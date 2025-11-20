Black Friday Week Has Officially Kicked Off, Here Are 21 Hot Deals To Get You In The Mood
Not all Black Friday week deals are created equal. There are the "oh, that's a nice little discount" deals, and then there are the main events. The legends. The white whales of your wishlist that you've been tracking with the dedication of a wildlife documentarian.
These are the products that have been living rent-free in your brain for months, the ones you add to your cart only to close the tab in a moment of financial responsibility. Well, that moment of restraint is officially over. The prices have finally dropped, and the discounts are as deep as you'd hoped. Your watchlist is about to get a whole lot longer!
That One, Slightly Blurry, Wind-Noise-Filled Video You Took On Your Last Vacation Can Now Be Reshot In Glorious, Cinematic Quality With A Gopro Hero13 Black
Review: "Comes with the basics. Good quality. It’s smooth and light. Looks great in this color." - JP
A New Stainless Steel Cookware Set Is Here Throw A Retirement Party For That One Scratched-Up Pan You Use For Everything
Review: "My wife loves these, good quality, Great price." - JimBarn1961
The Thousands Of Masterpieces You've Trapped In Your Phone's Camera Roll Can Finally Escape Their Digital Prison With A Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer
Review: "Love this Ivy little camera. Great for parties and memories. You can put it in your pocket or purse! Package arrived on time in good condition. The pictures are clear and easy to use. I would buy again." - Carol E.
Your KitchenAid Mixer's Secret Ambition To Moonlight As A Professional Baker Can Now Be Realized With A KitchenAid Grain Mill Attachment
Review: "I am really pleased with this product! I have had it almost one year, and it works well. It is noisy, but does a great job of grinding wheat." - Amazon Customer
That One Friend Who Always Gets Stuck With The Weird, Third-Party Controller With The Sticky Buttons Can Finally Be A Real Part Of The Team With A New Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller
Review: "The controller is great quality and is a very sleek color which I love! Comes with batteries and works amazing. It can be a bit difficult to connect the controller to other devices but other then that I’d say this controller is completely worth the price!" - Marie camille
The Antidote To That Disappointed Look Your Dental Hygienist Always Gives You Is A Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Review: "This is my first electric toothbrush. I really like it. It has a sensor if you are pushing to hard and it is compact with a charger. It doesn't take up much room on my sink. Easy cleanup, and the brush is nice on your teeth and gums. I really like it." - Denise
Your Sunday Afternoon's Job Description Has Been Changed From "Frantically Cooking" To "Napping While Dinner Makes Itself" With An Extra Large Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker
Review: "Beast mode! This thing is a work horse. We make everything in this for our family of nine. If it broke, I'd buy another. One of the best appliances in our kitchen." - LovinLife
You've been having a year-long, very dramatic internal debate about at least one of these items. It's the one you add to your cart, stare at for a while, and then heroically close the tab, patting yourself on the back for your financial responsibility. Well, consider that responsibility officially on vacation. The universe has sent a very clear sign in the form of a massive discount, and it would be rude to ignore it.
