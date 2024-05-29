132 Horrible Times Designers Forgot All Common Sense (Best Of All Time)
Dieter Rams, the godfather of industrial design, defined ‘good design’ as making the product useful, understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, and long-lasting. But that’s not even close to being all! It also has to be thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible. Over time, these ten principles have become the blueprint for design, inspiring many creators worldwide.
However, not all stick to such guidelines, producing many various design failures, which this successful subreddit takes pride in collecting. We, at Bored Panda, have published quite a few articles reviewing them, and today we are treating you to a list of some of the best, or perhaps worst ones, that make people scratch their heads from confusion. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.
This Clothing Display
Spoiler
Dieter Rams, a German industrial designer known for his less but better approach to design, outlined the characteristics of good design so creators know what is expected of them. He had immense influence in this field and helped to shape how products in the 20th and early 21st centuries looked and worked. Alarm clocks, toothbrushes, and coffeemakers are just a few of his hallmarks.
In the late 1970s, Rams tried to figure out the world around him, asking himself the important question, “Is my design good design?” The answer led him to his ten principles, which we’re going to discuss more below.
Just Why
Full energy blowjob on Superman while wearing some rollers skate on a psychedelic carpet is not something you can see every day
Toilets And Mirror Ceiling
I Think I Know Why
Do you remember the early nineties when we start having some bipper for text messages but we had to call a special center and just dictate our message to a person whom send it as a text on the bipper. That was so weird ^^
First, a designer should always strive for innovation. The world is constantly progressing, and new technologies are offering plenty of opportunities for novel and inventive ideas. Therefore, design has to keep up by taking these creative ideas and turning them into useful solutions to modern problems.
Innovation in design can take many forms. It can involve new materials or technologies, rethinking traditional ways of designing, or finding fresh solutions to impractical issues. By embracing innovation, creators can come up with products that aren’t only functional but also sustainable and cost-effective.
Unfortunate Dog Placement
This Unfortunately Designed Kid's Balloon
i can totally figure my wife coming back from work and finding me red faced with this inflatable robot c**k in my mouth with my daughter cheering of excitement.
Professor, I Can't Get These Audio Files In Our Textbook To Play
Even in the 1970s, Rams was concerned with the environment, waste, and consumer culture. In his 1976 speech, he said, “I imagine our current situation will cause future generations to shudder at the thoughtlessness in the way in which we today fill our homes, our cities, and our landscape with a chaos of assorted junk.”
This Flower Print Dress
I may saiying stupid thing but can it be maybe useful in case of periods accident ? Still a poor design choice
Oh Boy, There's Platypus Period In My Tea!
Platypus is a weird animal, part duck, part beaver, have eggs but a mammal and just bright under black light. Maybe platypus periods got some special effects ^^
With fewer and fewer natural resources, he believes that both buyers and designers should take responsibility for the state our world is in. He calls for an end to wastefulness and continues to advocate sustainable and innovative creations.
It's A Trap!
Smh
Rose Uh ?
It's self-explanatory that the main reason people buy a product is so they can use it. That’s why design shouldn’t detract from its usefulness either. However, an item that is considered useful to one may be entirely useless to others, so the specific criteria that determine this remain difficult to define.
This Bath Bomb's Final Color
The Pockets On Women's Trousers
This Kid Mannequin
Something that makes buyers use the item more is if it’s aesthetically pleasing. When we don’t enjoy the look of it, we are less likely to pick it up.
Without a doubt, it should also be easy to utilize without any details interfering with the user's experience. By saying that design should be unobtrusive, Rams is emphasizing the importance of simplicity and usability. Choosing a classic design that never looks outdated also prevents more products from ending up in landfills.
This Amazing Pregnancy Test
This Elevator
For When You Want A Near Death Experience Every Time You Use The Stairs
Finally, the product should be honest with its consumers, meaning that a person shouldn’t feel disappointed when an item doesn’t work as well as they hoped. So the design should be as innovative, powerful, or valuable as it claims to be. According to Rams, products should be reliable, durable and allow people to use them as they were intended to be used.
Proofreading This Book Couldn't Have Been That Hard
Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye-Stab In The Morning
There are quite a few people I'd like to give one of these to. After sharpening the ears, that is.
I Bought A Billboard To Promote My Business And They Screwed Up The Formatting
In a nutshell, the best design won’t require extra explaining to its users, who will very much appreciate how simple yet thoughtful creations understand the people they are designed for. Jared Spool, the American writer, researcher, and usability expert, put it best, “Good design, when it’s done well, becomes invisible. It’s only when it’s done poorly that we notice it.”
Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat
A Scene From An Indian TV Show
Idk I'm European
Tell Your Wedding Guests To Die
Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy
The Placement Of This Baby's Head Wasn't Quite Thought Through
This Sign At The Akron Zoo That Looks Like A Man Peeing In His Own Face
Natural Beauty - Four Pairs Of Legs For Three Enourmous Torsos
Being Gay Was A Sin They Said
How Much Do You Trust Your "Multilingual" Ad Designer?
Attention
I'm Just Gonna Let The Fire Consume Me
So lock the person inside during a fire if there is one? Goodness gracious! I know some people can be really stupid. But Somehow it's still shocking to me. The level of stupid has no limit I suppose.
Winnie
Pulling Tissues From This Box Feels... Uncomfortable
When Life Gives You Lemons
This Catholic School Logo
They really didn’t think this one through, did they…
Perfect Design
Put Barbecue Sauce Inside For Extra Confusion
Our Municiplaity Made Bike Lanes For Us Finally!
Striped Carpet On Hotel Stairs. Hard To Use Even After Two Weeks And Completly Sober
Love Handles
They absolutely knew what they were doing with this placement!
Urban Planning
My Company Wanted To Make Our Fountain Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness. Didn't.... Quite Get It Right
Probably It's More Convenient
It took my way too long to work out that he wasn’t holding it by the stick. I was distracted by the hand on the right with the floating one!
When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”
This Ad Placement
The 'Bathroom' In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In Shi**y Encounters With The Host
The Clock Hands Don’t Glow
Closer Than You Think
I Think They Forgot To Photoshop The Other B**b
The Elders At My Brother-In-Law’s Church Got To Design The Church League Softball Shirts. The Thought “Cli” (Christian Life International) Alone Wouldn’t Signify A Church, So They Added The Cross. Magnificent
Almost enough to make me want to join a church….
Commas People
A New Park Opened In My City, Pretty Lovely, And This. Buttcleaner3000
Was Worried About Privacy, So I Asked If They Could Put A Door Up To The Men's Change Room. Problem Solved
That's Not How It Works
Black One Is Salt, White One Pepper
Wow! What A Bargain!
To Motivate
A Nail Or A Screw
Hey High School Bulldog, Meet My High School Wildcat
Be Positive?
The New School In My Community Has A Wheel Chair Access Button For The Door, But No Way For A Person In A Wheel Chair To Reach It
They Just Don't Go Together
Sometimes It's Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover
I Don't Know If This Fits Here, But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods
Diapers For Mutant Baby
Architect: So How Many Windows We Thinking? Client: Yes
I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First
We Are The Borg. Resistance Is Futile
So, It's Fine Then?
My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn't An Issue For Me
When you have to predict your immediate future….