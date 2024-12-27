Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show
Celebrities, News

“She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

Beyoncé was captured having a battle with a piece of her outfit after her much-talked-about NFL Christmas performance in her hometown of Houston.

The 43-year-old music icon performed a 12-plus-minute halftime set during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, December 25.

The event was truly a spectacle as Queen Bey rode out on a white horse, wearing a white feathered gown and topped with a chic western hat. The show was part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.

However, her performance left the internet divided, with some calling it a “great show” while others called it “pure torture.”

    Beyoncé rocked the stage at the NFL Christmas performance in her hometown of Houston

    Beyoncé rocked the stage at the NFL Christmas performance in her hometown of Houston

    Image credits: Netflix

    She was also slammed for pulling a controversial gesture that NFL players are banned from making.

    The 32-time Grammy winner entertained the crowd with songs like 16 Carriages, Levii’s Jeans, Jolene, Texas Hold ‘Em and other hits.

    She was also joined by Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Reyna Roberts during the halftime show.

    Blue Ivy, 12, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, also joined the mother-of-three on stage as a dancer.

    However, not everything went smoothly for the Crazy In Love singer. She was caught having a wardrobe dilemma in a moment that quickly went viral online.

    While some called her 12-minute halftime performance "pure torture," others praised her for putting up a "stunning show"

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Image credits: Netflix

    The chart-topper was captured struggling (and failing) to put her arm through a white jacket that her team members tried helping her with.

    She eventually managed to clap her hands, appeared to wipe tears from her face, and walked away.

    The reaction to the viral moment saw sharp criticism online, with one saying: “Okay, she looks ridiculous in that outfit. Too much. It’s completely corny and inauthentic.”

    “More and more she is coming across as a desperate has-been grasping on to any new gimmick to stay relevant,” another commented.

    “It isn’t like she needs the money. She needs the attention, and she’s getting negative attention. She needs to stop the whole cowgirl nonsense.”

    An awkward moment where Queen Bey struggled with her white jacket went viral on social media

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Image credits: _BBlackB_

    “The NFL is becoming a full blown embarrassment,” another said.

    One said, “She is just one big awkward moment. Always has been. Talent always overrated.”

    “I’m pretty sick of her at this point,” said yet another critic. “She thinks she’s a Texas cowgirl but has no idea what that really entails.”

    On the other hand, her fans remained fiercely loyal and praised her.

    “I love her,” one commented on X while another chimed in with, “Beyoncé always slays the stage!”

    "Her whole existence is a malfunction," read one jab from a harsh critic

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Image credits: hellokennedi

    “Beyoncé shines brightly after that stunning show,” another said.

    “What’s beautiful about her is she is still so grounded so humbled she didn’t walk off all bad ass like the bad ass she is …” another said. “it was still a state of awe in her aura. I love bey.”

    “Absolutely stunning performance by Beyoncé! She never disappoints!” one said.

    Her performance also sparked controversy for including a gesture that NFL players typically get fined for.

    As the word “Bang” unfurled beneath her, she used her hand to make the gesture of a gun, and NFL players have faced penalties for making similar gestures this year.

    The music icon sparked controversy for pulling a gun gesture that NFL players are banned from making

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Image credits: Netflix

    “There’s no place in professional football for that,” NFL executive Troy Vincent previously said while talking about the league’s stand on such gestures.

    Social media didn’t appreciate Beyoncé making the very same gesture and called it “celebrity privilege.”

    “Queen Bey’s tone-deaf finger gun display at Netflix’s Christmas game highlights celebrity privilege, while NFL players get fined for basic touchdown celebrations,” one commented while another said, “Looks like the self-proclaimed Queen of Texas just proved there’s one set of rules for celebrities and another for everyone else – even in her hometown stadium.”

    The Grammy winner was joined by Shaboozey, Post Malone, Tanner Adell, and Brittney Spencer during the show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Image credits: Netflix

    “Would just like to note that Beyoncé is doing the double gun gesture which is banned in the NFL and a 15 yard penalty,” said another.

    Those who missed the singer’s performance won’t be disappointed as the set, dubbed Beyoncé Bowl, will be available for streaming on Netflix.

    Previously, the Halo singer headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 in New Orleans. She was joined onstage at the time by fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

    She also joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.

    Image credits: TODAY

    Fans had mixed opinions about Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Show outfit and performance

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    “She Needs To Stop”: Beyoncé Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Slammed For Banned Gesture At NFL Show

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Rizzo
    Rizzo
    Rizzo
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    What can I say...? Those 'Artists' put too much effort in the show but way too little effort in the actual music. Not my cup of tea. I'd rather listen to an old man sitting on an empty stage with a chair and a guitar and nothing more. You may say that I'm boring but I don't care. Have a nice one. :)

    EM
    EM
    EM
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    With all the real need in this world I would, as an able bodied person, be embarrassed to have so many people fussing over me just to get me dressed🙄.

    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Problems with most of 'celebs' and other over-wealthy. Too much money, too much attention, too little actual contribution to society, too many d***s, etc,etc. But we're 90% to blame because we spend too much time and attention on them. And throw them too much money.

