Someone recently asked, "What's the one travel hack you swear most people don't know about?" And netizens didn't disappoint. Travelers unpacked the secret tried-and-tested tricks that help save them time, money and stress. From using baby diapers to disguise their belongings at the beach to rubbing Tiger Balm under their nostrils as protection against stinky fellow plane passengers, some of the hacks might surprise you.

A group of fishermen made waves a few years back, after revealing that their secret weapon while out at sea is none other than condoms. Several news outlets reported that the Kenyans are relying on little latex sheaths to protect themselves. But not in the way you might expect. The fishermen said they put their cell phones in the condoms to keep them waterproof. If disaster strikes, they are able to call for help. It’s a lesser-known hack that could also be used by some travelers. And it's one of many apparently.

#1 Pre-download offline Google maps for the area you’re going to be in so you can still navigate, even if you don’t have cell service.

If you've been fortunate enough to venture to foreign lands, you'll know that things don't always go as planned. You could get lost, lose something, miss a bus, train or plane, or not know where to find the nearest bathroom... Traveling can be daring and daunting experience, especially if you're unprepared. Thankfully, these netizens were willing to spill their secrets when it comes to making your travel adventures smoother, so you can save yourself some time, money and stress. As a bonus, we've gathered some extra tips from seasoned travelers and experts. You'll find them further down between the images.

#2 Ear plugs. I can’t tell you how many people complain about noise and that it ruined their vacation, etc, etc. I wear them nightly b/c my husband snores, and I take them everywhere. Long flight? Noisy hotel? Irritating music at the beach? Cheap ear plugs are in all my toiletry bags.

#3 ESIMs are a time-saver—skip the hassle of getting a physical sim, and you can connect as soon as you land if you set it up ahead of time.



Also, not sure if this is a travel hack, but I always do a deep clean of my house and put fresh, pressed sheets on my bed before I leave. That way, when I get back, all I have to do is throw my clothes in the laundry and not stress about cleaning. It’s such a nice way to come home to a clean space!

The team at Lonely Planet are experts when it comes to traveling. That's what the site is about after all... They recently put together their favorite hacks in an extensive post and these are the ones that stood out for us: Don't throw away your near-empty products, advised Lonely Planet's Destination Editor for Northeast Asia, Selena Takigawa Hoy. "If I have anything at the end of its life – such as cosmetics or undershirts – I like to bring it with me, use it up and replace it on the trip," the frequent flyer revealed. "I get a practical souvenir that's a bit more special than what I can get at home, and it doesn't take up any more space in my luggage." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This is going to be controversial. If you have the poor misfortune of sitting next to someone that reeks of body odour, a little bit of tiger balm around your nostrils will mask every smell around you. Use small quantities and reapply as required.



This worked great when I had to sit next to someone through an 8 hour flight. Every time they laughed their whole body would shake and release what can only be described as sewer.

#5 When checking out of your hotel, before they charge your credit card for the full price, use some or all of your local currency/pocket change towards paying the bill. Saves you bringing home foreign currency and avoid currency conversion charges.

Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada, Melissa Yeager had similar advice. She says she packs beauty samples when she's about to jet off. "I have a drawer where I stockpile all the free samples of skincare, shampoo and makeup I receive. When I’m packing, I throw some of the samples in my toiletry bag in place of my normal larger bottles," said Yeager. She adds that she gets to revel in the small joy of sampling a new product while also staying under the carry-on liquid regulations. "On one girls' trip, we all brought our unused samples and traded them around," Yeager revealed. "We all enjoyed testing new things but then had a little extra space in our carry-ons when we returned."

#6 If you’re alone at the beach and want to swim, put your belongings in a sealed diaper. Very few will gamble.

#7 Get some compression stockings for city trips where you walk a lot. Don't be afraid that those are only for old people and get some that are made for exercising like running.



Your feet will hurt much less and will recover faster.



I can recommend this brand.



There are also cheap versions on Amazon, but those feel just like tight socks and even hurt my feet.

