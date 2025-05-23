Someone asked “What are the real-life cheat codes that work almost every time?” and people shared their useful tips, tricks and secrets. So make sure you take some notes, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to post your own ideas and examples in the comments below.

While it’s always admirable to be self-sufficient, to learn as you go and get creative , you’d have to be pretty block-headed to ignore the experiences of ideas of people separate from yourself. Other folk’s mistakes aren’t the only thing you can learn from.

#1 Had a young woman working for me. We worked closely together on a number of projects, so we got to know each other, warts and all. She was a very capable person, but there were times when she could be a PITA. But EVERYBODY at work, from the CEO to the loading dock, LOVED her. I asked her one time why everyone loves her the way they do. She said that whenever an interaction with someone else is ending, no matter what it was about, even if it was contentious, she always said/did something nice to/about that person. That way, she said, the last thought they had of her was a positive one. Now that I knew that was her trick, I started looking for it when we were in larger meetings/groups. Sure enough, she did it, and did it sincerely. Real life application of Angelou's "They may not remember what you say, but people will remember how you made them feel.

#2 When a task seems too big to start and kind of overwhelming, I’ll give myself a five minute assignment of working on it before I do something else. Five minutes of prep work, five minutes of research, five minutes of cleaning… It’s easier to be overwhelmed by an entire task than it is to be overwhelmed by just working on it for five minutes at a time, And sometimes you get to the end of that five minutes and find a little bit of gas in your tank you didn’t have before.

#3 Don’t listen to criticism from someone you would not ask for advice.

#4 Quickly build a meaningful relationship w someone:



1.) Compliment them on something they do well. Be as specific as possible.



2.) Ask them for advice on how you can also do this thing well, just like them.



3.) Actually listen intently to their advice and apply it.



4.) Follow back up with them and share the great results you experienced by applying their advice.



5.) They will love you, root for you, go out of their way to help you, and will always give you the benefit of the doubt when you f**k up. Hell, they may even offer their daughter's hand in marriage. So, only do this w people who you want a genuine relationship with. Its that powerful.



There is not a single person on this planet who is impervious to this tactic if done sincerely.

#5 If you act confident — even if you’re faking it — people rarely question you. Confidence is basically the human version of pressing “up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.”.

#6 "You can't control other people, you can only control your response" is a mantra I breathe daily.

#7 When you are walking somewhere at work, carry a piece of paper, glance at it occasionally like it’s important. Everyone will assume you are doing something.



This can also work as a student in HS btw.

#8 Be kind, be gentle, be nice. Then in the rare occasion when you *do* get upset, people will notice.



People who get upset or are belligerent often, we tend to just tune them out. Their baseline is 'a*****e', they're always yelling and cussing, so it's not even noticed, just background noise, like "boy who cried wolf".



But when a nice, quiet person starts yelling and cussing...*everyone* notices.



Sweet Deborah, who's always cheerful and nice and pleasant to everyone - when she gets upset and starts crying, everyone thinks "that is **wrong**" and immediately drops whatever they're doing to try to set it right.



Not just yelling and cussing, either. When the quiet man who never speaks does speak up, people listen. Because it's unexpected.

#9 Being really nice to customer service reps. Sounds basic, but it’s wild how often you get upgraded, refunded, or helped way faster just by being cool to the person who deals with everyone’s anger all day.

#10 Something I learned as a teenager



When complimenting women you don't know or perhaps just aren't close to, as a man, compliment something they had active control over. Say, a choice in eye-makeup. Or perhaps color-coordination of their outfit. Even a logo.



Complimenting body parts is risky as you don't really know in what ways that person might feel insecure about themselves, AND, it shows you're actively creeping.



Every time I tell a woman her nails look cool, their faces light up. I like being remembered as the guy that noticed something she went out of her way to do.

#11 The s**t people talk about others behind their back always has a way to get back to the victim of the s**t-talk. I realized this and, though I’ve never been one for backbiting, I actively started saying nice things about people behind their back.



I’m not sure I have a good metric of whether it works as a “cheat code”, but personally I would sure feel great if somebody told me something nice a co-worker or colleague or friend said about me when I wasn’t around.

#12 The rate of return on even small amounts of time (e.g., 2x25min per week) spent doing resistance training is a real-life cheat code to unlock years' worth of physical health and mental health. Invest minutes, reap years = cheat code.

#13 Learn to ask for help... normally we want to solve all situations, issues, tasks, jobs ourselves, but it is not always possible, most of the time we require help from others but we are incapable of accepting or asking for it, analyze the situation and if you think it may be beyond you, ask for help.

