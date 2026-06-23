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When people in long-term relationships start getting restless, some might try to work things out with their partner, while others may do crazy things to feel satisfied. This can spell doom for couples and can also reveal hidden incompatibilities.

This is what happened after a man demanded an open relationship with his girlfriend of 10 years, and gave her ultimatums to force her to go along with his plan. Unfortunately, this decision of his cost him his partner, and also wrecked a very close friendship.

More info: Reddit

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When a person tries to force their loved one to comply with unreasonable demands, it can end up ruining their connection

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her childhood friend, Florian, wrecked his 10-year relationship by wanting to open it, and that he began badmouthing his ex after that

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster called out Florian for acting like a victim and not taking responsibility for the breakup, he then spread lies about his bestie to his family

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman had to eventually cut Florian off because he was making up things about her to their friends, and even revealed some of her secrets to everyone

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Image credits: Long-Condition4731

Florian even gave his friends an ultimatum to stay with him or choose the poster, so they all dumped him and left him to stew in all the mistakes he had made

Even though the woman had been close buddies with Florian since they were children, she was shocked when he revealed he wanted to open up his 10-year relationship. Apparently, he felt that something was missing, and despite the poster’s misgivings, he spoke to his partner, Clara, about it and gave her an ultimatum.

It can be heartbreaking if one person in a monogamous relationship suddenly wants to experiment with other people and expects their loved one to just get on board with the decision. That’s why intimacy experts say such conversations should happen multiple times so both folks can figure out whether they are on board with the situation or not.

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In this case, the man just went along with his plan and began dating his colleague even though Clara hadn’t agreed to it. Unfortunately, this led to the end of his relationship, and so he started badmouthing his ex to his friends when she found a new beau. That’s when the poster decided to step in and confront him for playing the victim, even though his actions had caused the entire mess.

In most cases, folks don’t like to stand up to their friends for fear of hurting them or damaging the bond, but professionals say that doing so can be quite courageous. In fact, this kind of honesty can strengthen the friendship, especially if the other person is open to listening to what they’re told.

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After the poster stood up to Florian, she was shocked when he stopped answering her calls, and also didn’t invite her to his birthday party. She soon learned that he had spread lies about her to his family and was playing the victim in front of them. Luckily, once she heard his story, she was able to clear the air and reveal what really happened.

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Unfortunately, this angered the man even more, and he started yelling at the poster, so she finally set a strong boundary with him. She told him that if he didn’t start taking responsibility for his actions, he would end up losing everyone he cared about, especially since his behavior had been quite toxic.

According to therapists, it can sometimes be better to end a friendship than to keep it going, especially if the other person is being disrespectful or mean. It’s important to give them a chance to correct any bad behavior, but to also set a firm boundary if they aren’t changing at all.

That’s why it’s good that the poster chose to protect her mental peace rather than give Florian any more chances, and her friend group did the same. Once he began giving them ultimatums to choose between him and the poster, and badmouthed her to everyone, they realized his true nature and cut him off.

What do you think is the best way to deal with a toxic friend like this? Do share your opinions in the comments below.

People were glad that the man had to face karma after giving so many ultimatums and forcing an open relationship on his partner

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