Life teaches us a plethora of lessons, many of which go in one ear and out the other. It’s not until we reach a certain age that we realize the importance of these concepts, some of which even turn out to be major game-changers.

Many people consider these to be “cheat codes” for a more fruitful existence, which they shared in various Reddit threads. These hacks range from staying hydrated to embracing ignorance about things you don’t know about. 

Scroll through and feel free to save this list as a valuable resource.

Habit tracker planner page with dates circled, illustrating life cheat codes for building productive daily habits. Discipline. Doing the simple things right, everyday. This takes you miles ahead of the rest.

ThyArtIsPowder , freepik Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a while to understand this, and to come to value discipline ahead of motivation.

    #2

    Man practicing life cheat codes by calming his mind with a focused meditation technique in front of a mirror. One thing that really shifted everything for me was learning to *pause* before reacting. Whether it’s an argument, a tough email, or just a stressful moment, taking even 10 seconds to breathe and not respond immediately has saved me so much unnecessary drama and regret.

    OneHunt5428 , freepik Report

    db_24 avatar
    d b
    d b
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally! This is a huge life skill. Really helpful when responding to bullies, narcissists and all star a******s. Take your time, process your thoughts, and respond only when ready.

    #3

    Young man looking frustrated, two women standing in background, illustrating life cheat codes and interpersonal challenges. Stop acting embarrassed if you don't know something. If you're learning a new skill or talking to someone about a topic that you don't know much about, don't say "Yeah, ok" when you have no idea what they're talking about. Let go of your ego and ask them to explain it. You'll become so much more educated once you embrace ignorance.

    Donde_Que83 , zinkevych / freepik Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet, there are so many people who shame others who admit not knowing things - but that says something about their character.

    #4

    Two women outdoors, one appearing frustrated and the other confused, illustrating reaction to life cheat codes advice. Let them - let people think whatever they want of you. Let them act how they want and then act accordingly. Let them show you who they are and then act accordingly. Detachment from expectations of how other people are supposed to be has been the biggest freedom of my life.

    Any_Quarter_8386 , eugeneshemyakin9 / freepik Report

    #5

    Young woman wearing glasses and holding a book on her head, expressing frustration about life cheat codes concept. You've got the right to make mistakes, they won't cost your life.

    Pretty freeing, once you realize that you can f**k up as long as you own how it goes afterward. It's pretty much the basis for growth.

    AQuaintMako , freepik Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wisdom is making new and different mistakes instead of repeating the old ones.

    #6

    Happy woman wearing sunglasses with arms outstretched on tree-lined path, enjoying life and its cheat codes outdoors. Live for yourself. I’m not saying you should be greedy or selfish, but live the life that YOU want to live. Not what your parents or your friends or family want.

    FeastingOnFelines , simonapilolla / freepik Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You HAVE to get married, you must have kids, you need to buy a large house etc. because this is what everybody is doing" - umm, no, I don't "have to" do anything. And guess what - I'm not "everybody".

    #7

    Young man in green sweatshirt and cap shrugging with hands up against a gray wall, illustrating life cheat codes concept. Stop caring what other people think of me. I was a hardcore people pleaser in my 20s. I worked hard at it. Then when I turned 30 it was like a switch flipped. I still treat people with respect and kindness, but I've let go of the idea that anyone needs to like me, and therefore, validate me. I don't like everyone, why does it matter if some people don't like me?

    AffectionateKiwi6941 , freepik Report

    #8

    Woman with red hair peacefully sleeping on a bed demonstrating one of the life cheat codes for better rest and relaxation Good sleep, good nutrition, and plenty of hydration. I never realized that all three of these areas greatly impact mental health. The "brain fog" people experience is likely just dehydration. 


    Leaving people and places that do not serve you well is a great skill to have. It is a very difficult skill but it will improve your life.

    LittleMascara7 , standret / freepik Report

    #9

    Woman in a blue shirt attentively listening and discussing life cheat codes with a colleague in an office setting Always tell the truth.

    That way, you don't have to remember the lie you told three years earlier.

    Expensive_Magician97 , DC Studio / freepik Report

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so important. If you don’t want to admit something of a sensitive nature, just say you choose not to discuss it. But don’t lie. It will be discovered at some point and your reputation and credibility will never be the same afterwards.

    #10

    Blonde woman in green coat looks upset while couple in foreground embraces, illustrating life cheat codes concept. Life isn’t a competition and the “rules” of society are completely made up.