#14 Go out of your way to ensure you get enough sleep, it is the secret seasoning of life.

#15 When you meet someone new for the first time and they tell you their name, immediately use it in a sentence. For some reason this tricks your brain into remembering their name at a much higher rate than if you didn't do it.

#16 Be quick to apologize. I struggle to say I'm sorry when I'm mad but if I can say it quickly I can change my mindset and get out of that anger state.

#17 Never, never, never be rude to a secretary (or receptionist). ALWAYS be nice to the secretary. No matter if it is at a company you work for or one you are visiting. The secretary can make or break you.



Need to cut through red tape? Who do you think manages most of it? Your paperwork can go through quickly or can sit on a desk for a few days... or even get "lost".



Back in university, I needed a paper signed by several faculty. I knew some didn't like each other and some were only in at certain times of the day. I asked the department secretary for advice on who to approach and when - rather than give me that info, she said "just leave it with me, come back this afternoon". Saved me a lot of time (she really did not need to do this, but we were friendly), and every one of the faculty would sign anything she told them to.



I've also seen a guy destroy himself. I was working and we were doing interviews. I walked in to the CEO's office - he was just finishing an interview with a candidate. Never found out how it went - the CEO's secretary walked in and told him "if you hire the guy that just left, I quit.". The CEO gave her a questioning look, but she simply put up a hand to indicate "not saying any more". CEO tore the guys resume in half and theatrically put it in the garbage. Secretary walked back to her desk. I never did find out what he had said or done to her, but he trashed his interview before it even started.

#18 Before ending a work session, always do three things: leave a peeled orange on your desk, hide one sock in the freezer, and flip a random object upside-down. Future-you will either remember exactly where you left off or end up changing the oil on your lawnmower while trying to replace the spring door in the microwave. Works every time.

#19 I think I just found one by accident for travel. Trains



Hear me out. I hate flying, the stress of getting to the airport waiting in line TSA. Uncomfortable seats and the rushed nature of the whole experience.



I’m on an Amtrak right now. They have full dining and bedrooms you can take. The cafe I figured would have little snacks, nope they’ve got burgers breakfast sandwiches and a menu bigger than I’ve seen at actual food places for reasonable prices.



Seats are comfortable, like first class comfortable on a plane for a fraction of the cost, and I’m the cheapest one. There’s chargers where some airlines I’ve taken didn’t have them. The ONLY downside is it takes longer to get where you’re going but it’s so enjoyable I wish my trip was longer and it’s 5 hours. I may never fly again.

#20 Dress slightly better than the occasion demands, boost confidence and people perceive you differently and with more respect...

#21 I am nearly 40 years old, trying to become a professional author, in the process of querying. A development editor I hired (someone who is paid to tell me in no uncertain terms exactly what's wrong with my story & not BS me) that she loved it and it has a serious chance of getting published.



I may not be Stephen King or Brandon Sanderson, but I am a competent writer.



I got there by writing s**t work and reading great work and accepting criticism and people telling me my work was s**t. I did this for thirty years.



Whatever you want to be good at, keep doing it. Everyone who is great at something got good at it by being s**t at it.



**So put in the practice regularly, even if you suck at it.**.

#22 Honestly - read the instruction manuals of things you own. Especially cars and consumer electronics. Learn what all the buttons do and test all the features. Why on Earth people don’t know how all the things in the cabin of their car work is beyond me. Coming from a satellite operator myself - know your “knobs”!

#23 When dealing with an angry customer the best thing you can do is actively listen. Let them have their say, make notes and then go over their grievances when they run out of steam (they will eventually, I promise). Most angry customers just want to be heard. I've had customers go from shouting to cheerfully shooting the breeze after a few minutes.

#24 My best advice is what ever you have to do and can do, do it NOW and stop postponing.

#25 If you want a response from someone, especially via writing (like if you don’t want an email to be ignored) ask for advice.



People LOVE giving advice, and then they’ll often address whatever else you’d written about too.



Bonus: if they give you advice then you can follow up by asking for feedback/reviews. Once they’re invested, people tend to be a lot freer with positivity.

#26 Avoid most financial problems by spending less than you earn.

#27 Wherever you go in life and whatever you do, always make friends with the cook.

#28 When u get a speeding ticket, request a new court date from the one listed on the ticket. All cops set the same appearance date for the tickets they write. It's usually one of their days off. If you change the date it is unlikely the officer will appear at traffic court on the day you choose.



