Every three months, photographers from all over the world send their most original, crazy, and outstanding wedding photos to FdB Awards. A selected team of three international photographers evaluates carefully the more than 1500 pictures coming from more than 12 different countries.

The judges in this round are Rino Cordella (Italy), Christian Cardona (Colombia), and Elena Flexas (Mexico).

We see a collection of images representing the most outstanding moments captured on camera during weddings. There are kisses, smiles, tears, and some unexpected guests... we hope those photos can make you laugh or think about the importance of the photographer in creating lasting memories.