The team also shared how they use AI and technology to make traveling easier. "Recently, I've been using Chat GPT to organize my itinerary," revealed Photo Editor, Katelyn Perry. "I enter in all the locations I want to visit, experiences, recommendations from my LP Guidebooks, from friends, etc, and ask it to order them in a way that makes sense for slow-paced travel."

#8 Study stoicism. Sometimes you're going to miss your bus, other times the bus might leave without you due to no fault of your own. Sometimes the restaurant you try will be bad and still expensive, and other times the one you walked a mile to find won't even be open. Either way, you can get upset or anxious in those situations and ruin your day/week/whole trip, or you can just accept it's part of the experience and figure out how to proceed from there.

#9 Pack a power strip with an appropriate adapter for wherever you’re going. Not every place has enough outlets to charge your devices. This is particularly handy if traveling with a group.

Another Lonely Planet staff member said he uses one of the tips on this list... And that's making Google Maps offline before he heads out. "I always download maps of the cities or regions I'm visiting, typically while on the flight or at the airport before departure," Craig Zapatka shared. Ann Douglas Lott revealed that Google Maps can organize your screenshots into a map. "Give the app access to your camera roll, and it will identify places you’ve screenshotted that you want to visit and organize them into a map, which you can then review and approve," they suggested. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 You can bring frozen water through TSA…don’t buy some s****y $9 12 oz Aquafina. Freeze a liter of essentia before you leave, drink whatever turns to liquid before you hit security.



scubaninja24:



Or any empty drinking container. I always travel with an empty water bottle.

#11 Everyone learns local language words for hello, goodbye, thank you, please. But one that always makes people happy:



Delicious.

#12 Packing cubes.



Whenever I mention them, the recipient seems to say “yeah, I use those!“. But I don’t see anybody else actually using them.

#13 I keep a journal while I travel as I usually forget the details.

#14 -I’ve seen someone use an AirTag for their suitcase, just in case it gets stolen. Also too, take a photo of your luggage just in case the airlines lose it, which has happened to me before.



-make a paper copy of your passport and pack that too, in case your passport gets stolen.



-If you struggle with packing, make + keep a default list of items you’d normally pack so you don’t forget anything.



-If you have multiple bags/suitcases, bungee cords are an easy and compact way to bundle bags on top a wheeled suitcase.



-Zip up your suitcase and keep it closed if you’re not actively using items. I had a terrifying spider crawl out of my suitcase once bc I used to just keep it open.



-obtain foreign currency before you travel, at a legitimate foreign currency exchange.

#15 I take a travel pillow, remove the pillow, and refill it with socks/undies/bathing suit/pjs. More space in your carry on!



Bonus points; I pack all my old stuff that I need to throw out anyway, and throw it out after I wear it. (My husband hates this hack).

#16 Walk 3 blocks away from the tourist attraction for lunch. Food will be 3 times better, at 1/3 the price.

#17 If you’re lost, go to a hotel for directions, not a gas station.



Hotel employees are so knowledgeable, and often have access to maps and google and can help you with directions, where to eat, etc.

#18 ALWAYS carry on anything you can't afford to lose, both monetarily and sentimentally!!

#19 I’m sure plenty of people know this “hack” but I’ve surprised my friends quite a few times with this knowledge: I had a friend who was trying to go to Ireland somewhat short notice and the flights were crazy expensive. I told him to look into London and then fly to Ireland from there. He saved $300 on the flight to London and a flight to Ireland was £19.



This works for a lot of places in Europe as well. I’ve flown into London for trips to Ireland, Spain, Italy, France… etc.

#20 Learned this from reddit, but have a “mistakes” fund. Give yourself say 100$-500$ (depending on the trip) where your mistakes cost will go to, for example a missed train ride, or flight change fee, tourist scams, etc. It will help you not get one bad thing ruin the whole trip, especially if you are traveling with a travel partner or group.

#21 If you’re staying in place with a kitchen and plan to be cooking a lot, I get one of those Monday-Friday pill organizers and fill them with cooking spices and put them in my luggage.

#22 Take a picture of all important documents such as passports, insurance, driver's license. If you don't have cloud storage, send it to yourself in an email!