The Screaming Baby On Your Flight, Your Chatty Coworker, And The Construction Outside Your Window Would Like To Formally Announce They've Been Silenced By A Pair Of Bose Quietcomfort Headphones
Review: "I had originally bought the renewed version of these headphones. Loved the sound and comfort. However, the noise cancellation wasn’t good. Because of a great price on Amazon, I decided to buy the new version of these headphones. What a difference! They’re great in every way. Very happy!" - SunnyB
The Fitbit Sense 2 Is The Little Voice In Your Head That Tells You To Take The Stairs
Review: "I had my Sense 2 for about a year now. I like that it has a large screen but it not too bulky. Easy to use with lots of useful info. Best Fitbit smart watch I've owned." - Erwin Samida
The Witness Protection Program For All The Healthy Vegetables You've Been Hiding In Your Fridge Is Over, And Their Final Destination Is A Vitamix 5200 Blender
Review: "It's very easy to use and clean, and it makes the smoothest smoothies." - AT
The Tiny, Angry Gnome Who Lives In Your Shoulders And Ties Your Muscles Into Knots Is About To Get Evicted By A Massage Gun
Review: "This massage gun has to be as good as much more expensive ones! Its an amazing value. It is super quiet. Seems very high quality and very well made. Comes with a lot of attachments. It was fully charged and ready to go straight out of the box." - The Colorado Texans
The Suspicious, Lingering Smell Of Last Tuesday's Fish Dinner Is Banished To The Shadow Realm With A Levoit Air Purifier
Review: "I believe it cleans the air." - Paula Vecino
The Daily Battle Against The General Grossness Of The Outside World Just Got A Very Luxurious New Recruit With A Bottle Of Salt & Stone Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash
Review: "Absolutely love this body wash! The scent is amazing. It lathers nicely and leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed without any dryness. It’s quickly become a favorite in my shower routine, and I’ll definitely be repurchasing. Highly recommend for anyone who loves a great-smelling, effective body wash!" - mary
Your Face Is About To Look So Hydrated And Dewy, You Might Just Be Mistaken For A Freshly Glazed Donut With A Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
Review: "I really liked this mask. It leaves my skin super hydrated and soft. After using it, my face feels fresh and looks much better. It doesn’t have a strong smell and feels like good quality. I’d definitely buy it again to keep taking care of my skin." - Yisel Blanco
These are the deals that have their own fan clubs. The ones your friends have been texting you about for weeks with a flurry of "omg, do you think it'll be on sale?" emojis. This tactical strike is about seizing that brief, glorious window of opportunity before the dreaded "out of stock" banner appears, leaving you with nothing but regret and a full-priced item in your cart next week.
Your Boring, Mushy Keyboard Is About To Be Replaced By The Satisfying, Clicky-Clacky Symphony Of An Epomaker Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
Review: "This is a cute afforable keyboard for someone who doesn’t want to spend a lot on a keyboard. My biggest issue is that I was hoping to keep the keyboard wired, but when it’s plugged in the charging takes priority over rgb, which meant i had to just use the usb receiver to connect. I will probably replace the switches with a creamier option in the future, but these ones still sound great." - Mackenzie
Your Face's Lifelong Nemesis, That One Stubborn Patch Of Oily Skin, Has Met Its Match With A Bottle Of La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Facial Cleanser
Review: "My boyfriend and I love this cleanser!" - Noemie
Your Inner Maverickis Coming Out, Even If You're Just Driving To The Grocery Store, With A Pair Of Retro Aviator Sunglasses
Review: "My new favorite sunglasses! Love the shape and color. They go with pretty much everything! Stylish but functional for sure. I want to get them in every color!" - Katie Wyatt
The Five Minutes You Spend Trying To Look Like A Functioning Human In The Morning Can Now Be Condensed Into About Thirty Seconds With A Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stick
Review: "Gorgeous color, fantastic dewy formula that melts into your skin. I often wear without any other makeup on my cheeks, nose, and lips (applied on cheeks and nose in picture). I bought this particular product as it contains lower-tox ingredients. Very worth it and lasts longer than it looks like it would." - L Edwards
The Cracked, Chapped, And Generally Disgruntled Parts Of Your Body Would Like To Formally Announce Their Surrender To The Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick
Review: "One of the best moisturizing lip balms I've ever used. It is not too thick, just right in fact. Very effective in treating my dry lips." - Hunter G.
That Real-Life, Walking-Around Beauty Filter You've Been Searching For Is Apparently Hiding In A Compact Of Laura Geller Correcting Powder Foundation
Review: "Great coverage, easy to apply with brush. Always a favorite." - Maria S
Your Skin Is About To Get So Bouncy And Hydrated, It Might Actually Reverse Time With A Jar Of Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream
Review: "I’ve tried so many moisturizers, but this is the only one that never made me break out. I use the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream every morning before makeup and every night in my skincare routine. It makes my skin so soft, dewy, and plump like glass skin!" - Ladyanne Calma