blank Space On Top Of The Table?

What Can I Put In That Blank Space On Top Of The Table?

reddit.com Report

Remember, a thing’s size doesn’t just determine how it looks, it will affect how the things around it look. If you get a massive, imposing shelf, you best be ready to fill it up with stuff, otherwise it will look simply ridiculous. A giant bed might be comfortable, but you have to then be ok having almost no extra space if your room is small.
#16

Should I Make My Sink Carpeted? For A Seamless Transition

Should I Make My Sink Carpeted? For A Seamless Transition

gnomie51 Report

ga_5 avatar
#17

Help! How Do I Make My Space More Inviting? Guests Keep Thinking Im Weird

Help! How Do I Make My Space More Inviting? Guests Keep Thinking Im Weird

abyssalcummiez Report

#18

Do You Guys Think I Should Paint The Ceiling In This Room Or Leave It?

Do You Guys Think I Should Paint The Ceiling In This Room Or Leave It?

Marty_61 Report

It’s also vital to think about light. After all, everything you’ve seen with your eyes has been transmitted as light. Many people fall into the trap of designing this lovely room and then thinking about the light as a sort of afterthought. In general, the directions, the type of light and the intensity of light needs to be something you think about immediately, if only to know where to put light fixtures and power outlets.
#19

How Do I Make This Room More Feminine?

How Do I Make This Room More Feminine?

yoshdee Report

#20

How To Make This Bathroom More Cozy?

How To Make This Bathroom More Cozy?

1000thusername Report

#21

I Think This Staircase Really Rocks! But Not Everybody Does. How Can I Improve It?

I Think This Staircase Really Rocks! But Not Everybody Does. How Can I Improve It?

goodSnuggler Report

Another trap one can see in places where folks have lived for a while is the refusal to get rid of old items. Vintage antiques can be cool, but more often than not, old furniture wasn’t that great to begin with. It’s possible to have too much, so one “easy” improvement would be to finally get rid of the things you just don’t need anymore.

#22

Help Me Convince My Wife To Have This Installation Put Into Our Kitchen

Help Me Convince My Wife To Have This Installation Put Into Our Kitchen

Due-Froyo-5418 Report

#23

My Kitchen Is So… Bland. How Can I Liven It Up A Bit?

My Kitchen Is So… Bland. How Can I Liven It Up A Bit?

pass_the_ham Report

#24

My Ex Mocked My Love Of Jaws…

My Ex Mocked My Love Of Jaws…

BullTerrierMomm Report

On the other end of the spectrum are the people who love a minimalist look. This is by no means bad, it’s bright, it's clean, it really helps reduce clutter. But, as can be seen in some of the examples here, if everything is a brilliant bright white, you might end up with major eyestrain, like staring at sand on a beach when the sun is blazing down.

#25

My Ceiling Seems So Flat. Do You Think A Ceiling Rug Will Bring The Room Together?

My Ceiling Seems So Flat. Do You Think A Ceiling Rug Will Bring The Room Together?

lynivvinyl Report

#26

Going For A Rustic Vibe. Any Suggestions?

Going For A Rustic Vibe. Any Suggestions?

blackfurwhitesugar Report

#27

How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

Aromatic_Mission_165 Report

#28

Any Ideas To Spice Up My Indoor Pool?

Any Ideas To Spice Up My Indoor Pool?

LovelyLadySunflower Report

Was this house formerly a church by any chance? That looks like a baptismal pool.

#29

I’m Looking To Spruce Up My Upstairs Bathroom. All Suggestions Welcome!

I'm Looking To Spruce Up My Upstairs Bathroom. All Suggestions Welcome!

SpatialThoughts Report

#30

Twins On The Way. How Can I Make Sure They Learn To Climb Quickly?

Twins On The Way. How Can I Make Sure They Learn To Climb Quickly?

DarnHeather Report

Hey, all animals learn through trial and error, and from the looks of that staircase, there's gonna be a lot of error…

A classic example of this is the “Norman door,” which is, simply put, a door that is unintuitive to use. You slam into it, thinking that it’s a push door, or perhaps it looks automatic, but isn’t. Without thinking about it, we often make similar choices in our homes because something looks cool or we don’t really plot out how it will change our day to day. So if you want to see more “questionable” designs, check out our other article on them.

#31

Sorry If Wrong Sub But I Don’t Know Much About Houses. I Told My Contractor I Wanted Moroccan Roof Tiles For My Mediterranean Home. Are The Goodyear Aquatreds A Good Choice?

