ADVERTISEMENT

There's a special category of shopping cart: the graveyard of abandoned splurges. It's where you put the fancy robot vacuum, the headphones that cost more than your first car, and the luggage that whispers, "I have my life together." You visit these items like they're in a museum, sigh wistfully, and then responsibly close the tab. Well, consider that era of self-control officially over.

This Black Friday week is where a splurge stops being an indulgence and starts being a savvy financial maneuver. We've rounded up the big-ticket, life-changing items that are finally on sale for a price that will make your inner accountant and your inner shopaholic finally agree on something.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Most Important Meeting Happening On Your Desk Today Is The One Between These Baddies From This 3-Pack Of Star Wars Action Figures

Star Wars action figures on a wooden table, showcasing main character splurges of Black Friday week collectibles.

Review: "Very happy with the quality of this item and the action figures my son loved this gift for his birthday he is a huge general grevious fan!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Sergio Report

0points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Constant, Nagging Urge To Pull Your Phone Out Of Your Pocket Has A New, Much More Convenient Home On Your Wrist With The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

    Smartwatch displaying workout stats and heart rate on wrist as a main character splurge for Black Friday week.

    Review: "Great watch. It tracks everything that i want plus more. Face is clear, very responsive, easy to navigate and set up. Has plenty of great looking watch faces to choose from. Lowest grade I would give is on the battery life, I have to charge it every day, barely makes it 24 hrs before hitting 10% battery life. Its a bit pricey, but its way better than its competitors." - noxiously

    amazon.com , Scotto Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    That One, Slightly Greasy Oven Tray That Always Sets Off Your Smoke Alarm Can Finally Be Retired With A Cuisinart Air Fryer

    Cuisinart air fryer with crispy French fries inside, a popular main character splurge during Black Friday week.

    Review: "Nice air fryer at a good price. I like the light feature and turns itself off, cooks evenly, has a shake reminder. I've had it for a few months. Impressed that the pan coating is not flaking off or chipping, used it alot." - xoxflowerchildBethxox

    amazon.com Report

    0points
    POST
    #4

    He "He Said, She Said" Of A Minor Fender Bender Can Now Be Replaced By The Irrefutable, High-Definition Testimony Of A Solar Dash Cam

    Close-up of a hand holding a camera screen displaying plush toys, highlighting main character splurges of Black Friday week.

    Review: "The Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam is amazing! Setup is super simple—no messy wires. The 4K front and 1080P rear cameras catch every detail, and night vision works really well. I love being able to check videos on my phone with WiFi, and voice control makes it so easy to use while driving. The included 32GB card is a nice bonus. Definitely feels safer having this in my car!" - Nick

    amazon.com , Nick Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Percussion massage gun on a textured fabric surface, highlighting main character splurges of Black Friday week.

    Review: "Amazing quality and it works so well for to serve the purpose. Also, it have different functions which help with different pain relief and it’s easy to hold as the handle designed as portable to carry around. It’s sturdy too. I highly recommend." - Hello

    amazon.com , Ricardo Jackson Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Let's be clear: these aren't your average, everyday impulse buys. These are the life upgrades you've been meticulously researching for months. You've read the reviews, watched the unboxing videos, and maybe even have a dedicated Pinterest board. The massive discounts are the final, universe-sent sign that it's time to finally click "confirm purchase."
    #6

    The Official "I'm Just Going To Answer A Few Emails From The Couch" Machine That Won't Give You The Third-Degree Burns Of A Full-Sized Laptop Is An Acer Gateway Chromebook

    Acer laptop in a protective case, showcasing one of the main character splurges of Black Friday week deals.

    Review: "This acer chrome book lap top is a great deal for the money i think it is the best deal for the money on the market i am very happy if you get this get the uzbl carry case it fits perfect and it has great quality also for the money." - HAROLD MCDANIEL

    amazon.com , HAROLD MCDANIEL Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    The Only Roommate Who Will Never Complain About Your Questionable Music Taste And Will Happily Tell You The Weather On Command Is A Wireless, Alexa Enabled Smart Speaker

    Black Friday week main character splurges featuring a Sonos speaker with ambient red lighting on wooden surface.

    Review: "Speaker sounds great for a small package good audio quality." - Marcela & Mike

    amazon.com , Marcela & Mike Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    Your Pet's New Best Friend/Mortal Enemy Has Arrived, And It Just So Happens To Be An Expert At Eating Crumbs, A Shark Navigator Robot Vacuum

    Robot vacuum cleaner docked on wooden floor, highlighting main character splurges of Black Friday week deals.

    Review: "I’ve had this for only two days and it’s my favorite thing in the house now. It replaced a Roomba. It is so much better. It will remember where it was and go and empty itself and go right back to where it was it maps at your house so fast and doesn’t leave any area untouched. Shark for life." - Amy Vance

    amazon.com , Amy Vance Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Your Future Grandchildren Are Already Preparing Their Legal Arguments Over Who Gets To Inherit Your Large Enamel Coated Cast Iron Pot

    Colorful baked vegetable dish in a round pan, showcasing main character splurges during Black Friday week sales.

