38 Things That Were Designed BY Someone With An Above Average IQ
Every so often, you come across a product so brilliantly designed it makes you want to find the inventor and give them a small, respectful kiss on the forehead. This is not about the things that make you question your own sanity during assembly, but the items that are so thoughtfully, so elegantly clever they solve a problem you had just accepted as a miserable part of your life.
It’s the "aha!" moment when you realize your bedsheets don't have to become a single, damp behemoth in the dryer. We’ve rounded up the products that are operating on a whole other level of genius, proving that a little bit of brainpower in the design phase can make life a whole lot better.
This Sleep Mask For Side Sleepers Is Allowing Your Lashes To Live Their Best Life
Review: "I absolutely LOVE this face mask!!!!! It's soft, doesn't smash my eyes and for the price I got 3! Compared to the last eye mask I bought, this is hands down the best purchase." - Amazon Customer
Appliance Sliders Will Help You Do The Countertop Shuffle With Ease
Review: "These little babies made my coffee pot so much easier to slide back and forth without having to buy a bulky platform! Love em. I got enough to put under our air fryer too which will be ahmaaaazinggg." - colleen
A Self Grooming Cat Brush That Will Leave Your Kitty Feline Fine
Review: "I put this on a corner my cats commonly rub against, and they love it! They seek it out for scratches, and it helps with their self-grooming. It is easy to clean, but I haven't tried moving it. I used the adhesive stickers that came with the product, and it's still holding fine. (I have had it on the wall for over a year now.)" - Mollatron
This Pill Remover Is Yet Another Brilliant Accessibility Tool That Has Made It To The Mainstream
Review: "This product works just as described. I love that it has a little cup to catch the pill once it is pushed out of the packaging. It is easy to hold, easy to use and small so it is easy to store." - Leesah
Portable Diamond Cleaning Brush Is Here To Help You Shine Bright Like A Diamond, On-The-Go!
Review: "If you have an engagement ring (or a ring with diamonds) you need this!!! It is so simple to use and takes less than a minute to clean. The difference is night and day. I forgot how sparkly my ring was until I cleaned it with this brush! Run, don't walk." - Tess Barsody
This Phone Umbrella For The Sun Allows You To Scroll Endlessly While On The Beach
Review: "I was looking for something to cover my kindle while I lay in the sun to prevent it from getting so hot. This “little” umbrella is so perfect. It is well made and sturdy." - Rose
Cereal Cups Keeps Your Cereal Crunchy While You Eat Breakfast In The Car
Review: "It is, as I said, perfect. This is genuinely one of the best gifts I have ever received, possibly even the best. It's got the perfect opening that gives the idea amount of cereal per bite." - Jenna
This Strawberry Huller Ensures That You Get More Strawberry Per Strawberry
Review: "I bought it for easy clean up with my strawberries. I love it! It is very quick and easy to use. Cuts down on my prep time. Great value for your money!" - Aleshiea Gustafson
Tame Your Mane With This Electric Beard Straightener For Men
Review: "My beard looks amazin. Like seriously, it's one of the best looking beards I have. But if I don't straighten it, i look ... funny. This is so amazing and i recommend it to everyone with a beard, even if it isn't as glorius as mine." - Abelicio Padilla
This Toothpick Dispenser Brings A Little Joy To A Usually Mundane Object
Review: "Works great and looks much better than having a box of toothpicks lying around!" - Curtis
These Silicone Bottle Covers Will Spare You Any Spillage While Traveling
Review: "This is my first experience with this product. I carry several toiletries when traveling, so it was nice to have something that is quick and easy to use that doesn't add bulk. I was thrilled to see that nothing leaked. I'm very pleased with this product." - aiwamu
Your Boogie Cat Will Be Over The Moon For A Flower Fountain
Review: "My parents had one so I got one for my cats. They enjoy drinking from it. I have a regular water bowl next to it since they like to switch things up." - Nataly
Gone are the days of furniture with instructions written in ancient hieroglyphics, or the food container that's impossible to open without creating a kitchen-wide disaster. These finds are the antidote to that specific brand of product-induced rage. They're a soothing balm of common sense, designed by people who have clearly experienced the same frustrations we have and decided to actually do something about it.
