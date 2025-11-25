ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the pre-holiday season, a magical time filled with joy, cheer, and the low-grade panic of realizing you have a very long list of very specific toy requests to fulfil. This is the Hunger Games of holiday shopping, where the last Tickle-Me-Elmo on the shelf can turn the calmest parent into a ruthless warrior.

But what if you could win the game before it even begins? Black Friday has arrived, and it's brought an entire sleigh-full of deals on the most-wished-for, most-obsessed-over toys of the year. We've compiled the ultimate cheat sheet to help you secure your "Parent of the Year" award and avoid the dreaded "it's sold out everywhere" meltdown.