#23 Stash a few different sized ziplocks in your suitcase. Dirty hotel remotes? Stick it in a ziplock. Soiled clothes and no way to wash? Keeps them separated and smells contained. Shells from the beach. Trash bag. Snack holder. Purse organizer. Barf bag. Ice pack. Coin holder. Leak prevention for liquids. Keep a change of clothes rolled up tight in your backpack. Keeps sand off an e-reader at the beach. Endless possibilities.

#24 When your hotel curtain won’t close all the way to keep the light out you can use the clothes hanger with the clips on it to hold them shut. Works like a charm every time!

#25 In a foreign country, grab a hotel business card to show locals/taxi if you need directions or a ride.

#26 Long trips, I pack small amount of clothesline and a few clothespins. I can do laundry in sink if needed.

#27 I don’t know if this will count, but I’ve traveled with people who get extremely and overly annoyed about flight delays, hassles, hiccups, etc. Their responses and attitudes for me, are often worse than the situation.



My “hack” is that I go into the airport with the mindset that my only goal is to eventually arrive at my destination. In the meantime, it will be easier if I check my ego at the door until I get off the plane.



That means understanding that I am not important. My needs and desires are irrelevant. I am little more than a sheep or cattle being shuffled to and fro until I grab my bags and get off the plane at my destination. I paid for this and the airline and whatever s****y circumstances I’m exposed to do not require me to respond with aggravation.



Basically, just shut off your ego and let what happens, happen. Screaming, whining, and getting irate aren’t going to solve much at all.

#28 ABC.



Always be charging.

#29 Merino wool underpants, socks and t-shirts.



Two, maybe three of each and I can travel forever. They wash in a bathroom sink and will be dry by the morning.



Saves a ton of space vs packing 6 of each for a weeklong trip, allowing use of carryon only - which is the goal.

#30 Look up a hotel’s number based on their booking.com listing and contact them directly either with a phone call or on WhatsApp and ask for their price, cash and credit card, and often times, it’s cheaper.

#31 AirTags in every luggage you have whether checked or carry on. They helped us finding a suitcase Air France lost, and was sitting in the terminal in Paris for a few days. Hi you guys lost my suitcase. Ok we’ll have to find it. It’s in terminal 2E, in the blah blah building. How do you know? AirTag. Hi, Bucharest, when is my luggage arriving? We have to look for it. It’s in the logistics building. How do you know? AirTag. Can you tell which part of the building? Yes, closer to the car rental agencies. Great. Hours later found.

#32 For Americans, it can be cheaper to travel overseas than in country.



CGNash:



Yes! I always say the most expensive thing about going to Europe is getting there. I have found lodging to be very affordable, public transit to be downright cheap and food to be on par with the US or cheaper.

#33 You’re allowed to empty your pockets before you get to the belt with the bins!

#34 Cans of shaving cream can be bulky to pack. So, I leave the shaving cream at home and use conditioner at the hotel in place of the shaving cream to shave. Works great.

#35 Being nice.



crowboy32:



Add on to this, learn a few phrases 8n the local language. Most places see it as trying to communicate and will help you.

#36 Acetazolamide, also known as Diamox, is a great remedy to altitude sickness. If you plan to travel to a high elevation location (more than a mile up from where you are flying from, like Mexico City or Cuzco), take two pills, one in the morning and one at night, the day **before** your trip. Then continue the regime for **2 - 3 days** after arrival. It will prevent altitude sickness and possibly save a trip to the emergency room. Ask your doctor for a prescription prior to travel, or get it from a local pharmacy immediately upon arrival. And if you are traveling to a high-elevation area, NEVER drink alcohol your first day upon arrival. You will dreadfully regret it the next day.

#37 Use the toilet at a hotel, you don't have to be a guest there.



Earnest_Warrior:



Large and busy chain hotels are better for this.

#38 Bring homemade sandwiches/snacks on the plane with you. Airport food is very $$.

#39 Hotel lobbies are perfect for any type of pit stops and other needs. Nobody really cares if you hang out there, toilets are free. If you need a charger or have lost yours - ask for one at the reception - 80% of the time, they have a massive drawer with a full selection.

