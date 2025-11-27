18 Black Friday Tech Deals That Will Make Your Inner Nerd Do A Happy Little Dance
Tech enthusiasts and deal hunters, this is the week your sad, buffering electronics have been dreading. Black Friday is upon us, and it's time to finally upgrade that ancient tablet that moves slower than a sloth in quicksand and the charger that only works when you perform a sacred ritual. We know you crave the shiny and new, but your wallet usually has other ideas. Well, not today. We've navigated the digital jungle of discounts to bring you the tech that's actually worth your hard-earned cash. Your home is about to feel like the set of a sci-fi movie.
This post may include affiliate links.
You Can Finally Screen Your Visitors To See If They Are Actually Worth Putting Pants On For With A Ring Battery Doorbell
Review: "I love the ring doorbell! I had one at my previous house and when I downsized moving into a small mobile home I thought I probably didn’t need it. I’m really glad I decided to get another one. It’s great to be able to see what’s going on in the front porch/yard area. I was nervous about installing it as I’m alone now and have to do this stuff on my own. It ended up being pretty easy. Four small screws into the siding and mission accomplished. Downloaded the app and got it all set up." - Heidi Short
Your Physical To-Be-Read Pile Can Finally Stop Being A Public Safety Hazard With An Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Review: "I love this! So easy to read on. Much easier on my eyes than the colorsoft was. It fits perfectly in my hand, purse and more! The screen has a great response time. I love this so much I’m getting another one and gifting this one two my daughter." - DaniLanni517
Ghosting Is No Longer An Option For Your Keys And Wallet With These 2 Pack Tracker Tags
Review: "These tracker tags are incredibly handy and work perfectly with the Apple Find My app. I hide it on my daughters shoes and no one can’t tell they are there. Pairing them was quick and effortless, and the tracking is very accurate. I love that they’re lightweight, waterproof, and come with keychain holders, making them easy to attach to anything and it brings an extra battery." - Tatiana Ortiz
The World Is About To Get The Silent Treatment It So Richly Deserves With These New Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds
Review: "Good quality ! Did not get the noise cancellation ones but should have ! I got these on sale for around $80 not too bad ! Have the AirPods 2 and needed a replacement and this was cheaper than buying a replacement for the old ones." - Ashley O
You Can Finally Give Your Life That Y2k, Paparazzi-Flash Aesthetic With A Digital Camera
Review: "I loveeeee the size of the camera, fits almost everywhere! Lightweight, and the features are amazing! I recommend to everyone!" - Skylar Monai
Your Lap Can Finally Resign From Its Very Stressful Job As A Map Holder With This Windshield Suction Cup Phone Holder
Review: "Very convenient and sturdy phone holder!" - Vita Sloboda
Is your credit card starting to feel a little warm? That's just the friction of progress, my friend. Right now, you are assembling a team of highly-skilled electronic assistants whose sole purpose is to make your life run smoother. Think of yourself as the Nick Fury of your own smart home, and you're about to recruit some new Avengers.
Those Free Airplane Headphones That Sound Like They're From 1982 Can Stay In Their Crinkly Plastic Bag Thanks To A Bluetooth Wireless Transmitter For In-Flight Entertainment
Review: "It’s now a MUST for regular travelers. This tiny Bluetooth adapter turn your EarPods into hot rods. No more tiny, hard to hear airline headset and no cords. Connect in seconds. The sound quality is outstanding and the volume as loud as you want… all for an amazingly low price. Just buy them!" - Bruce P. Freshley
A Group Therapy Session For All Your Needy Gadgets Can Now Happen On The Acer 7-In-1 Wireless Charging Station
Review: "his charging station saves me so much space as it replaces all the unnecessary wires I had on the table. Overall loving this product." - Vikas
The Spaghetti Monster Of Cords Living Under Your Desk Is About To Lose A Family Member Thanks To The Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard
Review: "Love this keyboard. I’m a writer and a businessman and although I love working on a laptop I don’t like typing on a laptop keyboard. This this is comfortable to type on. Good key response and always works. Long battery life as well." - David Hartman
That Low Battery Warning Can Stop Its Dramatic Little Performance Now That The Iniu Portable Charger Is In Your Bag
Review: "I love this power bank. Light and thin. I can take it with me anywhere. It charge my phone very fast. It can charge the phone from around 5% to full (100%) twice. It comes with USB-C cable." - Alex
Source: mnext
The Sad Sound Coming From Your Phone Speaker Is About To Be A Thing Of The Past Thanks To The JBL Go 3
Review: "Got an ebook reader that can also play audiobooks, and wanted a small speaker to listen to them. The size is perfect for anywhere; a small corner of my desk, kitchen, shower, etc." - chi657
Finally, You'll Have The Hard Data You Need To Justify That Post-Workout Nap Thanks To The Fitbit Inspire 3
Review: "This Fitbits battery for two weeks, I wear it literally all day long minus when I shower. Otherwise I never take it off, even wear it overnight, and it lasts about 2 weeks. Couldn’t be happier, it does everything I need it to do: track sleep, heart rate, tracks my workouts and runs, if you were on the fence about what watch to get, I would definitely keep it on the final list." - Miriam
At these prices, you're practically losing money by not upgrading. That old piece of tech you've been so patient with? It's time to thank it for its service and send it to a nice farm upstate where it can run and play with all the other obsolete electronics. Your life is ready for an upgrade, and the deals are just too good to ignore.
That So-Called Smart TV With The Processing Speed Of A Potato Is About To Get A Much-Needed Brain Transplant From An Amazon Fire TV Stick Hd
Review: "After learning my Vizio M-Series would no longer support built-in apps, I bought this Fire TV Stick-and I'm so glad I did! Setup was super easy, and now I have access to all my favorite apps (and even more). The Alexa & my Iphone remote works GREAT and streaming quality is excellent. Highly recommend!" - Yours Truly
The Betrayal You Feel When You Realize You Brought The Power Bank But Not The Cord Is Finally Over Thanks To This Portable Charger With Built In Cables
Review: "Perfect size for travel or everyday! Makes everything much easier by having the cords connected to the battery pack, so zero concerns of extra things to pack. Having multiple port and cord options also makes it easy to support all your devices!" - Kelsea Nolan
Your Phone Is About To Develop A Serious Inferiority Complex Next To The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Review: "This is a good tablet with many great features. WiFi setup was easy and I was able to transfer all my apps and files from my 2016 Samsung tablet. Memory capacity is excellent and it’s very reasonably priced. It seems to hold a good charge and the resolution is good." - Randy Bennett
Getting Out Of Your Warm Bed To Turn Off The Lights Is A Task For Commoners Now That You Have The Kasa Smart Light Switch Hs200
Review: "Love these switches! Easy to install, work perfectly with Alexa, and I have several around my house. Super reliable and convenient, highly recommend!" - JR.
Your Boring Old Alarm Clock Is About To Be Demoted To "Dust Collector" By The Much Chattier Amazon Echo Spot
Review: "We upgraded our Alexa in the bathroom. Love the new style. It’s easy to use, the size is perfect, great quality for the price. We love that the clock light changes from day to night so the brightness isn’t a lot at nighttime. The sound quality and volume settings allows us to find the perfect level." - Berzina Household
That Laggy Mouse That Has Cost You Countless Victories Can Finally Be Put Into A Well-Deserved Retirement With A Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
Review: "I love this mouse, switched to it from the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 and I love it. It has more support because of how it’s raised it fits better in my hand because the size." - Bartholomew