Most of these are common-sense concepts , but sometimes, we could all use a reminder.

A Reddit thread from a few months ago discussed these “cheat codes” for a more fulfilling existence. Answers ranged from simple tasks, such as wearing sunscreen , to more complex actions like being intentional with everything you do.

Life becomes more complicated to navigate as we grow older. When “ adulting ” obligations come into play, we tend to overlook the simplest yet most sensible practices that ultimately become greatly valuable in certain situations.

#1 Stay hydrated and get good sleep.

#2 I really do have food at home. It's better quality and cheaper than the fast food place I'm driving past.

#3 You don’t need a lot of friends to be happy.

#4 Be consistently consistent.

#5 Don't argue with idiots.

#6 No. It's a complete sentence. It's the perfect answer to a yes or no question. Just...no.

#7 Wear sunscreen, live below your means, save and invest, exercise, eat unprocessed food(try to), don’t take everything so seriously. Be kind to people, everyone is struggling with something.

#8 Find something to compliment people on the first time you see them during the day, it changes the atmosphere.

#9 Keep your cool. A bad temper can literally ruin your life.

#10 Parent for your kids’ needs, not for people watching.

#11 If it matters, spend the time to do it right.

#12 Tell yourself it's a privilege to have dishes to wash and clothes to clean. Tell yourself you love to clean.

#13 See your life as a story that you wanna tell.



Imagine you're reading a book or a movie about yourself, see yourself as the lead character, and then act in a way that both



* aligns with the characters path and values

* makes for an interesting story





The sooner you learn this, the better your lens on life becomes.

#14 I do whatever is the hardest chore for the day first. Once that’s out of the way… it’s usually auto pilot cruise mode. If it’s reversed and procrastinated on the whole day has gone to c**p! And the worst is at the end!

#15 Exercising first thing in the morning sets the tone for the day and ensures a great night of sleep.

#16 Therapy.



Everyone could use it. Even if you’re not mentally ill. Having someone to talk out your stressors with is incredibly important.

#17 Invest in a good pillow and mattress. Good sleep is more valuable than people realize.

#18 To do lists. If you aren’t organizing your life around lists, you should start.

#19 Just work smarter not harder…but work hard to find ways to work smarter. Basically if I think there might be a better/quicker way of doing something, I’ll spend the time to figure it out so future me isn’t wasting as much time. I do this a lot for work.

#20 Tubal ligation and Sunscreen.

#21 Gratitude. Seriously. It sounds so f*****g lame but the reality is, when you start counting your blessings you lose track of your problems.



It doesn’t make things that suck go away but when your mentality is being thankful for another day, or how nice the birds sound this morning, or looking at your whacky family and remembering how life was without them and how good it is now…



Yeah it doesn’t take long for you to stop giving yourself an ulcer for nothing when you think this way.

#22 B- work out the door is better than A+ work no one ever sees. .

#23 You can tell how a person talks about you when your not around by listening to them talk about others when they are not around.



Hug your grandma like you know this will be the last time you can. Some day you will be right.

#24 The first six months of parenthood, if there are two parents, have one stay up all day, and the other all night.



I was lucky enough to be able to do this with both my kids, and it was incredible.

#25 First and foremost: Marry the right person.



Second: be a two paycheck household with one paycheck expenses. Have a kid? Go down to one paycheck. One job starts to suck? Quit and take a chance on a higher risk/reward gig.

#26 Read a lot and always be nice to your significant other.

Edit: I’m not sure this classified as a “cheat code”, but being well-read makes you smarter and more interesting to talk to- leading to more opportunities to make quality friends and/or spouses. Being always kind to that spouse- that usually makes for a happy long/lasting relationship…..as long as they’re the type of person that is also intelligent and thoughtful enough to realize how much your kindness means.

#27 Patience...I can't even say how many perceived problems worked themselves out simply by waiting just a little bit longer.

#28 I called AAA when I was extremely drunk at the bar ...said my truck wouldn't start ....they towed my truck home and gave me a ride.

#29 Accept ownership and responsibility for all of your results in life. Don't look to blame others or society when things don't go your way. Always look inward and know that your decisions drive your outcomes. It is freeing and by far the healthiest way to live.

#30 Listen more, talk less.

#31 It’s non of my business what other people think about me…. &



Will this matter a year from now?

#32 If you eat vegan, you lower your risk of heart disease and cancer by over 90%. (See documentary Food Inc & Cowspiracy (Netflix) for the proof).



BUT there is no rule that says you have to do it perfectly. So, wanting a few more decades, or to have a longer retirement? Hoping to offset some prior bad habits?



Do it half of the time. Replace just some of your meals with plant meat or lentils. Hell, just mix in with real meat. Do the same with your dairy milk and plant milk. You have now given yourself more years, with little effort. And likely will save the money you would have spent on healthcare bills for far better uses. Eat the same meals, enjoy your favorites, with a few tweaks.