#40 Plan to buy things like toiletries and some clothes when you get to your location, so you can pack light.



Then the day before you fly home, go to the local shipping packaging center (like UPS or FedEx-type places,) and mail a big box of everything to your home address via the slowest possible shipping method so it arrives a week or two after you get home.



This way you can travel with only a carryon bag and “personal item,” (I bring my medium-sized handbag.)



And I never ever check a bag for the airline to lose or rummage through.

#41 If you're traveling with a partner share your clothes between suitcases, then if one goes missing you can still manage for a few days while you track it down.

#42 In addition to a travel adapter, bringing a power bar with your native outlet can save you from fighting for outlets in hotel rooms with your travel companions. Also good for airports where plugs are scarce.

#43 Never buy your flight thru a bucket shop or second vendor i.e. expedia. If you have a flight canceled or delayed you will have to go thru them to get a refund which will never happen.



You can look at the schedules and prices online, but always buy directly with the carrier and have no shame about asking for the same price online. If it's $50 more, worth it.

#44 Pack clothes that are ripped, stained, or that you plan on getting rid of while on vacation so that you can either come back with lighter luggage or buy new clothes while on vacation.

#45 Silica packets!



Got my waterproof shoes wet on the inside. Tossed a handful of those silica packets and it was dry the next day.

#46 Depending on where you are going, i either wrap my passport in a plastic bag or zip bag, for protection against heavy rain or if you are going out hiking, for protection against river crossings. A damaged passport is a pain, and it can be protected easily.

#47 Noise cancelling headphones on planes, etc.

#48 Always have back-up plans. I can't believe how many people just assume that everything will go exactly as planned and then fall apart when it doesn't. People always ask me how I'm so calm when things happen, and the answer is that I've already thought about what to do.



I always assume a flight will be delayed and I make alternative plans for what I'd do in that situation. I try to time flights to arrive early afternoon, so that I can get to the hotel just in time to check in, and use public transport to get there, but I always plan for what I'd do if I ended up getting in much later than planned. I make sure the hotel has 24/7 front desk, I make sure I have their number or email to let them know I'll be late, I look into taxis, Uber and other options in case I arrive when there are no buses or trains.



People will say you can't plan for everything, and no you can't, but I'm always shocked by how many people don't seem to plan for *anything*.

#49 If you are traveling to different places on your trip, keep a hotel list with address and phone #s with you always.



Bring a folding canvas duffel bag in your suitcase and fill it with dirty clothes or any clothes if you want the suitcase for more fragile items you've acquired along the way (depending on the cost of another bag with the airline).



As a female, I bring a female urinal (Go Girl, She-Wee). You can use it standing up and the end of the nozzle is small enough to fit in an empty water bottle to dispose of it later. I have never gotten my hands wet when using it, so it's not messy.



Bring a small squirt bottle with you. Fill with water and spray your wrinkled clothes or rumpled hair. Also, one can be used in the bathroom. Fill with water and a few drops of body wash. Shake well and spray the toilet paper a few squirts to get extra clean.



Buy disposable underwear...but don't dispose of it. It will withstand many washes, but is thin enough to dry quickly when washed.

#50 1.- If you travel as a couple, do not eat the same dish or with the same ingredients, so if one of you suffers food poisoning, the other has the possibility to buy medicine or organize a place to take care of him/herself.



2.- Do not eat seafood in mountain destinations. Do not eat meat in beach destinations.

#51 Revolut is quite a useful virtual bank for traveling. You can pay with favorable exchange rates and usually withdraw cash from ATMs with low to no fees. If your wallet gets stolen, you can easily disable physical card from app and add virtual one as replacement into Apple Pay or Google Pay. In addition, with premium plan you get nice travel insurance policy and access to airport lounges if your flight gets delayed.

#52 Try to use public transport in the cities you visit, especially for international travel. It lets you see everyday people going about their business and it typically is cheaper than taxis.

#53 If you are gonna get dinner in an airport, it’s worth checking the day passes at the airline lounge. Usually 65$ for food, some free drinks, better bathrooms, cushioned chairs, private tables and desks sometimes. Food is pretty mediocre but I think the value is solid.