    Samantha-Blair , volodymyr-t / freepik Report

    #11

    Man in blue shirt leaning in for a kiss while woman in pink blouse pushes him away, illustrating life cheat codes concept. If someone doesn’t like you, move on.

    nadanadaempanada , prostock-studio / freepik Report

    #12

    Couple shopping happily together carrying bags, illustrating life cheat codes for easier everyday living. Spend less money than you earn.

    valejojohnson , boggy / freepik Report

    #13

    Young man in a white tank top sitting thoughtfully in a living room surrounded by plants, representing life cheat codes. Learn to stay calm when everything is falling apart. Most people panic, but if you can think clearly in the midst of chaos, it's like having a cheat code in life. It gives you an advantage in everything: in discussions, in decisions, in difficult moments.

    Blurred_Truths , freepik Report

    #14

    Elderly woman practicing mindful breathing as a life cheat code for relaxation and stress relief at home. Nobody can save you, only you. When something bad is done to you, recovering from that and healing is your duty and responsibility.
    It’s unfair and freeing at the same time.

    Enchanted-Bunny13 , freepik Report

    #15

    Man using a paint roller to apply light blue paint over dark blue wall showing life cheat codes in home improvement. Pay for experts. I used to do almost everything myself. Not always worth it.

    jonas00345 , DC Studio / freepik Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Counterpoint: Experts are usually faster, but not necessarily better at a lot of things. With YouTube you can learn how to do all sorts of things if you're mechanically inclined or have some really basic skills. Almost anyone should be able to do some minor plumbing, change an electrical outlet or switch, or replace some deck boards. Replacing a faucet or a circuit breaker is pretty simple, but maybe more than a lot of people should do themselves. The trick is figuring out what your limits are.

    #16

    Treat yourself like you would treat a good friend.

    BlatantEgg4314 Report

    #17

    Care JUST ENOUGH. Seriously. While I’m still trying to perfect it, I sort of let my concern for a lot of things diminish significantly and not only am I able to put my concern into more pressing and/or important things, but I AM significantly happier overall. Again, it’s not perfect, and the big sad and anxiety come around every now and then, but overall, I’ve been doing a lot better. I recommend it.

    Important_Lab_58 Report

    #18

    Not drinking soda.

    Limiting social media interaction to 10 minutes (or whatever works for you).

    Understanding you can only do what you can do. Stressing about the insanity of our world doesn't do anyone any good. If you're a fortunate person to be able to live a good life in a safe place, enjoy it.

    gooossfraabaahh Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's true. Apart from smoking, drinking soda with sugar or a sugar substitute is the worst thing you can consume.

    #19

    1)Journaling regularly to better understand where I'm at in life and how I feel about it. Then, I can come up with solutions to problems and not self-sabotage so much.

    2) When I was a nanny I saw that children need two hours of outdoor activity time a day or they are cranky and have trouble concentrating. It turns out that I do too.

    3) Understanding that a lot of people don't really want things to turn out well for you. You have to be your own protector and ally because no one else will be.

    Singular_Lens_37 Report

    #20

    Daily exercise will make your life way better.

    torspice Report

    #21

    Group of friends smiling and hugging outdoors, illustrating the joy of life cheat codes for better relationships. Relationships are everything. You can’t go through life alone. Also - interesting people are interested… be curious.

    vagabending , katemangostar / freepik Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you come from a toxic family and have dysfunctional relationships. Distance yourself from all these, and you'll see how well you are without them.

    #22

    Ditching faith and thinking like a scientist greatly reduces your chances of being swindled.

    Electrical_Angle_701 Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There also some thought around the idea that faith makes people happier and helps them live longer. It's too bad I'm an atheist.

    #23

    Don’t take stuff personal. Even if it’s directed at you, don’t get defensive, but ask why and do a reality check with yourself.

    Ok_Goal_9982 Report

    #24

    Young woman with curly red hair looking frustrated, holding her face, illustrating life cheat codes concept. The day I started realizing that a lot of fears I had were the projection of internal anxiety onto external circumstances, everything changed.

    I started working on myself and my perceptions.

    I was holding myself back from doing a lot of things just because everything was scripted by my imagination.

    matteobuilds , freepik Report

    #25

    Man in green sweater explaining life cheat codes to a woman with long blonde hair against a brick wall background. Two things:
    - Pretty much everything you hear is just an opinion, not a certainty
    - Those who give advice are usually unable to follow it.

