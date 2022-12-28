Every three months, photographers from all over the world send their most original, crazy, and outstanding wedding photos to FdB Awards. A selected team of three international photographers evaluates carefully the more than 1500 pictures coming from more than 12 different countries.

The judges in this round are Rino Cordella (Italy), Christian Cardona (Colombia), and Elena Flexas (Mexico).

We see a collection of images representing the most outstanding moments captured on camera during weddings. There are kisses, smiles, tears, and some unexpected guests... we hope those photos can make you laugh or think about the importance of the photographer in creating lasting memories.

"Let The Veil Fly High On The Mustang" Photo By Dami Saez (Spain)

Her dress is ruining my view of that beautiful car.

This was the final of 4 rounds in 2022 and after 12 months, we can declare the winner of the annual title of "Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2022" (W.P.O.T.Y.) This is the Spanish photographer Fran Ortiz from Granada, with 15 selected photos. Fran finds his inspiration from the moments and people he encounters in weddings, using his skills as a hip-hop dancer and photographer to capture the exact moment.
"It Is Snowing... But I Am With You" Photo By Marta Monés (Spain)

"So Little, So Cute" Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz (Madrid)

We want to congratulate all the photographers who seek new and original ways to tell the story of a wedding day. This is one of the most difficult and complicated works in the photography business. Let's think for one minute how complicated it is to capture real moments on a busy day with changing lighting, many people around, and unpredictable events...

And... What do you think about wedding photographers?
“Stepping Together” By Marco Helga (Spain)

“What Happened To The Kid?” By Jonathan Martin (Spain)

"Almost Ready To Rumble" Photo By Federica Ariemma (Italy)

"Sweet, Sweet Love" Photo By Ismael Peña (Spain)

"It's Raining My Darling" Photo By Jordi Tudela (Barcelona)

"Moments In Real Life" Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz (Madrid)

"Who Invited A Goat To My Wedding?" Photo By Mile Vidic (Canary Islands)

"I See You" Photo By Simona Cancelli (Sicily)

"So Happy" Photo By Fran Ortiz (Granada) W.p.o.t.y. 2022

"Wedding Smiles" Photo By Yuan Man (China)

Erm? What is happening here?

"Colours On The Street" Photo By Natali Agarcía (Spain)

"Granma And His Little Boy" Photo By Barbara Fabbri (Italy)

"Sometimes Time Is Suspended" Photo By Pietro Sorano (Italy)

"The Sky Is The Limit" Photo By Gabriel Monsalve (Spain)

"Let's Make A Toast" Photo By Alberto Ramirez (Spain)

"Let My Shoe" Photo By Fran Ortiz (Granada) W.p.o.t.y. 2022

"Just You And Me” Photo By Serena Roscetti (Italy)

“Butterflies In My Eyes” Photo By Pedro Alvarez (Spain)

"What A Splash!" Photo By Magdalena Romani (Spain)

"We Love Dancing With Sharks" Photo Bu Andreu Doz (Spain)

"Family Time" Photo By Estelle Carlier (France)

"Love Is The Answer" Photo By Mile Vidic (Canary Islands)

“The Taste Of Love” Photo By Isa Bazin (France)

Eww, sorry, do not like feet or drinking out of shoes or stuff like that.

"Dancing As If You Were Alone" Jesus Herranz (Spain)