#54 Wear a utility vest with all the things you'll want at hand during the flight. Cords, extra battery, etc

Once I started wearing one bulkhead seating was no problem.



Use nasal saline spray to keep your nose from drying out or xylitol sprays to prevent illness.

#55 Carry more than one debit card. If one gets eaten by an ATM and you have no way of getting in touch with the operators, you've still got another one.



Carry more than one credit card just in case fraudulent charges show up on one while you're traveling and you need to cancel it.



I've had both situations happen to me. Having multiple cards saved me a lot of time and hassle.

#56 If you end up in a troubled neighbourhood in an unknown country, do not panic. Do not take your phone out. Keep walking with your sense of direction and try to head back the way you came. If you reach a well lit area, just walk towards traffic and you’ll be fine.

#57 Ask the bartender, every single time. They know.

#58 South east asia. About 1/2 to 1/3 the cost of traveling in Europe and you can stay at great hotels in great locations for 50-100 USD a day and eat amazing food for a few bucks a day.

#59 Google translate works for signs, menus and lots of foreign script.



Download the files before you get there and you won’t have to worry about cell service affecting it.

#60 United Airlines (and maybe others) have an excursion pass with their award tickets, so basically, when you buy an award ticket with miles, you can get a second ticket to anywhere in that region for free. The entirety of Europe is a region. I bought the 25k mile ticket to Frankfurt next month and got a free ticket onward to Athens.

#61 If you have a disability, many airlines will let you select your seat for free, if you request it in advance- and this holds for non-visible disabilities as well.



Obviously don't be a t**t and exploit this if you're not disabled, but if you have any chronic pain, mobility issues, or literally any other kind of disability that makes needing a specific seat important, there's no shame in requesting the help, especially if it helps you avoid the robbery of seat selection fee.

#62 * Picture of all 4 corners of your car, showing it, and where you parked it at the airport.

* Lookup local emergency numbers for my destination, ie 911, 999, 112, so if you need it you can just dial it and not have to Google.

* I actually take the documents thing one step further and leave a photo copy of my passport with a friend or relative so that in a real emergency where my phone gets stolen and everything and I can't get to cloud storage, etc. I can call from the hotel and have them fax it or something.

* Learn basic greetings (hello, good morning, good afternoon, thank you, please, etc) in the local language.

* Walk the block of the hotel on Google Street View to get a rough reference of what's around and where.

* Blend in, don't look like a tourist.

* Look up where the local embassies are, if there is one.

* Don't overpack.

#63 When I am going to another country I enroll in the State Department's STEP program.



This notifies the corresponding US Embassy that you will be in that country. That way, if there are emergencies, unrest, etc they can contact you. You can also put family members in your profile so that they can be contacted as well. It's free.

#64 Use a prepaid Mastercard! I don’t know if they are available worldwide but I’m from the uk and I used a revolut card whilst travelling the world. I would load it with £250 at a time on the app so if it got stolen or copied that was the most I could possibly lose and it isn’t connected to my main bank account so no issues with major cancellations etc. it also works in almost any currency as a payment card and you can get money out of ATMs. Plus the exchange rates are great. It was literally the best when travelling, cannot recommend it enough.

#65 Pack 1 or 2 fresh changes of underwear and t-shirts in your carry-on, so if your checked luggage gets delayed or lost you still have something clean and fresh to change into. If travelling with a partner, pack 2 outfits in each other's checked luggage for the same reason.



Don't eat anywhere that you can see the main train station; those places don't have to try hard, and will be overpriced. Every time I have ignored this advice, I've been disappointed!



Take more than one phone charger cable, and remember, many hotel TVs have USB ports where you can charge your phone if you lose your charger.



Get an adapter plug which has built-in USB outlets, and take a 4-way extension lead (as someone else has already said).



Steam creases out of clothes by hanging them in the bathroom while you shower.



Set your watch/phone to the time at your destination when you get on the plane. Helps me acclimatise, especially when flying W to E.



Carry duct tape and strong cable ties. I have saved many pieces of luggage just well enough to get home using these. Also, don't cheap out on luggage. Get the best you can afford and it will serve you well.



