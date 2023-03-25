30 Best Wedding Photographs That Capture Love, Couples, And Weddings As Announced By FdB Awards (New Pics)
Hey there! Let's be real, weddings can sometimes be a bit cheesy and boring, but don't worry, they're not always like that! Sometimes they turn into crazy parties, sometimes they showcase pure love and affection, and sometimes they're just downright hilarious. And you know what? We absolutely love it all! We scour the world to find the most amazing images from weddings and boy, do we find some gems!
Speaking of amazing wedding images, have you heard of the FdB Awards? It's like the Oscars of wedding photography! Every three months, a jury of international experts selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings. So, if you're a wedding photography enthusiast like us, you don't want to miss this event!
In this new round, the judges Daniele Torella (Italy), Christelle Rall (South Africa), and Mateo Boffano (Uruguay) have chosen the most unique and original pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography around the world.
"Darling, I Feel We Are Not Alone..." Photo By Bris Lemant
More than 120 photographers sent pictures from 10 countries and 5 continents this time! And out of over 1300 pictures, only a small part received an award (less than 10%). That just means that the competition was fierce, and the winners really earned their trophies.
But let's focus on the positive side, shall we? We can enjoy some really unique moments, filled with emotion, great light, and perfect composition. The bride and the groom are the stars of the show, of course, but we can also find friends, family, and many other elements that make these pictures truly special. It's just LIFE, after all! And we love capturing it in all its beauty and chaos.
"Another Day At The Beach" Photo By Sara Sganga
Looks like a still from a Wes Anderson movie, awesome!