Yeah, people may mock you a little. But you’ll be visiting them in the hospital much sooner than others will for you, or you’ll be missing their early funeral bc you’re traveling, since that hard-earned money stays yours, rather than sitting in a health insurance CEO’s account. Spread the word to those who seem smart enough to be open to new ideas. They deserve a better, longer life with their loved ones, too. More travel, retiring, hobbies, time with family.



Try it for a week. And remember - you don’t do anything in life 100%. So why should switching out some food items be the exception? You deserve to live your best life, in exactly the way you choose.

#33 Gratitude.

#34 Be genuinely kind to yourself and others and good things will come.

#35 You do not have to respond to every stimulus, correct every misunderstanding, right every wrong, win every argument, etc. Let things slide, silently.



With my wife we joke about this being the first two rules:



1. Calm the f**k down.

2. Shut the f**k up.



So often, conflict and chaos come from breaking the first two rules.

#36 Learning people’s names. Even before they learn yours. people like to hear their names.

#37 Create an account and add the thing you want to your cart then wait. You’ll likely get some kind of coupon as an incentive to buy.

#38 Drink more water.



That’s it. It’s such a simple thing but staying properly hydrated makes SUCH a difference in your daily life.

#39 Always ask how your colleagues are doing before jumping into work. Actual human interest goes a long way towards making work bearable and building teams.

#40 The power of silence. People will talk themselves right out of things if you just leave some silence hang in the airs. They can’t handle it.

#41 For those with anxiety, very few things are as big a deal as you think.

#42 Do it right the first time even if it takes a little longer.

#43 Only wear a bra when you absolutely need to, and only for your own comfort (mental or physical).

I'm now far more comfortable every day, and my confidence levels have soared!

#44 Just ignore negative energies. It will give you a happy day everyday!

#45 Pee before you leave the house.

#46 Nike has a 2 year warranty on their shoes.

#47 There’s nothing wrong with getting to the airport three hours before your flight leaves.

#48 Do the hard things you really don’t want to do, but know success is behind. Separate your feelings from the task.



Don’t want to work out? Cool. F*****g do it anyway.



Hate that task at work? Cool. Volunteer for that s**t anyway.



Don’t want to save your money because party? Cool. Skip that s**t and invest your f*****g money.



All the success you dream about is behind that pile of s**t you really don’t want to do.

#49 Nutrition and health are paramount. Methylated folate is an absolute game changer for me. I also discovered lions mane and reishi mushrooms and iodine supplements help a lot with my cognitive ability.



I suffered a back injury 25 years ago while snowboarding. I've never had the money to get it checked out, and by now, I figured it was pretty much permanent. I found a chiropractor that practices Applied Kinesiology (A.K.), and Advanced Muscle Integration Technique (AMIT).



He has absolutely changed my life for the better. I can't explain how it works. It's a little strange, but I can tell you it's not imaginary. It is completely real.



I lived with pain and limited mobility for 25 years, and after 4 treatment sessions, I've been cured. I don't need to keep going back. I have zero pain, and complete mobility and functionality.

#50 Don’t drink alcohol.

#51 Always pay yourself first.

#52 Time resolves everything. If I’m in a bad spot I find I can bide my time till its past.

#53 Take ownership of all things related to you. From the biggest to the smallest items, own it! Once you start, other people can’t disappoint you. Then you become very deliberate with your actions and words. ✌🏾👍🏾🙏🏾.

#54 Manifestation and setting intentions actually works.

#55 Proper preparation prevents p**s poor performance. Also, 95% of success is showing up (ON TIME).

#56 If you find a toilet in your dream, don’t use it.

#57 If you don’t know what to do, pause. You will know when it’s right.

#58 Start saving for retirement as early as possible, consider that money off limits no matter what, and increase your savings rate slightly every time you get a raise.



In the U.S., a second one is to get a job with lifetime Healthcare after x years of employment as early as possible and stick with it until that benefit kicks in. Healthcare ain't cheap in America.



Social Security is truly a safety net and not meant to be your only source of income even if it is for many Americans, and in many cases that means people work until they die.

#59 Good manners don’t cost nothin.

#60 Try to do a little bit each day. If the mountain of dishes is overwhelming wash five of them. If the mountain of laundry is overwhelming, wash 10 things. Keep going like that until the dishes are conquered or the laundry is conquered. And then once it’s conquered, keep it up and then add one more thing to your list such as taking out the trash or whatever. And then continue, with just three or four daily tasks.

#61 Most elevators will skip past all floors if you hold down the close doors button while choosing which floor to go to. It's meant for emergencies but any (selfish) person can use it.

#62 Making my bed in the morning.

#63 The time it takes to brew a pot of coffee at home is less time than it takes to slow your vehicle down, turn into the drive through, order, pay and get back up to speed.



