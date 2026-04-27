“At Least She’s Wearing Clothes”: Bianca Censori’s Bold Bodysuit Moment With Kanye Sparks Wild Reactions

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Bianca Censori commanded attention during a date night with husband, Kanye West.

The Australian architect, who recently explained the motivation behind her revealing fashion choices, donned a tight, low-cut bodysuit over silver tights.

She and Kanye, who was covered up in a black hoodie, had a night out at Chateau Marmont, a luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

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Highlights Bianca Censori, the architect who is famously married to Kanye West, stunned netizens with another bold look.

She recently told ‘Vanity Fair’ that she views being unclothed as “living my artwork.”

The 31-year-old testified to defend her husband in a trial against a construction worker.

Bianca Censori turned heads yet again with a daring date-night look beside a fully covered Kanye West

Image credits: Vanity Fair

The architect has made headlines for her barely-there looks on many occasions, with people questioning how she hasn’t faced legal consequences for indecent exposure.

In February, a judge subtly warned Bianca to wear appropriate clothing during Kanye’s trial against a construction worker, where she took the stand to testify.

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Image credits: BACKGRID

Judge Brock T. Hammond said everyone at the trial “must comply with the basic dress code” and “dress appropriately,” or they would be banned from entering. He also warned that “no drama” would be tolerated in the courtroom.

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were seen on a date night Friday night in Los Angeles (via BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/Kfc6g4CesL — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 26, 2026

The plaintiff, Tony Saxon, had sued the controversial rapper over unpaid work for renovations at his Malibu mansion. In March, a jury awarded Saxon $140,000, along with attorney and court fees.

During his testimony, Saxon claimed that Kanye had asked him to install a system that would allow “his urine and faeces [to] be treated into fresh water for drinking and bathing,” and that he was made to sleep on a mattress on the concrete floor.

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Bianca’s barely-there outfits often spark backlash, and even prompted a judge to issue a courtroom warning

Image credits: Vanity Fair

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Bianca’s latest outfit sparked heated reactions on social media, with one person referencing her past looks and writing, “At least she’s wearing clothes this time.”

“He really got himself a Kim replica, a prototype,” shared another viewer.

“Man fully clothed, but you’re struggling with the rope you’re wearing,” read an additional comment.

Bianca’s most talked-about appearance came at the Grammys last year, when she unexpectedly removed her fur coat on the red carpet and posed in a completely sheer dress.



Image credits: Bianca Censori

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At the time, the Gold Digger rapper posted on X that his wife wouldn’t have worn the see-through dress if she didn’t have his “approval.”

The father of four, who goes by Ye, had previously been criticized for liking a social media post that referred to Bianca as a “subservient extension to her master” who does “whatever Ye tells her to do.”

During her first sit-down interview, Bianca finally spoke for herself about her controversial looks and addressed speculation about her husband choosing all her outfits.

Bianca revealed that she has an “obsession” with being in her birthday suit and denied being pressured by Kanye



Image credits: Bianca Censori

The 31-year-old revealed to Vanity Fair in the February interview that she has an “obsession with n*dity.”

“I was n*ked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I live my artwork,” she said. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never, ‘I was being told to do something.’”



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In the bombshell interview, Bianca revealed that she and Kanye began talking when he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

They met during the COVID-19 pandemic after Ye saw her photo on Instagram, with Bianca later becoming the head of architecture for his brand, Yeezy.

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Image credits: Vanity Fair

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, one month after Kanye and Kim finalized their divorce.

“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” Bianca told Vanity Fair. “I married him because I love him.”

The University of Melbourne graduate described Kanye as a “great dad” to his children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with Kim, and revealed that she wants to become a mother one day.



The 31-year-old architect opened up about standing by her husband’s side after his discriminatory remarks



Image credits: Vanity Fair

Bianca also told the fashion magazine that she felt “embarrassed” when she was photographed with Kanye on a boat in Venice in a position in which she appeared to be pleasuring her husband.

Referring to the 2023 paparazzi photos, she claimed she was simply “kneeling on a stool and resting my head on his lap.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Yeezy worker addressed her husband’s erratic behavior, saying that helping him felt “like doing CPR for months.”

“I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn’t,” she said about the 48-year-old rapper.



Image credits: Vanity Fair

Earlier this year, Kanye issued a public apology for his discriminatory behavior, which included praising Adolf Hitler, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and a Klan hood, and selling sw*stika T-shirts.

In a lengthy statement, Ye attributed his behavior to a 2002 car accident that injured the right frontal lobe of his brain. He said the crash caused damage that went “unnoticed” until 2023.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability and treatment, and meaningful change,” he wrote in January in an article titled To Those I’ve Hurt.

Image credits: biancacensori

“That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” he added. “When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting.”

Despite his public apology, the rapper, who released an album titled Bully last month, was banned from entering the UK to perform at the Wireless Festival due to his past antisemitic remarks.

He also canceled his planned concert in Marseille, France, as officials weighed whether to block him from entering the country.