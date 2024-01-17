Lifeless Toddler Discovered After 2 Weeks, He Was Found “Curled Up” Next To Deceased Dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: Explicit description of death and infant death

Tragedy hit Lincolnshire, UK, after a toddler was found dead from dehydration and starvation next to his father’s body, sparking questions on social services’ lack of intervention.

Bronson Battersby was only two years old when he lost his life. His little dead body was discovered next to his dad’s corpse after social ­services missed chances to save him, his devastated family said on Monday (January 15).

Pictured in ­Pudsey Bear pajamas, little Bronson was found curled up with heart attack victim, 60-year-old Kenneth Battersby, 14 days after they were last seen, The Sun reported.

Bronson’s mother, 43-year-old Sarah Piesse, reportedly said: “We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

Image credits: Sarahlouise Piesse

The pair were last seen alive on Boxing Day before ­Kenneth reportedly died of a heart attack soon after.

It meant Bronson, under children’s services’ care, was left in the dark with no food or water, unable to get help, for a horrid two weeks.

Social workers reportedly visited the father’s rented property on January 2 and again two days later, getting no answer, as per The Sun.

The community employees reportedly contacted the police. However, in an outrageous turn of events, there was another five-day gap before Bronson and Kenneth’s bodies were reportedly found on January 9.

Skylar, the family’s pet boxer, was found emaciated but alive at the home in Skegness.

Preliminary tests reportedly found that Bronson had tragically succumbed to dehydration and starvation.

On Monday, mom Sarah fought back tears as she told The Sun: “If social services had done their job, Bronson would still be alive. But they didn’t do anything. I can’t believe it.

“They can’t let them get away with this. We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

The devastated mother further stated: “I’ve had the results of the post mortem. Bronson starved to death because his dad died.

“They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29. It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2, then Bronson would still have been alive.”

Image credits: Sarahlouise Piesse

According to heartbreaking reports, the mom-of-three was unable to hold Bronson when she went to identify him. Sarah reportedly wept as she said: “I couldn’t pick him up because his body was too fragile.

“I could only touch him. He had been left there too long.”

Sarah had last seen her baby son before Christmas after a row with her ex. Meanwhile, Bronson was last seen alive when he waved at a neighbor who called on the lad and his dad on Boxing Day.

On December 27, Kenneth reportedly messaged a neighbor to say: “Thanks so much for caring, it means the world to me and Bronson.”

That day, Bronson’s social worker texted Kenneth to arrange a routine visit.

“She knocked on the door on January 2 but left when there was no answer,” Sarah explained. “She made inquiries at other addresses and called police,” the grieving mom added.

Lincolnshire County Council says the social worker made an ­unannounced visit to the property on January 4, and when there was again no response, she contacted police again, as per The Sun.

Kenneth, who was reportedly unemployed and is said to have suffered from a pre-existing heart condition, died of a heart attack

Image credits: Sarahlouise Piesse

The community employee went on to arrange for a key from the landlord before finally making the grim discovery. Police and medics reportedly raced to the scene, but the pair were pronounced dead.

Sarah was later informed of the heartbreaking news when the police came knocking at her door.

On Monday, the county council in Skegness, Lincolnshire, reportedly confirmed it had launched a rapid review into events surrounding Bronson’s death.

The social worker has not been suspended, but it is understood that she has voluntarily taken time off.

A family friend told The Sun: “It breaks my heart. Bronson deserved so, so much better.

“He was such a loving, adorable little boy. They found him curled up at Kenneth’s legs.

“He was left in the dark and must have been terrified and so confused. He must have thought his dad was just asleep or something.

“He must have been trying to wake him up. He must have been screaming. I don’t know how the neighbours didn’t hear.

“Apparently children of that age can last three or four days without any food. It must have been torture.

“He was just gorgeous. He was always smiling and so loving.

“He always wanted a cuddle. He was like any toddler. He loved anything that made a noise.”

Image credits: Sarahlouise Piesse

The friend went on to exclaim: “Social services have let that boy down. He might still be alive now if they had done their jobs properly.

“When does a social worker just accept no answer on the door of a vulnerable child? It’s a disgrace.

“They knew Kenny was unwell. They must have known there was a chance Bronson could be left on his own.”

On Facebook, Bronson’s sister, Melaniie Battersby, wrote: “Beautiful little boy deserved so much better than this life.

“We love you Bronson, forever a part of us, and forever my baby brother.”

Adding that her “head and heart” were “in pieces,” the mourning sibling wrote: “A lot of anger inside at minute when I just want to remember his little smile and soft nature instead. He was perfect.”

Police have reportedly ruled out any suspicious circumstances and have passed the case to the coroner.

The initial post-mortem examination is said to have ruled out ­carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dad Kenneth was reportedly unemployed and is said to have suffered from a pre-existing heart condition. He had also become severely jaundiced over recent months.

Social services classified Bronson as vulnerable, which meant he received weekly visits.

A family friend told The Sun: “Kenneth loved Bronson more than anything. They were like two peas in a pod. He would have done anything for him.

“They were everything to one another. I keep having a mental picture of Bronson trying to wake his dad up, alone and confused. It makes me so angry.”

Image credits: Sarahlouise Piesse

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Skegness, at around 3.25pm on January 9.

“Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance and three of its medics had attended the case.

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

“My heart breaks for him,” a reader commented