Few images in art history are as instantly recognizable as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Over the years, this iconic portrait has transcended museum walls to appear in countless advertisements – sometimes humorous, sometimes thought-provoking, and often striking a balance between the two. From clever product campaigns to powerful social commentary, the Mona Lisa continues to inspire creativity in unexpected ways.

Scroll down to see some of the most memorable ways brands and artists have reimagined her smile.

#1

Mona Lisa painting partially covered with white paint next to an orange cleaning spray in a creative ad campaign.

    #2

    Mona Lisa in ads with creamy white paint and cake slice, illustrating clever campaigns featuring the iconic painting.

    #3

    Mona Lisa with glossy styled hair in an ad campaign promoting Pantene hair care products and time renewal benefits.

    #4

    Mona Lisa with exaggerated eyes in a clever ad campaign for instant espresso featuring the iconic painting.

    #5

    Lego bricks recreate the Mona Lisa in a clever advertising campaign featuring the iconic painting.

    #6

    Mona Lisa in ads with a bald head, promoting cancer care and dignity in a thoughtful advertising campaign.

    #7

    Pixelated mosaic of the Mona Lisa created with Pantone color swatches for clever advertising campaigns featuring the iconic painting

    #8

    IKEA ad featuring the Mona Lisa painting with a napkin box and the text "The cleaning is a piece of cake" campaign.

    #9

    Creative ad campaign featuring the Mona Lisa made from vegetables promoting a food processor appliance.

    #10

    Close-up of Mona Lisa's eyes edited into an ad showing a covered face, illustrating clever Mona Lisa ad campaigns.

    #11

    Mona Lisa in an ad campaign holding a humorous quote with a bag of sour cream and onion chips in the corner.

    #12

    Mona Lisa painting in an ad campaign featuring breast cancer awareness with a pink ribbon and inspiring message.

    #13

    Mona Lisa painting featured in a creative Audi ad campaign showcasing the iconic artwork with a luxury car.

    #14

    Parody of the Mona Lisa featuring a cartoon dog face in a clever advertising campaign using the iconic painting.

    #15

    Mona Lisa painting with a receipt overlay, creatively featuring the iconic artwork in an advertising campaign.

    #16

    Mona Lisa painting with white smeared paint across her torso in a creative ad campaign featuring the iconic artwork.

    #17

    Mona Lisa featured in Off-White ad campaign with signature yellow tape and striped design, blending art and fashion trends.

    #18

    Ad featuring the Mona Lisa in ads showing original and chunky versions holding jars of Prince Spaghetti Sauce.

    #19

    Mona Lisa reimagined with African style in a Turkish Airlines ad showcasing clever campaigns featuring the iconic painting.

    #20

    Mona Lisa in ads holding a Coca-Cola glass with vintage Coca-Cola sign and yellow roses on a table.

    #21

    Mona Lisa in an ad with medical terms annotated on her face and hands, showcasing clever campaign using the iconic painting.

    #22

    Mona Lisa sitting in a red armchair with modern lighting, blending classic art with contemporary home decor.

    #23

    Mona Lisa inspired Perrier ad campaign featuring the iconic painting with a modern beverage twist.

    #24

    Mona Lisa painting covered in yellow paint splatters behind glass in creative ad campaign featuring iconic artwork.

    #25

    Mona Lisa painting displayed in a wooden crate highlighting artwork protection for clever advertising campaigns.

    #26

    Mona Lisa in ads showing a creative campaign with the iconic painting in outdoor museum posters and bus stop displays

    #27

    Advertisement featuring a Mona Lisa-inspired portrait highlighting the iconic painting in creative ads.

