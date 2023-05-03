Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Reveals A Trick For Nailing Your Job Interview, The Internet Applauds Her Suggestion
Work & Money

Woman Reveals A Trick For Nailing Your Job Interview, The Internet Applauds Her Suggestion

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Job hunting can be a pain in the neck, especially after going through what feels like a million interviews. To make matters worse, it’s a complex matter that involves more than just your performance or past experience, which is why it sometimes feels like you’ve no control over it. However, there are ways you can handle the interview that might increase your chances of landing the job.

Liz Miller, also known as the Tech Sales Gal, shared a valuable tip for what to ask during an interview in her TikTok video that went viral. The Boston-based saleswoman told the online community about one particular question that allowed her to avoid matters she wasn’t keen on discussing and focus on her experience related to the position instead. Scroll down to find the advice in Liz’s own words below.

Job hunting can be a painful process, which is why it’s important to be well-prepared for every interview

Image credits: techsalesgal

In her recent job interview Liz asked the perfect question, which she then revealed to her TikTok audience

“I just gave the best interview of my life and I will be doing this for all interviews as long as I live. So the interview started out like pretty normal, like, ‘Hey, we got 30 minutes, like, I’m definitely gonna to talk to you about the role and what we’re doing over here at Company Name. But first, I’d really like to hear a little bit about you.’ At which point, I normally start with an introduction and I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m Liz, born and raised in Southern California. I moved to Boston seven years ago, broke into tech sales five years ago,’ and then I kind of, one by one, go through each company on my resume. And because I’ve job hopped a lot, I feel like it opens the door for conversations I don’t want to have.”

Image credits: techsalesgal

“So I did something new today and I said, ‘I am happy to share anything about myself during this interview. I do want to know though, what you’re most interested in learning about me because it really varies from person to person and company to company, what they’re looking to hear. And since we only have 30 minutes, I want to make sure I’m telling you what’s most important to you.’ And he looked a little bit like, oh, [damn], but then what it allowed me to do, because his response was, ‘Hey, I know you’ve, like, sold a similar product to this before.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

“I really want to hear about your experience selling tools in the software development space.’ And then all I did was talk about the really two… kind of two-and-a-half companies I worked at where the, you know, ideal customer persona, the ideal persona I was selling to was like a VP of Engineering, VP of QA, CTO, and then I never talked about the ugly points in my career, wasn’t even questioned about them because we were having such a rich conversation about what he wanted to talk about.”

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)

“I also just think it’s such a good question because it’s a pattern interruption where you’re like, ‘I’m happy to talk about myself, but what do you want to learn?’ And that’s also how you should think about selling, right? Like, people get on the demo and they’re like, ‘I just want to see what you have.’ And you’re like, ‘Okay, but like I could talk about anything, like what do you want to hear about?’ And I just, like, candidly think I’m a [friggin’] genius. Like, I’m a [friggin’] genius.”

Liz’s video went viral and gathered over 480k views on TikTok

@techsalesgal I am a genius, that is all #interview #interviews #interviewtips #sales #salestok #salestips #salesinterview #tech #womeninsales #womenintech #saas #layoff #layoffs #work #worklife #corporate #corporateamerica ♬ original sound – The Tech Sales Gal

People shared their opinions in the comments, some thanked Liz for the great advice