    OniricOcelot , Wavebreak Media / freepik Report

    #26

    Young woman thinking deeply indoors, illustrating the concept of life cheat codes for better living and personal growth. Trust your gut.

    Ga88y7 , namii9 / freepik Report

    #27

    Woman in a maroon sweater covering her ears with hands, expressing stress while sitting against a gray background. Only listen to those who have done what you want to do.

    Not everyone has your best interest at heart.

    tstclair2009 , yana.aybazova / freepik Report

    #28

    Parents need to implement “Quiet Time” with their kids. No electronics for two-four hours. You can read a book, play with toys, go for a walk, etc. Just a simple reset from today’s world.

    SnorkyB Report

    #29

    Man sitting at table with healthy food checking smartwatch, illustrating life cheat codes for better living. Intermittent fasting as a tool to manage weight.

    themafiosa , dmytro_sidelnikov / freepik Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really. Every body is different. If yours works best with intermittent fasting, great, but don't assume it's the best solution for everyone. It isn't.

    #30

    Woman looking stressed while holding glasses and staring at a laptop screen, illustrating life cheat codes concept. Communicate and show up every day. “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well.” No. Even if you feel like you can’t give your best, as long as you show up and try, you are almost guaranteed success.

    DarePotential8296 , freepik Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry, I have to disagree with this one. (Perhaps the phrasing should have been different?) Nothing is guaranteed. Moreover, while you keep trying to do x thing, you might come to realize it was not what you actually wanted or needed. And that's absolutely ok - take it as a lesson and move on.

    #31

    Man focused on laptop screen surrounded by crumpled papers and books, illustrating life cheat codes concept. If things aren’t working out ….. say I can’t do things without messing them up, or I’m having really bad luck that day, just stop and do nothing. Eventually your brain or the universe resets and things go back to normal.

    Reine-Noir , freepik Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love to see someone stop in the middle of a big presentation, sports game, or concert, and just stand there staring at the audience for several minutes.

    #32

    Young woman outdoors smiling and relaxing, representing a carefree lifestyle and useful life cheat codes. Being attractive is a cheat.

    tenshinchan , javi_indy / freepik Report

    #33

    Not bragging on advantages or sharing them.

    DeckerXT Report

    #34

    Financial literacy.

    MaqicMailMann Report

    #35

    Don’t get caught up in the emotion of it all. Not everything is worth getting upset over. People will think what they think. You don’t need to worry about that.

    Know your self worth . You matter. Look after yourself.

    People are nicer to you when you look fit and healthy, clean and tidy . I guess it makes you seem more approachable and driven ?

    Do little things for tomorrow’s you. Lay your clothes out. Plan your week. Have the kids organised for school ect ect ect.

    Lost_Animator968 Report

    #36

    Don’t ever fight anyone who has less to loose than you do.

    squintyshrew9 Report

    #37

    No alcohol.

    lilbudge Report

    #38

    The observer is the observed.

    Emotions are a necessary spice of life, but it’s equally important to recognize that you can detach yourself from them too. You can step back and watch your emotions exist and pass by as an observer. This can be done upon many iterations, detaching layer by layer - the observer can be observed.

    Removing all bias, judgement, or thought, and just observe the present. Not only does it clear your perspective of reality, but sometimes it helps you appreciate those emotions even more.

    Difficult_Past_3254 Report

    #39

    Hand placing a blue pushpin on a corkboard connected with string, illustrating life cheat codes concept. To not fall into the myth of alchemist, there is no secret weapon like in video games that's going to save a life.

    You have to build systems, even mental ones to live in peace.

    And systems are complex.

    Possible_Donut4451 , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #40

    Two women having a serious conversation, one refusing to listen while the other pleads, illustrating life cheat codes concept. People only come to you driven by a selfish desire of their own. It's okay to be kind but don't let others use that kindness to their advantage.

    AppleCider56 , prostock-studio / freepik Report

    #41

    Man choosing between two black shirts in closet, illustrating life cheat codes for easier daily decisions. Boring is actually productive. Like people who wear the same clothes daily or eat the same food daily, they cut out the mindless decision making to focus their energy on more important things. It's kind of cool to be honest.

    Anonynonimoose , zinkevych / freepik Report

    #42

    Slow down. Slow is steady, steady is safe, safe is fast.

    buster23459 Report

    #43

    Taking a quality probiotic daily and 3 minute cold showers in the morning.

