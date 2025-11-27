Review: "I love the ring doorbell! I had one at my previous house and when I downsized moving into a small mobile home I thought I probably didn’t need it. I’m really glad I decided to get another one. It’s great to be able to see what’s going on in the front porch/yard area. I was nervous about installing it as I’m alone now and have to do this stuff on my own. It ended up being pretty easy. Four small screws into the siding and mission accomplished. Downloaded the app and got it all set up." - Heidi Short