This Productivity Cube Is For All The Add Kids Who Already Forgot What This List Is About
Review: "Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." - Mimi Foster
Don't Sacrifice Your Espresso And Get The Portable Espresso Machine For An Anywhere Caffeine Fix
Review: "It’s perfect for traveling and at home. Works great and its small in size!" - Jennifer Evans
Anti-Shake Tool For Beds Is More For The Neighbor On The Other Side Of The Paper Thin Wall Than For You
Review: "So I purchase a different headboard but it always get lose, so not very good in the late night activities department. So I purchase this to place on my headboard and its a big improvement. My headboard curves in the back and it still fits amazingly and no more moving or banging against the wall. I definitely recommend to anyone that has a lose headboard." - Amazon Customer
This Portable Door Lock Will Keep You Safe While Traveling
Review: "Nothing to complain perfect better than the other one I had I feel much much more safer secure perfect for anyone living alone or single Apartment or traveling Highly recommended." - proximacentauri
Never Overfill Your Cake Liners Again With This Cupcake Scoop
Review: "Love this! So easy to use and made the process quick. MESS free!" - Nancy
This USB Rechargeable Book Light Is For Some After-Hours Reading
Review: "It works perfect! The light has two brightness settings, you can turn it also if you are on a different page and the clip just slides onto the pages without bending them!" - Amazon customer
You Are Bound To Go Nuts Over This Adorable Walnut Cracker
Review: "Super cute cracker!! Love it so much! Very easy to use, wonderful match with my walnut holder!" - Livi
The Structural Integrity Of That Leaning Tower Of Hats On Your Dresser Is No Longer Your Problem With A Wall Mounted Baseball Cap Rack
Review: "The best for cleaning up my teen son’s hats from everywhere!!! Easy to install/hang-I even taught him how to use power tools for this. Cheap. Fast install. Holds a ton of hats." - Meg B.
The Remote's Witness Protection Program Located Deep Within Your Couch Cushions Has Been Compromised By A Remote Control Wall Mount
Review: "These magnets are perfect! I was looking for something easy to use for my lamp remotes, nothing permanent and these fit the bill perfectly. Magnets strong enough to hold the remote. Great value, would recommend." - Amazon Customer
The One Chair In Your Bedroom That's Actually Just A Pile Of Sweatshirts Is About To Get Its Job Back Thanks To A 360-Swivel Hoodie Hanger
Review: "I Bought this product in a two pack for my T-shirt's because hate folding and putting laundry away and thought it would be a more convenient way for me to keep my clothes organized and Wow! When I saw how durable and well made they were and how much space they saved and how easy they were to use I bought more! They also were a great value for the money and I was able to just walk in to my closet and see all my clothes so they were all visible as soon as I opened my closet no more searching thru drawers. The next two pack I bought I even used to hang my hoodies these things are super durable and sturdy. I highly recommend these little darlings for anyone trying to get organized." - Sissy
Your Swimming Pool's Career As The Villain In A Tiny Animal Horror Movie Is Over With A Floating Animal Rescue Ramp
Review: "Works as advertised! We bought a house with a neglected pool and frogs love hanging out on it. I see beetles and ants that fall in crawling on it too. Also, enormous spiders the frogs even ignore. I plan on getting a second one because it works so well. It does fade from a rich to a pale blue. Might be nice if they made it a light blue to start with so it’s not an obvious faded color. Just a thought. It’s still an amazing product I can’t recommend enough!" - cynthia
That Abandoned Half Of An Onion You've Been Ghosting In The Fridge Will Stay Perfectly Fresh Inside A Veggie Keeper Container
Review: "I’m really impressed with this 4-Piece Set of Silicone Food Storage Containers, the Farmers Orchard collection. They’re multifunctional and work perfectly for storing a variety of vegetables and fruits, including lemons, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and even avocados. I’ve used similar containers in the past, but these are a huge upgrade. The double-sided silicone and seal make a big difference in keeping food fresh. I’ve noticed my avocados, lemons, and garlic stay fresh for much longer compared to other containers I’ve used. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to clean – I can hand wash them or pop them in the dishwasher with no issues. These containers are not only practical but also a great gift idea for anyone who loves to keep their produce fresh. Highly recommend them – they really do make a difference in food storage!" - Heather
No one is handing out medals for figuring out how to stop your hoodie from falling off a hanger or for preventing your bedsheets from becoming one giant, angry burrito in the dryer. But these are the tiny, daily victories that make life feel a little less chaotic. The masterminds behind these products have focused on those specific, small-scale annoyances, proving that true genius isn't always about reinventing the wheel, but about making the one we have roll a whole lot smoother.