    Inflammation game changer.

    Margaet_moon Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yogurt is a quality probiotic. So is kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, etc. They're also food. Pills are not. Your body absorbs probiotics (and nutrients) better when it comes in food.

    #44

    Actually thinking about stuff, and having the willpower to do or not do.

    astddf Report

    #45

    Mix in a spray bottle: 3/4 cup clear dishwashing detergent to 1 cup white vinegar. This will lift clothing stains without having to spend extra on stain removal products.

    atticus_bird Report

    #46

    There will be plenty of hard times. Try to enjoy every other moment.

    Valuable_General9049 Report

    #47

    Two women sitting on a couch with arms crossed, showing frustration and tension, related to life cheat codes advice. Don't expect s**t from people--they will always let you down.

    The-Booger , EmilyStock / freepik Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not really that bad. Life should include learning who to count on, and what to count on them for.

    #48

    Young woman excitedly gestures with hands outdoors, illustrating life cheat codes for easier living and better success. Pessimism with everything actually makes you overall happier because if something doesn't happen you no longer get upset or disappointed. If it does happen then you're usually pleasantly surprised. I also go with: prepare for the worst while striving for the best. Same idea for different situations.

    That_Murse , SkelDry / freepik Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Pessimism" and "realism" are two different things. You can manage expectations without a negative outlook at life that drags you down.

    #49

    Kindness and letting it go mind set always works out well.

    JohnBanaDon Report

    #50

    Live in Europe. Work for a US-based company.

    anon Report

    #51

    Woman wearing glasses working on laptop late at night, discovering useful life cheat codes for easier living. SINGLE people working day time vs nighttime lose on average 3 less hours of free time

    1hr to work with traffic
    1hr home with traffic
    1hr market-gas with foot traffic

    Nighttime jobs sleep through rush hour, get the freeways to themselves, no lines at the supermarket or gas stations, no traffic.

    CantAffordzUsername , photohobo / freepik Report

    mattbaxter_1 avatar
    Matty507
    Matty507
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand the SINGLE people bit. Do people in relationships have a special lane on the roads?

    #52

    OMAD. (I eat One Meal A Day). Lost 50 lbs in 6 months. Maintained over 6 years. My activity level went way up. Strength training. Hiking. Walking. I started running (Which I’ve done on and off - but have been mostly ON. Running 5K 2-3x a week for well over over a year). All my exercise is fasted. Feels great! No bloat!!

    Healthy tastes delicious. My diet cleaned itself. I tell people my taste buds were reprogrammed.

    You don’t realize how much time most people devote to food. That time is my own.

    And hunger! Totally absolutely gone. I’m never what I used to call hungry. But full? I get that every day. After my meal I don’t want any more. No fork putdowns. No will power. No guilt. Eating is a guiltless joy and pleasure.

    My one meal is amazing! Special time every day. Healthy and delicious. I spent a couple weeks with my sister in Colorado. She was worried about me and OMAD. But I cooked for her. She saw what I ate. Loved it. My amazing salads. Steaks. Veggies. She’s not OMAD every day but does it often. She doesn’t worry about me.

    My health improved dramatically. Dr about fell off his chair. All my health metrics improved dramatically. He was skeptical at first. But I’ve kept it up. Says keep doing what you’re doing!

    Dentist too. My gums stopped receding. They actually improved. The one and only patient that’s ever happened for in her 20+ year practice.

    This is a life hack hidden in plain sight. Biggest cheat code ever.

    Captain-Popcorn Report

    #53

    Having great parents. I know it’s not a choice, so not sure it counts, but just had to add it.

    Jakebakescakes93 Report

    #54

    Watching youtube at 1.5 x speed..I get all the info in less time. I'll study all kinds of topics ... I learned arc welding in 1 day (about 20 minutes youtube, the rest was actually welding).

    New-Rich9409 Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find speed up videos really annoying. Good for people that enjoy it, but I prefer to take the extra time.

    #55

    When you're nervous, say aloud "I'm excited" five times. Your body will auto reframe it to excitement.

    spacegeneralx Report

    #56

    If your child keeps being disobedient in public spaces, stick a crash helmet on them and people will just think they have special needs and won't judge your parenting skills.

    ScudSlug Report

    #57

    Buying a new one of the same item and returning the old one with that receipt when the item is obviously defective or broken won’t help.

    Balloonhandz Report

