ADVERTISEMENT

When a sudden desire for spring rolls, Kung Pao chicken or wonton soup hits, how do you decide to tackle that craving? Do you go in search of the top-rated Chinese restaurant in your area? If so, you might actually be making a mistake.

According to TikToker Freddie Wong, Yelp ratings are important when it comes to Chinese food, but you might want to look at them a little bit differently than you usually do. Below, you’ll find a video that Freddie posted online detailing how he decides which Chinese joints are worth checking out, as well as some of the replies viewers have shared.

According to TikToker Freddie Wong, there’s an easy way to find the best Chinese restaurant in your area

Image credits: GalinkaZhi (not the actual photo)

“Three and a half stars is the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food”

Image credits: @rocketjump

“The easiest way to find authentic Chinese food, assuming you’re living in a major metropolitan area, is to go on Yelp and look for restaurants with three and a half stars. Exactly three and a half, not three, not four. P.F. Changs – two and a half stars. Bad. Obviously, obviously bad. Four stars. Too many stars, too many white people like it, the service is too good, the food’s not as good as it could be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is this the case? Here’s my theory”

Image credits: @rocketjump

“Shanghai Dumpling House – the dumplings here are better. I’ve been here. The waiters are not going to pay attention to you. They’re going to be rude, but it’s going to taste better. This is what I’m talking about – three and a half stars. That orange 3.5, that’s exactly what you want.”

“Cultural expectations for service are different in Asia. They’re not as proactive. They’re not going to come up to you”

Image credits: @rocketjump

“They’re not going to just proactively give you refills. You need to flag down the waiters. People on Yelp are insufferable. They’re downgrading all these restaurants because the service is bad. However, the food balances it out, so you end up with three and a half stars. It’s the sweet spot, trust me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can hear Freddie’s full explanation right here

Image credits: jinwei_wang (not the actual photo)

Chinese food is one of the most beloved cuisines in the world

Today, China is the second most populous country in the world, after being the most populous country for over 70 years and only recently being surpassed by India. So it’s no surprise that China’s influence stretches across the globe. The country is famous for being a great producer of silk, martial arts like Kung Fu and Tai Chi, being the home of the Great Wall and gorgeous national parks, and of course, a unique and delicious cuisine.

Regardless of how authentic it may or may not be, some version of Chinese food can be found almost all over the world. And in the United States, it’s actually the most popular cuisine, with Americans searching for it online over 3.35 millions times per month. According to Time, there are currently over 45,000 Chinese restaurants operating in the United States, more than all of the McDonald’s, KFCs, Pizza Huts, Taco Bells and Wendy’s combined.

But just because something is available doesn’t mean it’s necessarily an authentic representation. So how are Americans to know where the best Chinese restaurants in their country are? Everyone will have their own opinions on this topic, as we all have different preferences, but according to TimeOut, there are 15 restaurants in particular that stand out from the rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many popular Chinese restaurants may not necessarily be authentic

The joint that TimeOut claims is the top Chinese restaurant in the United States is Din Tai Fung, one that Freddie actually references in his video as an example of a place with too high of a rating. Personally, I have been to Din Tai Fung in Los Angeles (although the restaurant first started in Taipei), and I have to admit that it was one of the best meals I’ve had in my life. But I cannot judge the restaurant on its authenticity, as I am not Chinese or Taiwanese.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the critically acclaimed restaurants on this list have ratings higher than 3.5. But that list is not necessarily judging joints on their authenticity, as Freddie says he is in his video. According to Ocean Palace, a Chinese restaurant in Houston with a perfect 3.5 star rating on Yelp, there are a few key aspects to consider when searching for authentic Chinese food.

First, they recommend getting a sense of the restaurant’s atmosphere. “Authentic Chinese restaurants have the usual red or gold designs,” they note. It’s also a good sign if you see a shrine, as “traditional Chinese people tend to be more expressive of their religion.”

Ocean Palace also recommends that visitors check out a restaurant’s teapot to decide whether or not the place is legit. “Chinese people believe that tea burns fatty foods and aids in one’s digestion. For them, teas are a must when eating,” they explain. And while earthenware and stone teapots may look nice, metal or ceramic teapots are what you want to look for. They’re less likely to get broken, and owners want to ensure that their purchases are worthwhile.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few key factors to consider when on the lookout for authentic Chinese food

Serving sizes are also something to consider when seeking authentic Chinese food, Ocean Palace says. They warn that if a restaurant doesn’t serve dishes family-style and on lazy susans, they’re not authentic. “Chinese meals are often eaten with the family. Instead of one person having their individually served food, a Chinese family shares multiple dishes. This eating tradition lets them enjoy a variety of food through sharing,” they explain.

And finally, keep an eye on how the dining establishment serves fish. If the head is not intact when you receive the dish, you might want to find somewhere else to go. Perhaps, somewhere with a 3.5 star rating!

We would love to hear your thoughts on Freddie’s video in the comments below, pandas. Will you keep this rule in mind the next time you’re looking for a Chinese restaurant to try? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring a Chinese restaurant with a hilarious online presence, look no further than right here!

Many viewers agreed with Freddie and shared that they judge restaurants in a similar way

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some were skeptical of Freddie’s theory