Best Gifts Of Nature: Creating Custom Accessories With Plants
Best Gifts Of Nature: Creating Custom Accessories With Plants

Rasa Petkevičiūtė
Community member

Every spring, summer and autum I collect many different flowers and plants for drying. And this is my newest project – custom key cains with natural flowers, plants and berries.

More info: arpdesign.lt

Rasa Petkevičiūtė
Rasa Petkevičiūtė
Author, Community member

Handmade jewelry and accessories creator based in Lithuania. Jewelry with natural flowers, plants and berries!

Ahmad Hamad
Ahmad Hamad
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's account in KSA doing like that called leaf resin https://www.instagram.com/leaf_resin/

0
0points
reply
