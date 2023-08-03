Woman Agrees To Take In BIL’s Family, Changes Her Mind When Their Nasty Behavior Reaches Its Peak

Home sweet home! This is where we can finally relax and be ourselves and therefore tend to be the least happy with intruders making chaos, let alone destroying the place… even when the intruders are actually one’s extended family members it is only a question of time until the ticking bomb will explode and the people who refused to respect the minimal rules of the house owner will be asked to leave. At least this was the result after this Redditor’s in-laws turned her house upside down.

More info: Reddit

A woman agreed to let her BIL’s family stay in her house after they got evicted, but came to regret it soon after

Image credits: Mick Haupt (not the actual photo)

She did set some ground rules, like cleaning up after themselves and respecting her space, but it was of no help

Image credits: u/rachel348756

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/rachel348756

The BIL’s family began to slowly destroy the house, never cleaning up, coloring walls and trashing the living room

Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)

It culminated when she came back to her bedroom only to find her mom’s handmade vase shattered on the floor

A woman took it to Reddit after she got her house trashed so badly that she kicked her husband’s family out despite them having nowhere to go and asked people online if she was a jerk to do so.

It all started when her brother-in-law’s family got evicted and needed a place to stay. Even though due to her previous experience, the woman hesitated, after talking it through with her husband, she agreed to let them stay in her family house, laying out some basic rules of respecting her space and cleaning up after themselves.

Unfortunately for everyone, the in-laws couldn’t care less about respecting the house owners and went in the opposite direction, plunging the house into utter chaos. The family would never clean up after themselves, leaving dirty dishes and pans behind, and even if they would eventually do it after being asked, it was never a job well done.

The woman told her husband that his brother’s family would not stay another day, as she put their things outside

Image credits: Elvis Bekmanis (not the actual photo)

The woman ended up kicking the BIL’s family out despite them calling her cruel for making them homeless

The woman’s sister-in-law, who normally stays at home, would spend most of the time in her room, while her children would run rampant around the house, which ended in colored bedroom walls, trashed living room, and plants knocked over. And it reached its culmination when the woman came back to her bedroom only to find that her vase handmade by her mother, whom she lost in her teenage years, was shattered on the floor.

It is then that the woman informed her husband his brother’s family would not stay another day in their house, placed all their belongings on the lawn, and kicked them out despite her in-laws calling her heartless for making them homeless.

Joseph Van Deuren for Balanced Lifeskills discussed respect for the items that others value. He noted that it is as simple as taking notice what are the things that have special significance to other people due to their monetary or sentimental value and making sure to ask for permission if we wish to borrow them, and not being careless about ruining them. Deuren made a similar point of being attentive with people’s belongings – furniture, dishes, toys, etc., which is all about respecting other people by also valuing their property.

Redditors shared their takes on the situation