    Review: "Top quality, extremely well made, beautiful, and a pleasure to cook in. I used to believe that the best enameled cast iron cookware was only available through Le Creuset, but Lodge is giving them a run for their money. The make, finish, durability and aesthetics on this item are every bit as good... and for this particular item, the heft or weight may actually surpass the other brand. Highly recommend. We made Ratatouille in ours, and it came out perfect." - True Stories Only

    amazon.com , True Stories Only Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There's a special kind of buyer's satisfaction that comes from a well-planned splurge. It's different from the fleeting high of a cheap gadget. This is the deep, soul-soothing contentment of knowing you've invested in something that will genuinely improve your quality of life. Whether it's a vacuum that frees up your weekends or a speaker that turns your living room into a concert hall, these are the purchases you'll still be thanking yourself for long after the holiday season is over.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    That Tiny, Pixelated Laptop Screen That's Been Slowly Turning You Into A Hunchback Is About To Be Replaced By The Glorious, Cinematic Universe Of A 27” 4K Hdr Professional Monitor

    Computer monitor displaying a forest wallpaper with many desktop icons, representing main character splurges of Black Friday week.

    Review: "I love this display! The colors are perfect. Setup is easy and it works perfectly with my Mac mini and as a second display for my laptop. It has exceeded my expectations, and is an especially great value for the price." - Shawn C.

    amazon.com , Shawn C. Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Your Living Room's Sound System Is About To Go From "That Tinny Thing On The Bookshelf" To "Front Row At A Rock Concert" With A Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker

    Marshall speaker with vintage design and control knobs, a popular main character splurge of Black Friday week sales.

    Review: "I really liked it you can feel the music." - Melda Karabacak

    amazon.com , Melda Karabacak Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    #12

    Your Retirement Plan Of Becoming A Local Pickleball Legend Can Officially Commence With A Set Of Professional Pickleball Paddles

    Two JOOLA pickleball paddles with blue grips laid on textured floor, highlighting main character splurges of Black Friday week.

    Review: "Excellent paddle. Super light and awesome control. Could instantly tell how much it upped my game. Definitely recommend." - Nicklaus Jones

    amazon.com , AG Report

    0points
    POST
    #13

    The "Your Computer Is Out Of Storage" Notification That Haunts Your Nightmares Has Finally Met Its Match With A Samsung T9 Portable Ssd

    Hand holding a black Samsung portable external hard drive, a popular main character splurge of Black Friday week.

    Review: "I’m really impressed with the Samsung T9 Portable SSD! The read and write speeds are insanely fast, making file transfers a breeze. It’s super compact and lightweight, so I can easily carry it around for school, work, or gaming. Setup was simple, and it feels really reliable. Definitely worth the investment for anyone who needs speed and portability!" - Yanni Chen

    amazon.com , Yanni Chen Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    You Can Be The Person Who Has Finally Mastered The Art Of Not Having Their Luggage Explode On The Baggage Carousel With A Set Of Samsonite Hardside Expandable Luggage

    White expandable hard-shell suitcase on carpeted floor, showcasing popular Black Friday week character splurges.

    Review: "Beautiful and prefect for kids travel. Small fit for carry on amd 7 days trip to Orlando. Great value for 2-luggages. Wheel spin 360 and easy of use: to open and close. Quality is great for the brand." - -JP-

    amazon.com , Ryan Zulawski Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    Your Desk Is About To Get A New Security Guard Who Is An Expert At Looking Intimidating And Occasionally Falling Over, A LEGO Star Wars Battle Droid With Stap

    LEGO Star Wars character splurge model displayed on a table during Black Friday week sales event.

    Review: "Great model, was a fun build and refreshed the nostalgia." - Matthew

    amazon.com , Kelly Record Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    The Five-Second Rule Is About To Become A Five-Minute Rule With A Shark Stainforce Cordless Portable Spot, Stain, & Odor Remover Spon

    Shark Stainforce vacuum and cleaning tools in a charging station, highlighting popular Black Friday week splurges.

    Review: "Great and easy to use. Light weight and great price." - mom

    amazon.com , HoustonJac Report

    0points
    POST
    #17

    That Awkward, Slightly Singed-Smelling Dance You Do With A Traditional Curling Iron Can Now Be Replaced By The One-Button Magic Of A Chi Spin N Curl Curling Iron

    Rose gold automatic hair curler held over bathroom sink, highlighting main character splurges of Black Friday week.

    Review: "I finally tried the CHI Spin & Curl, and I have to say — I’m impressed! This tool practically does the work for you. Just place a small section of hair in, press a button, and it automatically spins and curls — no burns, no hassle, just smooth, bouncy curls every time." - Ann Marie

    amazon.com , Ann Marie Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!