Take a few minutes/hours to learn the basic niceties of the local language before you go. being able to say "please/thank-you/excuse me" can help more than you realise.

#66 I have two lists on one piece of page that i've refined over the years



**packing list**: each item, and where it gets packed - carry on, laptop bag, toiletries, or on my person.



**to do list**: for week before, day before, day of.



* week before: notify credit card company, tell neighbors etc



* day before: cut fingernails etc



* day of: includes a 'shut down' check of my home. make sure perishables are gone from fridge, check windows are closed in each room, each faucet is turned off, stove off, *everything*



Finally, I create a packing area in my living room where i put all my bags and everything i'm taking so i can see it and check it off my list. this includes jackets (i was once halfway to the airport for a trip to london when i realized my rain jacket was still hanging in my closet)



i make sure i have everything crossed off my list before i start packing, and when i'm packed, there should be nothing left in the packing area.

#67 Travel internet router is god tier travel hack.



Second best is going to the bathroom as often as you can. As in, if you have ready access to a clean toilet somewhere? Use it.

#68 - Start packing a week before you leave. Just leave your luggage out, start putting stuff in as you think of it. The true benefit of this is you will find yourself taking STUFF OUT, too. With some time to think, you will decide you actually don't need to take certain things. When packing in a rush, I think people err on the side of "what if" and pack too much.



- Watch videos on how to get to your hotel as inexpensively as possible. Far as I'm concerned, time spent on bus or train is part of the fun. Write this info down for each city and while you're at it...



- Print out all the documents you need. I put my boarding passes, hotel stuff, tickets to events, etc, in order, number them, and I keep it all in a folder.



- Watch videos of the cities you will visit, and follow some food instagrammers. When you see something interesting, put it into Google maps under a list named after the city. Make sure to really note it so you remember why you star-ed it. In two weeks you might forget you added it because of a really obscure little appetizer or something you forgot about.

#69 A transparent water bottle full of water will act as a lantern if you put your phone flashlight underneath it. I use it all the time when the power goes out.

#70 So many great ones here





1) want to emphasize PACK LIGHT - rest assured you can do laundry easily and cheaply literally everywhere on the planet



2) bring a few familiar medicines from home (not full bottles). when you're jetlagged, have museum feet, and just want a f*****g ibuprofen you don't want to have to find a pharmacy and figure out if paracetamol is the same thing... or end up trying to translate the local language on the bottle and getting the wrong thing



3) always talk to locals in their language first -- even if you butcher it and humiliate yourself horribly, it shows respect and 99% of people will appreciate the effort (even in France, ha ha)



4) review the state dept advisories for the countries you'll be visiting - don't be discouraged by them AT ALL! - but be informed about your destination and keep your head up



5) s**t happens - missed flights or trains, lost reservations, accidents, illnesses, crime. be prepared for it, be flexible, and keep going. don't be an a*****e. it'll make for a great story soon enough.



6) don't m**der yourself going to see ALL THE THINGS 19 hours a day every day, don't pressure yourself with the whole It's Once In A Lifetime Trip bs. your destination will still be there next year, you'll be back. even if you won't, naps are okay. sitting on a shady bench and rehydrating is important. (this ESPECIALLY applies if you're travelling with kidlets)



have fuuuuuuuuuuuun!!!!!!! safe journey.

#71 Not so much a hack but I take half-full toiletries and leave them behind.



This either frees up space for gifts or allows me to get local products.

#72 Buy international health insurance. You need to buy this BEFORE you leave. It’s really cheap and could save you lots of money in the event of an emergency. Check out imglobal.com (there are many other providers, too).



Don’t go out with your passport, take your ID instead. Unless explicitly stated for an event or tourist attraction, you should never need your passport other than to fly and check in to your hotel. Keep it secure and locked in a hotel safe. Also, keep your laptop and other valuables in the safe when you leave the room. Other than at the airport—if any countries still require it—should only need pictures of your vaccine cards rather than the physical thing.



Have emergency cash in USD both in your wallet and also in your passport holder. Smaller bills, avoid $50s or $100s.



