In a world where we are constantly bombarded with all things frightening, negative, and sad, Buddy Gator is a charming reptilian hero bringing light to us one comic at a time.

Chow Hon Lam, the artist behind them, shared that his main goal is to spread joy and positivity. Buddy Gator is like a wholesome friend we all sometimes need in our lives, especially when facing challenges. In an interview with Bored Panda, Chow Hon Lam wrote: "I hope the audience feels happy after reading my comic. There’s nothing better than starting a day with a smile."

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | Facebook

#1

buddygatorcomics Report

We continued the interview with Chow Hon Lam, where he shared what has changed since the last post.

“I’ve gained some new followers since my last post on Bored Panda. Thanks, Bored Panda!”
#2

buddygatorcomics Report

#3

buddygatorcomics Report

We were wondering what a typical day is like for Chow when he’s working on a new comic.

The artist wrote: “I used to work stage by stage. The first stage is story creation, where I come up with about 50–100 stories, which may take a couple of weeks. After I have the stories, I start the drawing process.

Each page, from sketch to line art and coloring, takes about 2–6 hours, depending on how complex the drawing is.”
#4

buddygatorcomics Report

#5

buddygatorcomics Report

Chow also shared if he's ever scrapped a comic idea after starting it. He responded: “Yes, I did, but not a lot. The reason I abandoned it is mostly because the story, flow, or execution wasn’t good enough.”
#6

buddygatorcomics Report

#7

buddygatorcomics Report

Chow Hon Lam’s first appearance on Bored Panda with Buddy Gator dates back to 2020. We asked the artist to share what changes he has noticed in the comic's themes, style, or character development as he continued working on it.

“This comic started with a single-page story. After a few years, we now have stories that span 2 pages, 3 pages, or more. Some stories even have 32 pages, but these are only available in the books and have never been posted on social media.

One of the most obvious changes for the character is Gator. Gator had a long tail in the earlier stages, just like a typical alligator. A few weeks after creating the series, I thought the character should have something unique to make people recognize him. So I decided to shorten his tail, and now we have Gator with a short tail,” wrote Chow.

#8

buddygatorcomics Report

#9

buddygatorcomics Report

Lastly, the artist added: “Thanks for the ongoing support from everyone who loves Buddy Gator comics. Besides the comic, we hope to bring something more to the readers, like a stage play. Lots of love!”
#10

buddygatorcomics Report

#11

buddygatorcomics Report

#12

buddygatorcomics Report

#13

buddygatorcomics Report

#14

buddygatorcomics Report

#15

buddygatorcomics Report

#16

buddygatorcomics Report

#17

buddygatorcomics Report

#18

buddygatorcomics Report

#19

buddygatorcomics Report

#20

buddygatorcomics Report

#21

buddygatorcomics Report

#22

buddygatorcomics Report

#23

buddygatorcomics Report

#24

buddygatorcomics Report

#25

buddygatorcomics Report

#26

buddygatorcomics Report

#27

buddygatorcomics Report

#28

buddygatorcomics Report

#29

buddygatorcomics Report

#30

buddygatorcomics Report

