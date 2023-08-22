Best Gifts Of Nature: Creating Custom Accessories With Plants

Every spring, summer and autum I collect many different flowers and plants for drying. And this is my newest project – custom key cains with natural flowers, plants and berries.
More info: arpdesign.lt
There's account in KSA doing like that called leaf resin https://www.instagram.com/leaf_resin/