Print all your paperwork (visas, hotel confirmations, etc.) before you travel. You never know when there is a wifi issue and someone requires to see proof. 9/10 times you won’t need it, but that 1/10 times will be a huge nightmare if you don’t have it. At minimum, have photos of your documents in your phone.



Understand the currency conversion rate and be able to calculate it in your head. Not knowing the real value of things could cost you a lot of money.



Pay in local currency whenever you can. Both in cash and when you pay by credit card. But don’t take out too much local cash or you might end up with too much leftover. ATMs are the best conversion, do NOT go to a currency exchange. Don’t use credit cards at sketchy-looking places, they might steal your card info.



If you have 2+ credit cards, take at least 2 separate credit cards with you. One that goes in your wallet and another that goes in your passport holder. You don’t want to lose access to cash if you lose your wallet.



Pre-download Google maps of the countries you’re visiting. This is hugely handy and lets you see maps when you don’t have internet access. Never know when you’ll get lost…



Stay safe. Be careful with excessive alcohol or d**g consumption, you will become a target for theft if you’re stumbling drunk late at night. When in crowds, be mindful of pickpockets. Never walk alone at night, especially if you’re a woman.

#73 Always spend a couple hours looking at routes on Google Flights, punch in different cities, different countries, look at things. Consider different times.



From BOS to FRA I flew to Europe in business class for $1000. From EWR to LHR I would've spent $4200 for business class. With me, and my girlfriend. I would've spent near to 10k USD for flights to Europe. Since I got us 2 business class tickets to Frankfurt Germany instead, I only spent $2,000.

#74 US passport holder coming back home, but don’t have global entry? Use the mobile passport control app + massively shorter line. I’ve used it several times now and the line has always been as short as global entry or shorter. It’s insane. Last year at DFW the normal line had hundreds and hundreds of people, but the MPC line had 3. They had signs everywhere to get the app but everyone ignored it and got into the stupidly long line instead.

#75 Bring a night light. Plug it in the bathroom to make it easier to find at night.

#76 I always bring a few decks of cards. Everyone plays some kind of card game and it’s a great way to make friends.

#77 Not sure if these are hacks, but ... I only take carry on so I have to pack smart/light. I avoid bringing cotton as it weighs too much and once wet takes forever to dry, so its 100% synthetics for me. Also I wear a hat when flying and use it to hold my pocket stuff when going through security. If you can, take aspirin before a really long flight as it reduces chances for blood clots. Last, I use really good sound deadening headphones (Sony). They are priceless if you get stuck next to loud noises (children crying, ...) during a long flight.

#78 Disclaimer this advice is from a fashion girly perspective, so its worth may vary based off your travel style. (And no, I’m not going to suggest bringing your old, holey clothes ew lol)



A packable bonus bag (backpack duffel etc - I use a big Longchamp tote that folds down teeny tiny) in case you do shopping while there and can’t fit it in your luggage.



In my carry on, I have two smaller carry ons. One is like a little crossbody belt bag (the lululemon ones are amaze) that I put all my money, ID, tickets etc) and wear through the airport so I don’t have to dig for stuff. Once I’m on the plane I put it back in my bigger bag. The other is a little pouch-y thing that I pack specifically for my seat. In there I put my AirPods, phone charger, eye mask, skincare, meds, Kindle, etc - anything I want to keep with me at my seat without having to go digging in my bag all the time.



If you’re flying a red eye (which happens pretty often for me going across the ocean), go to the airport with a bare face and take advantage of all the bougie skincare in the duty free. (If you see La Mer, do that one.) I slather it all on before my flight so I look like a beautiful glazed donut.



Any flight though - bring your skincare. The air is gonna suck every ounce of moisture from your skin, so be generous. If you’re flying during the day, make sure you wear sunscreen. The UV through the plane window is no joke.



You’ll also want moisture in your body - so either buy a giant water bottle after you get through security or bring a fillable one from home. I like to add one of those electrolyte packets to help the hydration along.



If you can sleep on flights, try to match up your sleep to what time it will be when you land. So like if you’re going to Europe and you’re flying overnight but then landing at their night, try to stay up the whole flight so you fall asleep nicely when you get there. If you land during the day, try your best to not take a nap until it’s nighttime. It helps the jet lag so much!



