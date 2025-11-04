ADVERTISEMENT

Few images in art history are as instantly recognizable as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Over the years, this iconic portrait has transcended museum walls to appear in countless advertisements – sometimes humorous, sometimes thought-provoking, and often striking a balance between the two. From clever product campaigns to powerful social commentary, the Mona Lisa continues to inspire creativity in unexpected ways.

Scroll down to see some of the most memorable ways brands and artists have reimagined her smile.

More info: adsoftheworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | linkedin.com | x.com