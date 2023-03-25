Hey there! Let's be real, weddings can sometimes be a bit cheesy and boring, but don't worry, they're not always like that! Sometimes they turn into crazy parties, sometimes they showcase pure love and affection, and sometimes they're just downright hilarious. And you know what? We absolutely love it all! We scour the world to find the most amazing images from weddings and boy, do we find some gems!

Speaking of amazing wedding images, have you heard of the FdB Awards? It's like the Oscars of wedding photography! Every three months, a jury of international experts selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings. So, if you're a wedding photography enthusiast like us, you don't want to miss this event!

In this new round, the judges Daniele Torella (Italy), Christelle Rall (South Africa), and Mateo Boffano (Uruguay) have chosen the most unique and original pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography around the world.

"Darling, I Feel We Are Not Alone..." Photo By Bris Lemant

More than 120 photographers sent pictures from 10 countries and 5 continents this time! And out of over 1300 pictures, only a small part received an award (less than 10%). That just means that the competition was fierce, and the winners really earned their trophies.

But let's focus on the positive side, shall we? We can enjoy some really unique moments, filled with emotion, great light, and perfect composition. The bride and the groom are the stars of the show, of course, but we can also find friends, family, and many other elements that make these pictures truly special. It's just LIFE, after all! And we love capturing it in all its beauty and chaos.
"Another Day At The Beach" Photo By Sara Sganga

DennyS (denzoren)
Looks like a still from a Wes Anderson movie, awesome!

"You Are My Favourite Colour" Photo By Simona Cancelli

"Quick, Kiss Me... Before He Wakes Up!" Photo By Carmelo Ucchino

"I Want To Be A Bride!" Photo By Monica Lopez

"Loving The Moment" Picture By Fran Ortiz

"How Many Times I Told You I Love You?" Photo By Roberto Montorio

"We Love To Be Classic" Photo By Isma Sanchez

"Boring Pictures? No Thanks!" Photo By Alberto Ramirez

"Yes, You Are Beautiful!" Photo By Gabriel Monsalve

"Here Comes Your Dress..." Picture By Federica Ariemma

"What Happened To My Guest's?" Photo By Francesco Frippa

"One Moment Just For Us Two" Photo By Giuliano Lo Re

"Can You Spot The Couple?" Photo By Antonio Montesinos

"A Long Journey Together...." Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz

"Granma And The Bride" Photo By Julio Rodriguez

"Girls, Don't Run On The Stairs!" Photo By Marnix De Stigter

"Who Invited This Pigeon To The Wedding?" Photo By Sara Saganga

Nathaniel
The pigeon. "He said he was going to marry me!"

"Oh My God, Stop Doing That!" Photo By David Copado

"We Like Geometry!" Photo By Marc Prades

"Darling, Tonight I Feel Blue..." Picture By Roberto Montorio

"One Day I Will Marry A Girl Just Like Her" Photo By Gabriel Fuselli

"Three Generations" Photo By Alberto Ramirez

"Diving In A Purple Splash..." Photo By Angel Blanci

"Darling, Have You Seen The Rings?" Photo By Carmelo Pezzino

"Shall I Bring An Umbrella, Sweety?"... Photo By Gaetano Pipitone

DennyS (denzoren)
This is wonderful weather and such a good photo!

"Riding The Wedding Day" Photo By Rocio Sanchez

"Wet Bride, Luky Bride!" Photo By Pietro Sorano

"3 Stories In One Click" Photo By Matt Kolf

"Your Hair Is Just Like Sunshine..." Photo By Pedro Alvarez

