Welcome to the pre-holiday season, a magical time filled with joy, cheer, and the low-grade panic of realizing you have a very long list of very specific toy requests to fulfil. This is the Hunger Games of holiday shopping, where the last Tickle-Me-Elmo on the shelf can turn the calmest parent into a ruthless warrior.

But what if you could win the game before it even begins? Black Friday has arrived, and it's brought an entire sleigh-full of deals on the most-wished-for, most-obsessed-over toys of the year. We've compiled the ultimate cheat sheet to help you secure your "Parent of the Year" award and avoid the dreaded "it's sold out everywhere" meltdown.

#1

The Only Family That Actively Encourages You To Rearrange Their Faces Without Any Emotional Consequences Is The Potato Head Family

Three colorful kids toys resembling Mr. Potato Head characters on a white table, promoting Black Friday deals on kids toys.

Review: "My grand daughter loves these potato heads. Every time we video chat, she always has one of them in her hand. Classic toy that never goes out of style." - Ron Deluga

amazon.com

    #2

    The Slightly Creepy Little Friend From Your Childhood Is Back, And This Time It's Had A Major Hollywood Glow-Up As The Interactive Glam Gold Furby

    Fluffy white kids toy with glowing ears and golden crown, decorated with shiny beads for Black Friday kids toys deals.

    Review: "Cute, fun, works as described and we've had this for several months." - M.M.

    amazon.com

    #3

    The Only Way To Find Out What The World Looks Like From A Three-Foot-Tall Perspective, Complete With A Thousand Blurry Pictures Of The Dog, Is With A Goopow Kids Camera

    Pink kids toy camera with unicorn design and colorful mane, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "The cutest camera!! Bought this camera for my daughter for her 4th birthday and she loved it! The camera comes with the memory card and she can also play games on it. She can also add frames to the pictures and the quality is actually good for it being a kids camera. This camera is worth the price." - Evelyn Nicole

    amazon.com

    #4

    The Blocky World Your Kid Is Completely Obsessed With Just Got A Major, High-Definition Upgrade With A Copy Of Minecraft For The Playstation 5

    Minecraft PS5 game cover featuring pixelated characters and creatures, part of Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "Works really well my kids loved it." - Coryn buell

    amazon.com

    #5

    The Crossover Event Of The Century Has Arrived, And It Involves A Giant T-Rex And A Fleet Of Tiny Race Cars, A.k.a. The Dinosaur Truck With 12 Pull Back Cars

    Toy crocodile truck carrying dinosaur figures on carpet, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "Had a very happy 3 year old!! He still plays with this a year later." - mariah

    amazon.com

    #6

    The Only Crab You'll Ever Be Happy To See Scuttling Across Your Living Room Floor Is This Crawling Crab Baby Toy

    Hand holding a crab-shaped toy in a living room setting, showcasing Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "This toy keeps my daughter plenty busy. I had it for half a year now and she still brings it over to me so I can turn on so she can play. Highly recommend." - chino

    amazon.com

    This is the one week where you can finally say "yes" to the giant, slightly obnoxious, light-up-and-make-noise thing they've been begging for, all without having to dip into their college fund. It's a win-win: they get the toy of their dreams, and you get the smug satisfaction of a deal well-bagged.

    Children’s dinosaur-themed race track toy set with flexible green tracks and animal figures, featured in Black Friday deals on kids toys.

    Review: "Such a fun, cute toy for Dino loving kiddos! Despite not coming with instructions the set up is very self explanatory and didn’t take long at all. I did purchase two and definitely could have just purchased one but we will have endless options when it comes to rearranging the tracks. The cars take a single AA battery and are pretty fast." - Brooklyn Mills

    amazon.com

    Toy car with large pink wheels on wooden surface, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys for Christmas.

