Many people consider these to be “ cheat codes ” for a more fruitful existence, which they shared in various Reddit threads . These hacks range from staying hydrated to embracing ignorance about things you don’t know about.

Life teaches us a plethora of lessons , many of which go in one ear and out the other. It’s not until we reach a certain age that we realize the importance of these concepts, some of which even turn out to be major game-changers .

#1 Discipline. Doing the simple things right, everyday. This takes you miles ahead of the rest.

#2 One thing that really shifted everything for me was learning to *pause* before reacting. Whether it’s an argument, a tough email, or just a stressful moment, taking even 10 seconds to breathe and not respond immediately has saved me so much unnecessary drama and regret.

#3 Stop acting embarrassed if you don't know something. If you're learning a new skill or talking to someone about a topic that you don't know much about, don't say "Yeah, ok" when you have no idea what they're talking about. Let go of your ego and ask them to explain it. You'll become so much more educated once you embrace ignorance.

#4 Let them - let people think whatever they want of you. Let them act how they want and then act accordingly. Let them show you who they are and then act accordingly. Detachment from expectations of how other people are supposed to be has been the biggest freedom of my life.

#5 You've got the right to make mistakes, they won't cost your life.



Pretty freeing, once you realize that you can f**k up as long as you own how it goes afterward. It's pretty much the basis for growth.

#6 Live for yourself. I’m not saying you should be greedy or selfish, but live the life that YOU want to live. Not what your parents or your friends or family want.

#7 Stop caring what other people think of me. I was a hardcore people pleaser in my 20s. I worked hard at it. Then when I turned 30 it was like a switch flipped. I still treat people with respect and kindness, but I've let go of the idea that anyone needs to like me, and therefore, validate me. I don't like everyone, why does it matter if some people don't like me?

#8 Good sleep, good nutrition, and plenty of hydration. I never realized that all three of these areas greatly impact mental health. The "brain fog" people experience is likely just dehydration.





Leaving people and places that do not serve you well is a great skill to have. It is a very difficult skill but it will improve your life.

#9 Always tell the truth.



That way, you don't have to remember the lie you told three years earlier.

#10 Life isn’t a competition and the “rules” of society are completely made up.

#11 If someone doesn’t like you, move on.

#12 Spend less money than you earn.

#13 Learn to stay calm when everything is falling apart. Most people panic, but if you can think clearly in the midst of chaos, it's like having a cheat code in life. It gives you an advantage in everything: in discussions, in decisions, in difficult moments.

#14 Nobody can save you, only you. When something bad is done to you, recovering from that and healing is your duty and responsibility.

It’s unfair and freeing at the same time.

#15 Pay for experts. I used to do almost everything myself. Not always worth it.

#16 Treat yourself like you would treat a good friend.

#17 Care JUST ENOUGH. Seriously. While I’m still trying to perfect it, I sort of let my concern for a lot of things diminish significantly and not only am I able to put my concern into more pressing and/or important things, but I AM significantly happier overall. Again, it’s not perfect, and the big sad and anxiety come around every now and then, but overall, I’ve been doing a lot better. I recommend it.

#18 Not drinking soda.



Limiting social media interaction to 10 minutes (or whatever works for you).



Understanding you can only do what you can do. Stressing about the insanity of our world doesn't do anyone any good. If you're a fortunate person to be able to live a good life in a safe place, enjoy it.

#19 1)Journaling regularly to better understand where I'm at in life and how I feel about it. Then, I can come up with solutions to problems and not self-sabotage so much.



2) When I was a nanny I saw that children need two hours of outdoor activity time a day or they are cranky and have trouble concentrating. It turns out that I do too.



3) Understanding that a lot of people don't really want things to turn out well for you. You have to be your own protector and ally because no one else will be.

#20 Daily exercise will make your life way better.

#21 Relationships are everything. You can’t go through life alone. Also - interesting people are interested… be curious.

#22 Ditching faith and thinking like a scientist greatly reduces your chances of being swindled.

#23 Don’t take stuff personal. Even if it’s directed at you, don’t get defensive, but ask why and do a reality check with yourself.

#24 The day I started realizing that a lot of fears I had were the projection of internal anxiety onto external circumstances, everything changed.



I started working on myself and my perceptions.



I was holding myself back from doing a lot of things just because everything was scripted by my imagination.

#25 Two things:

- Pretty much everything you hear is just an opinion, not a certainty

- Those who give advice are usually unable to follow it.

#26 Trust your gut.

#27 Only listen to those who have done what you want to do.



Not everyone has your best interest at heart.

#28 Parents need to implement “Quiet Time” with their kids. No electronics for two-four hours. You can read a book, play with toys, go for a walk, etc. Just a simple reset from today’s world.

#29 Intermittent fasting as a tool to manage weight.

