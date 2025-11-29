Cyber Monday Lasts All Weekend And These Are The 17 Biggest Steals
Just when your bank account started to feel a glimmer of hope, Cyber Monday decided to show up, not for a day, but for a whole weekend-long victory lap. This is Black Friday's cooler, tech-savvier sibling, the one who doesn't make you stand in line and offers way better snacks (because they're in your own kitchen).
The pressure is off, the crowds are gone, and you don't even have to put on real pants to snag the best deals. We've sorted through the digital noise to find the absolute biggest steals of this glorious, extended shopping holiday. Your wallet's final boss battle has arrived.
Your Oven Is About To Get A Serious Case Of Impostor Syndrome Thanks To The Bella Airfryer
Review: "AMAZING AIR FRYER. So far we've used it for frozen fries, nuggets, broccoli/veggies, and chicken wings. It is simple to use, quick to heat up, and every single thing has come out to crispy perfection." - Patricia Shepard
That Passive-Aggressive Dashboard Light That Always Seems To Come On At The Most Inconvenient Time Has Officially Met Its Match With This Tire Pressure Checker And Inflator
Review: "Got the pump. And put it on charge first thing over night. Tested it out and to air up all four tires took about 15 min (a guess) . Does everything I have read about it. Would buy it again." - Luke
The Hisense 55" 4K Smart Fire TV Has Arrived To Make Your Real-Life View Look Like It's Buffering
Review: "So far this TV has been great. I chose this one over a more expensive one that had better specs because of budget but I've been very happy with this one so I'm glad I saved the money." - Maren Gunderson
The Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Understands That Your Relationship With Coffee Is A Deeply Personal, One-On-One Affair That Doesn't Involve A Whole Pot
Review: "Straightforward and cute coffeemaker perfect for limited kitchen spaces. Does the job of brewing fresh coffee in a jiffy. Very easy to use and quick brewing no need to wait for water to heat up before brewing the next cup." - Maria
The Nightly Shenanigans Of Your Local Raccoons Will Be Beautifully Illuminated By A Set Of Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Lights
Review: "Last all night great light. I no longer have to go out back at night with a flashlight to see my dogs. I use 2 of these and they light up my back yard. I will be getting two more for the front of the house. I would highly recommend. Perfect size. Not too large. The many lighting setting options and the remote make it easy to use." - Tom
Our Weekend Brunch Game Is About To Get A Serious Promotion Now That A Flip Waffle Maker Is In Your Kitchen
Review: "This is the best waffle maker!!! I have looked and looked for an affordable and good waffle maker, this has met ever expectation I had! You don’t even have to use cooking spray!" - Camryn
Your browser tabs are probably a chaotic mess right now and your scroll-finger is getting the workout of its life. Take a breath. You are a seasoned warrior of the digital deals battlefield, and this is your victory lap.
The Multi-System Gaming Headset Ensures You Can Hear Your Teammates Yelling At You With Crystal-Clear, Cinematic Quality, No Matter What Console You're Using
Review: "It’s a beauty, I had the arctis 5 previously and I miss how the headset felt on the older version but I do enjoy how changeable they are now. The earmuffs are nice but can be uncomfortable during the summer time. They get wrinkle with the leaguer muffs, which I don’t enjoy. The wire is a good length but I do wish it was a bit longer. All in all it’s great the sound is amazing and the mic does the job. I would recommend downloading the GG app as you can customize to your taste." - Tsume
The Clumpy Protein Shake You've Been Tolerating Is About To Get A Major Glow-Up From The Bella Countertop Blender
Review: "A very fine blender and the food processor attachment is very useful." - Weston Straight
The Throne Of Clothes That Has Been Masquerading As A Chair In Your Bedroom Can Be Overthrown By These 90 L Clothes Storage Bags
Review: "Arrived today & worked perfect to get our blankets organized. These are nice & big and you can fit so much into them! I looked at these at a store & they were $30ea., here you get 6 of them for $20, such a great deal. There was no abnormal smells to them & the color was perfect. Seem to be good quality & sturdy. They are not solid which I like as they are flexible to fit more in. They hold so much & the window shows you what is in each. Def recommend the purchase!" - Lynnsey Dauer
The Ultrasonic Retainer Cleaner Is Basically A Tiny, Bubbling Hot Tub That Aggressively Power-Washes The Funk Off Your Mouthguard
Review: "Before using this Ultrasonic Retainer Cleaner, cleaning my retainers was always a hassle, whether using a brush or soaking cleaning tablets. This product thoughtfully includes small tweezers. After using this ultrasonic cleaner, I was truly surprised; its high-frequency vibrations thoroughly clean the retainers. The 200ml capacity is also just right: small, cute, and very convenient for travel." - anna818212
That Flimsy, Argumentative Tape Measure In Your Junk Drawer Can Be Replaced By The Infinitely More Impressive Bosch Laser Distance Measure
Review: "What an impressive little tool. It's much small than I expected...which is a good thing. This is easily carried in your pocket. It is also very accurate. I've confirmed it's readings from just a foot to over 40 feet and it checks out every time. Easy to use and easy to read." - John L Morlock
A Full Face Of Makeup That Has Survived Your Entire Chaotic Day Will Clock Out Immediately When It Meets The Dhc Deep Cleansing Facial Oil
Review: "Best cleansing oil I’ve ever tried. No bothersome fragrance goes on light and smooth easy to manipulate and washes off completely. Removes makeup well." - Chidi O
If you're starting to feel a little bit of deal fatigue, just remember that Tuesday is coming. And on Tuesday, all of these glorious prices will go back to being their boring, full-priced selves. You're in the final stretch of the shopping marathon of the year. So hydrate, stay focused, and let's bring this home with a cart full of victory.
With A Set Of Magnetic Building Tiles, Your Kid Can Become The Tiny, Tyrannical Architect They Were Always Destined To Be
Review: "The set we received is amazing! Extremely strong magnets! I was very pleasantly surprised that the pieces can stand upright on their sides! My last set (purchased elsewhere) couldn't do that. I highly recommend this set!" - Tabea
Your Two Eyebrows Can Finally Become Sisters Instead Of Distant, Argumentative Cousins With The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz In Your Makeup Bag
Review: "I love this product. Easy to use, and it looks good and stays on." - Spencer
That Little Voice Telling You To Skip The Gym Gets A Whole Lot Quieter When A Fresh Pair Of Under Armour Sneakers Is Staring At You
Review: "This is a great, well-built shoe — it feels sturdy and high quality, not cheap. I have flat feet on my left side, and finding the right shoe has been a real challenge. Most shoes with arch support cause discomfort in my arch, tarsal, and plantar fascia. What I love about this pair is that the sole is flat with just a little arch support — enough for stability, but not enough to cause pain. My left foot adapted to them perfectly. I was so impressed that I bought another pair in a different color!" - Izzy
These Cooling Bed Pillows Will Put An End To The Nightly, Desperate Search For The Cool Side Of The Pillow
Review: "Just received today, I've had similar pillows in the past, I love that they are customizable. First impressions are good, they expanded pretty quickly. Pictured, I took about 1/4 of the filling out of the left pillow. I used the bag the pillows were packaged in to keep the extra filling until I figure out how much I want in them." - ashley21e
The Classic 'Not A Creature Was Stirring' Story Gets A Significant, Toothy Upgrade With The Christmas Crocodile Children's Book
Review: "This is such a fun story. My students love it. Many have not heard it before, so it's fun to read to them." - jeff W.