Other cops will offer you a reduced charge to get you to plead guilty to an infraction at the clerk's desk to avoid going b4 the judge to cover for the missing officer. If you go b4 the judge he might just toss the charge without the officer present to affirm the facts.

#29 If I'm waiting for my wife to get off the phone or stop texting or get dressed - all I have to do is start up a video or a game and she's instantly done and wants attention. Works every time.

#30 This is a big one.



You know when you’re walking along a narrow street and there’s someone coming toward you, and you end up doing that awkward little ‘will I go this way or that way’ dance with them until you finally get the f**k out of eachother’s way?



Excruciating right?



Well, I’ve not had to do that s**t for decades. Because instead of looking that person in the face on approach, I very purposefully look over one of their shoulders, indicating without words on which side I intend to pass them.



That easy little visual cue works every f*****g time.

#31 Crumple your raffle tickets, slightly uncrumple them before dropping them in, I win a lot of raffles.

#32 I've ended up being a trainer at every job I've ever had.



Anytime someone messes something up that you've taught them on more than one occasion.



"No problem make the same mistake all the time"



They don't get hung up on it. Next time I get to that step "remember this is the thing I've messed up before". BOOM they get it right. Thing learned.

#33 I had a boss who would always make a show of turning her phone over and physically turning away from her computer screen when I came to ask her something. Always made me feel valued and that I was important enough to commit 100% of her attention to. I committed to copy this in my personal and business life - it’s a game changer. I now never hold my phone when anyone asks me a question.

#34 I'm an attorney and sometimes I have cases in counties where I am not totally familiar with local rules. I have found that when you ask questions of court staff, they are usually helpful. However, if I tell them that I am a first year attorney and I'm just trying to figure it out so my boss doesn't get mad at me...well 90 percent of the time those kinds folks will try and move heaven and earth for me lol.

#35 Mm the top three that come to mind are:



1) You can rewire your neural pathways into whatever you want -- just decide and enforce it and eventually your brain will make new main paths that you chose while the old ones fade away/get replaced.



2) When you wake up in the morning, try to purposefully feel the emotion of having achieved the greatest thing ever. Remember when you got your degree, or finally got the girl of your dreams to say yes to a date? Remember the bliss of that moment? Well, now overlay it at the start of your day. Your brain can't tell the difference between real/imagined achievement. If you want, you can set the brain's happy juice on high by doing literally nothing lol



3) If you want to curate a specific desired outcome to repeat in your favor, say at work, don't ask for it. Instead, act happy and excited anytime you get that thing. People tend to want to make others happy, and doing this will condition the person you're working with to give you the thing that you want because they want the happy response you give them when they give you the thing. They feel good, you get the thing you want, and it's harmless.

#36 Whenever I feel flustered, tired, run down, irritable, or just a bit ‘off’ in a way I can’t explain, I smash down a big glass of water. Then another. Suddenly I feel much better. I think sometimes our bodies don’t effectively pass on the signal of being thirsty, you just have to look for clues.

#37 When I find something that triggers me, instead of reacting, I take a moment to contemplate why it affects me. I then try to see a positive in it and then move on. Therefore, not letting it affect me negatively.

#38 As a male, I don't care about fashion, so when shopping with a woman, they would get upset when I didn't have an answer to "what do you think of this outfit"?



Honestly, I cannot tell the difference. But I eventually realized that she wanted validation, but definitely did not want me to love everything. So I came up with an awesome plan that has served me well ever since.



I will only like one outfit out of every three. I mix up the order, so they don't realize that I am just using math.



So, if I like outfit one, I will hate the next two, by saying something like, "the first one was better", or "that one is definitely your color". Whatever.. means nothing to me, but it makes her feel better and validated that I am an active participant with an opinion.



I am not being a jerk, she chooses her own outfits, and she looks fine in all of them. I am just trying to survive this and get it over with, in the most efficient possible way.

#39 Whenever I meet someone new, rather it's as a friend, a potential date, or work relationship, and I get their number, I always use the notes section under their contact info to put any little tidbits I learn like their birthday, likes/dislikes, food/drink they like. That way the next time I'm meeting up with them, I have topics of conversation, things to order at the restaurant that impress them that I "remembered". People LOVE when you remember the little things.

#40 Being friendly and easy going with people, especially your coworkers. It'll get you a long way.

#41 I found that just being sincere with people about my feelings is almost like a cheat code. For example, I might interact with someone and say something like “I’m apologizing in advance that I’m kind of worked up about this and this is why“ and then continue. They really seems to get people‘s attention when you just tell them where you’re coming from and why.

