Not all Black Friday week deals are created equal. There are the "oh, that's a nice little discount" deals, and then there are the main events. The legends. The white whales of your wishlist that you've been tracking with the dedication of a wildlife documentarian.

These are the products that have been living rent-free in your brain for months, the ones you add to your cart only to close the tab in a moment of financial responsibility. Well, that moment of restraint is officially over. The prices have finally dropped, and the discounts are as deep as you'd hoped. Your watchlist is about to get a whole lot longer!