Sorry If Wrong Sub But I Don't Know Much About Houses. I Told My Contractor I Wanted Moroccan Roof Tiles For My Mediterranean Home. Are The Goodyear Aquatreds A Good Choice?

CrazyAssBlindKid Report

#32

Rate My Kitchen?

Rate My Kitchen?

Illbehere4u Report

#33

You Think This Is Enough To Keep The Demons Away?

You Think This Is Enough To Keep The Demons Away?

Winter-Owl1 Report

#34

Does This Desk Clash With The Dooreiling?

Does This Desk Clash With The Dooreiling?

Quick_Movie_5758 Report

#35

Hotel Renovation

Hotel Renovation

Able_While_974 Report

#36

What To Do With This Space?

What To Do With This Space?

finallywednesday Report

#37

How Can I Make My Den More Festive?

How Can I Make My Den More Festive?

scsoutherngal Report

#38

We Took The Plunge And Painted Everything White!

We Took The Plunge And Painted Everything White!

seasalt-and-stars Report

#39

Left Hubby. Created Sensual Bedroom To Lure A Man Who Appreciates A Real Woman. Thoughts?

Left Hubby. Created Sensual Bedroom To Lure A Man Who Appreciates A Real Woman. Thoughts?

AmazingGrace_00 Report

#40

My Back Deck Needs Something

My Back Deck Needs Something

Heybiglegs Report

I think it needs support, I not sure though. But I think it needs support

#41

Need Help Picking A New Toilet?

Need Help Picking A New Toilet?

CountRepulsive3375 Report

#42

Showing Off My New Stairs

Showing Off My New Stairs

1000thusername Report

#43

Anything Else I Can Add For My 82 Year Old Mom?

Anything Else I Can Add For My 82 Year Old Mom?

planetdaily420 Report

Ok ngl I want this when I'm 82. THIS is how a lady should be treated.

#44

I’m Thinking About Getting A New Chandelier For This Room. What Kind Of Suggestions Do You Guys Have?

I'm Thinking About Getting A New Chandelier For This Room. What Kind Of Suggestions Do You Guys Have?

Marty_61 Report

#45

Is This Space Missing Anything? Something Feels Off

Is This Space Missing Anything? Something Feels Off

Rough-Instruction359 Report

#46

Part 2: Extended Shag Into Sensual Bathroom Remodel, Hubby Furious. Mistake?

Part 2: Extended Shag Into Sensual Bathroom Remodel, Hubby Furious. Mistake?

AmazingGrace_00 Report

Guys, downvote me if I'm being unnecessarily mean but why does this person have a husband…

#47

I Appreciate Everyone’s Advice On Getting Some Houseplants To Liven Up The Place. How’s It Looking Now?

I Appreciate Everyone's Advice On Getting Some Houseplants To Liven Up The Place. How's It Looking Now?

CrazyAssBlindKid Report

#48

How Should I Toddler-Proof My Living Room?

How Should I Toddler-Proof My Living Room?

GQJohnDoe Report

#49

Live Love Laugh Corporation. We’re A Disney Household Above All Else

Live Love Laugh Corporation. We're A Disney Household Above All Else

CrazyAssBlindKid Report

#50

Thinking Of Repainting And Could Use Some Color Advice

Thinking Of Repainting And Could Use Some Color Advice

mistermajik2000 Report

#51

I’m A 28 Yr Old Woman. Is My Room Too Immature And Cluttered? I Know It’s Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea

I'm A 28 Yr Old Woman. Is My Room Too Immature And Cluttered? I Know It's Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea

flaweddemonicgirl Report

#52

I Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win While Painting My Baby’s Room 🥰

I Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win While Painting My Baby's Room 🥰

yepmek Report

#53

Just Finished Renovating! Decor Suggestions?? 😋🐷🐔🐴

Just Finished Renovating! Decor Suggestions?? 😋🐷🐔🐴

daarkhorsee Report

#54

Re-Did Hubby’s Man Cave. He Says He Wants A Divorce. Help Me To Understand

Re-Did Hubby's Man Cave. He Says He Wants A Divorce. Help Me To Understand

AmazingGrace_00 Report

#55

How Can I Make My Bathroom More Manly?

How Can I Make My Bathroom More Manly?

TastyDeerMeat Report

#56

Any Way To Add More Cabinets To The Kitchen?

Any Way To Add More Cabinets To The Kitchen?

Isabela_Grace Report

And still with the empty space between the cabinets and the ceiling! Why?!

#57

How Can I Give My Basement Hot Tub Room A More Tropical Flavor?

