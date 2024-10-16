ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with all things frightening, negative, and sad, Buddy Gator is a charming reptilian hero bringing light to us one comic at a time.

Chow Hon Lam, the artist behind them, shared that his main goal is to spread joy and positivity. Buddy Gator is like a wholesome friend we all sometimes need in our lives, especially when facing challenges. In an interview with Bored Panda, Chow Hon Lam wrote: "I hope the audience feels happy after reading my comic. There’s nothing better than starting a day with a smile."

