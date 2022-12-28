28 Outstanding Wedding Photographs That Captured Precious Moments Of Love Shared By FdB Photography Awards 2022
Every three months, photographers from all over the world send their most original, crazy, and outstanding wedding photos to FdB Awards. A selected team of three international photographers evaluates carefully the more than 1500 pictures coming from more than 12 different countries.
The judges in this round are Rino Cordella (Italy), Christian Cardona (Colombia), and Elena Flexas (Mexico).
We see a collection of images representing the most outstanding moments captured on camera during weddings. There are kisses, smiles, tears, and some unexpected guests... we hope those photos can make you laugh or think about the importance of the photographer in creating lasting memories.
"Let The Veil Fly High On The Mustang" Photo By Dami Saez (Spain)
This was the final of 4 rounds in 2022 and after 12 months, we can declare the winner of the annual title of "Wedding Photographer Of The Year 2022" (W.P.O.T.Y.) This is the Spanish photographer Fran Ortiz from Granada, with 15 selected photos. Fran finds his inspiration from the moments and people he encounters in weddings, using his skills as a hip-hop dancer and photographer to capture the exact moment.
"It Is Snowing... But I Am With You" Photo By Marta Monés (Spain)
"So Little, So Cute" Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz (Madrid)
We want to congratulate all the photographers who seek new and original ways to tell the story of a wedding day. This is one of the most difficult and complicated works in the photography business. Let's think for one minute how complicated it is to capture real moments on a busy day with changing lighting, many people around, and unpredictable events...