    Review: "This toy car is so cool!! It has headlights that light up and it turns in all sorts of directions, twist, and even rides on two wheels! It has a remote to drive it and the battery pack cones off to recharge it. This toy car is a really great value and is so entertaining!" - Lena Rubio

    amazon.com

    Red and black kids balance bike on hardwood floor and rug, one of the Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "Skip buying the little bike for toddlers and BUY THIS! Love that it’s adjustable so it’s going to be used for a much longer period of time in the house. Great for our toddler to go from tricycle to balance bike with one purchase! So happy with this purchase and will recommend to all my friends for sure! Our little man loves it!!" - Michael Ryan Amador

    amazon.com

    Colorful illuminated puzzle cube toy glowing in a dark room, showcasing kids toys Black Friday week deals for Christmas gifting.

    Review: "This game cube is alot of fun! It's challenging and helps with memory, coordination, speed, and its entertaining! My daughter loves this so far. It has different games you can pick like catch me, remember me, follow me and chase me." - T Nycole T

    amazon.com

    LEGO model of a carnivorous plant toy on a table, part of Black Friday week deals on kids toys for Christmas.

    Review: "This was such a fun quick project." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com

    #12

    The Parent-Approved Way To Settle A Minor Household Dispute Over Thechores Is With A Friendly, Foam-Dart-Fueled Duel Using The Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander

    Nerf gun toy with scope and orange darts on carpet, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys for Christmas.

    Review: "It was a birthday gift and he loved it." - alan p blair

    amazon.com

    This mission about securing the goods that will buy you precious moments of peace and quiet during the holiday chaos. Every new LEGO set is a few hours of focused, non-screaming construction time. Every slime kit is an afternoon of sticky, but blessedly independent, play. Think of these deals not just as toys, but as an investment in your own holiday sanity.
    #13

    A 6-Pack Slime Pack Is The Perfect Way To Say "I Love You, But I Also Enjoy A Little Bit Of Chaos And A Constant, Low-Grade Fear For My Carpets"

    Colorful kids toys slime containers with animal decorations, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys for Christmas gifts.

    Review: "Small package but was great for my daughter! It was enough to keep her busy for 2 hours she loved mixing her own "add ins" we loved the fall vibe! It was perfect!" - celeste

    amazon.com

    Child holding a container of blue slime with fruit-shaped beads, a popular kids toy during Black Friday deals.

    Review: "Excellent slime! This was our first time purchasing slime. I had a 7 year old, 9 year old and a 10 year old playing with it. This kept them busy laughing and creating for at least 2 hours and they didn’t even use all the slime up yet! This is a good quality." - Placeholder

    amazon.com

    Hand holding red, blue, and gray robot toy featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys for Christmas gifts.

    Review: "My kid loves this toy, he refuses to put it down." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com

    Spiral-bound scratch art notebook with colorful butterfly and heart designs for kids toys creative play.

    Review: "This was fun gift to add into my granddaughters gift. We had fun drawing. She plans on keeping this one in the car for entertainment on a drive." - mcduffic

    amazon.com

    Three Spider-Man themed kids toys displayed on a wooden surface showcasing Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "It's great - all three superheros are included - spidey, spin and ghosty. There are two webs and one wings that can be attached to the toys. You can move their heads, legs and arms. All in all, good purchase." - Dunja

    amazon.com

    Colorful sensory toy with textured handles designed for kids, featured in Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "I bought these Montessori sensory toys for my 5-month-old, and they’ve been a hit from day one! The different textures, shapes, and bright colors keep my baby’s attention, and I love that each piece encourages fine motor skills and sensory exploration." - Evelyn

    amazon.com

    Two colorful kids toys featuring a cow and giraffe driving small vehicles, highlighting Black Friday week deals on kids toys.

    Review: "Love these little cars. Purchased them for our Grandson’s first Birthday. He carried them, rolled them and chewed on them. By two years old he was pushing the animals down and laughing at them as they rolled down the hallways. Now at three years old they are still some of his favorite cars, he races them, talks to the animals and uses his imagination to create fun playtimes." - Kathy

    amazon.com