How Can I Give My Basement Hot Tub Room A More Tropical Flavor?

TastyDeerMeat Report

#58

Loving My Rustic Basement, Any Tips To Make It More Welcoming?

Loving My Rustic Basement, Any Tips To Make It More Welcoming?

Lexafaye Report

#59

I Got This New Toilet Egg And I Am Trying To Decide If I Should Paint The Bathroom To Match. What Do You Guys Think?

I Got This New Toilet Egg And I Am Trying To Decide If I Should Paint The Bathroom To Match. What Do You Guys Think?

Marty_61 Report

#60

I've Got The Giant Spider Lamp And Red Walls...i Want My Guests To Feel Really Unsettled. What Else Should I Add?

I've Got The Giant Spider Lamp And Red Walls...i Want My Guests To Feel Really Unsettled. What Else Should I Add?

Winter-Owl1 Report

#61

I Am Having Trouble Changing The Sheets On My Sons Bed. Any Suggestions Are Welcome. Thank You

I Am Having Trouble Changing The Sheets On My Sons Bed. Any Suggestions Are Welcome. Thank You

Marty_61 Report

#62

Any Ideas To Brighten My Bathroom Up? The Skylight Is Definitely Helping But It Needs Something More

Any Ideas To Brighten My Bathroom Up? The Skylight Is Definitely Helping But It Needs Something More

LurleneLumpkin_ Report

#63

My Human Sacrifice Circle Needs An Update. Thoughts?

My Human Sacrifice Circle Needs An Update. Thoughts?

DarnHeather Report

#64

Afraid To Tell Hubby I Spent Our Life Savings On A Sensual Sunken Livingroom. Mistake?

Afraid To Tell Hubby I Spent Our Life Savings On A Sensual Sunken Livingroom. Mistake?

AmazingGrace_00 Report

Quick! Shovel it in with dirt, level it out, he'll never know!

#65

Our Culture Seems To Be In Decline

Our Culture Seems To Be In Decline

Schrantz-Buzard775 Report

The original design would have been amazing, but Historic Scotland wouldn't let them use it.

#66

Does The Indoor Pool Really Tie The Room Together?

Does The Indoor Pool Really Tie The Room Together?

STBBLE Report

#67

I Feel Like Something's Missing In My Bathroom. Maybe It Needs Another Scale?

I Feel Like Something's Missing In My Bathroom. Maybe It Needs Another Scale?

Winter-Owl1 Report

#68

Surprising My Lovely Wife With This Beach Themed Room 😍 Should I Add Anything Else 🤔🤔

Surprising My Lovely Wife With This Beach Themed Room 😍 Should I Add Anything Else 🤔🤔

Froggiebuns Report

#69

How Else Can I Utilize My Staircase?

How Else Can I Utilize My Staircase?

netheryaya Report

#70

Help Me With My Ugly Hideous Outdated Poverty-Stricken Disgusting And Not To Mention Awful Kitchen!!! It Plagues My Nightmares At Night!!!!

Help Me With My Ugly Hideous Outdated Poverty-Stricken Disgusting And Not To Mention Awful Kitchen!!! It Plagues My Nightmares At Night!!!!

thehomonova Report

#71

Facebook Has Spoken, You Haters

Facebook Has Spoken, You Haters

grapegum Report

#72

The Room Is A Little Drab. What Should I Do To Liven It Up?

The Room Is A Little Drab. What Should I Do To Liven It Up?

KaleidoscopeMuch2386 Report

#73

My Dog No Longer Matches My Decor, So I Need To Update It. What Color Should I Pick

My Dog No Longer Matches My Decor, So I Need To Update It. What Color Should I Pick

WhitePineBurning Report

#74

Decided To Go With Some Color For Once!

Decided To Go With Some Color For Once!

rrrriley Report

#75

My Backsplash Is Coming Along Nicely 🤩

My Backsplash Is Coming Along Nicely 🤩

Winter-Owl1 Report

#76

Is This Rug Too Small? The Next Size Is 3 Feet

Is This Rug Too Small? The Next Size Is 3 Feet

GlassStrawDisaster Report

#77

Thoughts On My Minimalist Aesthetic Bedroom?

Thoughts On My Minimalist Aesthetic Bedroom?

reddit.com Report

#78

Rustic Millennial Gray Farmhouse. How Did I Do?

Rustic Millennial Gray Farmhouse. How Did I Do?

jairesjorts Report

#79

Landlord Wanted A “Low Maintenance Yard”

Landlord Wanted A “Low Maintenance Yard”

lexasaurus1 Report

