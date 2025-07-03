Lady Shocked Bestie Forcefully Kissed Her Husband, Wonders If They’re Hiding An Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like a bestie—someone who’s got your back no matter what and knows you almost better than you know yourself. These “ride or die” relationships are one of life’s true pleasures and something to always be grateful for.

Sometimes, friendships go sideways fast, though. One woman’s so-called best friend tried to sneak a kiss with her husband and the fallout was immediate. Confused and hurt, she turned to a community of netizens for advice but almost got more than she bargained for.

More info: Reddit

There’s not a lot that hurts more than a failed friendship, as this woman found out the hard way

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She and her husband had some friends around for a backyard barbecue and everything was going just fine

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

Suddenly, her bestie left in tears and her husband emerged from the house, asking to have a quiet word with her

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Turns out, the bestie had snuck inside, ambushed her husband, and planted a kiss right on his lips, much to his disgust

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The shattered woman turned to netizens to ask what she should do and, after reading some of the comments, secretly went through her hubby’s phone and laptop, to no avail

Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She decided to show up unannounced at her now ex-bestie’s place and confront her, only to find out that it wasn’t the first time she’d come on to her husband, without any luck

Image credits: ThrowRAjello7376

In an update on her post, she tells netizens that she came clean with her hubby about the snooping and will be starting therapy soon to deal with her trust issues

OP thought her life was pretty close to perfect. She was married to her best friend, raising two beautiful kids, and falling asleep in her hubby’s arms every night. After six years together, she had no doubts about their love. However, all it took was one shocking moment during a backyard barbecue to shake everything up.

While her husband was grabbing beer and using the bathroom, her best friend of 10 years followed him inside and forcibly kissed him. He immediately pushed her away and told OP the truth. She kept it together for their guests, but her heart was breaking inside. Later, the security footage confirmed it all.

More than just a betrayal, this was a deep emotional gut punch. Her so-called bestie knew how much she adored her husband and still tried to sabotage it all. This woman, who her daughter called “Aunty,” crossed an unforgivable line and shattered a decade of trust with one desperate and seemingly delusional move.

Since then, OP had been grieving a friendship she thought was family. Her husband was her rock, bringing her flowers, cooking her favorite meals, and comforting her through the tears. She doesn’t blame him; if anything, he’s the victim too, she thinks. Still, she told netizens she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to trust anyone ever again.

In an update on her original post, OP said the online community’s comments got her thinking. Could her husband be hiding something? The timing, the camera, the over-the-top affection… it all felt staged. She just couldn’t shake the idea that maybe this was more than a one-time incident.

Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Determined to uncover the real story, she quietly searched through her husband’s phone and laptop. Everything was spotless. Still suspicious, she went to confront her best friend face-to-face. What followed was a confession of jealousy and years of failed advances. Her “bestie” had been trying to replace her all along and failed miserably.

Relieved but heartbroken, OP realized her husband had been loyal to a tee, but the guilt of doubting him was unbearable. Should she confess her snooping? Would it break the trust in their marriage? After years of honesty, this was a heavy secret, but hiding it felt worse than putting all her cards on the table.

In the end, OP told him everything and braced for the fallout. Instead, he hugged her, reassured her, and even admitted he should’ve warned her sooner about her ex-bestie’s behavior. Now, she’s starting therapy to heal, rebuild her confidence, and become the best version of herself she can be.

From what OP tells us in her post, it sounds like she dodged a bullet that was a decade in the making. Still, she has to deal with the aftermath of losing what was probably her best friend, and that hurts. So, what’s the best way to deal with the end of a special friendship? We went looking for answers.

In her article for Healthline, Crystal Raypole writes that any loss can cause lingering pain, but the loss of a best friend can be particularly difficult to bear. According to Raypole, your grief might be complicated by the fact that society doesn’t always acknowledge the significance of friendships in the way it does romantic relationships or familial bonds.

One 2019 study looked at bereavement in nearly 10,000 Australian adults who lost a close friend. The results suggest grief can impair physical and mental health, along with social function, for up to 4 long years. The good news is that turning to loved ones for support and practicing good self-care can help you carry grief more lightly until time wears it down.

In her article for PsychCentral, Janelle Cox writes that there are ways to work through your loss and feel better. She recommends allowing yourself to feel your emotions, prioritizing yourself, and speaking with a therapist who may help uncover the emotions and beliefs that can accompany the end of a friendship.

OP’s already got therapy lined up, so that’s one box she’s ticked. Let’s hope she manages to get through this particular loss with the least amount of upheaval—she’s already been through enough, don’t you agree?

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever had to suddenly cut ties with someone you thought was like family? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed members of the online community for making the woman doubt her husband’s loyalty, and said her bestie was never a real friend anyway