For travel pillows - they all suck so buy one of those Turtle neck wrap things. It looks stupid but the way it stabilizes / cradles your head is super nice.



Also some kind of noise canceling ear thing or ear plugs just in case there is a screaming kid. And it’s just nice to help you stay asleep.



Plan your entertainment like your flight won’t have any. Load up your iPad/kindle, bring a book or something to distract you. I’ve had 10 hour flights where the in flight screens weren’t working, so having that ready to go as a backup is nice.



If you have a longish layover somewhere, see if the airport has showers. Especially if you have another long flight or are gonna be landing during the day time - it’s just super refreshing to rinse off all the grime and reset yourself.



Depending on your travel style, see if it’s worth getting the upgrade. (Being loyal to one airline or using their credit card helps so much.) I’m 5’11 with a 36 inch inseam and coach can be so miserable. If the flight is long enough, being able to get a lie flat seat where you can sleep for real sort of starts your vacation off so nicely. (Also if you fly overnight, it counts as your hotel room lol). This can also backfire if you upgrade for the first time, fly first, and then are ruined for the rest of your life. I did this on a flight to Barcelona from DC and it was like $400 to get into Polaris, and it changed my life for both the worse and the better.



I also write down my entire itinerary - hotels, plans each day, addresses, etc and make sure my parents / friends have a copy. And then I text them during the day to let them know I’m alright. (I do a lot of solo travel and am a girl, so maybe this is a niche scenario.) I also turn on Find My Friends during my trip so people I trust can see where I am in case something happens or I don’t check in as planned. Also if you use Uber / Lyft, it’s good to text a screenshot of your driver / their license plate / car info from the app and send it over.



Be nice to literally everyone in the airport. Like go out of your way to be kind. I’ve gotten so many perks and freebies just from chatting with the FAs or desk agents.



Invest in Global Entry, TSA pre check, or clear - it’s so nice to skip all the security lines and not have to take off your shoes. Especially coming home and going through customs.



Stick AirTags in all your luggage. I know most people hate checking bags but I like cute outfits and being prepared and shopping lol, so I always check at least one for a long trip. The AirTag is a nice reassurance to make sure your bag makes it on the plane, and if it doesn’t, you know right where it is.



I also pack underwear like I’m going to s**t myself every day lol - especially if you’re walking a lot and sweating in the hotter climates, you might want like two pairs a day so you have fresh undies for dinner. I guess you could pack less and wash them but lol they’re so small they take up no room.



If you do really good work on your pre-trip itinerary, it makes packing super easy so you know the type of clothes you’ll need each day. Hiking? Beach? Fancy dinner? Look into capsule wardrobes too - or pick a color theme and only pack clothes in that theme so that everything matches and you can create more outfits. The easiest one is black and white, but pick whatever makes your heart happy.



My ultimate sneaky “I shopped too much oh no” hack coming home is to buy something duty free and ask for a giant shopping bag to put it in. Then I stick everything that doesn’t fit into that bag and put the souvenirs on top, and now you have a bonus carry on that no one cares about. You can also do this with a pillow case - bring an extra one (make sure it zips!) and then stuff it full of clothes. Then you get a bonus pillow to sleep on at your seat and another free carry on. You can also ship stuff home for not a lot of money. I once bought a painting from a vintage market and it was too much to carry on, so I went to a local post office and shipped it home for $40. Legit too - like if you’re going somewhere for a long time, you could ship your stuff ahead of you if the price works out. Then you don’t have to carry everything.

#79 Pack a door stop. You never know if you'll have a faulty lock.

#80 For longer trips where you may be doing laundry - bring a dry bag and use that as your "laundry basket". Then you can roll it up, seal it and take it wherever you need to go (launderette or back in your case to take home for washing).



Also for longer trips, do actually plan to do laundry if you can. It's better than packing three weeks worth of clothing for a three week trip. Pack enough for about half the duration and either use a local launderette or the classic tub soak. A portable line and travel detergent really come in handy for those situations!