#42 My dad once told me if you’re going to bullsh*t something and you know you’re bullsh*tting it, go full send.



I once forgot about a paper until the evening before it was due for one of my English classes in college. I wrote some sh*t about archetypes and a full in-depth character analysis of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul’s love/hate relationship because I was power-marathoning the Clone Wars animated series at the same time.



Not only did I get an A, but my professor complimented me on the originality of my work and how it invited new perspectives on the concept of antiheroes and how strict moral codes can often be lacking important concepts.



My dad laughed so hard when he read it.

#43 Trying random area codes and then 8675309 at gas stations for reward cards that give me 5 10 15 or sometimes even like 30 cents off a gallon if I'm really lucky. For those that don't understand it's the famous phone number from the song and people use it as a throwaway all the time so it's basically activated everywhere. I've been using the successfully for the last 2 years since I found out and it's been incredible I try to tell everybody I can.

#44 It's so simple: just be nice to others, especially those who are in a position to help you.



I see people call into support or something and immediately start throwing profanity at the first agent to pick up the call. If I were in that position as the employee, you automatically go to the lowest possible service I can offer you while keeping my job and I will do nothing as a courtesy to skirt a policy or a charge.



Be nice and courteous, explain the situation, and ask the agent if they wouldn't mind helping you out to clear up the issue. Guaranteed you will get farther.

#45 Spritz everything you put into an air fryer with compressed olive oil. It's a cheat code for sure.

#46 When in public, I make sure I don't block other people's way, am courteous and patient, don't hold up lines, don't cough or sneeze with mouth open etc





The magic is, it seems to reduce the number of hassles I encounter.

#47 If someone's in your blind spot, signal that you're lane changing and they will always speed up instead of slowing down.

#48 The “rule of yes”, or “the yes method”.



A very tried and true sales technique, used to prime someone to agree with you.



All you have to do is get people to agree with you on little things and work up.



So you might state opinions you know they agree with. Or you might make small requests you expect agreement to like “can I borrow a pen?”



Then you work your way up to getting them to say yes to what you really want them to agree to.



This works in reverse: the more someone has disagreed with you recently primes them to disagree with you more.

#49 Being articulate and brief are like superpowers.

#50 Please and thank you go a long way, even on deaf ears.

#51 Being kind, patient and polite is far more effective at getting what you actually want when compared to being abrasive and rude.

#52 1 Invest in yourself (skill sets/health)

2 Surround yourself with like minded people

3 Set boundaries (friends/family/acquaintances)

4 When you've arrived give back to those in need/helped you along the way.

#53 Boldly admit when you don't know something and show genuine curiosity to learn. People will respect you for your candor and be excited to share their knowledge.



How I learned this: College lecture with 250 people. The professor segues into Keynesianism. "You all know about Keynesianism, right? John Maynard Keynes?... Is there anyone here who doesn't know what I'm talking about?" My lone hand goes up. "Good! Good for you! They don't know what I'm talking about either." I still know what Keynesianism is 30 years later.

#54 Just called my Internet company and told them I wanted to cancel my service. Immediately got a human. They dropped the price $25/month without me arguing anything else at all. Took about 10 mins on the phone. Annoying you have to call in the first place, but def worth making the call.

#55 If you're having a panic attack: run ice cold water over your wrists. I take it as a chance to check in on my breathing too, while bracing myself on the sink.



If you're not sure if you're having a panic attack: give it a try and see if it helps.

#56 On a daily basis, think about how you can help someone or make their lives better without them ever finding out. Makes one a better person, the world a little better, and gives me a reason to giggle when it works out.

#57 You see a 1 2 1 pattern in minesweeper, the mines are in front of both 1s. Every time.

#58 #Retention Department.



Say this during a phone call to your ISP or Cellular provider to get cheaper bills.

#59 You can get just about anywhere with a clipboard and a high-vis vest.



It's actually your confidence that gets you in, but the vest and the clip board help you convince yourself to have that confidence, and they discourage others from questioning you.

#60 Change that stern look you have all day for a slight smile. Suddenly, people will smile back, even greet you.

#61 If you go to a takeaway, find out the nationality of the guys serving you. Next time you go, if English isn't their first language, say thank you in their language. It's like two minutes to Google and memorise this. Maybe thank you, goodbye, something like that. Not every time, but probably more than half the time, you get free stuff, and the world is a little bit more welcoming.

#62 Smile at people.

#63 Be like really, really, ridiculously good looking.