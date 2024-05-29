ADVERTISEMENT

Dieter Rams, the godfather of industrial design, defined ‘good design’ as making the product useful, understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. But that’s not even close to being all! It also has to be thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible. Over time, these ten principles have become the blueprint for design, inspiring many creators worldwide. 

However, not all stick to such guidelines, producing many various design failures, which this successful subreddit takes pride in collecting. We, at Bored Panda, have published quite a few articles reviewing them, and today we are treating you to a list of some of the best, or perhaps worst ones, that make people scratch their heads from confusion. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

This Clothing Display

This Clothing Display

Spoiler

Spoiler

Dieter Rams, a German industrial designer known for his less but better approach to design, outlined the characteristics of good design so creators know what is expected of them. He had immense influence in this field and helped to shape how products in the 20th and early 21st centuries looked and worked. Alarm clocks, toothbrushes, and coffeemakers are just a few of his hallmarks. 

In the late 1970s, Rams tried to figure out the world around him, asking himself the important question, “Is my design good design?” The answer led him to his ten principles, which we’re going to discuss more below.
Just Why

Just Why

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Full energy blowjob on Superman while wearing some rollers skate on a psychedelic carpet is not something you can see every day

Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

I Think I Know Why

I Think I Know Why

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you remember the early nineties when we start having some bipper for text messages but we had to call a special center and just dictate our message to a person whom send it as a text on the bipper. That was so weird ^^

First, a designer should always strive for innovation. The world is constantly progressing, and new technologies are offering plenty of opportunities for novel and inventive ideas. Therefore, design has to keep up by taking these creative ideas and turning them into useful solutions to modern problems. 

Innovation in design can take many forms. It can involve new materials or technologies, rethinking traditional ways of designing, or finding fresh solutions to impractical issues. By embracing innovation, creators can come up with products that aren’t only functional but also sustainable and cost-effective.
Unfortunate Dog Placement

Unfortunate Dog Placement

This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon

This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can totally figure my wife coming back from work and finding me red faced with this inflatable robot c**k in my mouth with my daughter cheering of excitement.

Professor, I Can't Get These Audio Files In Our Textbook To Play

Professor, I Can't Get These Audio Files In Our Textbook To Play

Even in the 1970s, Rams was concerned with the environment, waste, and consumer culture. In his 1976 speech, he said, “I imagine our current situation will cause future generations to shudder at the thoughtlessness in the way in which we today fill our homes, our cities, and our landscape with a chaos of assorted junk.”
Sign At A Local Beach

Sign At A Local Beach

This Flower Print Dress

This Flower Print Dress

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I may saiying stupid thing but can it be maybe useful in case of periods accident ? Still a poor design choice

Oh Boy, There's Platypus Period In My Tea!

Oh Boy, There's Platypus Period In My Tea!

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Platypus is a weird animal, part duck, part beaver, have eggs but a mammal and just bright under black light. Maybe platypus periods got some special effects ^^

With fewer and fewer natural resources, he believes that both buyers and designers should take responsibility for the state our world is in. He calls for an end to wastefulness and continues to advocate sustainable and innovative creations. 
It's A Trap!

It's A Trap!

Smh

Smh

Rose Uh ?

Rose Uh ?

It's self-explanatory that the main reason people buy a product is so they can use it. That’s why design shouldn’t detract from its usefulness either. However, an item that is considered useful to one may be entirely useless to others, so the specific criteria that determine this remain difficult to define.

This Bath Bomb's Final Color

This Bath Bomb's Final Color

The Pockets On Women's Trousers

The Pockets On Women's Trousers

This Kid Mannequin

This Kid Mannequin

Something that makes buyers use the item more is if it’s aesthetically pleasing. When we don’t enjoy the look of it, we are less likely to pick it up.

Without a doubt, it should also be easy to utilize without any details interfering with the user's experience. By saying that design should be unobtrusive, Rams is emphasizing the importance of simplicity and usability. Choosing a classic design that never looks outdated also prevents more products from ending up in landfills.

This Amazing Pregnancy Test

This Amazing Pregnancy Test

This Elevator

This Elevator

For When You Want A Near Death Experience Every Time You Use The Stairs

For When You Want A Near Death Experience Every Time You Use The Stairs

Finally, the product should be honest with its consumers, meaning that a person shouldn’t feel disappointed when an item doesn’t work as well as they hoped. So the design should be as innovative, powerful, or valuable as it claims to be. According to Rams, products should be reliable, durable and allow people to use them as they were intended to be used.

Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard

Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard

Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye-Stab In The Morning

Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye-Stab In The Morning

geoffrogers avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are quite a few people I'd like to give one of these to. After sharpening the ears, that is.

I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting

In a nutshell, the best design won’t require extra explaining to its users, who will very much appreciate how simple yet thoughtful creations understand the people they are designed for. Jared Spool, the American writer, researcher, and usability expert, put it best, “Good design, when it’s done well, becomes invisible. It’s only when it’s done poorly that we notice it.”
Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat

Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat

A Scene From An Indian TV Show

A Scene From An Indian TV Show

Idk I'm European

Idk I'm European

Tell Your Wedding Guests To Die

Tell Your Wedding Guests To Die

Dial 999 For...oh

Dial 999 For...oh

Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through

The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through

This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face

This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face

Natural Beauty - Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos

Natural Beauty - Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos

Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?

Attention

Attention

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never come across one of those. Those toilets must be spotless due to its lack of use!

I'm Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me

I'm Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me

kelsischloe1986 avatar
kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So lock the person inside during a fire if there is one? Goodness gracious! I know some people can be really stupid. But Somehow it's still shocking to me. The level of stupid has no limit I suppose.

Winnie

Winnie

Pulling Tissues From This Box Feels... Uncomfortable

Pulling Tissues From This Box Feels... Uncomfortable

When Life Gives You Lemons

When Life Gives You Lemons

This Catholic School Logo

This Catholic School Logo

Perfect Design

Perfect Design

Put Barbecue Sauce Inside For Extra Confusion

Put Barbecue Sauce Inside For Extra Confusion

Our Municiplaity Made Bike Lanes For Us Finally!

Our Municiplaity Made Bike Lanes For Us Finally!

Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completly Sober

Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completly Sober

This Bus

This Bus

Love Handles

Love Handles

Urban Planning

Urban Planning

My Company Wanted To Make Our Fountain Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness. Didn't.... Quite Get It Right

My Company Wanted To Make Our Fountain Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness. Didn't.... Quite Get It Right

Probably It's More Convenient

Probably It's More Convenient

cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took my way too long to work out that he wasn’t holding it by the stick. I was distracted by the hand on the right with the floating one!

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”

I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”

This Ad Placement

This Ad Placement

The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In Shi**y Encounters With The Host

The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In Shi**y Encounters With The Host

The Clock Hands Don’t Glow

The Clock Hands Don’t Glow

Closer Than You Think

Closer Than You Think

I Think They Forgot To Photoshop The Other B**b

I Think They Forgot To Photoshop The Other B**b

The Elders At My Brother-In-Law’s Church Got To Design The Church League Softball Shirts. The Thought “Cli” (Christian Life International) Alone Wouldn’t Signify A Church, So They Added The Cross. Magnificent

The Elders At My Brother-In-Law’s Church Got To Design The Church League Softball Shirts. The Thought “Cli” (Christian Life International) Alone Wouldn’t Signify A Church, So They Added The Cross. Magnificent

Commas People

Commas People

A New Park Opened In My City, Pretty Lovely, And This. Buttcleaner3000

A New Park Opened In My City, Pretty Lovely, And This. Buttcleaner3000

Was Worried About Privacy, So I Asked If They Could Put A Door Up To The Men's Change Room. Problem Solved

Was Worried About Privacy, So I Asked If They Could Put A Door Up To The Men's Change Room. Problem Solved

That's Not How It Works

That's Not How It Works

hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what? sibling parents with brown hair should get a brown furred dog. It's genetics, innit

Black One Is Salt, White One Pepper

Black One Is Salt, White One Pepper

We Cut Kids

We Cut Kids

Wow! What A Bargain!

Wow! What A Bargain!

To Motivate

To Motivate

A Nail Or A Screw

A Nail Or A Screw

Hey High School Bulldog, Meet My High School Wildcat

Hey High School Bulldog, Meet My High School Wildcat

Be Positive?

Be Positive?

The New School In My Community Has A Wheel Chair Access Button For The Door, But No Way For A Person In A Wheel Chair To Reach It

The New School In My Community Has A Wheel Chair Access Button For The Door, But No Way For A Person In A Wheel Chair To Reach It

They Just Don't Go Together

They Just Don't Go Together

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

I Don't Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

I Don't Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

Diapers For Mutant Baby

Diapers For Mutant Baby

Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes

Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile

We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile

So, It's Fine Then?

