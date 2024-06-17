ADVERTISEMENT

Many couples dream of becoming parents and having kids. Then, watching them grow, showering them with love, celebrating their achievements, being there for them in difficult times, and creating a perfect family is what they yearn for. But sometimes, things don’t go as planned and something unfortunate happens. For instance, a couple realizes that their baby cannot survive and medically aborting it is the only choice. During such turbulent times, it’s family that helps them through. But that’s not always the case, is it?

We find out about it in this Redditor’s story where his wife had to go through induced abortion as the baby wasn’t fit to survive. And although the rest of the family sympathized with them, their pro-life brother-in-law accused the woman of being a ‘murderer’. The man was furious and called him out for harassing his wife who was grieving.

More info: Reddit

Five-month-pregnant couple found out that their baby couldn’t survive, they were heartbroken and had to opt for induced abortion

Share icon

Image credits: Lazaro Rodriguez Jr (not the actual photo)

After they lost their baby, they had a family gathering where the man had to break the sad news to everyone

Image credits: u/Turbulent_Animator69

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The rest of the family sympathized with them, but BIL was pro-life and harassed the woman by calling her a ‘murderer’, to which the man was furious and called him out for his hypocrisy

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Turbulent_Animator69

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

His sister first supported her husband but after finding out the whole truth of what he said, she was horrified and apologized to her brother

Image credits: u/Turbulent_Animator69

She thought that what her husband said was really vile and she was thinking of leaving him due to this and other red flags

In this story, Reddit user Turbulent_Animator69 narrated a harrowing experience that he went through with his wife. When she was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, the couple found out that their baby daughter wouldn’t be able to survive outside the womb. This shattered their hearts as they really wanted this baby. We can’t even imagine the pain that they must’ve felt and such an incident can be daunting for any couple who wishes to be parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife had to make the heartbreaking decision of undergoing an induction abortion, which went fine. But the couple was distraught. When they had a family gathering, they had to break the sad news to everyone, which must’ve felt awful. After they heard about it, the poster’s parents and sister were sorry for their loss and expressed their sympathies. But the real trouble began because of their brother-in-law.

He was an extreme pro-life fellow, who, instead of supporting the grieving couple, started harassing the wife. Throughout the night, he repeatedly called her a ‘murderer’ and accused her of ‘taking her daughter’s life’. All the terrible things that he said made her feel much worse than what she was already going through. The husband was shocked when he heard all this and he got really angry as his wife was close to breaking down all over again.

He yelled back at him and called out his hypocrisy. Turns out, this “pro-life” brother-in-law had a DUI against him in the past where he had injured another person and put them in the hospital. He also sold cigarettes at a convenience store which took lives of thousands of people every year. And because of his meager salary, the original poster (OP) had to provide financial support to him and his wife for medical reasons multiple times.

He even said to him, “If anything, you’re a walking advertisement for abortion. Your mother probably wishes she had aborted you.” And with this, he took his wife home. After some time, he got a call from his sister, who apologized first but then started to defend her husband, saying that he was brought up to think that abortion was wrong. She also said that the OP shouldn’t have called him out for his past mistakes when he was doing much better now. The man was further infuriated by this and hung up.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can clearly see that the person is wrong, it can be frustrating to see that person being defended. That’s how OP must’ve felt. But after a while, he started wondering whether he was wrong for taking things so far with the brother-in-law, so he asked the Redditors. Later, he also gave an update saying that this brother-in-law had not told the whole scenario of what he had said to his wife, so she had defended him. But when she found out, she was extremely upset and apologized to her brother. She even considered leaving her husband due to his vile act and other red flags, too.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

The Redditors declared that the man was not in the wrong for saying those things to his brother-in-law. It seems that harassing a grieving mother is one of the lowest lows that a person can reach. But the fact that he had the audacity to do so is astounding. To look at the statistics, 44% of Americans were pro-life in 2023. But nobody should harass a person when they are already suffering.

And it sounds like this happened quite recently after the induced abortion. According to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, “Negative attitude about abortion may increase a woman’s risk of mental health problems after abortion.” It looks like the brother-in-law’s attitude could further add to the distress that the wife is already feeling. It’s almost like scratching a wound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were just as furious with him as the man was. They expressed their condolences to OP and said that that was not the time to harass an already grieving mother. Many of them told him that this man was in no way involved with him and his wife and he had absolutely no right to say the things that he did.

Some even said that just because he’s an anti-abortionist, he cannot criticize someone when they are at a low point. They declared that such people don’t deserve any respect or civility. They applauded the poster for standing up to this man and letting him know that such behavior is unacceptable and they called the brother-in-law “evil”.

Now, before we jump to the netizens’ comments, we want to hear from you. What did you think about the situation? Do you think the poster was right in standing up to the man who harassed his wife? Just scroll down and type away your thoughts!

Redditors applauded the poster for calling out his brother-in-law and said that he had no right to say the awful things he did