It's also a fraction of the cost to make it at home, and over time you can tweak the amount of grounds until you get it just the way you like it!

#64 When trying to get information out of someone and they provide a very brief answer, remain silent. They will say more to fill the void.

#65 Pizza. Always put some paper over it to suck up that excess grease. It won't change the taste and your heart will thank you!

#66 Don't compare yourself to others because the grass is always greener. I became infinitely happier when I stopped comparing my life to others.

#67 Be nice to people who serve you in shops, cafes, bars and restaurants especially your regular places.

#68 The more emotional you get in a situation, the more emotional they get. Calm and steady sets the pace.

#69 - Having only one child feels like a cheat code.



- having as small a home as you can will pay of in many ways, not just financially. For example, I spend very little time and effort cleaning my home.



- being polite will get you much farther than not.



- good work/life balance is more valuable than a high salary, especially if you’re raising kids.

#70 Helping people understand that "accountability " does not mean owning up to a mistake when something goes wrong.



It is about commitment to a specified outcome and can only be achieved when;



- Clear expectations are set.

- Everyone understands their capability.

- Having clear performance / task measurement.

- Regular honest reciprocal feedback.

- Having clear consequences (repeat, reward, replace).

#71 Write your rant but delete the comment.

#72 Leveraging technology for innate skills I don't naturally possess ie. task management on my calendar so I get a "ding" when something is due and reminders on submissions.

#73 Being genuinely kind to customer service workers. You’d be shocked how many “rules” suddenly bend or how much smoother things go when you treat people like actual humans.

#74 Instead of going out to a romantic dinner & spending hundreds of dollars. Stay in and cook a romantic dinner, it’ll probably taste better & its more intimate.

#75 The rules really are just arbitrary. For instance, what you want to eat doesn’t have to make sense, if you want to eat a sandwich made entirely of olives, hell, go for it. But yeah, stay hydrated.

#76 Never trust a fart.

#77 I’ve permanently unlocked my IDGAF mode and I suggest that everyone else should do the same. 😎



- Pay no mind to what other people think of the things you enjoy.



- Pay no mind to Internet trolls. Downvote, block, whatever. Move on. You have better things to do. They don’t. 🤭🤡.

#78 You are not just one thing - whatever is the role of the moment, lean into it.

#79 If you have a choice to make. Whether it's a tough one or not, and you can't make up your mind. Do what I do. Simply flip a coin. The coin is never wrong, and if it ends up being a terrible result. The blame falls squarely on the coin.

#80 You don’t have to listen to anybody. Period.

#81 Learn to be self-reflective. So you learn to “act” rather than “reacting” to your life. If some keeps bothering you, STOP and ASK yourself, “Why”? If you find yourself always angry or getting into bad relationships, ask yourself: “why?” Your life will be much more calmer and happier.

#82 Like is so much easier when you can admit you're wrong and move on. You can waste your life arguing, making excuses or just being stubborn.

#83 Training will give you more energy.

#84 Walking a fair amount is a super easy and cheap way of benefiting your health in many, many ways. No memberships or subscriptions, extremely low injury risk. It helps fight against the hunched-up position people with sedentary lifestyles often get, and for most of us, works as gentle cardio, enhancing fat metabolism, burning some fat, increasing the amount of capillaries in the working muscles, as well as enhancing muscle endurance, plus lowering resting heart rate and blood pressure.

#85 With parenting, quantity time is more important than than quality time.

#86 Leave my phone in the other room.

#87 Stop arguing with people if they disagree or if they say something wrong. I started letting people believe whatever they wanted instead of correcting people all the time.

#88 Manage your time. Beat the crowds. Eat lunch at 11. No big box stores on weekends. Get to the game early. Take the first flight of the day. Xmas shop year round. There are so many more.....but you get the idea. Don't spend time waiting....

#89 Not every workplace email deserves or requires a response.

#90 If you pretend to be confident and know what you are doing, a surprising number of people believe you.

#91 Help someone because you want to and expect nothing in return



If you expect something in return, you WILL get disappointed.

#92 Before speaking, ask 3 questions. Does it need to be said? Does it need to be said now? Does it need to be said by me? Unless the answer to all 3 is yes, don’t say it.

#93 A simple one is just making your bed in the morning, you start with a quick win, then just chain them. Brush your teeth, exercise, stretch, meditate, write tasks, etc.



Another one that's simple is, pick up something that doesn't belong where it is. Are you socks in the living room put them in your pocket and put them in the laundry bin. Did you leave a cup on the coffee table, take it to th kitchen and put it in the dishwasher or rinse it. Simple things like that keep it from getting to be massive mess that gives you the "anxiety" of having to tackle a bigger task that you keep putting off.



Food wise, drink more water till you fill your belly and don't feel hungry. Also, eat slower so that you feel satiated quicker rather than gorging quickly and feeling bloated and like s**t.