The Only Time It's Acceptable To Leave A Pizza Box On The Coffee Table Is When It's Actually A Set Of Pizza Shaped Drink Coasters
Review: "These coasters are not only super funny and cute, they are very soft. I love the feel to them. I also couldn’t stop smiling at the little paddle it came with. It just really completes the whole set. Definitely comes as shown! 10/10 would buy again!" - Kolby Varela
Cinderella's Evil Stepsisters Are Probably Kicking Themselves For Not Inventing A Shoe Stretcher And Shaper
Review: "I’m an adult with a tiny foot. Shoes sized 3-5 will fit in length generally, but are often too narrow. This device has made comfort possible without distorting the shape of my shoes. This also makes it possible to get to the “broken-in” stage quicker. This device widens, lengthens and has attachments that can be added to stretch specific problem areas one may have." - on_the_elkhorn
The Days Of Finding Your Favorite Sunglasses Tragically Snapped In Half At The Bottom Of Your Bag Are Over With A Travel Sunglasses Organizer
Review: "I purchased this to hold a variety of sunglasses for my husband and myself. It was perfect. The hard case protected our glasses while packed in our luggage for cross country flight. It fastens securely and accommodated glasses in different shapes and sizes. Though we don't travel often, this can also be used to store and protect our glasses at home." - SC
Hydrating While Lying Completely Flat On The Couch Is No Longer A Choking Hazard With A Flexible Extending Straw For Tumblers
Review: "I bought these so I could drink my water while still being able to play my video game and it worked perfectly! The colors are cute, and worth the money. They are silicone so they should hold up pretty well and are easily bendable. They do come with a cleaning brush, but it is a pain to snake it through. I only use the straws for water so it's not a huge deal." - Ashlin
The Awkward, Empty Side Of Your Fridge Is Finally About To Start Paying Rent With A Magnetic Refrigerator Shelf And Fruit Basket
Review: "OMG. This was a worthy investment. I can't tell you how many people ask about these baskets when they visit my house. If you are into the farmhouse vibes these are the perfect addition. I hate storing things on my counter, but I love that I can always keep fresh fruit and veggies from the store or garden readily available. The kids love that it is easy to get to and I am incredibly surprised with how strong the magnet is. I have another one in the coffee nook on the other side of the fridge that hold the coffee pods and seasonings. Love how this has saved me space." - HereIAm
The Official Co-Pilot Application From Your Furry Friend Has Been Respectfully Denied By A Backseat Dog Restraint
Review: "My girl is less than impressed with me about this but it’s for her own good after jumping out of my truck to chase a rabbit and pronghorn. There’s really an excess amount of strap but that means it should fit well in any car. It took all of two minutes to set up, very easy to use and works well for dogs that like to walk back and forth in the backseat. When pulled tight, it is high enough out of the way that it does not impede the back windows which is nice! It should absolutely without a doubt be used with a harness only, please do not use a collar." - Mandy
Your Washing Machine Would Like To Formally Apologize For Its Habit Of Twisting Your Bedsheets Into A Single, Angry, Still-Damp Knot, And Its Peace Offering Is A Sheet Detangler
Review: "Product was hard to attach to sheet. Next time I will watch the how-to-video. Functionality: in the wash and dryer it works stopping the sheet from knotting up. Product material great." - Amazon Customer
Your Tablet Is About To Enter Its Tortured Artist Phase With A Wireless Retro Keyboard For Tablets
Review: "The most pretty keyboard ever !! It works great and paired so easily with my iPad !! Sounds amazing when typing !! Definitely recommend!" - RenRendailies
Your Iced Coffee Is About To Become The Most Romantic Thing In Your Entire House With A Rose Ice Cube Tray
Review: "The glass pictured holds 10 oz, this cute ice cube tray makes a large cube. The tray is easy to fill through the top, and the top and bottom separate easily, then just push up from the bottom to remove the cubes. I have the light sage color. Love it." - Karsie
Your Houseplant Is About To Host The Hottest, Most Photosynthesizing Party On The Block In A Disco Ball Planter
Review: "Purchased two! They added so much bling to my apartment! Will be getting one for each window." - Natalia
The Official Uniform For Someone Who's Really Leaning Into Their "I Bake My Own Bread Now" Era Is A Set Of Metal Measuring Cups With Wooden Handles
Review: "Love these and love the shape of the measuring spoons." - Lisa Tidwe
That Sad, Greasy Bottle You've Been Hiding In The Cabinet Can Finally Be Upgraded To Something That Looks Like It Belongs In A Fancy Italian Restaurant, A Sleek Oil Dispenser
Review: "I liked this product. I recommend." - Very nice
The Most Useful Piece Of Art You'll Ever Own Also Protects Your Countertops, And It's A Trivit Tree
Review: "I have trivets. Several of them. But when I need them, they’re never there! I have to dig through my drawer just to locate one. Then I see this. What an amazing concept! They look cute on my counter or table. They’re easy to use! Pull one off the “tree” and set it on the counter/table. If it’s gets dirty, just wipe them down and put them back in the tree. Honestly, I love this tree and all its “branches”!" - Cynthia Lancaster
Your Jewelry Is About To Say "Aloe, Is It Me You're Looking For?" To This Aloe Ring Holder
Review: "It is literally perfect. I can’t find anything negative to say about it. Love the design and sturdiness, I’m just mad I didn’t get it sooner haha." - AnnaJ