So, It's Fine Then?

My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me

My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me

2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Parking Fee Just Gotten Real

Parking Fee Just Gotten Real

KiKenTai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Put Barbed Wire Across The Top Of The Gate. We Don't Want Anyone Climbing Over It

Put Barbed Wire Across The Top Of The Gate. We Don't Want Anyone Climbing Over It

iiooiooi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Ho Ho-No

Ho Ho-No

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Pretty Sure He's Using It Wrong

Pretty Sure He's Using It Wrong

AdamBarnhouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

A-Maza-Ing - Design

A-Maza-Ing - Design

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Tunashamed

Tunashamed

the_blueprint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

This Clock Store In Benghazi, Libya

This Clock Store In Benghazi, Libya

whysofew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

We All Party Down Here

We All Party Down Here

Tucko29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Noted

Noted

jhoang0730 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like

Forever 21 Does Not Know How To Use Photoshop Or What Women Actually Look Like

add217 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

It Almost Seems Intentional

It Almost Seems Intentional

Palifaith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

"We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled." "Say No More"

"We Need To Decorate The Toilet For The Disabled." "Say No More"

WiggelingOversnipe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Unfortunate Hole Placement

Unfortunate Hole Placement

Noah_ebb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

That's Gonna Be An Easy Ride

That's Gonna Be An Easy Ride

The_unchosen-one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

What Animal Is That?

What Animal Is That?

seppukupenguin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Take My Honey

Take My Honey

mrq33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

The Circle Of Life

The Circle Of Life

LogicLost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Almost Broke My Leg

Almost Broke My Leg

Landash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

Don’t Wake Anybody Up If You’re Exiting The Motel During A Fire!

Don’t Wake Anybody Up If You’re Exiting The Motel During A Fire!

Coffee4MySoul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters

People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters

A_Random_Guy_Here Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

They Stopped Construction On The New Burger King In My Hometown Because The Building Is Backwards. They Put A Whole Building Up Backwards!

They Stopped Construction On The New Burger King In My Hometown Because The Building Is Backwards. They Put A Whole Building Up Backwards!

NutAllergy21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

This Isn't Even My Final Form

This Isn't Even My Final Form

NationalOrganizationOfMenAgainstAmazonianMasterhood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Stay Home!

Stay Home!

Old-Blighty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Honey, You Really Shouldn't Have

Honey, You Really Shouldn't Have

anlyin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

I Can't Even

I Can't Even

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

My Son Just Asked Me Why This Lady Is Reading Poop Magazine. I'm So Proud

My Son Just Asked Me Why This Lady Is Reading Poop Magazine. I'm So Proud

PantsOfSteel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Because I Can See Through Stainless Steel

Because I Can See Through Stainless Steel

yourightimwrong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

Sub-Par ATM Placement. Way Sub-Par

Sub-Par ATM Placement. Way Sub-Par

d3yv3l Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

This Kid Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?

This Kid Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?

dank_memed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

I Was Having A Good Day Until I Went To The Supermarket

I Was Having A Good Day Until I Went To The Supermarket

-The-Goat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

Red_Rolo09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

One Armed Mother And A Demon Child

One Armed Mother And A Demon Child

pieterpiraat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

wvWvvvWvw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

My High School Commissioned A Bulldog Statue! This Is The Result

My High School Commissioned A Bulldog Statue! This Is The Result

cutzngutz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

These Pull Tabs That Never Come Off

These Pull Tabs That Never Come Off

willyism Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

Plant Dyed Underwear On Etsy

Plant Dyed Underwear On Etsy

Glycine_max Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Lex? Sex? Derp? Lox? Nope, It's Supposed To Say Jax For Jacksonville, Florida For $18 Million Dollars

Lex? Sex? Derp? Lox? Nope, It's Supposed To Say Jax For Jacksonville, Florida For $18 Million Dollars

baltinerdist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#118

Best Cat Carrier To Contain Your Sexy Cat

Best Cat Carrier To Contain Your Sexy Cat

moos_in_space Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

This Bench. Where I Live It Is Very Hot And It Is Impossible To Sit In This Park

This Bench. Where I Live It Is Very Hot And It Is Impossible To Sit In This Park

RocketSmash9000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#120

Why Is Clear A Green Button While Enter Is Yellow? I Kept Accidentally Clearing My Pin

Why Is Clear A Green Button While Enter Is Yellow? I Kept Accidentally Clearing My Pin