#30 Communicate and show up every day. “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well.” No. Even if you feel like you can’t give your best, as long as you show up and try, you are almost guaranteed success.

#31 If things aren’t working out ….. say I can’t do things without messing them up, or I’m having really bad luck that day, just stop and do nothing. Eventually your brain or the universe resets and things go back to normal.

#32 Being attractive is a cheat.

#33 Not bragging on advantages or sharing them.

#34 Financial literacy.

#35 Don’t get caught up in the emotion of it all. Not everything is worth getting upset over. People will think what they think. You don’t need to worry about that.



Know your self worth . You matter. Look after yourself.



People are nicer to you when you look fit and healthy, clean and tidy . I guess it makes you seem more approachable and driven ?



Do little things for tomorrow’s you. Lay your clothes out. Plan your week. Have the kids organised for school ect ect ect.

#36 Don’t ever fight anyone who has less to loose than you do.

#37 No alcohol.

#38 The observer is the observed.



Emotions are a necessary spice of life, but it’s equally important to recognize that you can detach yourself from them too. You can step back and watch your emotions exist and pass by as an observer. This can be done upon many iterations, detaching layer by layer - the observer can be observed.



Removing all bias, judgement, or thought, and just observe the present. Not only does it clear your perspective of reality, but sometimes it helps you appreciate those emotions even more.

#39 To not fall into the myth of alchemist, there is no secret weapon like in video games that's going to save a life.



You have to build systems, even mental ones to live in peace.



And systems are complex.

#40 People only come to you driven by a selfish desire of their own. It's okay to be kind but don't let others use that kindness to their advantage.

#41 Boring is actually productive. Like people who wear the same clothes daily or eat the same food daily, they cut out the mindless decision making to focus their energy on more important things. It's kind of cool to be honest.

#42 Slow down. Slow is steady, steady is safe, safe is fast.

#43 Taking a quality probiotic daily and 3 minute cold showers in the morning.



Inflammation game changer.

#44 Actually thinking about stuff, and having the willpower to do or not do.

#45 Mix in a spray bottle: 3/4 cup clear dishwashing detergent to 1 cup white vinegar. This will lift clothing stains without having to spend extra on stain removal products.

#46 There will be plenty of hard times. Try to enjoy every other moment.

#47 Don't expect s**t from people--they will always let you down.

#48 Pessimism with everything actually makes you overall happier because if something doesn't happen you no longer get upset or disappointed. If it does happen then you're usually pleasantly surprised. I also go with: prepare for the worst while striving for the best. Same idea for different situations.

#49 Kindness and letting it go mind set always works out well.

#50 Live in Europe. Work for a US-based company.

#51 SINGLE people working day time vs nighttime lose on average 3 less hours of free time



1hr to work with traffic

1hr home with traffic

1hr market-gas with foot traffic



Nighttime jobs sleep through rush hour, get the freeways to themselves, no lines at the supermarket or gas stations, no traffic.

#52 OMAD. (I eat One Meal A Day). Lost 50 lbs in 6 months. Maintained over 6 years. My activity level went way up. Strength training. Hiking. Walking. I started running (Which I’ve done on and off - but have been mostly ON. Running 5K 2-3x a week for well over over a year). All my exercise is fasted. Feels great! No bloat!!



Healthy tastes delicious. My diet cleaned itself. I tell people my taste buds were reprogrammed.



You don’t realize how much time most people devote to food. That time is my own.



And hunger! Totally absolutely gone. I’m never what I used to call hungry. But full? I get that every day. After my meal I don’t want any more. No fork putdowns. No will power. No guilt. Eating is a guiltless joy and pleasure.



My one meal is amazing! Special time every day. Healthy and delicious. I spent a couple weeks with my sister in Colorado. She was worried about me and OMAD. But I cooked for her. She saw what I ate. Loved it. My amazing salads. Steaks. Veggies. She’s not OMAD every day but does it often. She doesn’t worry about me.



My health improved dramatically. Dr about fell off his chair. All my health metrics improved dramatically. He was skeptical at first. But I’ve kept it up. Says keep doing what you’re doing!



Dentist too. My gums stopped receding. They actually improved. The one and only patient that’s ever happened for in her 20+ year practice.



This is a life hack hidden in plain sight. Biggest cheat code ever.

#53 Having great parents. I know it’s not a choice, so not sure it counts, but just had to add it.

#54 Watching youtube at 1.5 x speed..I get all the info in less time. I'll study all kinds of topics ... I learned arc welding in 1 day (about 20 minutes youtube, the rest was actually welding).

#55 When you're nervous, say aloud "I'm excited" five times. Your body will auto reframe it to excitement.

#56 If your child keeps being disobedient in public spaces, stick a crash helmet on them and people will just think they have special needs and won't judge your parenting skills.

#57 Buying a new one of the same item and returning the old one with that receipt when the item is obviously defective or broken won’t help.